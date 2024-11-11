Each image showcases playful cone designs by costume designer Marie-Yan Morvan, who custom-made all the pieces in the series. According to Winnie, Marie would spend weeks preparing for each photo shoot, using unique and surprising materials like silk flowers, pool noodles, sponges, coffee filters, and more.

"Our biggest challenge was often trying to take something from the idea phase to reality. In many instances, I might send Marie-Yan an idea of an object, plant, or food I found interesting as inspiration, and then she would figure out how we could make the cone in real life. For example, one of the cones we created is supposed to look like cotton candy, so Marie-Yan used batting and dyed it with pigment to create the same look. Another cone was inspired by a sea urchin, and Marie-Yan very creatively designed a similar shape using drinking straws. Each cone for this book was carefully crafted to be safe for the dogs to wear during the photo shoot—they had to be lightweight, non-toxic, and not something the dog would spend the whole shoot gobbling up. Some materials I wanted to use looked cool but just didn’t end up working because they were too heavy for the dogs to wear.

The most rewarding aspect was definitely seeing everything come to life in front of us and just creating something from scratch that we personally hadn’t made or seen before. The constraints of working with dogs and the freedom to keep coming up with designs and concepts were just super fun."

