Well, we guess we did enough here to warn you about these real-life horror stories and if you’re still here, be our guest to read them all. Right now, these crazy true stories are in no particular order, so if you fancy one of them becoming the winner of this spookfest, give it your vote so it’ll find its way to the top of this list. After that, do whatever you wish, but do not share this article with people who are easily scared!

Just a heads up - please do not read these unbelievable stories alone at night unless you have nerves of steel and your house is totally not haunted! The best time to read these scary real stories would be in the middle of the day while you’re surrounded by people, basically, while you’re at work (which comes with a bonus of getting to scare your coworkers, too!). But, back to the scary stories - as you might’ve caught, these events truly did happen and what’s even more unnerving is that most of them involve real human beings and not some extraterrestrial entities. Making them, of course, all the more believable and creepy! One of these scary stories even involves a bona fide psychopath whom you must’ve heard of before (if not watched one of the many movies about him).

Life is full of scary stuff - taxes, falling in love, having kids, and even sometimes just getting out of your bed might feel like a horror story unfolding. But what if we told you that all of that is all peaches and cream compared to these creepy true stories that people shared on the internet? Oh yeah, prepare yourself to be seriously spooked because these unexplained events are very real, and… you could be next.

#1 "A few years ago my brother would get a call on his cellphone around 2:00 - 3:00 A.M. every night. He would answer and it was this hellish sounding noise. Like static mixed with screams. He changed his cell number after a month of this and it stopped. Then after a week or so it began again. The exact same noise. Exact same time. Finally one day he decided to backdial the call. It was an old man that had no clue what he was talking about. Still the calls persisted. If he didn't answer, it would call a few more times. No messages were left. He decided to say screw it. Ended his contract with his phone company, switched to a new one, and then got another new number. You guessed it, the screaming static calls continued after a short delay. By this time he was terrified every night. Unsure why this was happening. He backdialed the number again and got a different person. Around this time he lost his job and his phone. The calls stopped of course. His phone was disconnected now. So one day my mom asks me to listen to this weird message she got on our home phone. It was the static screaming. We showed my brother and he was freaking out. He back dialed the number again and it said the number was disconnected this time. Never heard from it again after that."

#2 "It was near Halloween time when my friends and I were telling ghost stories. My friend said she was going to tell a story about her parents' first date. She said she didn't like telling the story since it was actually true, but we prodded her on. To cut to the chase, the parents had spent a nice, if awkward first date, and around the time that they would have said "good night," the male in the situation--my friend's dad--suggested that they go for a midnight hike up Provo Canyon. He apparently knew the place, since he had done a fair amount of rock climbing in the area. So the two drove up the mouth of the canyon, got out of their cars, and started hiking under just the light of the stars since it was a new moon. At some point, the male starts getting a "bad feeling," since the pathway ahead, which would pass under some trees, would be dark, and because it was getting to be quite late. He ignores the feeling and presses on. In later rehearsing of the story, the female would say that she had felt the same feeling at what was probably the same time, though she didn't know the trail as he did. A minute later, the feeling came back to the male. He ignored it again and started walking a bit of the way into the trees when his foot hit something "soft" in the middle of the path. Under the trees, it was too dark to see just what this soft thing was, and the feeling came back stronger than ever. Instead of finding out what his foot had bumped into, he and the female both agreed to hightail it out of there... Years later, after being married for some time, they were watching an interview with the serial killer, Ted Bundy. In response to a question asking him to describe the time that he felt the closest to being caught, he explained about the night that he lured a girl into Provo Canyon, and had just killed her when he heard some people coming up the trail. He explained how he hid in the trees just in time, only to watch some guy walk right into the body, and for some reason, just turn around and walk away.



TL; DR. Friend's parents stumbled onto a fresh corpse left by Ted Bundy on their first date."

#3 "My dad used to work in a juvenile detention center in the Miami area in the early 70s. He said there was one inmate that reminded him a lot of a young Hannibal Lecter. He wasn't strong but he was smart and very persuasive. One day he started a riot in his block of cells, just by talking the other inmates into it. My dad and another guard were sent in to check it out an try to calm things down. Everybody in the block was going crazy, banging on the bars, howling and yelling at each other. Everybody except young Hannibal Lecter. He was standing still in the middle of his cell with his arms folded, smiling and muttering the same phrase over and over, quietly. My dad tried to focus on what he was saying, and after a couple seconds he understood. The inmate was reciting my dad's home phone number.



I don't know how he got it. Maybe he bribed another guard into getting it for him, or he saw it written on some form on his way between rooms or something. The guy never called my dad, in fact he never really got any strange phone calls ever. But the level of determination this inmate must have had, all just to freak my dad out, was simply impressive."

#4 "We often visited my grandparent's cabin when I was a kid. It's your normal rustic cabin in the middle of the quiet woods. When we left to go home, I would say, "Bye grandma, bye grandpa, bye Scary Man!" Since there was no one else but my grandparents, it creeped my parents out for years. Years later they asked me who I was talking to. What it was, the neighbors had an outdoor water heater, and it had some scratches and markings on it that resembled a face. I called it "Scary Man." I can imagine how creepy that may have been."

#5 "When I was in high school I was babysitting for this family I had never babysat before. They kind of had an eerie house, just kind of disorganized but with these weird masks everywhere. Anyways, there are three kids and it's probably about 10:00. It's kind of windy outside and the power goes out. I was a little freaked out because I was really unfamiliar with the house and didn't know the kids very well. Since TV was no longer an option I was trying to think of things to do with them. The eldest girl, Jillian, started going through my purse and pulled out my camera and was just taking pictures for about a half hour. The parents came home around 12:30 and I went home. The next morning I went through the camera to look at the pictures and in the background there was a man looking through the glass door to the backyard. He was in every picture."

#6 "A few weeks ago my girlfriend and I were sleeping together when I woke up to her saying "What are you doing?" She sometimes talks in her sleep, but this sounded so coherent and urgent that it jolted me awake and I asked what she was talking about. She then woke up and said she thought she saw someone at the end of the bed. Thinking it was just a dream, or semi-awake hallucination, we thought nothing of it and went back to sleep. About an hour later, I woke up and saw someone standing on the bed, with the sheets wrapped up and twisted to their neck. I didn't know what do but the first thing that came out of my mouth was "What are you doing?" My girlfriend then woke me up. I had been dreaming the exact same thing that she did, and said the exact same thing."

#7 "I was visiting family for winter break in Los Angeles, this was about five years ago. I was heading to the bathroom on the second floor of my aunt's house when I saw my cousin, April, on the stairs. April was four and very animated. She was busy making funny faces while sitting on the stairs. I asked her what she was doing. She said, "I'm copying the lady with the braid." I looked around, there was no one else but us. I asked, "where is the lady, April?" She pointed to a beam running parallel to the stairwell. I asked April, "what is the lady doing?" She said, "makin' funny faces." I smiled and started walking up the stairs again when April said something that stopped me in my tracks. April, "her braids are around her neck." I turned back and asked April to repeat herself. April pointed, "the lady is hanging by her braid... She's making funny faces." Then April started making a face which I then realize was someone gasping for air."

#8 "Me and my friends were driving home from a show we all went to. This was about 7 years ago or so, in the cerritos area. There's an elementary school there, I think on 186th(I forgot what it's called). Anyway, we drove by a local elementary school, all of us joking and laughing or whatever 16 year olds do, and my friends girlfriend looked over at the playground in the school, screamed, and refused to talk to anyone for a few hours. We all asked her what was wrong, what she saw, what happened, but nothing would make her tell us. We all thought she saw someone on the playground or a dead body or something. All we knew was that she was seriously spooked. As back story I should add that she's sensitive to paranormal happenings. (I should also add that I don't really believe in ghosts or the like but whatever). She would have doors fly open at her old house, clothes hangers fly off the rail, cups fall over and then right themselves multiple times. Anyway, she eventually told her boyfriend what she had seen. She said that she had briefly seen a bunch of blood covered people walking around the playground aimlessly. I immediately started blaming exhaustion, as it was around 2 am when we drove by. We looked it up later and it turns out that a plane had crashed into the school in the late 80's and a lot of people had died. que spooky music."

