I think I speak for everybody when I say that finding good names for pets is so much easier than for people. Because you can name your pup Jumanji and everybody will find it cute, but if you give your newborn the same name, there will definitely be a few raised eyebrows. 

If you like funny pet names, puns can be a great way for you to find the name for your new family member. Punny names work amazingly in general, and punny dog names can highlight a lot of special traits your doggo has. However, this method of naming can have its own pitfalls, so here are a couple of suggestions. 

After you come up with a funny name you like, give it a couple of hours before the final decision. Absolutely try saying it out loud. What seems funny or original in your mind or on paper might sound really weird or bland when spoken. 

Definitely stay away from inappropriate or dirty puns. First of all, show your dog some respect. Also, imagine yourself shouting that name in the street or a dog park full of people and most probably children. Not something you feel comfortable saying in this setting? Avoid that name altogether; there are plenty of funny dog names that don’t require using obscenities.  

The rule of thumb here is that the best names for pets are the ones given with love, then your doggo will definitely like it. Check out our collection of dog pun names in the article below. What other creative pet names have you encountered? Share them with us in the comments.

Bark Obama

Brad Sit

Ozzy Pawsborne

Barkyoncé

Bone, James Bone

Dumbledog

Hairy Pawter

Indiana Bones

J.K. Growling

Luke Skybarker

Maria Sha-ruff-pova

Queen Elizabark

Sarah Jessica Barker

Obi Wag Kenobi

Benedict Cumberbark

Hairy Underwood

Woofgang Amadeus Mozart

Bark Wahlberg

Jabba the Mutt

Jake Gyllenpaw

Katy Pawry

Mary Puppins

Pablo Escobark

Paw-casso

Prince of Barkness

Salvador Dogi

Santa Paws

Scarlet O'Hairy

Sherlock Bones

Virginia Woof

William Shakespaw

Winnie the Poodle

Xena Waggly Princess

Mutt Damon

Godric Gryffindog

Mariah Hairy

Drew Hairymore

Coco Kennel

Jennifur Aniston

Bark Twain

Barkevious Dingo

Beowoof

Bilbo Fleabaggins

Bilbo Waggins

Bill Furry

Chalupa Batman

Chewbarka

Darth Maul

Doc McDoggins

Dog Johnson

Dogstoyevsky

Droolius Caesar

Franz Fur-dinand

Fur-Dinand

George Bernard Paw

Hamburglar

Howl Jackman

Jack London

Jennifer Pawrence

Jim Barksons

Jon Bone Jovi

Jude Paw

Karl Barx

Ma Barker

Muttley Crew

Pawtrick Stewart

Piss Hardwick

Princess Pee

Ramen

Rosa Barks

Sir Arthur Canine Doyle

Sophia Vergrrra

Taylor Pawtner

The Notorious D.O.G.

Tina Spay

Vera Fang

Weeny Cooper

Winston Furchill

Arfer Fonzarelli

Arf Vader

Helga Hufflepup

Kanye Westie

Lick Jagger

Salazar Snifferin

Woofie Goldberg

50 Scent

Alanis Morissetter

Christina Waguilera

Nine Inch Tails

Wilma Flintsbone

Paw Newman

Simon LeBone

Will Sniff

Spaniel Craig

Celine Pee-on

Britney Ears

Paw-ris Hilton

Mutt-hammad Ali

Brad Pittbull

Zac Efuron

A-fleas Ansari

Anderson Pooper

Andy War-Howl

Bark Griswold

Billie Howliday

Bob Scratchit

Boba Fetch

C3 Pee-O

Chuck Norris

Deputy Dawg

Diggie Smalls

Diggy Azalea

Fleasy E

Fuzz Alrdrin

Fuzzbucket

Groucho Barks

Heck-tor Salamanca

Heel Armstrong

James Earl Bones

Jimmy Chew

Johnny Rottenweiler

Julio Diglesias

Kareem Abdul Ja-Bark

L.L. Drool J

Lady Lump

McGruff the Crime Dog

Mr. McGiblet

Mulligan

Nerf Herder

Orko

Orville Redenbarker

Ron Fleasly

Ruth Bader Ginsbark

Salacious B. Crumb

Sasha Fierce

Sin'ad O'Collar

Sir Francis Bacon

Snarls Barkley

Turtle O'Power

Ubu

Underdog

Whoopi

Woofgang Puck

Andy Warhowl

Fuzz Aldrin

Arf Maul

Arftoo-D2

Rowena Ravenpaw

Furcules

Howly Mandel

Ryan Fleacrest

Woof Bader Ginsburg

Woof Blitzer

Bone Pugs-N-Harmony

Olivia Chewton John

Bark E. Bark

#157

Kevin Pawstner

Report

4points
POST
#158

Lisa Vanderpup

Report

4points
POST
#159

Haymitch Aberwaggy

Report

4points
POST
#160

Suzanne Sugarbarker

Report

4points
POST
#161

Billy Grrr-ystal

Report

4points
POST
#162

Snarls Widmore

Report

4points
POST
#163

Gabby Puglas

Report

4points
POST
#164

Corgi Cox

Report

4points
POST
#165

Digmund Freud

Report

4points
POST
#166

Albus Puppledore

Report

4points
POST
#167

Madogga

Report

4points
POST
#168

Queen Latifur

Report

4points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!