Sarah explained that while the entire creative process might take a day or two, she typically completes the actual creations within 1-2 hours. "I start by looking for animated themes or characters, subjects that engage the audience. In many cases, I like to work with images that face the viewer to create a strong connection.

Once I have an image I want to use, I brainstorm about the different fruits and vegetables that can be used to bring it to life. I try to stick to the original color scheme, but I don’t force myself to duplicate everything as food and art don’t fit that mould.

Once I have my materials, I cut the forms of the image and craft the details: eyes, mouth, fur, etc. I then put everything together, add some final touches and background."

Sarah details the full process in her ebooks, which both beginners and food art enthusiasts can use to learn how to create works like Edible Food Art for Kids.