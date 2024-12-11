Subway Pervert Gets Humiliated By Outspoken Woman: “Nah, Why You Shy Now!? Keep Going!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Some people refuse to let others bring them down when they’re on vacation. Reddit user After_Consequence177‘s best friend is one of them.

In a personal post on r/traumatizeThemBack, the Redditor recalled a time when she came to visit and the two of them (together with a few other women) were riding the subway. Suddenly, a pervert whipped out his junk and started pleasuring himself in front of the passengers!

Little did the man know, he was about to get humiliated even before the next stop.

The New York City subway is a bustling, unpredictable environment where anything can happen

Image credits: Samson Katt (not the actual photo)

And not every character you’re going to encounter is someone you’d want to meet

Luckily, this woman found a way to diffuse the disturbing situation

Image credits: eli_martin (not the actual photo)

Image credits: After_Consequence177

Such stories are becoming more common in the area

As nauseating as this story might be, reports of perverts masturbating in public in New York City have soared 51 percent, according to local police data.

Lax laws and a broken mental health system have been blamed for it, with 378 complaints lodged in the first six months of 2024, compared to 251 during the same period last year.

The cops issued 159 summonses to New York residents who whipped out their private bits until June 30, a 396 percent increase from the 32 tickets issued in 2023.

According to New York’s indecent exposure law, lewdness, which includes what the Subway Creep was doing, is punishable by up to 90 days in jail, a $500 fine, and probation.

Public lewdness in the first degree is a class A misdemeanor, punishable by up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine. Exposure is a violation, with a maximum sentence of 15 days in jail in addition to fines and community service.

However, police officers are of the view that even if the offenders are busted, they would be cut loose in no time.

“This is a desk appearance ticket and a non-bail eligible offense, so he will be out within two hours,” said Captain Joel Rosenthal, commanding officer of the First Precinct.

Let’s hope that the humiliation this Subway Creep had endured is more effective.

People were glad the creep got what he deserved

Some also shared their own similar experiences

