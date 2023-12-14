ADVERTISEMENT

A pasty-provoked incident has gone viral, with the culprit of the dangerous act identified as a pensioner in a mobility scooter.

On Tuesday (December 12), police were on Mill Street, Bideford, Devon in the UK, after an elderly person used a mobility scooter to collide with a man outside a local bakery.

Footage shared on social media showed a man in the vehicle charging at another elderly man, who in turn was seen falling over as passersby were yelling at the angry driver.

A certain Oak Leigh claimed she saw the man “taking it out” on a few people nearby, as per LadBible.

Image credits: Reddit

The witness was reportedly responsible for recording the incident on her phone before uploading it to social media.

As shown in the video, the mobility scooter user is seen holding his walking stick with one hand while controlling his engine with the other.

Meanwhile, another person can be heard shouting: “I said, do you want help.” The stressed driver goes on to shout out a reply that is difficult to understand.

Moments after, the mobility scooter rider is seen colliding with another man as a passerby exclaims: “You just knocked him over!”

Image credits: Reddit

Image credits: Reddit

Oak explained: “He was taking it out on a few people there. After I got my phone out that [the incident] happened.”

As per Metro, Oak further stated: “They were arguing because he had the last pasty from the bakery and bumped into him.”

Image credits: Reddit

A pasty is a British baked pastry made by placing an uncooked filling, typically meat and vegetables, in the middle of a flat shortcrust pastry circle, bringing the edges together in the middle, and crimping over the top to form a seal before baking.

Image credits: Reddit

You can watch the peculiar situation unfold below

Devon and Cornwall Police were reportedly able to identify the man involved, as his mobility scooter was seized.

According to news reports, one officer was forced to ride the hazardous engine back to the police station.

The Bideford Police’s official Facebook published a post reading: “Residents of Bideford may have seen this slightly unusual sight today! And while we are an equal opportunity employer, no, we currently don’t have any plans to launch mobility scooter patrols.

The Bideford Police seized the furious pensioner’s mobility scooter following the incident

Image credits: Bideford Police

A pasty is a British baked pastry traditionally filled with seasoned meat and vegetables

Image credits: Scott Eckersley

“We attended an incident early today, which is related to a video currently circulating on social media. This led to us seizing a mobility scooter which one of our officers then had to ride back to the station!

“We have identified the owner but all other parties had already left prior to our arrival. We don’t currently have any victims that have come forward to us.”

“If you were involved in the incident and wish to report this to us, please call 101 and quote log number: 298 (12/12/23).”

Given the funny nature of the incident, people on social media had a field day in the comment sections

