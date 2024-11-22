SIL Expects Woman To Babysit Her 6 Kids On A Trip, Faces Sad Reality Of Her Marriage Instead

ADVERTISEMENT

Frankly, not everyone is a fan of kids (even parents get annoyed by them once in a while). However, when someone announces their “anti-kid” lifestyle to others, it doesn’t automatically become an open invitation to convince them otherwise or rope them into babysitting just because they don’t have to look after children of their own.

Such a fact, unfortunately, went straight over this woman’s head and she still tried getting childcare from her sister-in-law, who notoriously doesn’t enjoy spending time with kids. Naturally, she dodged every SIL’s attempt to get her to babysit and even critiqued her husband, who hasn’t ever lifted a finger to help with the children.

Not everyone aspires to be a parent or even enjoys spending time around kids

Share icon

Image credits: LightFieldStudios (not the actual photo)

This child-free woman had a tough time getting this through her SIL’s head, who insisted that she would help with her children

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Pressmaster (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Either_Club4020

It’s not right for parents to expect that family members will babysit whenever they need to

In a previous interview with Bored Panda parenting coach and founder of Personalised Parenting Solutions, Katherine Elizabeth, said that it’s not right for parents to expect that family members will babysit whenever they need to.

“Whilst I absolutely believe it takes a village to raise a child, and we are a species that thrives on community, parents are fully responsible for their children at all times.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A person has the right to say no to a childcare request, even though it might cause inconvenience or frustration for the parents. However, doing so can be easier said than done.

“Declining a babysitting request is a tricky one. It would depend on exactly why they wanted to decline,” says Elizabeth. “But again, it is better to be open and honest about why, and say it at a calm time, and in a calm way.”

They also shouldn’t give in if the parent gets agitated by the refusal and hold the line calmly, Elizabeth recommends. “The parent may need to go away and think about it, or calm down before coming back with anything constructive.”

She believes that family members are more likely to get roped into babysitting when parents are struggling. “They reach out for anybody to give them a bit of respite—it’s important that parents recognize it’s not normal to feel that way, you should be able to have your children at home with you all day, and be able to get jobs done or have time to themselves, without their children constantly bouncing in demanding food or entertaining!”

The best thing that parents can do before going on vacation is make a childcare plan in advance

ADVERTISEMENT

The best thing that parents can do before going on vacation where they aim to disconnect and relax is make a childcare plan in advance. Instead of trying to pass on their kids to whoever they may be travelling with (friends or family members), they have plenty of options to choose from so everyone can enjoy their getaway relaxing.

One of them is hiring a nanny or babysitter locally. Facebook groups or sites like Care are great for finding background-checked and reliable childcare professionals who reside in surrounding areas. If parents are staying in a hotel or resort, they can source child care services through their staff.

In case they have the budget, they might bring their own trusted nanny with them on vacation. However, this can become costly as, in addition to their normal rate, they have to be paid for all the travel expenses and any overtime. Despite this, it can be worth it for some parents.

“Having a caregiver on hand can be more expensive but takes the guesswork out of finding someone for your children at the destination,” says Eileen Cotter Wright, owner of travel hub Pure Wander.

Readers sided with the child-free woman, asking why SIL had so many children in the first place

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT