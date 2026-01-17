But then there are risks that cross into truly dangerous territory. When someone online asked , “What’s the most dangerous thing you’ve ever done?”, the responses ranged from messing with a bull to jumping into a shark tank. These stories are intense, reckless, and sometimes hard to believe. Keep reading to see just how far people have gone and lived to tell the tale.

There are moments in life when we all take risks. It could be finally pitching a bold idea to your boss , standing your ground with your in-laws , or doing something that scares you but feels necessary. Some risks help us grow, push boundaries, and lead to great outcomes.

#1 Firefighter.



I was inside a laundromat that was on fire, and a ceiling full of dryer vents collapsed on me. Imagine being covered in red hot springs and burning wood. That was pretty concerning for a while. Lucky I had a good crew.

#2 Night jump with the 82nd Airborne



NODS’s went out before the jump



My main parachute didn’t deploy and there I was free falling for what felt like for ever not knowing how my body was positioned to pull my emergency



So I told myself “Mom & Dad I’m sorry”, I pulled my emergency. It became tangled a little bit but I was able to rustle myself free before hitting the ground



2 ruptured discs, nerve damage in my Knee/Ankles/Hip, concussion & a dislocated shoulder……….oh and three years to fight the VA on “not service related”.

#3 Flipped while white water rafting and got my head stuck under a rock under the water because of the helmet. My dad eventually grabbed my legs and pulled me out, my life flashed before my eyes and I almost drowned.

As humans, we make decisions constantly, often without even realizing it. From choosing what to wear in the morning to deciding when to catch the bus, our brains are always at work. Some choices are tiny and forgettable. Others are big and life-shaping, like taking out a loan or changing careers. Researchers estimate that the average adult makes around 35,000 decisions every single day. That’s a lot of mental effort. No wonder our brains get tired. And when they do, mistakes are bound to happen.

#4 Chased a tornado in a ‘87 Ford Escort.

#5 Pulled a toddler out of a rip-tide and back to shore at the beach when I was a teenager.



Thank God I was a strong swimmer with water-safety and basic CPR/First Aid training!

#6 Drove while dangerously exhausted and zoned out realized I barely remembered the last few miles. Scared me more than anything extreme.

Of course, not every decision we make is a good one. Some choices work out beautifully, while others leave us shaking our heads later. These are the decisions that make you replay the moment in your mind at 2 a.m. You wonder what you were thinking. You spot the red flags you somehow missed. Regret sneaks in quietly. We’ve all been there. Bad decisions are part of being human, even if they’re uncomfortable to admit. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 A friend managed a restaurant, and one of his employees went to prison. He knew the employee had a bunch of dogs and lived alone; none of employee’s friends/family would take care of the dogs in his absence. I was a naive, idealistic 20something female who did a lot of animal rescue and wanted to save the dogs from starvation, so I got the address and went. It was a very bad neighborhood. I didn’t bring anyone with me or carry any sort of protection, not even mace. There were a bunch of barking pit bulls in a fenced area behind his house, and this area was only accessible from inside the house. So I climbed on top of a trash can and hopped the fence to feed/water them. I did this every night for a couple of weeks until a family member stepped in and took the dogs. In retrospect, this could have ended very badly!

#8 Grew up on a dairy farm. I walked across the cow pond one afternoon in early March. Very little snow, maybe 35 out. Lucky I didn't break the ice.

#9 I have several, but this one was dumb. Friend had a body shop. We took a huge balloon and filled it with acetylene wrapped it in newspapers and stuffed it in a cardboard box. Went behind a shopping mall theater and lit it. Btw, I worked there. The resulting explosion shook the building so hard that one of the sinks fell off the wall. The cop who was security there came flying out and was all excited and wanted to know how we did it. Then he remembered he was a cop and told us not to do that again. Our ears were ringing so loud that he was hard to hear. It was days before I got my hearing back. Yes, I’m GenX.

Often, bad decisions start with bad comparisons. Our brains love to compare things because it feels efficient. We judge value based on what’s placed next to what. For example, you might buy an overpriced item because it looks cheaper compared to an even more expensive one. Or you accept a bad job offer because it seems better than your current situation. The comparison skews your judgment. Suddenly, a poor option feels like a smart choice. Context can trick us more than we realize.

#10 Decided to try swimming in the Everglades(Florida swampland for those out of USA), within range of multiple crocodilians, and if it weren't for my dad saving me at 6yr old, I would probably be gator chow.



I'm also banned from SeaWorld because at 7yrs old I jumped into a shark tank because "I wanted to pet the bite fish".

#11 Had a an event that ran late so had to drive solo to a rave a couple of my friends went to. It was about an hour and half drive from our school.



Rave finished up and we didn't have anywhere to stay or meet anyone so me and another 2 people decided to head back to school. I was driving by myself and I had been responsible in terms of not drinking but I had also only slept like 2hrs the night before finishing an assignment.



Fell asleep at the wheel for a minute or two. Woke up to the other car blaring their horn and my cellphone ringing.



Apparently had drifted across multiple lanes. Really lucky I didn't crash. Sleep deprivation and driving is stupid



I have done a lot of dangerous things like sky diving, white water rafting in inadequate vessels, jumping cliffs on skis, etc. That was still the most dangerous thing.

#12 Worked on live electric circuits. It's one of those things where if you get shocked it's like 80-90% of the time, you're fine. But that other time is where it can cause fibrillation, which can often be minor enough to not notice until you go into cardiac arrest.



No matter what the old sparkies tell you, don't work on live circuits without proper PPE.

Multitasking is another sneaky culprit behind bad decisions. We like to believe we’re great at doing many things at once. In reality, our attention is just bouncing around. Imagine replying to emails while cooking and making financial decisions at the same time. Something is bound to slip. Details get missed. Judgment gets rushed. When focus is divided, decision quality usually drops. Being busy doesn’t always mean being effective.

#13 I went to Afghanistan a couple times because my teeth hurt and I couldn't afford to fix them



Edit: To put it differently, I enlisted into the military because I desperately needed dental care.

#14 I knowingly penetrated a shipwreck on less than a quarter of my air supply while scuba diving. Our Dive Master didn’t clarify my danger signal and signalled me with the OK, so I thought it was going to be a very quick tour and I was being overly anxious.



I ran out of air in the control deck by myself and had to swim a mud-occluded hallway to find him in the main hold of the ship so I could Buddy breathe on our ascent. We had to do a 5 minute decompression at 5 meters and I had to watch his BAR drop as we both drank from his tanks. I wasn’t scared going in, but I had to work really hard to take calm breaths for the whole ascent out of the wreck. Very stupid on my part to not listen to my own training and surface before penetration.

#15 When I was 19 I went to a party with 3 girlfriends and 2 guys that were friends with one of the girls. One of the guys drove us there from south Brooklyn to Midtown Manhattan.



This guy drove 100 mph on the Belt Pkwy and BQE cutting up traffic, inches away from other cars. I’ve never experienced anything like that. The pit I had in my stomach was literally screaming at me that I was going to die. Being a dumb 19 year old I just sat there and accepted my fate. Somehow we made it. I don’t know how or why we didn’t crash. The way he was driving was like something you’d see in a viral YouTube driving video straight out of Russia.



I found an excuse to leave early and took a yellow cab home with one of the other girls. Uber wasn’t as big then. That was the most cozy and comfy $100 I ever spent.



I’m 29 now and realize how stupid, dangerous, reckless, and just pure evil that kind of driving is.

Then there’s decision fatigue. Making choices all day slowly drains your mental energy. By the time evening rolls around, even small decisions feel overwhelming. That’s when impulse takes over. You order takeout instead of cooking. You agree to things you normally wouldn’t. Your brain just wants relief. Decision fatigue doesn’t mean you’re weak. It means your brain is tired from working nonstop. And tired brains don’t always choose wisely.

#16 When I (f) was in my early 20’s, I was walking home from work and I got in a car with five random guys in a convertible. I had to sit on the middle console. A cup pulled us over and asked what we were doing, they said “taking her home” he said “no you’re not, get in my car”, and the police officer took me home.

#17 I like backcountry hiking. Almost always alone, I don't particularly like being around people.



At one point I found myself in Tuckermans Ravine (on mount washington - New Hampshire, USA) in late winter / early spring. The ravine has what's called the 'headwall' - a wall of ice about 600' high. It also has seracs along the sides. It ALSO has a river of water underneath the ice as things move from winter into spring.



I was standing on top of the ice in the middle of the ravine. I could hear the river runnig below me (probably 30' down). I could see the headwall above me. I could see the seracs above me. And I could hear the ice creaking.



heh. i'm in danger.



I came to the immediate realiziation that I Should Not Be There. I hightailed it out (carefully, but I exited) and was out of the ravine within half an hour, but there were so manby things that could have gone wrong there, I could easily have ended up a mt washington statistic.

#18 Probably a tie between auto racing and messing with the bull on my grandfather's dairy.

Past experiences also shape how we decide, sometimes in unhelpful ways. A bad experience can leave a strong emotional mark. If something went wrong before, your brain tries to protect you from repeating it. But that fear can cloud judgment. You might avoid good opportunities because they resemble past failures. Or you overcorrect and take unnecessary risks. Our memories don’t just inform decisions. They influence them emotionally, too.

#19 Cycled in London. I thought I was being sporty, frugal, efficient. It was cheaper, nicer, sportier, healthier. Lost a leg and nearly my life.

#20 Ignored an ulcer until I needed a blood transfusion.

#21 I flew below the rim of the Grand Canyon once. That's almost certainly illegal but I didn't check. YOLO!



I crash landed a plane in a farmer's field and walked away. (different flight)



Scuba diving I got turned around and went below the recreational dive limit (130 feet). That one was dicey.



Got stuck in a blizzard in Canada at -40C and walked a couple miles towards the highway before I got tired and decided to lay down for a nap (farmer pulled me out of the the ditch and defrosted me).



Weirdly still alive. I still have all my toes too.

Finally, individual differences matter more than we think. Personality, stress levels, upbringing, and even sleep all affect how we decide. Some people are naturally cautious. Others are more impulsive. Neither is always right or wrong. What matters is awareness. Understanding how your own brain works helps you pause before reacting. Better decisions often start with knowing yourself. And that’s something worth practicing every day.

#22 Jumped in front of a car. It was so crazy and weird and surreal. I landed on my knee, which was bent. Both of my knees went numb as soon as I hit the ground. Everything got really weird and blurry. I saw the car lights (it was at night) coming straight for me and felt a fear that I haven’t felt since. Like, a genuine fear that struck through my whole body. Then a realization that was something like “I’m going to die by my own hand before reaching 15. Nobody will know that I did this to myself. This person will get blamed and called a monster for this.” The fear was physically painful and I couldn’t breathe. I couldn’t move my legs at all. It was like they weren’t even there. I had to physically grab them and throw them out of the road, while trying to dive with them so I didn’t get my head smashed. The car passed, like, half a foot from my face. Just zipped by. I sat there for a little bit, trying to remember what just happened, why I couldn’t feel my legs, and why I was so scared. I looked down at my legs and saw that they were MANGLED. Road rash. I was alone too. So I was terrified, since it was so dark and it was the middle of nowhere (no town within 45 minutes, no internet to call an ambulance, no phone on me anyways). I had to do that weird army crawl thing where you drag yourself with just your arms. I dragged myself, like, 15ft up a hill back to the house, up the stairs, and I sat on the porch for a while. After my dad found me, he had to pick the rocks and gravel out of my mangled legs with his fingers (hardcore hillbilly farmer with no tweezers). I didn’t feel the pain until the next day. I sobbed so hard because it hurt so bad to try to walk, move my legs, crawl, or even shift. I didn’t remember everything that happened, but I knew that I almost died completely alone. I was freshly 13. I’m now 14 and better. Still scary knowing that I almost died though.

#23 Cleared for Visual Flight Rules, I accidently flew into cloud in a Cessna 172 shortly after takeoff from a busy International Airport.



It was an instant and complete white out. (Imagine going down the highway in your car at 80 mph and driving into a solid fog bank wall. Except that you're in the air)



I couldn't even see the propeller in front of me.



My mind convinced me that I was still holding the plane straight and level as I strained to see any break whatsoever in the clouds ahead.



It was maybe only one or two minutes before I heard the sound of the engine oddly accelerating.



I broke my attention from the windows to look down at the instrument panel which was telling me that I was in a 30 degree banked dive. Despite no formal IFR training, I forced myself to trust the instruments instead of what my head and body were telling me, and managed to bring the wings back to level.



Just as the tower was calling me to ask if "everything was, um, OK up there?", I spotted a hole in the clouds and the the color of lush green fields below. I pointed the plane towards it and popped right out.



Shaken, I requested clearance to land, making for a very short trip. I learned a valuable lesson about weather flying.



I learned later that the average VFR pilot lasts 90 seconds after flying into cloud before k*****g themselves.

#24 Nurse here. I used to work at a Level 1 trauma center in a city in the ICU. I had a patient who was affiliated with a gang and his brother came in to visit during my first shift with the patient. Patient wasn’t going to recover and the brother refused to believe it. While I was alone in the room with the patient and the brother, the brother started telling me “you better f*****g save him or I’ll slice your throat.” I was so burned out and depressed working this job that my response was “you know what? You’d be doing me a favor. I get off work at 7:30 tonight. I drive (this color car) and (this sticker) is on my rear windshield. I’m parked in (this garage) at the intersection of (this street and this street) on the 3rd level. I’ll see you then.” Management freaked out when they heard what I did and said and insisted I have security drive me to my vehicle after work. I said “nope. He won’t show.” And he didn’t.



