Show me an unhappy family, and I’ll show you a group of people who cannot (and probably should not) become business partners. However, for a man who goes online by the nickname KeyAwareness3064, this wasn’t a problem. At least, not at first. After his brother refused to collaborate on a real estate investment, he bought the sibling out and proceeded to develop his idea. But when the venture became profitable, the brother came back with accusations of deceit and demands for his slice of the pie.

This man bought his brother’s half of the home they inherited and turned the property into a fourplex

Image credits: Zinkevych_D/Envato elements (not the actual photo)

But now his family are accusing him of deception and greed

Image credits: Sightline Institute: Missing Middle Homes Photo Library/Flickr (not the actual photo)

Image credits: KeyAwareness3064

As the story went viral, its author joined the discussion in the comments

Most people think he did nothing wrong

But some have a problem with him becoming a landlord