#9 "I'm late to the party but I'll share anyways. When I was a teenager I was big into skateboarding and building ramps. There was a neighborhood being built behind mine and I'd go over there on the weekends and get scrap wood and bring it back to my house. You had to go through a little bit of woods and cross a creek to get there. I went one day by myself and when I crossed the creek and started walking through the woods to the construction site I could here a man talking. I stood still to try to hear what he was saying. It was getting louder as if he was coming through the woods towards me and I finally heard what he was saying and he made a little jingle singing "I'm gonna get you". I couldn't hear any leaves crunching and I never saw anyone. I ran like hell and was slipping while I was trying to climb up the muddy bank in the creek. I don't believe in ghosts or anything but that's one thing that's stuck with me that I can't explain."

#10 "My mom is Native American. She named my sister Chula which means fox. Most likely because of her name sake but maybe not ,my sister loved everything that had to do with a fox. Last November my mom was doing dishes at the sink and looking out the window at the woods like she always does. Well she looks up from the dishes to the edge of the woods and at that moment a Fox steps out of the woods. It sits on it's hind legs and stares right at my moms face while she stares back through the window . She said it seemed like five minutes they stared at each other. Suddenly the fox got up turned around and slowly walked into the woods. my mom said her first thought was to call Chula tell her about the fox. My sister never answered she died in a head on collision that day due to some as*hole drunk driver. My mom keeps looking for the fox. It has never come back."

#11 "I work in a call center. About two weeks ago I got a man on the phone looking for an address related to the business. The first thing he tells me is that he was born blind, something that went wrong during his birth, but that he was psychic. I proceeded to roll my eyes, and went on with the call. We chatted a bit, and he talked a bit more about some random things, and then he said, "I'm a Gemini. Are you a Gemini?" Indulging him, I said, "Nope, I'm a Libra", which is true. Then he said, "Oh silly me, of course. Your birthday is the 10th of October. That's on a Friday this year you know. " The 10th of October is indeed my birthday. I didn't say a damn thing for about 10 seconds. He only knew my first name and that I'm a Libra. This was about 2 minutes into the call. I struggled with wanting to hang up on him or ask him more questions about my future. I was pretty freaked out."

#12 "I know this is way late and will probably get buried, but when my grandmother died in a car accident about 6-7 years ago, my mom's home phone kept getting calls, about 3-4 times a week, give or take... But every time we'd pick up these calls it'd just be some very old jazz type music (probably from the 40 and 50s) playing softly. This was the same music my grandmother used to always be listening to around the house, I remember being around it all the time. No one would talk, it would just play the music for a couple minutes then disconnect. Was also an unknown number, and these calls only started a couple weeks after she passed and probably went on for a few months then randomly stopped. It weirded us out a lot... The timing for that to happen, and of all the music choices..."

#13 "Back when the PS3 slim was new, I traded my purple Gamecube in, along with my controllers and a memory card, and a bunch of other things to help afford buying a PS3 fat. Several years later, I decided I missed my Gamecube and bought a black one off eBay. A week later, I went upstairs to my attic to put an old suitcase away, when I saw the box my original Gamecube came in. Weird; I thought I'd taken the purple Gamecube to the store in that, all those years ago. I decided to open it up to see what was inside, out of pure curiosity - and my original Gamecube was in there, plus the memory card and controllers I sold for my PS3. Just a glitch in the Matrix, I guess."

#14 "Late but whatever. I was about 14 and creepy stuff had been happening in my room. Started with my tv turning off and on at random times of the night. Then it got worse, when I would wake up there would be dirty handprints around the edge of my ceiling like something was pawing to get out. Then the shadows just moving back and fourth around the room. Then the real stuff hit the fan, one night tapping on the walls and scratching in the ceiling. Scared the sh*t out of me but I still said nothing to my dad, then it happened and I couldn't not tell anyone. I was just sitting there watching tv in my room and in the creepiest voice I've ever had, "how are you today?" Like an old lady almost. Packed my things up and ran the fastest I've ever run down my stairs in my life, my brother was downstairs doing whatever when I basically fall the down the stairs physically shaking with him asking what happened and why I was so freaked out. I told my dad about it and he came home from work told us to go see a movie while he worked his magic on my room. Everything was fine for many years until I just heard three single taps on my wall a few days ago."