I also was going on a first date with someone after that shift. I texted him about an hour before the end of my shift and said “hey, if I don’t show, I didn’t ghost you. I’m probably dead.” And when I got to said date, he was very intrigued to hear the story behind that text.

In life, it’s important to pause and think before making decisions, rather than rushing on autopilot. Taking a moment to reflect helps you weigh the options, consider the consequences, and separate impulse from logic. To make better choices, we must slow down, stay mindful of our emotions, and look at the bigger picture. It’s not about overthinking every little thing, but about giving yourself the space to decide intentionally, rather than letting habits or pressure dictate your actions. ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Back in my younger days I was a TV news videographer. One night there had been a reported shooting in a neighborhood and by the time I got there the cops had looked around, found nothing and were leaving. I still needed footage, but the cops told me that wasn't a good idea to go down those streets. Stupid me went ahead and went on in to get some kind of video so I wouldn't get in trouble with the assignment editor.



I immediately ran into a group of really intimidating people who asking who the hell I was, then proceeded to want me to take video of them, they took me to where the shooting had occurred, pointed out bullet holes in a house and nearby car and really helped me out. In fact, if anything happened again in that area, they would call the newsroom and let them know they wanted me to come and get footage. A couple of them I still talk with all these years later. Even though it worked out for a d*****s like me, I wouldn't recommend anyone else being this foolhardy.

#26 Combat Engineer here.





I have found and disarmed 100s of IEDs (Improvised Esplosive Device). Used Metal detectors to find land mines. Used and handled detonation cord and C4.

#27 While in the Army I jumped out of a perfectly functioning airplane.

#28 I used to hitchhike almost every day as a teenager. I was a reasonably attractive skinny girl. I’m amazed I lived through my teens.

#29 When I was in my 20s (f), my car broke down, I was far from home and I looked through my phone and mentally checked off all the people in there, literally over 300 #s, who would not help me. In my head, I couldn't imagine one of my "friends" coming to help me in any situation. 2 men showed up and asked if I needed help. In my desperation and angst for my parents to not find out my car was broken down, again, I accepted. They were very clearly old school GDs on the Southside of Chicago. After they looked at my car they said I needed parts and that they would drive me over to the auto parts store. I got into the car. Immediately after I got into the car, I panicked. I was sitting in the front seat and the friend was sitting behind me. I didn't let on that I was extremely anxious or that I knew I had made a mistake. I just kept my fingers on the door handle and hoped for the best.



They took me to the auto parts store. They even bought the parts, because I'm an idiot 20 something F, with no brains or money. They brought me back to the car and put the parts on and wouldn't give me their phone numbers to pay them back. The only thing I know is that the drivers name was Terry. And that was top 3, the nicest thing anyone has ever done for me and I will never forget him. He told me that he hoped that if his daughter was ever in that situation, that a man would help her just the same. Looking back I'm grateful, but do not get into cars with strangers. Things could have ended very differently.

#30 Got out the car to take a photo of an elephant up close. It stared at me in disbelief then made a really scary guttural roaring sound and I got the message and ran back to the car. Fortunately it did not pursue me.

#31 I visited the US a few times.



Wouldn’t do that now.

#32 I tried swimming through an underwater cave at dusk. It would have been dangerous during the day but it was almost impossible to see the tunnel path.

#33 This isn’t nearly as crazy as the other stories on this thread, but i dated an a*****e narcissist. can’t tell you how many times i’d had a gun or knife held to me while he was in a drunken/high stupor. it’s been 8 years since i left and i’m still working through all the mental and physical gymnastics he put me through.

#34 Interrupted a fight between a couple and got knocked out 😂



He had punched her in the side of the head when I saw it and I was over separating them without even thinking, as I held him back, a heel struck the side of my head. Not so bad, it didn't go in but I could feel it had opened me up. She was now screaming at me.. before I could process, 2 arms around my throat, I couldn't breathe. Felt myself go after a few moments.



Felt ages to me but I don't think it was that long. The lads stepped in at some point. She was sat down, the other fella was knocked out. I came too a few moments later.

He was an MMA guy apparently. Tap out shirt 😂



It's a good story, the lads weren't MMA guys but they just jumped him and kicked the s**t out of him.



Garda came later but I didn't want to take it further



Scary cause it showed me one moment without thinking at the bar and I could have gotten seriously hurt.



Recently got sent loads of Cena's last match with comments saying "you".. 😂.

#35 I’m a firefighter. So going into burning buildings I guess. Most of the time it’s pretty routine.



