This Artist Transforms Fruits And Vegetables Into Playful Food Art (40 Pics)
If you’ve ever struggled to get your children excited about eating healthy, Sarah Lescrauwaet-Beach has probably figured out the secret. She’s the creative mind behind some seriously playful food art, transforming fruits and vegetables into characters and scenes that both kids and adults can’t help but smile at. Through her work, she makes healthy eating feel a lot less boring and a lot more exciting.
Sarah’s journey into food art started from a love of fresh, simple ingredients and a desire to make mealtime more enjoyable for her kids. Keep scrolling to explore her colorful and imaginative food creations!
Bored Panda reached out to Sarah to gain deeper insights into her creative process and personal journey. Reflecting on the origins of her healthy food art, Sarah revealed that her inspiration came from a desire to provide her kids with nutritious snacks while making them enjoyable and playful. "When it comes to health, it’s really hard to go wrong with fruits and vegetables so I decided to exclusively use fresh produce for my food art creations."
Sarah explained that while the entire creative process might take a day or two, she typically completes the actual creations within 1-2 hours. "I start by looking for animated themes or characters, subjects that engage the audience. In many cases, I like to work with images that face the viewer to create a strong connection.
Once I have an image I want to use, I brainstorm about the different fruits and vegetables that can be used to bring it to life. I try to stick to the original color scheme, but I don’t force myself to duplicate everything as food and art don’t fit that mould.
Once I have my materials, I cut the forms of the image and craft the details: eyes, mouth, fur, etc. I then put everything together, add some final touches and background."
Sarah details the full process in her ebooks, which both beginners and food art enthusiasts can use to learn how to create works like Edible Food Art for Kids.
Sarah exclusively uses fresh fruits and vegetables to avoid incorporating processed foods that are high in fat and sugar. "Fruit is a great snack, but unlike candy, the natural sugars in most fruits are much lower on the glycemic index, providing steady energy over a long period instead of a rush and crash."
"I love seeing how excited my kids get about fruit and vegetables, and it’s inspiring to see other families around the world using food art to encourage healthy snacking," Sarah shared, reflecting on how her creations bring joy and promote healthy eating habits globally.