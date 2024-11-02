Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Karen Demands Entire Flight Be Canceled, Manager Doesn’t Blink An Eye And Cancels Her Ticket
Relationships

Karen Demands Entire Flight Be Canceled, Manager Doesn’t Blink An Eye And Cancels Her Ticket

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

I love traveling, but I absolutely hate going to the airport, shuffling through security, waiting at the gate, and sitting on a cramped plane for hours. And the whole journey can become even more excruciating when flights are delayed or canceled. 

But no matter how frustrating it gets, it’s best to always be kind to the airline staff. After all, they’re just trying to do their jobs. One woman recently learned this lesson the hard way after threatening to cancel her entire trip. Below, you’ll find the full story that an observer shared on Reddit, as well as some of the replies readers weighed in with. 

RELATED:

    Air travel can be stressful, especially when flights are being delayed or canceled

    Image credits: Prostock-studio/Envato (not the actual photo)

    But as one woman learned the hard way, it’s never worth it to take out your frustration on the airline staff

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits:  Image-Source/Envato (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Waste_of_Bison

    Millions of people travel by plane every single day

    According to the United States Federal Aviation Administration, 2.9 million passengers fly on over 45,000 flights every single day. Every year, the FAA handles 16,405,000 flights, and this year, the Transportation Security Administration reported that they actually set a new record for the amount of passengers flying on a single day. On the Friday of Memorial Day weekend, TSA shared that over 2.95 million passengers set off on flights.

    Because of the crowds airports have been seeing, staff members have been forced to deal with record numbers of passengers as well. The more people are in the airport, the more stressful the experience can be for everyone involved. If you have to stand in the security line for 30 minutes, you might be anxious about missing your flight and in a terrible mood by the time you make it through.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    If flyers are making their way through the airport feeling grumpy, they just might take out all of their frustration on the airline staff that just wants to help them get to their destination in a timely manner. But according to Aviation Pros, no matter how stressful traveling through an airport may be, working there is probably even worse.

    First of all, many airport jobs operate 24 hours a day, which means employees aren’t always afforded a lot of rest. It’s also important to take into account the traffic that drivers have to suffer through to make it into the airport. If you only fly a few times a year, it might not be so bad to be stuck in bumper to bumper traffic outside of the airport. But imagine having to sit through that every single day on your way into work. Would you start your shift in a great mood?

    Working in an airport is not for the faint of heart

    Another important aspect of working in an airport is security. Even if you don’t actually work at a security checkpoint, it’s important to be aware of your surroundings and how travelers are acting. Security measures are constantly being heightened, and it’s extremely important for all airline staff to be vigilant.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    At the same time, dealing with frustrated travelers is an inevitable part of the job. Sadly, not every passenger will be a delight, and exhaustion from traveling or anger about delays can make them even more difficult. They might demand upgrades, shake their fist at an employee until they get to “speak to the manager” or refuse to follow rules that are designed to keep them safe. 

    Unfortunately, the woman featured in this story is probably far from the first person who has ever spoken to that employee in this way. In fact, the stress of checking in passengers at the airport all day long can even take a toll on workers’ physical health. 

    According to a study from the International Labor Organization, about half of airport check-in workers reported that they have constant neck pain, shoulder pain and/or lower back pain. Unfortunately, for many of them, this pain is constant.

    It’s never a good idea to be disrespectful to others, but it’s certainly not wise when you’re in a situation where they can make your life easier (or more difficult). We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation down below, pandas. Then, if you’d like to check out another Bored Panda piece featuring drama when flying, look no further than right here

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Later, the author clarified a few more details about the story

    Amused readers shared their reactions and reveled in the woman getting her karma

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some even shared similar experiences of their own

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    31

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    31

    Open list comments

    1

    Adelaide Ross

    Adelaide Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about two years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Read less »
    Adelaide Ross

    Adelaide Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about two years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Read less »
    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    Read less »
    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    khwahish_n avatar
    Nea
    Nea
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I decided to not read the full article because the heading and sub-heading are so funny, I didnt want any detail screwing that for me.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    khwahish_n avatar
    Nea
    Nea
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I decided to not read the full article because the heading and sub-heading are so funny, I didnt want any detail screwing that for me.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda