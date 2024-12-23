Folks Donate Toys To Stray Shelter, Get The Cutest Video Of Pups Picking Their X-Mas Gifts In Return

ADVERTISEMENT

For most of us, Christmas and presents are likely quite synonymous words that go hand-in-hand. However, not everyone is fortunate enough to get to enjoy the giving and receiving part of the festivities.

Luckily, some kindhearted people will make sure no one gets left behind, especially during such occasions. For example, a humane society in Chattanooga not only made sure to gather loads of toy donations for their wonderful stray pups but also let the doggies pick their own gifts, making for the most wonderful sight. Scroll down for more!

The joy that dogs get from toys is one of the most wholesome sights in the world, and few other things can match it

Human Education Society in Chattanooga and some of the city’s residents came together to make this year’s Christmas for the local stray dogs living in the shelter

About 3 days ago, a whole bunch of adorable doggies at the Humane Education Society in Chattanooga, Tennessee, got to experience a little Christmas miracle and were made a whole lot happier, all thanks to the society’s wonderful staff and all the kind people who did not hesitate to help with donations.

With Christmas coming up, the pups were unexpectedly surprised when they were brought into one of the shelter’s rooms, its floor flooded with all kinds of colorful toys, all just for them. Filled with excitement, the four-pawed fuzzballs were let in one by one and given a chance to explore all the gifts present while picking what they loved the most.

People donated a whole bunch of toys, and the pups were let in one by one to go around and pick what they liked the most, which they then took with them to play and snuggle with

The whole thing was filmed, and the video went viral online almost the moment it was uploaded. In these few days, it attracted a ton of attention, garnering more than 31.5 million views as well as over 5.6 million likes on TikTok alone.

Such popularity came as no big surprise, as all these pups with different characters experiencing joy is a sight few could resist. Some doggies walked around everything, sniffing every little detail and carefully picking out their favorite toy, even presenting it to their human caretakers, while others wanted to play with everything and could hardly contain their excitement.

“Each dog took their gift back to their kennels to play with or snuggle. We love to be able to provide this Christmas surprise to our shelter pets,” shared the society’s staff on their Instagram post, giving the warmest thanks to the people who donated to the beautiful cause.

Check out the full video:

There is something about dogs and toys, especially plush ones, that they love so much. Sure, they’re fun, with their bright colors and squeaky sounds—guaranteed to attract the pup’s attention—and playing with them is a great way to use up all that overflowing energy. But there’s almost always more to things than meets the eye, isn’t there?

Well, according to this article by the staff of Petmate, in this case, that statement is definitely true. To begin with, just like they help with finding a place for extra energy, the toys that our four-pawed buddies love so much are also great at helping them relax and keep their stress levels at bay.

This is especially relevant when the pup has to spend time alone. Work and other activities don’t always make it possible to give our pals as much time as they’d like, which can sometimes make them feel lonely. Fortunately, toys are a perfect alternative, as they not only keep dogs entertained during that time but also teach them independence.

Continuing this list of benefits, plushes that our doggies love to play with are not only great for keeping them away from chewing on our shoes or furniture but are also perfect for providing our buddies with physical and mental stimulation, which can satisfy their hunting instincts and goes a long way healthwise.

Last but definitely not least, toys can be a great bonding device for you and your pet. We’re probably all familiar with how pups often use their things to interact and play with us. Well, then, it makes all the sense in the world to use this. After all, no one wishes for a worse relationship with their dog.

Ultimately, dogs are likely too good for this world, and they deserve every little bit of love that there is, whether it comes in the form of toys or anything else. However, while Christmas is the time when we most often remember such things, life goes on for the rest of the year just as much, so let’s not forget our four-pawed buddies and make sure that they feel loved.

What did you think about this story? How does your dog interact with toys? Share it all in the comments below!

The commenters loved seeing such happy doggies and were very amused by how differently each dog’s character showed when they got to interact with the surprise