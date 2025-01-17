ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve ever struggled to get your children excited about eating healthy, Sarah Lescrauwaet-Beach has probably figured out the secret. She’s the creative mind behind some seriously playful food art, transforming fruits and vegetables into characters and scenes that both kids and adults can’t help but smile at. Through her work, she makes healthy eating feel a lot less boring and a lot more exciting.

Sarah’s journey into food art started from a love of fresh, simple ingredients and a desire to make mealtime more enjoyable for her kids. Keep scrolling to explore her colorful and imaginative food creations!

#1

Healthy eating art featuring zebra designs made from fruit, with a background of blueberries on a wooden plate.

Bored Panda reached out to Sarah to gain deeper insights into her creative process and personal journey. Reflecting on the origins of her healthy food art, Sarah revealed that her inspiration came from a desire to provide her kids with nutritious snacks while making them enjoyable and playful. "When it comes to health, it’s really hard to go wrong with fruits and vegetables so I decided to exclusively use fresh produce for my food art creations."
    #2

    Artistic healthy eating creation made of kiwi, blueberries, and red currants on a wooden plate, resembling a whimsical face.

    #3

    Fruit art depicting a character with a Santa hat, crafted from oranges, blueberries, and pomegranate, showcasing healthy eating art.

    Sarah explained that while the entire creative process might take a day or two, she typically completes the actual creations within 1-2 hours. "I start by looking for animated themes or characters, subjects that engage the audience. In many cases, I like to work with images that face the viewer to create a strong connection.

    Once I have an image I want to use, I brainstorm about the different fruits and vegetables that can be used to bring it to life. I try to stick to the original color scheme, but I don’t force myself to duplicate everything as food and art don’t fit that mould.

    Once I have my materials, I cut the forms of the image and craft the details: eyes, mouth, fur, etc. I then put everything together, add some final touches and background."

    Sarah details the full process in her ebooks, which both beginners and food art enthusiasts can use to learn how to create works like Edible Food Art for Kids.
    #4

    Healthy eating art featuring a tiger face made from citrus, kiwi, and other fruits on a wooden background.

    #5

    Raccoon art made from healthy foods like fruit and seeds on a wooden plate.

    Sarah exclusively uses fresh fruits and vegetables to avoid incorporating processed foods that are high in fat and sugar. "Fruit is a great snack, but unlike candy, the natural sugars in most fruits are much lower on the glycemic index, providing steady energy over a long period instead of a rush and crash."
    #6

    Fruit arranged into a cow face, showcasing healthy eating as art.

    #7

    Plate of fruit arranged as a squirrel, featuring healthy eating as an art form with blueberries and sliced peaches.

    "I love seeing how excited my kids get about fruit and vegetables, and it’s inspiring to see other families around the world using food art to encourage healthy snacking," Sarah shared, reflecting on how her creations bring joy and promote healthy eating habits globally.
    #8

    A giraffe made from fruit and berries on a wooden table, showcasing healthy eating as art.

    #9

    Fruit art depicting a character with blueberries and orange slices on a wooden table.

    #10

    Healthy eating art: a fruit platter designed as a cartoon character with blueberries and raspberries on a wooden table.

    #11

    Healthy eating art featuring fruit and vegetable characters on a wooden plate, showcasing creativity in food presentation.

    #12

    A rooster crafted from fruits and vegetables, showcasing healthy eating as art.

    #13

    Healthy eating art: a panda crafted from fruits on a wooden plate.

    #14

    Artistic food arrangement with healthy fruits shaped like a snake, including kiwi, mango, and blueberries.

    #15

    Healthy eating art featuring a cat face made from sliced fruits and vegetables on a wooden platter.

    #16

    Fruit art depicting a cartoon character made from melon, grapes, and berries on a wooden table.

    #17

    Healthy eating art: Pink character crafted from watermelon, surrounded by blueberries and strawberries on a wooden plate.

    #18

    Healthy eating art featuring a pig made from fruit, surrounded by grapes, raspberries, and blueberries on a wooden table.

    #19

    Healthy eating art featuring elephants carved from fruit, surrounded by pomegranate seeds on a wooden plate.

    #20

    Fruit arranged artistically into a dog shape, using healthy ingredients, showcasing creative food art.

    #21

    Fruit art featuring giraffes made from watermelon and peaches surrounded by blueberries.

    #22

    Healthy eating art made from fruit, featuring a creative animal face with blueberries, apples, and strawberries on a wooden plate.

    #23

    Healthy eating art featuring a dragon face made from strawberries, blueberries, and assorted fruits on a wooden surface.

    #24

    Artistic fruit arrangement of a tiger face with strawberries showcasing healthy eating.

    #25

    Healthy eating art featuring a fruit arrangement resembling a cartoon character with grapes, oranges, and apples on a wooden plate.

    #26

    Fruity artwork of a cartoon character on a wooden plate, showcasing healthy eating creativity.

    #27

    Healthy eating art with character made from fruits like oranges and mango, arranged on a round wooden plate.

    #28

    Fruits and vegetables arranged into an artistic Santa face, showcasing creative healthy eating art.

    #29

    Artistic fruit arrangement depicting a surprised face using healthy foods like watermelon and blueberries.

    #30

    Healthy eating art: a cute dog image made from fruit like watermelon and blueberries on a wooden table.

    #31

    Healthy eating art: fruit arranged as a character on a plate with blueberries and star-shaped fruit details.

    #32

    Healthy eating art featuring a giraffe made from fruits and vegetables on a wooden table.

    #33

    Fruit art of a giraffe made from melon, grapes, and berries on a wooden table, showcasing healthy eating creativity.

    #34

    Fruit turtle art made from watermelon, kiwi, oranges, and blueberries, showcasing healthy eating creativity.

    #35

    Fruits arranged in a creative artwork resembling a character, emphasizing healthy eating as art.

    #36

    A fruit art piece featuring a dinosaur head made of melon, citrus slices, and kiwi, showcasing healthy eating creativity.

    #37

    Tiger face made from healthy fruits, showcasing food art on a wooden plate.

    #38

    Fruit art on a wooden table, featuring a creative arrangement of kiwi, melon, and berries depicting a cartoon face.

    #39

    Healthy eating artwork featuring a character made from fruits on a wooden table.

    #40

    Artistic creation of a face using healthy fruits like raspberries, grapes, and blueberries on a wooden table.