#15 "When I was in eighth grade I went on a school trip that was called the Louisiana Tour. It was mostly going around to significant sights in south Louisiana. One of the places we went was Myrtles Plantation, which is considered to be one of the most haunted places in the country. There are all kinds of stories about the place, but at one point we were standing in a room as a part of a larger group and the tour guide was talking about something, I don't remember what. As I'm standing there I start to hear what sounds like someone hitting a piano key. After I heard it a couple of times I started to look around for the source of the noise. I didn't see a piano, but I kept hearing it. So I asked my friends who were standing near me if they heard it, they said no. When I heard it again I said there is it again and that they must have heard it. They thought I was crazy. So I went back to looking around the room. Everyone's eyes were on the tour guide except for one woman. She caught my eye and pointed at me and then at her ear with a questioning look. I realized she was asking if I heard it too and I nodded. At this point the tour guide starts telling a story about a soldier who had died there and that he played the piano and multiple guests had reported hearing him playing in the night. I honestly didn't know what to think, I guess I still don't. I talked to the woman as we were all leaving the room and she had heard the exact same thing as me, but her husband and son had not heard it."

#16 "None from me but I remember a story a high school teacher told me that always stuck with me. My former teacher was home alone when she was a child some at some point in the 70's probably. A man knocked on her door and she opened her main door but kept her screen door locked. He said he was from the gas company and wanted to talk to her parents. She told him they weren't home and he, without missing a beat, tried to start forcing his way into the home. When he found the screen door to be locked he pulled out a box cutter and started to cut through the screen. My teacher ran to hide in a clothes hamper in her parent's closet. She said she sat there for about 10 minutes before the police arrived. Thank god a neighbor saw everything and called the police or she probably would be dead. Also to put the cherry on the freaking creepy sundae, they found the intruder hiding in the attic. She told us that as a cautionary tale to lock all doors and windows when home alone. Of course naturally I would go home from school to be alone for hours. Doom."

#17 "I have really terrible nightmares a lot. One reoccurring nightmare is about a shadowy figure standing near my bed. It thankfully hasn't happened in a while, but it always starts out the same. In the dream I wake up from my sleep and see this shadowy blur in one corner of my room. I then actually wake up in a little bit of a panic, but eventually fall asleep. In the dream I wake up again, I'm laying in my bed and the shadowy thing is now closer and has formed into the shape of a human. I can never really make out any features, but eventually it's at the foot of my bed just standing there watching me. There's something so menacing about this thing that every time I've had this dream I've woken up shaking and screaming while struggling to turn my lights on in a confused state. In the dream I know this thing shouldn't be there and is going to hurt me, but I can never do to stop it. I recently got a puppy and now when I have nightmares he moves from his normal spot near my feet and lays next to me while resting his head on my arm and licking my face. It's helped me a lot. I know that this is probably not the type of story you were looking for but just talking about that nightmare makes me really uneasy."

#18 "A few months ago I had this really scary dream that seemed so real. In my dream, I was in my bed doing something on my laptop. Suddenly I just had a bad feeling something wasnt right. Like I somehow knew something was in my room with me that shouldnt be there. I jump off my bed, and hurry and flip my light on. I flip it on just in time to be this weird black shadow sphere thing with legs zoom under my bed. I woke up scared and crying, but it felt so real and I just knew whatever I saw was very evil. The next day me and my dad were watching one of those ghost shows like My Ghost Story on TV. In the episode this women was in her room, and all of a sudden she felt like something wasnt right. She turned her light switch on just in time to see a weird black shadow sphere thing with legs scurry under her bed. It pretty much looked exactly like the thing I saw in my dream."

