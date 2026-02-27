ADVERTISEMENT

We spend a big chunk of our work day communicating with each other. Meetings, emails, phone calls, presentations... All this writing and talking generally keeps things running smoothly, but sometimes it takes just one message to turn everything upside down.

Charging your phone is considered a theft of electricity. If you take too long in the bathroom, a manager will conduct a "smell test" to check for a number 2. Employees must stop crying before returning to work. These are just some of the delusional and unhinged signs workplaces have had the audacity to put up.

People have been sharing the wildest signs and notes they've come across on the job. From the passive aggressive, to the rude, and the downright hilarious, Bored Panda has put together a list of the best for you to scroll through instead of reading yet another lengthy work email.

#1

Apparently My Manager Thinks This Is A "Motivational" Sign To Keep Up Morale In The Workplace

Funny office sign instructing employees to dry their tears before returning to work, highlighting harsh office notes.

WinnebagoWreckr Report

    #2

    Had To Share

    A humorous office sign warning employees about bathroom phone use and a strange smell test policy by management.

    Lordwarrior_ , Scrap Report

    57 minutes ago

    Time to buy some fart spray off of Amazon, simple fix.

    #3

    Have You Tried Paying Them More?

    Humorous office sign about being short staffed and asking for patience with employees who showed up at work.

    kevinowdziej Report

    #4

    Sign Posted At My Friend’s Job (Hospital Behavioral Health Unit)

    Office sign showing microwave use costs two dollars or thirty dollars for a monthly unlimited pass in a workplace setting.

    Berezis Report

    #5

    There’s No Way This Is Legal Right?

    Office signs showing strict new policies warning crew members of suspension for weekend call-outs.

    reddit.com Report

    44 minutes ago

    Monday and Tuesday it is then...

    #6

    When Work Decides Corn Hole Is Better For You

    Humorous office signs on a bulletin board showing a sarcastic note about wanting a pay raise at work.

    They decided to make a previous smoke deck into a Cornhole area with sparkly lights. Instead of a payraise. Someone put their own sign up.

    kaciemayea Report

    #7

    This Sign At My Workplace

    Warning sign on office machine stating it does not know the difference between paper and flesh, office signs making work worse.

    Itchthatneedsscratch Report

    21 minutes ago

    We have a door at work with a sign "Do not Enter. Authorized Personnel Only. If you think you are authorized you are not."

    #8

    After A Few Months Here, I Think I Understand

    Funny office sign showing a reminder for employees to stop crying before returning to work, highlighting office humor and notes.

    SirRobinBrave Report

    43 minutes ago

    I assure you, it's perfectly possible to work and cry at the same time. It's called multitasking Sharon...

    #9

    Walmart Wants Me To Pay Them For My Comfort

    Office sign detailing dress code and fee for wearing shorts or yoga pants on specific days, highlighting office signs impact.

    I live in the south where it's going to be 90°-100° for the next two weeks (at least) and I work in a non-air conditioned warehouse. They want ME to pay a billion dollar company to be able to wear shorts. Only on weekends too because, ya know, it can't get hot Monday through Thursday. Absolutely ridiculous.

    reddit.com Report

    13 minutes ago

    If they make you pay for something at work... just run!

    #10

    I Am At A Loss For Words. This Is Pathetic…

    Yellow office sign requesting PTO donations to help a long-term employee in need, highlighting office signs and notes.

    reddit.com Report

    52 minutes ago

    The company should step up before the coworkers

    #11

    Steve

    Office signs showing a humorous note about printing large jobs alongside a black and white portrait photo.

    reddit.com Report

    #12

    Sign On My Music Teachers Door

    Funny office sign titled Public Apology with sarcastic notes from a demanding music teacher making work worse.

    CameronFenner23 Report

    #13

    This Sign At My Job

    Safety office sign with cartoon worker wearing hard hat, caution tape around, emphasizing correcting unsafe behavior at work.

    Khaiju Report

    #14

    “Time Theft”

    Office sign warning employees not to hide in bathrooms while clocked in, highlighting time theft and potential strikes.

    The managerial mindset. Why not ask why someone would do such a thing, instead of putting up signs all around the bathroom?

    All the managers here are assholes who rarely respect my 30 minute break time, let alone be kind or empathetic.

    If I’ve learned anything working in food service or any job, it’s that unhappy workers are unproductive workers.

    DeathlessQuotient Report

    50 minutes ago

    Even in happy places they'll hide out on their phones and don't want to work.

    #15

    If You Can Scroll You Can Roll

    Office sign warning employees about phone use with a humorous note on heavier boulders for violations.

    vividvoid Report

    #16

    Slob Of A Manager Put Up This Sign, Yet Leaves Dirty Dishes In The Sink For Weeks At A Time

    Office sign on wooden cabinet humorously instructing employees to wash or bring their own dishes, highlighting office culture.

    VDawg45 Report

    #17

    Figured Y’all Would Appreciate This Sign In My Place Of Employment

    Office sign urging employees to avoid laziness and arrogance by helping with tasks beyond their job, pinned on a corkboard.

    RamyKhashroom Report

    19 minutes ago

    Sure, let me in the 400 Amp switch.

    #18

    Hope You Guys Can Relish This Note

    Office sign with passive aggressive note about hallway trash and ketchup smell, written with ketchup on paper.

    IsNice Report

    #19

    Our Goodwill Store Alone Made $3 Million This Past Year Which Was A Store Record We Were All Told To Push For. This Was Our Compensation

    Office sign praising team for sales achievement taped above mostly eaten festive cupcakes on a kitchen counter.

    natieyou Report

    #20

    What Do You Mean "Did I Pass English Language At School?"

    Memo posted on office bulletin board demanding staff speak English at all times, an example of office signs that worsened work atmosphere.

