Among the most popular tips on how to gain courage before an important event or speech – or simply before any unpleasant conversation, the top 10 will definitely include advice to drink or even get drunk. Well, alcohol can really help sometimes – but not always. And not for everyone.

For example, the husband of the user u/CantaloupeLife7504, the heroine of our story today, took seriously a humorous idea to get drunk before an upcoming flight to visit his FIL, with whom he has a long history of mutual hostility, and nothing good came of it. Okay, let’s not get ahead of ourselves anyway.

The author of the post recently got married and it turned out that her husband and dad didn’t get along at all

However, the father recently returned to his home country, far away from the place where the spouses live

And the wife one day invited her spouse to join her on a trip to the FIL’s country

The man was very nervous and he got blind drunk in the airport – so much that the cabin crew even kicked him off the aircraft

The woman thought for a while – and then left her drunk hubby in the airport and got onboard the flight

The original poster (OP), a 28-year-old woman, recently married [Adam], but it so happened that the author’s father didn’t get along with her husband. In fact, he didn’t like Adam literally from the first glance – but it’s not like it came to serious quarrels. It’s just that, as it sometimes happens, we feel a person’s antipathy in literally every gesture or word they say.

The author’s parents are divorced, and her dad recently returned to his home country – quite far from where the spouses live. And so, one fine day, the wife invited Adam to fly together to her homeland. He agreed – but the joy from the upcoming trip instantly evaporated when the guy found out that they would have to live with his father-in-law.

Adam was constantly nervous almost all the days leading up to the flight, and even jokingly wanted to drink for courage. Just when he was heading to the airport with all the suitcases and the OP was supposed to join him after work. Imagine the woman’s surprise when, upon arriving at the airport, she found her husband there, blind drunk and being kicked off the plane by the cabin crew!

Apparently, the guy decided to follow his idea about drinking ‘just for courage’ – but was a little overzealous in this matter (this happens quite often, doesn’t it?) Finding herself in a dilemma, the woman realized that it was too late to return the tickets, and due to the long flight, the couple had forked out a hefty amount for the tickets. And the author made a decision…

The woman called her BIL to come and take care of his drunk bro, and she went on board, leaving the hubby at the airport. Well, many days have passed since that time, the wife managed to return home – and now Adam keeps reproaching her for ‘being heartless’, claiming that if he had been in such a situation, he’d never have left her alone. However, it’s probably not worth checking this, right?

“I don’t think it’s worth checking whether a husband would leave a drunken wife at the airport in a similar situation,” Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and certified NLP specialist, with whom Bored Panda got in touch for a comment, ponders. “In fact, alcohol is a bad assistant in any difficult task. At least because it’s very easy to get carried away and cross the line…”

“By the way, it’s also possible that this man actually hoped in this way to avoid an unpleasant flight for him and living under the same roof with FIL – like, his wife will not want to leave him, and the tickets are too expensive for re-booking afterwards. But then this also looks like a manipulation attempt. Be that as it may, the case per se is rather unpleasant – and I guess the spouses should talk frankly to resolve all the problems,” Irina summarizes.

People in the comments are also pretty sure that the original poster didn’t do anything wrong here. “You didn’t leave him alone in a ditch. You left him where people were coming for him and watching out for him,” one of the commenters wrote there reasonably. “He played a stupid game and won a stupid prize.”

And commenters, in addition, stated that in any case this situation cannot be compared with the possible case of a drunk wife at the airport. “A drunk man alone is different and IMO less vulnerable than a drunk woman alone, anyway. Good luck with this marriage,” another person wisely added in the comments. By the way, what would you do if you found yourself in this woman’s place?

People in the comments are almost sure the author didn’t do anything wrong here, and say her husband could be trying to manipulate her this way