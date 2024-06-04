“AITA For ‘Tricking’ My Brother Into Selling Me Half Of Our Childhood Home Then Demolishing It?”
Show me an unhappy family, and I’ll show you a group of people who cannot (and probably should not) become business partners. However, for a man who goes online by the nickname KeyAwareness3064, this wasn’t a problem. At least, not at first. After his brother refused to collaborate on a real estate investment, he bought the sibling out and proceeded to develop his idea. But when the venture became profitable, the brother came back with accusations of deceit and demands for his slice of the pie.
This man bought his brother’s half of the home they inherited and turned the property into a fourplex
But now his family are accusing him of deception and greed
As the story went viral, its author joined the discussion in the comments
Most people think he did nothing wrong
But some have a problem with him becoming a landlord
Gotta love people who think landlords are the scum of the earth. If not for landlords where would people live who can't afford to buy?
They think housing, food, cell phones, and who knows what else should be free to everyone. They're a little fuzzy on the details of how that would actually happen.
i get that, sometimes i think landparaties are parasites too, like politicans... but in this case OP did well.
100% NTA. It's one of those "F U YTAers." How can anyone side with the 'gimme the money NOW' Brother? The OP made his choice, fairly bought his brother out & poured in his own savings to build the fourplex (not sure what it would be called in the UK, but if it's 4 houses joined together, then we call them 'terraced houses'). Edited to add: The OP DIDN'T 'trick' his brother into selling his half. He knew exactly the OP's plan for the old house. BP are nowadays typing Rage-Bait, and being just as bad as Reddit with this post's title.
He should go NC. His mother brother sound entitled and unhinged.