But once we were looking for a missing woman, we found her but the hallway was untenable. My partner dragged her into what he thought was a bathroom to wait for the crew on the hose to rescue us. But it was actually a hall closet and there wasn’t enough room for all three of us. I shoved her legs inside and slammed the door then I highlighted it. I’ve never been so hot in my life. They said all my gear was smoking and all the gear on my upper body was ruined. But all I got was 1st degree burns and a few tiny, tiny 2nd degree blisters thankfully.



Unfortunately she passed away a day or two later. The ME said that smoke inhalation got her.



I know guys who have fared MUCH worse. I can’t imagine and don’t what to know what that feels like cause my minor run in with burns was already almost unbearable.



That or the time I was in paramedic school AND working full time. I was awake for like 52 hours and fell asleep driving home. Not sure how I survived. I probably came closer to dying that time. But the first story is more fun and makes me seem cooler so I’ll stick to that one. 😂.

#36 Helicopter Underwater Evacuation Course.



I've done the course a few times, it's a job requirement. The first time I did it, I almost drowned.



The helicopter went in the water, flipped upside down, and I couldn't undo the seat belt, I signalled to the instructor, he gave it a quick go but couldn't either. He went straight to the seat release, which he couldn't undo so went back to the surface to signal the other instructors. The entire rig was hoisted out the water with me still in the seat. The entire process was probably around 30 seconds but I've never felt closer to death in my life.

#37 Drove in the Appalachian mountains at night with no guard rails and a road so thin I could have swore it was a one lane only until another car passed us coming down.

#38 Jumped off a roof onto a trampoline in my friends back garden after a few whiskeys....



lying on the bonnet of a friends car while he drove around



home made firework launcher



playing in building site.



its a miracle i survived to adulthood as this was all between the ages of 16 and 18, fun though.

#39 I have bipolar 1 disorder. I had a manic episode when I was 13 and ran away and hitch hiked with no phone. Some old dude named Bob picked me up and I smoked weed for the first time. He dropped me off at the casino because that's where he was on his way to and I went missing for 3 days and was sleeping at the bus stop telling people I was homeless so they'd buy me food and finally called my mom after 3 days having no idea anything was wrong because I wanted to go home and play video games. An ambulance came for me because the police had been searching for me with dogs and stuff and I was admitted to the hospital for 6 months. Besides that, jumping out a second story window because I thought I could fly, trying to fist fight cops on multiple occasions, starting fights at school with kids twice my size despite getting my a*s beat, and other random instances of getting into cars with strangers because I had no perception of danger. Cutting myself with random rusty objects.

#40 Big wave surfing. Not like the Jaws or Nazaré monsters, but 20+ feet, which we hardly ever get where I live. Took forever to paddle out, I was gassed. A set came so I paddled in. Made the first wave, was terrified but also had a blast so I paddled back out, wiped out on the second one I went for. Tumbled, rag-dolled in a manner more violent than I could've imagined. Hit the bottom, eventually it passed. I have no idea how long I was under for but it felt like forever. Came up, got one good breath before the next wave unleashed the same hell. Fortunately the set was done after that one. I swam in because my board broke during the proceedings, collected both halves of my board and sat on the beach trying to process what the hell just happened.

#41 I used to wait at one side of a train bridge and when we could see a train coming we ran towards it and got off the bridge before it hit us. We made it in good time, but we always could have fallen over and not made it. It was so dumb.

#42 Climbed out the window of the car, and laid up on the roof of the car as we were doing 55 down a major road.



Don’t worry it was safe though, my buddies were holding onto my wrist as I held on to edges.

#43 Statistically, probably giving birth.

#44 Swam in a river with a quick current. Wasn’t until later we realized we were close to the dam drop off.

#45 Held a lighter up to the filler neck of a gas tank (off of the vehicle). It went off like the world's biggest whoosh bottle and the whole thing ballooned out. Very f****n lucky it didn't explode. Last time I ever f****d around with gasoline. :D.

#46 Drove a U-Haul north on I-25 in New Mexico during high winds. Those winds pushed me to over 90mph. As soon as it his 90, the fuel would shut off till it sloped down, then the engine would restart and away we went again. This was without my foot on the gas, and I had to be careful how much brake I used.

#47 Lived with a gas leak for more than a month, than checked it with fire (closed the door of the suspicious room, checked the nearby rooms, proceeded to the smelly zone "carefully". Somehow, nothing happened), after that failed I decided the smell was something else. Lived like that for couple of weeks until my mom visited my house. She got nauseous and panicked, called the proper line. After the tests, they found high amounts of gas in every single room, even though all the windows were open :p



Weird thing is, it didn't affect me at all. Not a single symptom. Me and the testers were shocked that I was still alive and well.