#19 "When I was about fourteen, my mother worked at a small hospital as a registered nurse. Over the course of a few months, six or seven hospital employees, the doctors & nurses, had loved ones either die or become seriously injured. One's daughter was killed in a car accident, another's husband abruptly died of pneumonia, and another's husband committed suicide. Nothing was happening to anyone who worked there, just people they knew. It seemed like every other day my mom would come home with some more grim news. She said people there got scared whenever the phone would ring, dreading the latest. It actually scared the hell out of me, I was worried something would happen to me. Thankfully, nothing ever did."

#20 "So when I was a wee little lad, my mother used to rock me to sleep on a hammock because that was the quickest way to get me to fall asleep. One night while she was alone in the house with rocking me to sleep on the hammock, she was tired and accidentally fell asleep on the floor while rocking the hammock back and forth. she then had a brief dream in which she saw her elder sister, my aunt, who passed away years before I was born. My aunt supposedly walked up to her sat down in the dream, comforting and telling my mom to go to sleep because she can take over the hammock rocking for my mom. My mom said she immediately woke the up and saw the hammock rocking back and forth on its own as if she never stopped rocking it the whole time. My mom dreams about her dead sister all the time. She just shows up and tells my mom stuff."

#21 "It was May 1995, I was 8 years old and our 2nd grade class took a field trip to our local hospital. We were getting a tour of the facility when I suddenly left the rest of the class and started making my way down the hallways. Eventually I ended up in a room where a man in his early 90's was laying in a bed. We talked for about 5 minutes, then I said goodbye and left. I found the rest of the class as they were leaving, and on our way out my grandmother and her sister were walking in. They stopped to talk to me and my grandmother told me my great-grandfather Jean was here in the hospital, I said "I know, I just spoke to him." They both looked perplexed, because nobody had told me he was in the hospital. He died hours later. I went in there not knowing he was there, didn't know what room he was in, but I somehow ended up in his room speaking to him just hours before he passed away."

#22 "So me and my friend Miranda, who is from New Zealand, were at the Reading Terminal Market in Philadelphia, waiting in line to use the bathroom. We were chatting, and the lady in front us turns around and says something like, "Sorry to interrupt, but I'm also from New Zealand." We had not mentioned anything about NZ in our conversation, but I figured she might have recognized Miranda from her accent. So we chatted for a few minutes, then went back to our own conversations. A few minutes after that she turns around again and says something like "God has spoken to me and told me that I must help you with your watermelon problem." Miranda was deathly allergic to watermelon. Again, no mention in our conversation WHATSOEVER about watermelon and/or her allergies."

#23 "My coworker who I have worked with for the past 5 years recently told me a story about his daughter when she was about 2 years old. She had imaginary friends like most kids do. One day they went to Japan to visit his wifes parents. They were at a temple when all of a sudden the girl gets excited, points at the wall and yells Grandma! The grandma had died long before she was born. His wife gets confused saying grandma is dead, but the daughter is having none of this. The daughter makes the wife walk into the temple and points at a cupboard and says to open the 3rd cupboard. The wife does this and there is an album of families who used to go to the temple and the first page has a picture of the grandma. She points at the picture and sure enough its her grandma. In conclusion, kids are scary."

#24 "GF and I are sleeping, she startles awake and says in an urgent tone "Lemming! Lemming are you ok?!" I tell her I'm fine, she describes a bad dream where I was convulsing next to her, I tell her it was just a dream and we lay back down. About 2 minutes later she flings up screaming bloody murder and flailing shouting my name. Apparently, she went back to sleep right back into the dream. Basically had PTSD about it for a few months after. Spend about a month sleeping in different rooms because every time I shifted it freaked her out. Even when she was finally ok enough to sleep in the same bed I had to try to remain perfectly still, and any movement had to be careful and deliberate."

#25 "When I was about 6, I used to sleep in my parents room with my bed next to theirs. Our home is a single story and in our room the windows were on opposing sides in the corner. I'd say it was just about midnight, my parents were long asleep and I was still trying to go to sleep. I looked at the right corner window to see the light that came from the auction place next door. Then I saw something walk into view. I could only see the shadow it made through our "curtains" (bedsheets). It was about 6' 6", had a long slanted head, pointed ears, hooked nose, prominent brow, skinny arms with claws (roughly 4" long) it kept close to its body, and was skeletally thin. It walked into view, paused for about 20 seconds, then kept walking on the ramp to the porch. I heard its footsteps. I was so terrified that I couldn't even move, but eventually gained the courage to pull my blankets over my face."

