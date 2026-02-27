45 Office Signs And Notes That Somehow Made Work Even Worse
We spend a big chunk of our work day communicating with each other. Meetings, emails, phone calls, presentations... All this writing and talking generally keeps things running smoothly, but sometimes it takes just one message to turn everything upside down.
Charging your phone is considered a theft of electricity. If you take too long in the bathroom, a manager will conduct a "smell test" to check for a number 2. Employees must stop crying before returning to work. These are just some of the delusional and unhinged signs workplaces have had the audacity to put up.
People have been sharing the wildest signs and notes they've come across on the job. From the passive aggressive, to the rude, and the downright hilarious, Bored Panda has put together a list of the best for you to scroll through instead of reading yet another lengthy work email.
This post may include affiliate links.
Apparently My Manager Thinks This Is A "Motivational" Sign To Keep Up Morale In The Workplace
Had To Share
Have You Tried Paying Them More?
Sign Posted At My Friend’s Job (Hospital Behavioral Health Unit)
There’s No Way This Is Legal Right?
When Work Decides Corn Hole Is Better For You
They decided to make a previous smoke deck into a Cornhole area with sparkly lights. Instead of a payraise. Someone put their own sign up.
This Sign At My Workplace
We have a door at work with a sign "Do not Enter. Authorized Personnel Only. If you think you are authorized you are not."
After A Few Months Here, I Think I Understand
Walmart Wants Me To Pay Them For My Comfort
I live in the south where it's going to be 90°-100° for the next two weeks (at least) and I work in a non-air conditioned warehouse. They want ME to pay a billion dollar company to be able to wear shorts. Only on weekends too because, ya know, it can't get hot Monday through Thursday. Absolutely ridiculous.
If they make you pay for something at work... just run!
I Am At A Loss For Words. This Is Pathetic…
Steve
Sign On My Music Teachers Door
This Sign At My Job
“Time Theft”
The managerial mindset. Why not ask why someone would do such a thing, instead of putting up signs all around the bathroom?
All the managers here are assholes who rarely respect my 30 minute break time, let alone be kind or empathetic.
If I’ve learned anything working in food service or any job, it’s that unhappy workers are unproductive workers.
If You Can Scroll You Can Roll
Slob Of A Manager Put Up This Sign, Yet Leaves Dirty Dishes In The Sink For Weeks At A Time
Figured Y’all Would Appreciate This Sign In My Place Of Employment
Hope You Guys Can Relish This Note
Our Goodwill Store Alone Made $3 Million This Past Year Which Was A Store Record We Were All Told To Push For. This Was Our Compensation
What Do You Mean "Did I Pass English Language At School?"
This Ship's Electrical Hazard Sign Is On Point
It Got So Bad They Had A Sign Made
My Coworkers Must Enjoy Conflict
This Sign
Punishment For Talking About Wages. McDonald’s In Tennessee
Ridiculous
Actual Sign Posted On My Coworker’s Door
Office Culture Is Crazy
We Have These Around Our Office For A Person With “Allergies” And “Asthma”. The Same Person However Smokes Like Chimney On Breaks And Lunch
The Signs At My Office Bathroom
Where Does This Sign In The Men’s Toilets At Work Sit On The “Polite-Passive Aggressive- Rude“ Scale?
This Is The Sign Outside HR Today
Hey Im New! Yesterday This Guy Put Ghost Pepper Popcorn In Our Industrial Microwave At Work For Over 5 Minutes
The office was filled with black smoke burning people's eyes no-one could breath. He basically maced the building. We were moved to the other end so we could keep working.
Yeah, Sure
Novel Idea
Breaking The Most Basic Food Handling Rules
Sure, Let’s Install A Box For An AED Then Tape A Sign On It Instructing People To Run Across The Facility To Retrieve It
This Sign Posted At Our Shop... Dont They Know I Need At Least 3 Days Off A Month For My Mental Health
I Work In An Office Full Of Grown Men Where Lunch Stealing Is A Problem
I made a sign yesterday for the fridge and saw this the next morning. No one was ever told to 'help themselves'.
An Expensive First Day On The Job
Am I Going To Get In Trouble For This? Perhaps
Are They Really Sorry?
Saw This The Other Day At Work
I Have Been Writing A Fun Fact Every Week On An Unused Whiteboard At The Office. Someone Clearly Doesn't Like It
My Boss Leaves "Love Notes" For Us Every Time Someone Makes A Mistake
It's just so petty to take the time to write a note for everyone to see instead of just addressing it with the person who made the mistake. I've only been working here a couple months and this is how many notes she's written so far.