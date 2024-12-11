Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Subway Pervert Gets Humiliated By Outspoken Woman: “Nah, Why You Shy Now!? Keep Going!”
Feminism, Social Issues

Subway Pervert Gets Humiliated By Outspoken Woman: “Nah, Why You Shy Now!? Keep Going!”

Open list comments 4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

43

Open list comments

4

ADVERTISEMENT

Some people refuse to let others bring them down when they’re on vacation. Reddit user After_Consequence177‘s best friend is one of them.

In a personal post on r/traumatizeThemBack, the Redditor recalled a time when she came to visit and the two of them (together with a few other women) were riding the subway. Suddenly, a pervert whipped out his junk and started pleasuring himself in front of the passengers!

Little did the man know, he was about to get humiliated even before the next stop.

The New York City subway is a bustling, unpredictable environment where anything can happen

Image credits: Samson Katt (not the actual photo)

And not every character you’re going to encounter is someone you’d want to meet

ADVERTISEMENT

Luckily, this woman found a way to diffuse the disturbing situation

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: eli_martin (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: After_Consequence177

Such stories are becoming more common in the area

As nauseating as this story might be, reports of perverts masturbating in public in New York City have soared 51 percent, according to local police data.

Lax laws and a broken mental health system have been blamed for it, with 378 complaints lodged in the first six months of 2024, compared to 251 during the same period last year.

The cops issued 159 summonses to New York residents who whipped out their private bits until June 30, a 396 percent increase from the 32 tickets issued in 2023.

According to New York’s indecent exposure law, lewdness, which includes what the Subway Creep was doing, is punishable by up to 90 days in jail, a $500 fine, and probation.

Public lewdness in the first degree is a class A misdemeanor, punishable by up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine. Exposure is a violation, with a maximum sentence of 15 days in jail in addition to fines and community service.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, police officers are of the view that even if the offenders are busted, they would be cut loose in no time.

“This is a desk appearance ticket and a non-bail eligible offense, so he will be out within two hours,” said Captain Joel Rosenthal, commanding officer of the First Precinct.

Let’s hope that the humiliation this Subway Creep had endured is more effective.

People were glad the creep got what he deserved

ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?
ADVERTISEMENT

Some also shared their own similar experiences

ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?
Ic_polls

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

43

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

43

Open list comments

4

Rokas Laurinavičius

Rokas Laurinavičius

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Read less »
Rokas Laurinavičius

Rokas Laurinavičius

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Read less »
Justinas Keturka

Justinas Keturka

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

Read less »
Justinas Keturka

Justinas Keturka

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
familiedito64 avatar
Fembot
Fembot
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sure great, all those stories about women who aren’t scared and/or make these men cower in shame (I’ve learned that too over the years), but we REALLY shouldn’t be in this position at all. Bear in mind that many women and girls don’t have a great comeback or do feel intimidated or threatened (and some of these AHs are aggressive as well as obnoxious). Men, be better and raise your sons well.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
rwtnuhkielf7 avatar
HTakeover
HTakeover
Community Member
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Yo, why's it shaped like that? Where you in an accident or something? No, don't hide now, I'm medically curious!"

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
POST
familiedito64 avatar
Fembot
Fembot
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sure great, all those stories about women who aren’t scared and/or make these men cower in shame (I’ve learned that too over the years), but we REALLY shouldn’t be in this position at all. Bear in mind that many women and girls don’t have a great comeback or do feel intimidated or threatened (and some of these AHs are aggressive as well as obnoxious). Men, be better and raise your sons well.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
rwtnuhkielf7 avatar
HTakeover
HTakeover
Community Member
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Yo, why's it shaped like that? Where you in an accident or something? No, don't hide now, I'm medically curious!"

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
Back to Homepage
More about Social Issues
Homepage
Trending
Social Issues
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Social Issues Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Top Posts
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda