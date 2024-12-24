ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve ever walked along a beach and picked up a piece of driftwood, you know how fascinating it can be to imagine the journey it’s been on. For Kirsty Elson, a talented artist from Cornwall, England, driftwood isn’t just a piece of weathered wood—it’s the beginning of something magical. She transforms these found treasures into captivating animal sculptures that brim with character and personality.

From speedy ostriches to laid-back sloths, each of Kirsty’s creations bursts with charm. Her work celebrates the beauty of nature and the power of imagination, turning ordinary materials into extraordinary art. Scroll down to see them for yourself! We also had the chance to chat with Kirsty about her creative process—don’t miss the interview below!

More info: Instagram | Facebook | Etsy