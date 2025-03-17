Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Throws Away Artwork After Her Boyfriend Decided To “Fix” It
Couples, Relationships

Woman Throws Away Artwork After Her Boyfriend Decided To “Fix” It

When we care about someone, we find small ways to make their life easier. We bring home their favorite treat, surprise them with dinner, or take care of the chores they hate. It’s how we show our love.

That’s exactly what this Redditor’s boyfriend thought he was doing when he found a frame for a painting she had cherished for two years but never got around to displaying. A sweet gesture—except it was the wrong size, so he decided to give the artwork a “slight trim” to make it fit.

To say the woman was shocked would be an understatement. Read on to see how she handled it.

    The woman was struggling to find a frame for an artwork she cherished

    Image credits: shotprime / Envato Elements (not the actual photo)

    So her boyfriend came up with a solution—except it turned into a disaster she never saw coming

    Image credits: Darina Belonogova / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Ever_More_Art

    Image credits: TriangleProd / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    In the replies, the woman shared that she had a heart-to-heart with her boyfriend, and he apologized for what he did

    Most readers agreed she wasn’t at fault for her reaction

    But some thought she was childish for destroying the piece

    A few also felt she was in the wrong for not finding a frame after two years

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    productions_jm avatar
    Mark Childers
    Mark Childers
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think she's totally justified. Framing it wasn't a priority for her. He just did what he wanted to her property. He could have at least asked. I've had so many things destroyed by other people that it really bothers me when someone does something to my things without asking. It's hard to trust them. I respect others' things, and I expect them to respect mine.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    missidontgetit avatar
    Littlemiss
    Littlemiss
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I do too. It's like walking up to someone with an asymmetrical hair cut and saying "Here let me straighten your hair with a pair of scissors".

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
