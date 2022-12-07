168 Creative Dog Pun Names For The Goodest Bois And Gals
I think I speak for everybody when I say that finding good names for pets is so much easier than for people. Because you can name your pup Jumanji and everybody will find it cute, but if you give your newborn the same name, there will definitely be a few raised eyebrows.
If you like funny pet names, puns can be a great way for you to find the name for your new family member. Punny names work amazingly in general, and punny dog names can highlight a lot of special traits your doggo has. However, this method of naming can have its own pitfalls, so here are a couple of suggestions.
After you come up with a funny name you like, give it a couple of hours before the final decision. Absolutely try saying it out loud. What seems funny or original in your mind or on paper might sound really weird or bland when spoken.
Definitely stay away from inappropriate or dirty puns. First of all, show your dog some respect. Also, imagine yourself shouting that name in the street or a dog park full of people and most probably children. Not something you feel comfortable saying in this setting? Avoid that name altogether; there are plenty of funny dog names that don’t require using obscenities.
The rule of thumb here is that the best names for pets are the ones given with love, then your doggo will definitely like it. Check out our collection of dog pun names in the article below. What other creative pet names have you encountered? Share them with us in the comments.
This post may include affiliate links.
Bark Obama
Brad Sit
Ozzy Pawsborne
Barkyoncé
Bone, James Bone
Dumbledog
Hairy Pawter
Indiana Bones
J.K. Growling
Luke Skybarker
Maria Sha-ruff-pova
Queen Elizabark
Sarah Jessica Barker
Obi Wag Kenobi
Benedict Cumberbark
Hairy Underwood
Woofgang Amadeus Mozart
Bark Wahlberg
Jabba the Mutt
Jake Gyllenpaw
Katy Pawry
Mary Puppins
Pablo Escobark
Paw-casso
Prince of Barkness
Salvador Dogi
Santa Paws
Scarlet O'Hairy
Sherlock Bones
Virginia Woof
William Shakespaw
Winnie the Poodle
Xena Waggly Princess
Mutt Damon
Godric Gryffindog
Mariah Hairy
Drew Hairymore
Coco Kennel
Jennifur Aniston
Bark Twain
Barkevious Dingo
Beowoof
Bilbo Fleabaggins
Bilbo Waggins
Bill Furry
Chalupa Batman
Chewbarka
Darth Maul
Doc McDoggins
Dog Johnson
Dogstoyevsky
Droolius Caesar
Franz Fur-dinand
Fur-Dinand
George Bernard Paw
Hamburglar
Howl Jackman
Jack London
Jennifer Pawrence
Jim Barksons
Jon Bone Jovi
Jude Paw
Karl Barx
Ma Barker
Muttley Crew
Pawtrick Stewart
Piss Hardwick
Princess Pee
Ramen
Rosa Barks
Sir Arthur Canine Doyle
Sophia Vergrrra
Taylor Pawtner
The Notorious D.O.G.
Tina Spay
Vera Fang
Weeny Cooper
Winston Furchill
Arfer Fonzarelli
Arf Vader
Helga Hufflepup
Kanye Westie
Lick Jagger
Salazar Snifferin
Woofie Goldberg
50 Scent
Alanis Morissetter
Christina Waguilera
Nine Inch Tails
Wilma Flintsbone
Paw Newman
Simon LeBone
Will Sniff
Spaniel Craig
Celine Pee-on
Britney Ears
Paw-ris Hilton
Mutt-hammad Ali
Brad Pittbull
Zac Efuron
A-fleas Ansari
Anderson Pooper
Andy War-Howl
Bark Griswold
Billie Howliday
Bob Scratchit
Boba Fetch
C3 Pee-O
Chuck Norris
Deputy Dawg
Diggie Smalls
Diggy Azalea
Fleasy E
Fuzz Alrdrin
Fuzzbucket
Groucho Barks
Heck-tor Salamanca
Heel Armstrong
James Earl Bones
Jimmy Chew
Johnny Rottenweiler
Julio Diglesias
Kareem Abdul Ja-Bark
L.L. Drool J
Lady Lump
McGruff the Crime Dog
Mr. McGiblet
Mulligan
Nerf Herder
Orko
Orville Redenbarker
Ron Fleasly
Ruth Bader Ginsbark
Salacious B. Crumb
Sasha Fierce
Sin'ad O'Collar
Sir Francis Bacon
Snarls Barkley
Turtle O'Power
Ubu
Underdog
Whoopi
Woofgang Puck
Andy Warhowl
Fuzz Aldrin
Arf Maul
Arftoo-D2
Rowena Ravenpaw
Furcules
Howly Mandel
Ryan Fleacrest
Woof Bader Ginsburg
Woof Blitzer
Bone Pugs-N-Harmony
Olivia Chewton John
Bark E. Bark
Kevin Pawstner
Lisa Vanderpup
Haymitch Aberwaggy
Suzanne Sugarbarker
Billy Grrr-ystal
Snarls Widmore
Gabby Puglas
Corgi Cox
Digmund Freud
Albus Puppledore
Madogga
Queen Latifur