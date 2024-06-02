Person Makes Sure To Annoy Rude ‘Karen’ During Entire Flight

ADVERTISEMENT

Flying comes with its own share of stress and drama. Will there be traffic on my way to the airport? Did I remember my passport? Did I take out my perfume bottle from my handbag? And probably the most pressing question is: will the passenger near me be a decent human? Honestly, no one enjoys sitting next to a rude person in an enclosed space for a long journey.

While the internet is filled with amusing tales of annoying travelers, today we stumbled upon an incident where the passenger didn’t give up and taught some airplane etiquette to an entitled woman. The author took to the r/pettyrevenge subreddit to share the entire story. Keep reading to learn a lesson or two on how to deal with impolite people.

Flying can be quite stressful especially when people sitting near you are disrespectful

A passenger sought revenge against a woman who was behaving rudely on the flight

Passengers with poor airplane etiquette ruin the overall travel experience for others

With the expansion of low-cost carriers and flexible booking policies, flying is one of the preferred modes of transport for many. In 2023, approximately 4.35 billion people traveled by air. But modern passengers might have become slightly less civilized. From trying to smoke in flight to passing lewd remarks, we’ve heard about the different bad behaviors occurring at 40,000 feet.

Poor airplane etiquette by passengers can ruin the travel experience for others onboard. For instance, some people rush to get in the aircraft. They believe that if they get to their seats first, they will reach their destination faster. Not only do such people block the entry and create chaos, they also end up disturbing the crew.

Then there are people who love switching seats. Imagine an individual has paid extra or made a booking way in advance – only to have someone ask them to switch places because they “don’t like” the middle seat. Many people consider this rude and inconvenient. And if it’s not the seat, they might just hog your armrest.

There’s always a chance you end up sitting next to a luggage switcher. These are people who push your bags aside to make room for their own stuff. They don’t care if they are damaging your belongings in the process; all they care about is placing their things exactly where they want, even if there’s more room elsewhere.

Many people pointed out that they don’t like travelers who kick the seats. Not only do such passengers tend to recline their seats to the maximum, but they also keep kicking the chair in front of them. Despite several requests, sometimes people still continue doing such ill-mannered things. Other problems include people who behave rudely with the crew, the queue jumpers, and the ones who use their phones at a loud volume.

Unruly behavior on an aircraft can lead to legal actions against the passenger



Usually in such situations, travelers ask or warn the fellow passenger to watch their behavior, but there are times when such unruly actions can land you in legal trouble. If a person engages in verbal abuse or physical fights with other people or the flight attendants, they may be subject to legal action. Interfering with the crew’s duties and not following their instructions might lead to charges of disorderly conduct.

Sometimes passengers drink too much and start creating nuisances on the flight. These individuals pose a threat to the safety of others on board. Airline authorities have the right to deboard such people. They may even get law enforcement involved if the situation escalates.

Smoking is strictly prohibited on commercial flights as it poses a safety risk. If someone violates this rule, they might have to pay fines or legal penalties.

If a person tries to mess with safety equipment like seatbelts, emergency exits, or oxygen masks, the airline can press criminal charges and civil liability against them. Cockpits are a fascinating part of any aircraft. But trying to gain unauthorized access to that area is a federal offense under aviation security laws.

Dealing with rude travelers can be tricky



Sharing how a flight crew should deal with ill-mannered passengers, Cabin Crew Wings points out that air hostesses or stewards should stay calm especially in case of conflicts. They should pay attention to what the individual needs and assure them that they will handle it efficiently. The crew members should never react in the heat of the moment.

It’s crucial that we follow the rules and regulations while flying, not only for our own safety but for the safety of others as well. As a traveler, it’s important that you be considerate of others around you. We must behave civilly and respect other people’s boundaries. And when it comes to rude passengers, you can try to talk it out with them. Sometimes, ignoring them altogether also helps.

But if they refuse to listen, you can always inform the cabin crew about their unruly behavior. Or you can call them out publicly. You can also stand up against such bullies and give them a taste of their own medicine, just like the author of this post.When was the last time you sat next to a rude person? What did you do about it? Tell us if this post has inspired you to stand up against such people!

Folks online gave suggestions on how the author could make the revenge even more sassy

A few others had some amusing follow-up questions

People loved the passenger’s petty act of revenge

