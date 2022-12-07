I think I speak for everybody when I say that finding good names for pets is so much easier than for people. Because you can name your pup Jumanji and everybody will find it cute, but if you give your newborn the same name, there will definitely be a few raised eyebrows.

If you like funny pet names, puns can be a great way for you to find the name for your new family member. Punny names work amazingly in general, and punny dog names can highlight a lot of special traits your doggo has. However, this method of naming can have its own pitfalls, so here are a couple of suggestions.

After you come up with a funny name you like, give it a couple of hours before the final decision. Absolutely try saying it out loud. What seems funny or original in your mind or on paper might sound really weird or bland when spoken.

Definitely stay away from inappropriate or dirty puns. First of all, show your dog some respect. Also, imagine yourself shouting that name in the street or a dog park full of people and most probably children. Not something you feel comfortable saying in this setting? Avoid that name altogether; there are plenty of funny dog names that don’t require using obscenities.

The rule of thumb here is that the best names for pets are the ones given with love, then your doggo will definitely like it. Check out our collection of dog pun names in the article below. What other creative pet names have you encountered? Share them with us in the comments.