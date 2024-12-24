Unique And Charming Driftwood Animal Sculptures By Kirsty Elson (25 Pics)Interview With Artist
If you’ve ever walked along a beach and picked up a piece of driftwood, you know how fascinating it can be to imagine the journey it’s been on. For Kirsty Elson, a talented artist from Cornwall, England, driftwood isn’t just a piece of weathered wood—it’s the beginning of something magical. She transforms these found treasures into captivating animal sculptures that brim with character and personality.
From speedy ostriches to laid-back sloths, each of Kirsty’s creations bursts with charm. Her work celebrates the beauty of nature and the power of imagination, turning ordinary materials into extraordinary art. Scroll down to see them for yourself! We also had the chance to chat with Kirsty about her creative process—don’t miss the interview below!
We reached out to Kirsty to learn more about her creative process and inspiration. We were curious to know what led her to begin working with driftwood and found materials. "Driftwood has this wonderful tactile quality and also a bit of an element of mystery: where has it come from, how long has it been in the water, etc.," the artist shared. "I live in Cornwall, which has a long coastline, so it’s easily accessible to me. Plus it’s free, which is an added bonus! Recently, I’ve been using old tools and household objects in my work as well. I like the quirkiness of that. Seeing items in a different way, and that the viewer can often recognize the elements involved."
Kirsty mentioned that she draws great inspiration from the materials themselves, focusing primarily on their form, as well as their colors. "Sometimes I’ll find a bit of wood on the beach and know immediately what I’ll do with it. Other times, it’ll sit in my stash until inspiration strikes. Sometimes friends will leave a bag of ‘treasure’ on my doorstep: it’ll often be pieces I wouldn’t normally pick up, but that’s good. It forces me to think outside the box and push boundaries, which is always a good thing!"
While Kirsty finds that creative ideas come naturally, she mentioned that she sometimes struggles with making them structurally sound or ensuring they hold together. "I’m certainly no engineer. But I’m learning every day," she added.
What do you think of these unique sculptures? We’d love to hear your thoughts – feel free to leave a comment and upvote your favorites! For more stunning driftwood figurines and creative works, be sure to visit Kirsty’s Instagram.