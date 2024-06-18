Artist Makes Comics About His Relationship With His Wife That Most Couples Might Relate To (28 New Pics)Interview With Artist
Love and laughter often go hand-in-hand, and that's precisely what Jason and Ymei, a talented couple from Malaysia, capture in their beloved comic series, The Potato Couple. Their adorable and quirky cartoons have touched the hearts of over 632,000 fans worldwide. What began as cute drawings during their long-distance relationship has blossomed into a series that beautifully portrays the sweet, everyday moments of love and life.
Through their comics, Jason and Ymei share real-life experiences, often adding a humorous twist. Their adorable illustrations not only entertain but have also had an impact on their audience, with some fans even crediting the comics for saving their relationships or helping them through tough times. Scroll down for some "awww" moments.
More info: Instagram | thepotatocouple.com | Facebook
This post may include affiliate links.
Bored Panda reached out to Jason Shyang again to learn more about his creative process and himself. The artist shared that his creative process is very typical. "Like most content creators, my process is ideation > draft > inking > coloring > posting. The hardest part is the ideation process; this is the stage where it is easiest to have writer’s block. I believe ideas come from things and people around us. I also sometimes find inspiration from social media."
We asked Jason how creating "The Potato Couple" comics has influenced his own relationship and personal growth. "The comics act as a reminder for me to always review my life and my relationship from time to time. Writing stories about people from different walks of life inspires me to reflect on myself, cherish the people around me, and also be grateful for what I have.
Our readers also play an important part in my life. Through their messages, I feel honored to know that my artwork has helped them get through difficult stages in life and relationships. Some even gave up the thought of hurting themselves because of my comics. This motivates me to create artwork that can inspire people."
When asked how he stays motivated and inspired during times when creativity seems to be running low, Jason responded that when his creative juices are running low, he takes a break and steps away from work. "We need some input from our surroundings when we output too much; it can recharge our brains and pause the draining effects of the creative process. The most tiring part is dealing with the ever-changing algorithm and the ever-changing tastes of social media users. Hence, I need to keep myself open to different content and different modes of expressing my stories."
"We had the opportunity to work with numerous notable clients, such as Microsoft, Honda, NVIDIA, Asus, Tefal, F&N, Nestlé, Shopee, Maybank, and Hong Kong International Airport. We wish to work with more clients to blend our work with their brands and are now open to more licensing projects. It is every artist's dream to have such collaboration opportunities.
We also plan to publish more books in the future, probably with other IPs such as ChouChou and Kiddo Potato."