“Am I The Jerk For Not Moving From My Booked Seat For An Elderly Person?”

Having a comfortable seat during a long journey where you can feel comfortable often feels like winning the lottery. So it’s no surprise that some people decide to treat themselves and book one in advance. Which is exactly what Reddit user Optimal_Promotion did when she had a 7-hour trip in the United Kingdom.

However, when she got on the train it turns out that the operator had sold her a priority seat that is usually reserved for people with special needs. So when an elderly lady started demanding the traveler to give it up, she found herself facing a tough decision.

Unsure aboutt the way she handled the situation, Optimal_Promotion reached out to the online community ‘Am I the [Jerk]?‘, asking them to evaluate her actions. Here’s what she wrote.

This woman booked a first-class train seat, but the operator gave her a priority one, which is usually reserved for people with special needs

Image credits: Lucía Régules (not the actual photo)

So when an elderly woman who had nowhere to sit approached her, she found herself facing a tough decision

Image credits: Leslie Toh (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Optimal_Promotion879

Here’s what people have been saying about what happened