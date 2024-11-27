“Neighbour Thinks Her Kids Have The Right To Use My Pool Because [We] Have It ‘All To Ourselves’”

ADVERTISEMENT

Some neighbors can be a pain. There. I said it. They might not be bad human beings, but their nosiness and entitlement can become too much.

This redditor was seemingly dealing with such a neighbor. Known to peer over the fence quite often, the woman—a mom of three—wasn’t very well liked by the OP and her husband. One of the reasons why? She wanted her kids to play in the couple’s pool, without so much as saying “please”, noting only that she has “three bored kids and that pool is a waste on just the [couple]”.

Some neighbors are like a pebble in one’s shoe, bearable but oh so annoying

Share icon

Image credits: Niki Sanders / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

This couple had to deal with a neighbor who believed that her bored kids were somehow her neighbors’ responsibility

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Joe Pizzio / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: milanmarkovic / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: notmynameup

The OP provided more details in the comments

ADVERTISEMENT

Fellow netizens shared their views on the situation