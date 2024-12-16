Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Moves To A Blue State For The First Time, Goes Viral After Sharing Her Unfiltered Thoughts
Woman Moves To A Blue State For The First Time, Goes Viral After Sharing Her Unfiltered Thoughts

For Americans, every major election seems to come with folks from either side saying that they are going to move, either out of state or, in extreme cases, to another country if their side doesn’t win. More often than not, this is all talk, but a few people have actually done it.

A woman went viral on TikTok after posting a video comparing her previous life in a red state after moving to a blue state. We reached out to her via email and will update the article when she gets back to us.
    Americans tend to refer to different states as “red” or “blue” based on how the majority of its inhabitants vote

    Image credits: Courtney Hedger / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    One woman shared the differences she discovered after moving to a blue state

    Woman shares her experience of moving to a blue state, expressing thoughts on the differences she's noticed.

    Image credits: officialnancydrew

    Image credits: officialnancydrew

    You all really have some blue state privilege, because I live in Minnesota. I feel like I live in, like, communist Cuba right now. Because I’ve only lived in red states.

    Image credits: officialnancydrew

    I was recently living in the South, where I was terrified if I got pregnant again because I had a high-risk pregnancy. Also, my husband couldn’t get a ‘snippy snippy’ done cause it wasn’t on his insurance. Because they don’t play that way.

    Image credits: aljazeera

    And people here will be like, if you go to the rural area, it’s so conservative. If you go to the suburbs, it’s so conservative. No, it’s not. Not compared to the rest of the [freaking] country. 

    They’ll be like, ‘oh, but there are Trump signs out there’. There are like twelve. There are like twelve. Have you ever driven in a rural area in a red state? Have you ever been to Texas, y’all? And I’m not trying to sound better cause I lived in Texas, but it was scary.

    Image credits: officialnancydrew

    And people do not understand the meaning of actually being in a place with a bunch of scary a** people. Because you would be driving around rural areas and you would see signs that are far worse than Trump signs. Far worse. And these people would like, ‘pew pew’ you. Like, they… they will.

    Woman in a blue-lit setting covering her face, reflecting on moving to a blue state for the first time.

    Image credits: tabitha turner / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    And then you would get aggressively yelled at in the gas station. I would get yelled at all the time. And I had a newborn baby. And I’m white. I just have tattoos, and I would just dress differently. I have never, ever felt unsafe in a rural part of a blue state. Are you [freaking] kidding me? There’s so much (I’m not trying to be the privilege police) privilege here. Like, so much.

    Trump 2024 campaign sign surrounded by autumn leaves, representing political views in a blue state.

    Image credits: Oleg Yunakov / wikimedia (not the actual photo)

    Like, everybody’s nice here. It’s crazy, and people don’t get it. Oh, my God, I think- you know what I think? And this is crazy. You need to live in a red state for a while because you need to understand how the rest of the country lives.

    Image credits: officialnancydrew

    You can find the full video here

    @officialnancydrew sorry for the rant but i recently moved to a blue state for the first time in my life and y’all have it soooo much better here 😅 it is so different and everyone is really lucky to have the access they have – but not saying it is enough, just saying it is way better than i have ever had and many others do #bluestate #redstate #poltics ♬ original sound – lindsey louise

    Netizens shared their thoughts and experiences

    She later made some more videos on this topic

    @officialnancydrew Replying to @slomjh2 we have to stop demonizing the south the people in red states do not deserve what oppressors have inflicted on them. while living in a blue state might be nice for health care etc, they are far from perfect and far from being safe for everyone. i lived in a small conservative town in texas, which yes was often scary at times, but i was still able to find comrades and we held radical zine readings together and did a few demos. there is community everywhere, there are issues everywhere, this country is far from perfect. #bluestate #redstate #poltics ♬ original sound – lindsey louise

    @officialnancydrew Replying to @🐊 this is my experience, i am not speaking for others, this is from a PERSONAL account lol. anyway now that it is stated, yes living in a blue state for me has been extremely different and quality of life has been better. things do feel easier in a blue bubble, that’s why it’s called that lol. a blue state is still a cop state tho, bc it’s still in a country built on yt supremacy. no where is perfect here, someplaces just have easier dmvs to navigate #thisisamerica #election2024 ♬ original sound – lindsey louise

    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    costa2706 avatar
    Kari Panda
    Kari Panda
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "You need to live in a red state for a while because you need to understand how the rest of the country lives." No. "You need to live in a blue state for a while because you need to understand how the rest of the country lives." That’s how it should be.

    Vote comment up
    10
    10points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    lynnie_quek avatar
    Lame Llama
    Lame Llama
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Voting is how you show your choice. The red states actively reject what the Democrats try to push, and now having it better because the people chose wisely is a "privilege"? This is why education is important, and the Republicans want to take that away from you.

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    coreypichler avatar
    CP
    CP
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah! That is how privilege works. People that were born in red states didn't get to choose to be born there. Anyone born in the US is privileged for the most part.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
    POST
