“Idiots At The Airport” Make Sure This Woman In A Wheelchair Struggles To Reach Her Terminal

ADVERTISEMENT

I often feel like my mind is racing when I’m in the airport. Check in, get through security, don’t forget to take your watch off, find your gate, search for somewhere to fill up your water bottle, attempt to find a comfortable seat and stare at the screen until it’s time to board. Especially when you’re running on a lack of sleep or exhausted from traveling, the last thing you need is fellow travelers getting on your nerves.

Unfortunately, when one woman was flying home, she somehow became a magnet for the most annoying people in the airport. Below, you’ll find the full story that she recently posted on the Entitled People subreddit, as well as some of the replies amused readers shared.

RELATED:

Traveling can be a stressful experience for various reasons

Share icon

Image credits: svitlanah/Envato (not the actual photo)

And in this woman’s case, it seemed like everyone else in the airport was going out of their way to annoy her

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: AnnaStills/Envato (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: mstandret/Envato (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: PoeTayToePoeTawToe73

There are plenty of ways travelers manage to annoy one another in airports

Share icon

Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

What is it about being in the airport that makes everything so frustrating? Is it dealing with the crowds, the fact that you probably woke up at 4 a.m. before heading there, the $20 sandwiches that taste like they were made last week or the stress of traveling?

ADVERTISEMENT

Regardless of what it is that grinds your gears when you’re in the airport, there’s a good chance that your patience is running thin while traveling, even if you’re excited to reach your destination.

As annoying as all of the travelers in this story were, the experience that the author had in the airport is, unfortunately, not an unusual one. In fact, there are plenty of things that travelers do every single day in the airport that drive everyone around them crazy.

According to CNN, some of the most frustrating behaviors you can encounter in the airport are people walking at a snail’s pace through the terminal, while those around them are sprinting to try to catch their flights, and being completely unprepared for the security screening. You know that your water bottle must be empty and that your laptop can’t stay in your bag. Please, don’t act surprised or try to argue with TSA employees.

Next up, CNN notes that it’s infuriating when travelers crowd the baggage carousel, so nobody around them is able to see or snag their suitcase when it starts making its way around. And apparently, some people will even show up late to the airport on purpose, so they can beg the staff to send them to the front of the check-in and security lines.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you happen to find a seat near your gate before boarding, please don’t hog the entire row by placing your bag, jacket and food on 3 other seats. And if you’re going to be watching videos, do not forget your ear buds at home. Nobody wants to hear you scroll through TikTok on full volume.

It’s important to know proper airport etiquette before booking a flight

Share icon

Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

While traveling with children can be a challenge, and most people are sympathetic towards parents, there’s no excuse to let your little ones run wild and wreak havoc on the terminal. On that note, adults should be on their best behavior too. Please don’t get drunk in the airport bar right before you have to sit next to a stranger for 5 hours. And whatever you do, keep your shoes and socks on during the flight.

ADVERTISEMENT

We should always be following the golden rule (treat others how you want to be treated) everywhere we go, but some people tend to forget that when they’re in a stressful situation (or the airport). So if you need a reminder of proper airport etiquette, Flatio has got you covered.

First, they note that you should always be prepared and arrive on time, which actually means early. Respect the security screening process, and try to get through as quickly as possible. Remember to practice good hygiene, as airports are notorious for being an easy place to pick up a cold, and be courteous to everyone around you.

Whether the person next to you is working an 8-hour shift or going on vacation, nobody wants to have their day ruined by a Karen in the airport. And always respect cultural differences. You might encounter people from all over the world when you enter an airport, but kindness is universal.

We would love to hear your thoughts on this story in the comments below, pandas. Have you ever encountered frustrating travelers like the people described here? Feel free to weigh in, and then, you can find another Bored Panda article discussing airport drama right here!

Later, the woman replied to several comments and provided even more details about her experience

Readers found the story very amusing and applauded the author for refusing to put up with the other travelers’ entitlement