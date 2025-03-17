Woman Throws Away Artwork After Her Boyfriend Decided To “Fix” It

ADVERTISEMENT

When we care about someone, we find small ways to make their life easier. We bring home their favorite treat, surprise them with dinner, or take care of the chores they hate. It’s how we show our love.

That’s exactly what this Redditor’s boyfriend thought he was doing when he found a frame for a painting she had cherished for two years but never got around to displaying. A sweet gesture—except it was the wrong size, so he decided to give the artwork a “slight trim” to make it fit.

To say the woman was shocked would be an understatement. Read on to see how she handled it.

The woman was struggling to find a frame for an artwork she cherished

Image credits: shotprime / Envato Elements (not the actual photo)

So her boyfriend came up with a solution—except it turned into a disaster she never saw coming

Image credits: Darina Belonogova / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Ever_More_Art

Image credits: TriangleProd / Freepik (not the actual photo)

In the replies, the woman shared that she had a heart-to-heart with her boyfriend, and he apologized for what he did

Most readers agreed she wasn’t at fault for her reaction

But some thought she was childish for destroying the piece

A few also felt she was in the wrong for not finding a frame after two years

