Woman Throws Away Artwork After Her Boyfriend Decided To “Fix” It
When we care about someone, we find small ways to make their life easier. We bring home their favorite treat, surprise them with dinner, or take care of the chores they hate. It’s how we show our love.
That’s exactly what this Redditor’s boyfriend thought he was doing when he found a frame for a painting she had cherished for two years but never got around to displaying. A sweet gesture—except it was the wrong size, so he decided to give the artwork a “slight trim” to make it fit.
To say the woman was shocked would be an understatement. Read on to see how she handled it.
The woman was struggling to find a frame for an artwork she cherished
So her boyfriend came up with a solution—except it turned into a disaster she never saw coming
In the replies, the woman shared that she had a heart-to-heart with her boyfriend, and he apologized for what he did
Most readers agreed she wasn’t at fault for her reaction
But some thought she was childish for destroying the piece
A few also felt she was in the wrong for not finding a frame after two years
I think she's totally justified. Framing it wasn't a priority for her. He just did what he wanted to her property. He could have at least asked. I've had so many things destroyed by other people that it really bothers me when someone does something to my things without asking. It's hard to trust them. I respect others' things, and I expect them to respect mine.
I do too. It's like walking up to someone with an asymmetrical hair cut and saying "Here let me straighten your hair with a pair of scissors".
