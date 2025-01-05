Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Idiots At The Airport” Make Sure This Woman In A Wheelchair Struggles To Reach Her Terminal
Relationships

“Idiots At The Airport” Make Sure This Woman In A Wheelchair Struggles To Reach Her Terminal

I often feel like my mind is racing when I’m in the airport. Check in, get through security, don’t forget to take your watch off, find your gate, search for somewhere to fill up your water bottle, attempt to find a comfortable seat and stare at the screen until it’s time to board. Especially when you’re running on a lack of sleep or exhausted from traveling, the last thing you need is fellow travelers getting on your nerves.

Unfortunately, when one woman was flying home, she somehow became a magnet for the most annoying people in the airport. Below, you’ll find the full story that she recently posted on the Entitled People subreddit, as well as some of the replies amused readers shared.

    Traveling can be a stressful experience for various reasons

    Image credits: svitlanah/Envato (not the actual photo)

    And in this woman’s case, it seemed like everyone else in the airport was going out of their way to annoy her

    Image credits:  AnnaStills/Envato (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: mstandret/Envato (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: PoeTayToePoeTawToe73

    There are plenty of ways travelers manage to annoy one another in airports

    Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    What is it about being in the airport that makes everything so frustrating? Is it dealing with the crowds, the fact that you probably woke up at 4 a.m. before heading there, the $20 sandwiches that taste like they were made last week or the stress of traveling? 

    Regardless of what it is that grinds your gears when you’re in the airport, there’s a good chance that your patience is running thin while traveling, even if you’re excited to reach your destination.

    As annoying as all of the travelers in this story were, the experience that the author had in the airport is, unfortunately, not an unusual one. In fact, there are plenty of things that travelers do every single day in the airport that drive everyone around them crazy.

    According to CNN, some of the most frustrating behaviors you can encounter in the airport are people walking at a snail’s pace through the terminal, while those around them are sprinting to try to catch their flights, and being completely unprepared for the security screening. You know that your water bottle must be empty and that your laptop can’t stay in your bag. Please, don’t act surprised or try to argue with TSA employees.

    Next up, CNN notes that it’s infuriating when travelers crowd the baggage carousel, so nobody around them is able to see or snag their suitcase when it starts making its way around. And apparently, some people will even show up late to the airport on purpose, so they can beg the staff to send them to the front of the check-in and security lines.

    If you happen to find a seat near your gate before boarding, please don’t hog the entire row by placing your bag, jacket and food on 3 other seats. And if you’re going to be watching videos, do not forget your ear buds at home. Nobody wants to hear you scroll through TikTok on full volume.

    It’s important to know proper airport etiquette before booking a flight

    Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    While traveling with children can be a challenge, and most people are sympathetic towards parents, there’s no excuse to let your little ones run wild and wreak havoc on the terminal. On that note, adults should be on their best behavior too. Please don’t get drunk in the airport bar right before you have to sit next to a stranger for 5 hours. And whatever you do, keep your shoes and socks on during the flight.

    We should always be following the golden rule (treat others how you want to be treated) everywhere we go, but some people tend to forget that when they’re in a stressful situation (or the airport). So if you need a reminder of proper airport etiquette, Flatio has got you covered. 

    First, they note that you should always be prepared and arrive on time, which actually means early. Respect the security screening process, and try to get through as quickly as possible. Remember to practice good hygiene, as airports are notorious for being an easy place to pick up a cold, and be courteous to everyone around you. 

    Whether the person next to you is working an 8-hour shift or going on vacation, nobody wants to have their day ruined by a Karen in the airport. And always respect cultural differences. You might encounter people from all over the world when you enter an airport, but kindness is universal.

    We would love to hear your thoughts on this story in the comments below, pandas. Have you ever encountered frustrating travelers like the people described here? Feel free to weigh in, and then, you can find another Bored Panda article discussing airport drama right here!

    Later, the woman replied to several comments and provided even more details about her experience

    Readers found the story very amusing and applauded the author for refusing to put up with the other travelers’ entitlement

    Adelaide Ross

    Adelaide Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about two years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Adelaide Ross

    Adelaide Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about two years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

