We spend a big chunk of our work day communicating with each other. Meetings, emails, phone calls, presentations... All this writing and talking generally keeps things running smoothly, but sometimes it takes just one message to turn everything upside down.

Charging your phone is considered a theft of electricity. If you take too long in the bathroom, a manager will conduct a "smell test" to check for a number 2. Employees must stop crying before returning to work. These are just some of the delusional and unhinged signs workplaces have had the audacity to put up.

People have been sharing the wildest signs and notes they've come across on the job. From the passive aggressive, to the rude, and the downright hilarious, Bored Panda has put together a list of the best for you to scroll through instead of reading yet another lengthy work email.