#26 "A few years ago my wife's uncle "Bob" from Florida was killed in a vehicle accident in Florida on his way to Illinois to visit family for father's day. At the time my oldest daughter was a few days shy of being three. No one spoke about it in front of her or really acted like anything was out of the ordinary in front of her. About two days after "Bob" died I heard my daughter in our kitchen talking and it sounded like she was having a conversation. I walked into the kitchen and, of course, she was alone but she was talking in the general direction of the dishwasher. I asked her who she was talking to and she told me "Bob says he's not ready to go yet". I asked her who Bob was and she described my wife's uncle whom she had never met and had never seen a picture of because we didn't have any. I hope "Bob" was able to go eventually."

#27 "When I was younger, I had an imaginary friend who lived in this massive antique dresser. We'd chill out and I vividly remember him telling me stories, although I have absolutely no recollection of what they actually were. I remember one day talking to my parents about it (Dad traveled quite a bit so he wasn't up to date with what I was into) and when I started telling him about my dresser buddy, he wanted to know his name. It was something innocent like Peter or Patrick but I can still see him going white in the face. I drew Peter/Patrick out for him and the very next day he and my uncle took out that dresser and burned it. It wasn't until a few years later that I found out my Dad's little brother (my uncle) also had the same friend with the same name who lived in the same antique dresser. After a few months of the typical imaginary friend sh*t, my uncle started having night terrors and couldn't sleep because of Peter/Patrick. It got so bad that they had to move him out of his room before he managed to get back to normal."

#28 "About a couple weeks after I was born my dad's best friend, Jim, died. They were really close, and one of the last things he wanted was to hold little me before he passed. His wish was filled, and some short time after that he was gone. Fast forward 7 years. I'm now a happy 7-year-old with a 5-year-old brother and recently born sister. One day the phone rings, and with my mom out and dad in the washroom I thought it was going to be ignored as we kids were still too young to answer the phone (no call display, we didn't know if there would be a stranger). But my brother broke the rules and answered. "Hello?" At this point my dad is out of the washroom and is asking my brother to hand him the phone. He ignores him and keeps listening to whoever is speaking. Before my dad could ask a second time my brother hangs up, looks at him and says, "Jim says hi, and he misses SkywingNova," then goes back to playing. The look of shock my dad had is what I remember most about this."

#29 "One of my brothers worked security in one of New York City's most upscale hotels. The security desk received a frantic call during one of his night shifts. A guy was calling, all freaked out that his wife was in the bath and was not breathing. My brother and another security guard rushed upstairs to the room. Sure enough, they found a woman in the tub, and she was unresponsive. My brother and the other guard got her out of the tub and attempted CPR. In the interim, during resuscitation attempts, the NYPD arrived. They told my brother to stop CPR because the lady was obviously dead and in their opinion, had been for a couple of hours. The husband was questioned extensively. He told law enforcement that he and his wife had a fight earlier in the evening. He went out on his own and when he came back, his wife was in the bath. He says he went to bed at that point but later became concerned when his wife didn't come to bed. Privately, among all those present, the general consensus was that the husband had something to do with it but it could not be proven. A couple of weeks later, the room was again made available to guests, and of course the incident was not mentioned. A woman who frequently stayed at the hotel, made a reservation for a week and was assigned to that room. She was the first person to stay in the room since the incident. She came to the front desk first thing in the morning, very upset, and with all of her luggage in tow. She said that she was canceling the rest of her reservation and that she would NEVER be staying in the hotel again. She said that she did not sleep the entire night and that the room was haunted. No one at the hotel had mentioned to her what had previously transpired in the room. While my brother worked there, every guest who stayed in the room, called about strange goings on and many asked to be switched to another room."

