Woman Orders Meat Burger On A Date With A Vegan, Gets Labeled “Tactless”

ADVERTISEMENT

To eat or not to eat meat when you’re in the company of a vegan—that is the question.

It’s one this Redditor has been mulling over after a third date with a guy she described as “funny, brilliant, and intelligent” didn’t quite go as planned. During the meal, he casually mentioned he was vegan, which she took in stride. But when it came time to order, the woman didn’t think twice about getting a burger.

Days later, though, the man sent her a text calling her choice “disrespectful.” Now, she’s wondering whether she may have been out of line.

RELATED:

On a date with a vegan man, the woman ordered a meat burger without hesitation

Share icon

Image credits: Image by Freepik (not the actual photo)

Now, she’s questioning whether she may have been out of line

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Image by Freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Responsible-Fig3868

Plenty of readers defended the woman

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Others, however, thought her choice was inconsiderate