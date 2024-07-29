“I’ll Take This”: Lady Fails At Stealing Shopper’s Rollator, Shrieks Until Manager Shows Up
Most people are taught as kids not to take someone else’s toys—not without permission, at least. As they grow older, they are told not to steal, and by the time they reach adulthood, it becomes an expectation that they respect other people’s property.
Unfortunately, not all seem to learn the lesson. This redditor experienced it firsthand when an old lady in the store tried snatching his rollator out of his hands. Upset with not getting what she wanted, the woman even followed him to the parking lot, where she then proceeded to scream until the store manager intervened.
Walkers and rollators can significantly enhance some people’s mobility
This person had to fight an old lady off after she tried stealing his rollator
The OP answered some of the redditors’ comments, sharing more details
Some people have encountered similar situations themselves
I might implement the idea of carrying a rolled up newspaper to smack people in the nose 😆
Or the trick of using a can with coins inside to shake. It can be loud and attention grabbing. But no threat of arrest for assault. 🤪
This reminded me of an incident I got into a few months ago. I was walking through the shops and an old lady with one of these dropped something on the ground, so I stopped to pick it up for her. Of course me bad knee decided to seize while I was on the ground, so she had to lock the wheels to I could use it to pull myself off the floor. Lol, we must have looked a sight.
