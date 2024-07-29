Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“I’ll Take This”: Lady Fails At Stealing Shopper’s Rollator, Shrieks Until Manager Shows Up
Entitled People, Social Issues

“I’ll Take This”: Lady Fails At Stealing Shopper’s Rollator, Shrieks Until Manager Shows Up

Most people are taught as kids not to take someone else’s toys—not without permission, at least. As they grow older, they are told not to steal, and by the time they reach adulthood, it becomes an expectation that they respect other people’s property.

Unfortunately, not all seem to learn the lesson. This redditor experienced it firsthand when an old lady in the store tried snatching his rollator out of his hands. Upset with not getting what she wanted, the woman even followed him to the parking lot, where she then proceeded to scream until the store manager intervened.

Walkers and rollators can significantly enhance some people’s mobility

Image credits: Rollz International / pexels (not the actual photo)

This person had to fight an old lady off after she tried stealing his rollator

Image credits: jm_video / envato (not the actual photo)

Image credits: LordBaranof

The OP answered some of the redditors’ comments, sharing more details

Some people have encountered similar situations themselves

Miglė Miliūtė

Miglė Miliūtė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

beab_ avatar
Bat cat in a hat
Bat cat in a hat
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I might implement the idea of carrying a rolled up newspaper to smack people in the nose 😆

natamvet avatar
Kit Springs
Kit Springs
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Or the trick of using a can with coins inside to shake. It can be loud and attention grabbing. But no threat of arrest for assault. 🤪

viccig avatar
V
V
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This reminded me of an incident I got into a few months ago. I was walking through the shops and an old lady with one of these dropped something on the ground, so I stopped to pick it up for her. Of course me bad knee decided to seize while I was on the ground, so she had to lock the wheels to I could use it to pull myself off the floor. Lol, we must have looked a sight.

