Woman Orders Meat Burger On A Date With A Vegan, Gets Labeled “Tactless”
Couples, Relationships

Woman Orders Meat Burger On A Date With A Vegan, Gets Labeled “Tactless”

To eat or not to eat meat when you’re in the company of a vegan—that is the question.

It’s one this Redditor has been mulling over after a third date with a guy she described as “funny, brilliant, and intelligent” didn’t quite go as planned. During the meal, he casually mentioned he was vegan, which she took in stride. But when it came time to order, the woman didn’t think twice about getting a burger.

Days later, though, the man sent her a text calling her choice “disrespectful.” Now, she’s wondering whether she may have been out of line.

    On a date with a vegan man, the woman ordered a meat burger without hesitation

    Image credits: Image by Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Now, she’s questioning whether she may have been out of line

    Image credits: Image by Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Responsible-Fig3868

    Plenty of readers defended the woman

    Others, however, thought her choice was inconsiderate

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Kyiv-born, Vilnius-dwelling writer with a suitcase full of curiosity. My Master's in International Communication fuels my love for exploring different stories. Whether I'm putting pen to paper (or fingers to keyboard), you might catch me out and about with my film camera, cycling around, or on a quest for the perfect coffee spot. Occasionally seen trying to find inner peace on the yoga mat.

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Nothing wrong with either approach, they're just not compatible, no fault on either side. Shake hands and walk away.

    Vote comment up
    8
    8points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    clumsyboots avatar
    Jostanquecla
    Jostanquecla
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Long term vegetarian here. What other people eat is none of my business. But at the same time, they don't get to make comments on what I eat. I wouldn't kiss someone who just ate a meaty burger though.

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    mje700510 avatar
    Aerial (Any pronouns/Canadian/Jewish)
    Aerial (Any pronouns/Canadian/Jewish)
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago

    I keep kosher, and would think it was weird if someone who didn't decided that they also had to eat kosher around me. Like what. That makes no sense. These are my rules, not yours.

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    laura_ketteridge avatar
    arthbach
    arthbach
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago

    Aerial, Jewish people have been keeping kosher for centuries. I think this gives a more mature outlook on the situation. "These are my rules, not yours" typifies it. In cultures where vegetarianism and veganism is the norm, there's a very similar approach. However, with western veganism, there's a amount of 'convert zeal'. This can lead to evangelical vegans.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
