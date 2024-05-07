“I Get That She’s Stupid, But She Doesn’t Have To Be Mean”: Plane Passenger Is Put In Their Place
You step onto the plane, find your seat, become a heavy lifter for a second to pop your luggage on the shelf above your head, and finally make yourself comfortable in the seat that was assigned to you—a routine many travelers are familiar with.
Unfortunately, many travelers are also familiar with someone aggravating approaching them after they’ve made themselves comfortable, ready to fight them for *insert reason here*. For this redditor, it was a woman claiming that he had stolen her seat—when in fact, he didn’t—disturbing the peace. Scroll down to find the full story below.
Arguing over plane seats has become quite a common occurrence
Image credits: BLACKDAY (not the actual image)
This woman accused a fellow passenger of stealing her seat when it was in fact double-booked
Image credits: Pew Nguyen (not the actual image)
Image credits: LexB777
28
0