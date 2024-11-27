Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Neighbour Thinks Her Kids Have The Right To Use My Pool Because [We] Have It ‘All To Ourselves’”
Entitled People, Social Issues

“Neighbour Thinks Her Kids Have The Right To Use My Pool Because [We] Have It ‘All To Ourselves’”

Some neighbors can be a pain. There. I said it. They might not be bad human beings, but their nosiness and entitlement can become too much.

This redditor was seemingly dealing with such a neighbor. Known to peer over the fence quite often, the woman—a mom of three—wasn’t very well liked by the OP and her husband. One of the reasons why? She wanted her kids to play in the couple’s pool, without so much as saying “please”, noting only that she has “three bored kids and that pool is a waste on just the [couple]”.

Some neighbors are like a pebble in one’s shoe, bearable but oh so annoying

Image credits: Niki Sanders / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

This couple had to deal with a neighbor who believed that her bored kids were somehow her neighbors’ responsibility

Image credits: Joe Pizzio / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: milanmarkovic / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: notmynameup

The OP provided more details in the comments

Fellow netizens shared their views on the situation

Miglė Miliūtė

Miglė Miliūtė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Miglė Miliūtė

Miglė Miliūtė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Mantas Kačerauskas

Mantas Kačerauskas

Author, BoredPanda staff

As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

Mantas Kačerauskas

Mantas Kačerauskas

Author, BoredPanda staff

As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

travelingladyrailfan avatar
Traveling Lady Railfan
Traveling Lady Railfan
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Can my kids borrow your car? You're home, they want to drive somewhere. They don't want to be cooped up in the house. It's a waste of a car just sitting there" Just as unacceptable.

nicole-brookshaw avatar
zatrisha
zatrisha
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When did it become a trend that every mother or single mother has to be treated like a queen just because she has children? I am a mother myself and would never expect other people to give me advantages because of it!

