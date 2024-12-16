Woman Moves To A Blue State For The First Time, Goes Viral After Sharing Her Unfiltered Thoughts

ADVERTISEMENT

For Americans, every major election seems to come with folks from either side saying that they are going to move, either out of state or, in extreme cases, to another country if their side doesn’t win. More often than not, this is all talk, but a few people have actually done it.

A woman went viral on TikTok after posting a video comparing her previous life in a red state after moving to a blue state. We reached out to her via email and will update the article when she gets back to us.

More info: TikTok

Americans tend to refer to different states as “red” or “blue” based on how the majority of its inhabitants vote

Image credits: Courtney Hedger / unsplash (not the actual photo)

One woman shared the differences she discovered after moving to a blue state

Image credits: officialnancydrew

Image credits: officialnancydrew

You all really have some blue state privilege, because I live in Minnesota. I feel like I live in, like, communist Cuba right now. Because I’ve only lived in red states.

Image credits: officialnancydrew

I was recently living in the South, where I was terrified if I got pregnant again because I had a high-risk pregnancy. Also, my husband couldn’t get a ‘snippy snippy’ done cause it wasn’t on his insurance. Because they don’t play that way.

Image credits: aljazeera

And people here will be like, if you go to the rural area, it’s so conservative. If you go to the suburbs, it’s so conservative. No, it’s not. Not compared to the rest of the [freaking] country.

They’ll be like, ‘oh, but there are Trump signs out there’. There are like twelve. There are like twelve. Have you ever driven in a rural area in a red state? Have you ever been to Texas, y’all? And I’m not trying to sound better cause I lived in Texas, but it was scary.

Image credits: officialnancydrew

And people do not understand the meaning of actually being in a place with a bunch of scary a** people. Because you would be driving around rural areas and you would see signs that are far worse than Trump signs. Far worse. And these people would like, ‘pew pew’ you. Like, they… they will.

Image credits: tabitha turner / unsplash (not the actual photo)

And then you would get aggressively yelled at in the gas station. I would get yelled at all the time. And I had a newborn baby. And I’m white. I just have tattoos, and I would just dress differently. I have never, ever felt unsafe in a rural part of a blue state. Are you [freaking] kidding me? There’s so much (I’m not trying to be the privilege police) privilege here. Like, so much.

Image credits: Oleg Yunakov / wikimedia (not the actual photo)

Like, everybody’s nice here. It’s crazy, and people don’t get it. Oh, my God, I think- you know what I think? And this is crazy. You need to live in a red state for a while because you need to understand how the rest of the country lives.

Image credits: officialnancydrew

You can find the full video here

#redstate #poltics ♬ original sound – lindsey louise @officialnancydrew sorry for the rant but i recently moved to a blue state for the first time in my life and y’all have it soooo much better here 😅 it is so different and everyone is really lucky to have the access they have – but not saying it is enough, just saying it is way better than i have ever had and many others do #bluestate

Netizens shared their thoughts and experiences

She later made some more videos on this topic

#redstate #poltics ♬ original sound – lindsey louise @officialnancydrew Replying to @slomjh2 we have to stop demonizing the south the people in red states do not deserve what oppressors have inflicted on them. while living in a blue state might be nice for health care etc, they are far from perfect and far from being safe for everyone. i lived in a small conservative town in texas, which yes was often scary at times, but i was still able to find comrades and we held radical zine readings together and did a few demos. there is community everywhere, there are issues everywhere, this country is far from perfect. #bluestate