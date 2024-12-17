Woman Orders Meat Burger On A Date With A Vegan, Gets Labeled “Tactless”
To eat or not to eat meat when you’re in the company of a vegan—that is the question.
It’s one this Redditor has been mulling over after a third date with a guy she described as “funny, brilliant, and intelligent” didn’t quite go as planned. During the meal, he casually mentioned he was vegan, which she took in stride. But when it came time to order, the woman didn’t think twice about getting a burger.
Days later, though, the man sent her a text calling her choice “disrespectful.” Now, she’s wondering whether she may have been out of line.
On a date with a vegan man, the woman ordered a meat burger without hesitation
Image credits: Image by Freepik (not the actual photo)
Now, she’s questioning whether she may have been out of line
Image credits: Image by Freepik (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Responsible-Fig3868
Plenty of readers defended the woman
Others, however, thought her choice was inconsiderate
Nothing wrong with either approach, they're just not compatible, no fault on either side. Shake hands and walk away.
Long term vegetarian here. What other people eat is none of my business. But at the same time, they don't get to make comments on what I eat. I wouldn't kiss someone who just ate a meaty burger though.
I keep kosher, and would think it was weird if someone who didn't decided that they also had to eat kosher around me. Like what. That makes no sense. These are my rules, not yours.
Aerial, Jewish people have been keeping kosher for centuries. I think this gives a more mature outlook on the situation. "These are my rules, not yours" typifies it. In cultures where vegetarianism and veganism is the norm, there's a very similar approach. However, with western veganism, there's a amount of 'convert zeal'. This can lead to evangelical vegans.
Nothing wrong with either approach, they're just not compatible, no fault on either side. Shake hands and walk away.
Long term vegetarian here. What other people eat is none of my business. But at the same time, they don't get to make comments on what I eat. I wouldn't kiss someone who just ate a meaty burger though.
I keep kosher, and would think it was weird if someone who didn't decided that they also had to eat kosher around me. Like what. That makes no sense. These are my rules, not yours.
Aerial, Jewish people have been keeping kosher for centuries. I think this gives a more mature outlook on the situation. "These are my rules, not yours" typifies it. In cultures where vegetarianism and veganism is the norm, there's a very similar approach. However, with western veganism, there's a amount of 'convert zeal'. This can lead to evangelical vegans.
30
14