#30 "A few years ago I went to a Christmas party. That night my housemates went home earlier while I decided to stay and get in the Christmas spirit with a few other friends. I ended up getting pretty hammered and got home around 3am. Instead of going straight to bed I got another beer inside then went out the back porch to have a smoke and look at the stars. I was outside a couple of minutes when I see the light go on in the kitchen, my housemate comes out and look at me out the back, I wave and generally look like a drunk idiot. I thought he was going to come out and get a debrief on the rest of the evening, as there were some good laughs we had not relevant to this story. Anyway, he just gets a glass of water and goes to bed, I finish my smoke and beer and so do I. The next morning we're re-hashing the previous night when he mentions getting up and seeing me having a smoke out the back "who came back from the party with you last night?" I give him a sideways look and reply "no-one dude, I was out there alone". He insists, "nah man there was someone out there with you, behind you on the porch, when you were looking inside waving. I didn't come out cause I thought it was some random friend from the Christmas party I didn't know, couldn't be bothered making introductions." To this day he stands by this version of events, whoever it was must have been standing close behind me the whole time, I saw no-one and heard nothing. Gives me the willies every time I think about it."

#31 "My grandfather died last year sometime when my son was maybe a year old. We had dinner with the whole family every Friday night so my son had seen him several times. Mt grandfather was a very quiet, proud man, but when he thought he was alone or unseen he would make silly faces at my son to get a laugh. A couple nights after his funeral my son (who liked to crawl into bed with us in the middle of the night) started just laughing uncontrollably at like 2 am. So I get out of bed to see what's going on, and find my son sitting in the middle of the living room, in the dark, laughing. I say "hey buddy what are you doing?" In toddler speak he says "Papa funny!" I got a little nervous for some reason and went to pick him up and bring him to our room for the rest of the night. And as I'm hauling him away he says "Bye papa!" And blows a kiss at absolutely nothing I can see."

#32 "Happened last night, actually. I have two parakeets and at night, I keep their cage covered to keep them warm and block the light out so they can sleep better. They're usually quiet and sleep peacefully through the night. Except for last night. It was around midnight and all of the sudden they started freaking out and flying around the cage, obviously spooked by something. I quickly uncovered the cage so they could see, and they eventually calmed down and settled on their perch again. It reminded me of all those ghost movies I've seen where animals can see/sense demons and humans can't. I'm sure there's a logical explanation for this, like maybe one of them moved in their sleep and startled the other one, but I don't know. It was definitely unsettling because they never usually do this."

#33 "I used to work at Philips, up near Sleepy Hollow in New York. At my lunch breaks, I liked to wander through the forest on the work property. One beautiful October day, I was admiring the autumn leaves when I saw a buck standing in front of me. There's a word, numinous, for feeling in the presence of something spiritual, something unworldly. That's how I felt. I quietly and carefully stepped closer to get a better view. I was able to approach quite close: almost close enough to touch him. At that moment, though, the deer turned, and I felt all the hair on my arms rise. The deer's eyes were red and dripping with blood. It must have had some disease that had blinded it and its blindness allowed me to get so close. In the moment, though, it was terrifying and uncanny."

#34 "Maybe 10 years ago when xanga was a thing, I'd be on the computer at my grandparents house... They own an old victorian house and the front of the house has 3 living rooms in the shape of an upside down L, and a foyer to connect the two corner living rooms. The computer is in the middle room, I usually shut the doors to the front one because the house is huge, I hated seeing things out of the corner of my eyes which I felt I did a lot more at a younger age than I do now when I'm here.. anyway, doors shut. I hear something banging on the window of that room. There is a front door in the room that I was in, with a wrap around porch to the other side of the front room, so I walk out. nothing is there. Go back inside, more computer games blah blah. The doors start moving as if someone is trying to open it. I was home alone."