    SquiffSquiff Report

    #21

    This Ship's Electrical Hazard Sign Is On Point

    Office signs on door showing a high voltage danger warning and a cartoon threatening a man with a knife.

    reddit.com Report

    #22

    It Got So Bad They Had A Sign Made

    Sign on office door humorously clarifying massage services, an example of office signs and notes that made work worse.

    Advancedmayaca Report

    #23

    My Coworkers Must Enjoy Conflict

    Office signs on printer warn about ink costs and restrict color printing, highlighting frustrating office notes worsening work.

    Win_in_Roam Report

    #24

    This Sign

    Office sign with strict rules about punctuality using colorful text on white paper in a workplace setting.

    BuyerEfficient Report

    #25

    Punishment For Talking About Wages. McDonald’s In Tennessee

    Office sign warning employees not to discuss pay to enforce policy and reduce workplace gossip, making work worse.

    ThanosRuler555 Report

    40 minutes ago

    This is a violation of the law

    #26

    Ridiculous

    Office sign warning employees not to charge mobile phones at work, citing electricity theft and pay deduction risks.

    Soaphed9997 Report

    #27

    Actual Sign Posted On My Coworker’s Door

    Office sign with a humorous note about harassment hanging on a wooden door in an office setting.

    PapaStache Report

    #28

    Office Culture Is Crazy

    Yellow office sign addressing improper dish disposal, highlighting disrespectful behavior and office dishwasher rules.

    PenPenPenney Report

    #29

    We Have These Around Our Office For A Person With “Allergies” And “Asthma”. The Same Person However Smokes Like Chimney On Breaks And Lunch

    Office sign on bulletin board stating area is scent free for health and comfort of those with allergies in workplace.

    kickin8956 Report

    #30

    The Signs At My Office Bathroom

    Men's bathroom sign with a taped note asking to keep stalls clean and booger free, an office sign making work worse.

    Discoflavor Report

    #31

    Where Does This Sign In The Men’s Toilets At Work Sit On The “Polite-Passive Aggressive- Rude“ Scale?

    Office sign demanding toilets remain impeccable warns of closure if feces traces are found, showing signs that made work worse.

    BigBlueMountainStar Report

    #32

    This Is The Sign Outside HR Today

    Humorous office sign spelling out a stern no message, one of the office signs and notes that made work worse.

    winsockie Report

    #33

    Hey Im New! Yesterday This Guy Put Ghost Pepper Popcorn In Our Industrial Microwave At Work For Over 5 Minutes

    Microwave with a funny office sign warning about ghost pepper popcorn causing eye, throat, and food burns.

    The office was filled with black smoke burning people's eyes no-one could breath. He basically maced the building. We were moved to the other end so we could keep working.

    StereoShayn Report

    #34

    Yeah, Sure

    Office sign on boiler reads please do not place items on top, illustrating office signs and notes that made work worse.

    SignsOfAnger Report

    #35

    Novel Idea

    Office signs humorously instruct employees to use items from the drainer before cupboards, highlighting office signs and notes.

    SignsOfAnger Report

    #36

    Breaking The Most Basic Food Handling Rules

    Handwritten office sign on a door about no workers available, illustrating office signs that made work worse.

    ohitsjustkara Report

    36 minutes ago

    Time to brush up on English/correct grammar, well, I guess that's why ur making pizzas... never mind.

    #37

    Sure, Let’s Install A Box For An AED Then Tape A Sign On It Instructing People To Run Across The Facility To Retrieve It

    AED in office with confusing sign directing staff to front desk or lifeguard, highlighting office signs that made work worse.

    lukealex12 Report

    #38

    This Sign Posted At Our Shop... Dont They Know I Need At Least 3 Days Off A Month For My Mental Health

    Company policies sign humorously describing sick days, personal days, and vacation days at the office workplace.

    sleepybot0524 Report

    #39

    I Work In An Office Full Of Grown Men Where Lunch Stealing Is A Problem

    Handwritten office signs and notes on a black surface showing a humorous message about shared items and responsibility.

    I made a sign yesterday for the fridge and saw this the next morning. No one was ever told to 'help themselves'.

    ally-sha Report

    #40

    An Expensive First Day On The Job

    List of office signs and notes detailing employee fees and costs including training and processing charges.

    dertigo Report

    26 minutes ago

    Some of these are illegal

    #41

    Am I Going To Get In Trouble For This? Perhaps

    Office signs and notes showing strict time off rules and a handwritten complaint about work frustrations.

    IronManLegoFan Report

    #42

    Are They Really Sorry?

    Sign at a cafe counter stating it is closed on this trip, one of the office signs and notes that made work worse.

    legal-eagle8207 Report

    #43

    Saw This The Other Day At Work

    Office sign addressing toilet seat etiquette, highlighting workplace tension and unsanitary conditions for ladies.

    Imnotlikeyou281 Report

    #44

    I Have Been Writing A Fun Fact Every Week On An Unused Whiteboard At The Office. Someone Clearly Doesn't Like It

    Whiteboard office sign explaining Eiffel Tower's thermal expansion with a sarcastic note, illustrating office signs that made work worse.

    RealSlugFart Report

    19 minutes ago

    Take it home, this is a business.

    #45

    My Boss Leaves "Love Notes" For Us Every Time Someone Makes A Mistake

    Office signs and notes with handwritten messages on a kitchen fridge, illustrating workplace communication issues.

    It's just so petty to take the time to write a note for everyone to see instead of just addressing it with the person who made the mistake. I've only been working here a couple months and this is how many notes she's written so far.

    Then_Revolution4473 Report

    20 minutes ago

    Embarrassing, I couldn't do it. This isn't "management"