#35 "May not be creepy to you, but this terrified me at the time. When I was about twelve or thirteen, both my parents worked, as they still do. At that time, I'd have the house to myself until half-past three in the afternoon. We didn't have a landline at the time, only cellphones. For maybe a month or two, here and there, I'd hear a ringing noise for a few minutes at a time. It sounded a lot like a landline - and bear I'm mind that our closest neighbor was about half a mile away. The creepiest account of this happening was around 1-3 in the morning. I had just laid down to go to bed.. and it rang. It sounded like it was right inside my room, right by my head. As far as I know, it didn't stop until I fell asleep, and that was the last time I can remember it happening."

#36 "I travel weekly for work and had been staying near Dallas Fort Worth airport. During a week this July, my suite didn't seem out of the ordinary. Monday -no problem. Tuesday morning- somehow the bathroom door locked and closed itself during the night and I couldn't get in. Had to call the engineers to open it. I thought it was strange but whatever. Tuesday night/Wednesday morning- I dreamt that the bathroom faucet was running. I woke up hearing my faucet running full blast. No one was in my room and I certainly didn't turn it on. The faucet had separate hot/cold handles and it took a little force to turn the water on. I looked at the time and it was 3:15 am. I then turned all the lights on and waited til 8 am to check out. I shoulda asked for another room right then."

#37 "My wife's mother passed away in 2003 from cancer. After the funeral, family and friends gathered at her house for a final celebration of her life. The gathering went late into the evening. My son, 3 at the time, needed to go to bed at that point. I walked with him up the stairs to where he would sleep. The room that my mother-in-law passed away in was upstairs, and straight down the hallway as you reached the top of the landing. My son and I walked upstairs together, with me holding his hand. As we nearly reached the top of the stairs, my son stopped and wouldn't move... at the point which he could just see down the hallway. He was staring straight down the hall. I looked at him, then down the hall to an open doorway to a completely dark bedroom. He just stared, and would not move any further. I asked him "Buddy, are you OK?" His response was..."Daddy. The light. The light scares me." I looked again down the hallway where he was staring into the darkness. "Buddy, you see the light?" "Yes, daddy. It scares me." I promptly picked him up and went back downstairs. To this day, the hairs still stand on the back of my neck when I think of it."

#38 "I was at a friend's house around 12 years ago, we were in the basement watching tv, when his mom's boyfriend comes down the stairs and tells us to keep it down. We looked at each other, confused because we were literally just watching tv and it wasn't on high volume at all. We said we weren't being loud, and he said 'You aren't yelling?' and we shook our heads. He just sort of does the 'huh...' look and tells us he and my friend's mom had heard someone screaming coming up from the furnace vents, so he though it was coming from the basement where the furnace is. We didn't hear anything and were like 15 feet away from the furnace. Sadly I can't verify the next story because I wasn't there, but my friend (from the basement) and another friend say they were upstairs in the kitchen one night hanging out, and they heard a scream, clear as day, coming out of one of the furnace vents. Freaked them out, naturally, but I never did get to hear it. Probably just metal creaking, but it was weird that we were so close to it and didn't hear anything that could be interpreted as a scream."

#39 "I grew up in a religious home. The after life was cut and dry as either Heaven or Hell. So the following scares the cr*p out of my family, but gives me a chuckle. They think they know how everything works as opposed to accepting the mysteries of the universe. My brother in law was dying of cancer. My dad, a pastor, went to see him on Sunday afternoon. My BIL asked what the church had going on that week. My dad pulls out his pocket calendar and tells him. BIL says "So Wednesday is free?" It was the only day that week nothing church related was happening. He died on that Wednesday. Several times over the years since, the phone at the church or the parsonage will ring, but the caller id is blank. We answer, and its my BIL's voice asking what the church has going on that week."

#40 "I have a brother 2 years older than me, let's call him John. My parents told me that when he was a few months old, every night at 2/3am, John would wake up and point and the ceiling and start crying and screaming. This wouldn't stop till he was 1 and a half years old, when he was moved into my grandmother's room(she was staying with us to look after him). Anyway, while the problem seemed to go away, it came back when I was born and my parents put me in the same spot where my brother used to sleep. From what my mother told me, I would do the same thing John did, scream and cry, while pointing to the same spot. My dad decided to call in a priest to bless the house and the problem seemed to stop. We moved out of the house a few years later, and even now, I get the chills just thinking about it."