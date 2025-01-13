ADVERTISEMENT

On Instagram, the artist Jamie Shelman described her work as “Art for the moderately crazy cat lover,” and it is truly something every cat person will enjoy.

The Dancing Cat art portrays daily life—whether it’s lounging in bed or celebrating major holidays—all through the lens of cats. Jamie’s style of drawing perfectly captures cat mannerisms and adds a cozy charm that leaves a warm and comforting feeling inside.

As for Jamie, she grew up in Tucson, AZ, and has a degree in painting from the Rhode Island School of Design. The artist shared that she spent time living in NYC and Martha’s Vineyard and currently resides in Baltimore, MD. She also studied art in Italy and Australia. Jamie added about herself: "I love cats and good design. I also love long-distance running and gardening. "

We are incredibly happy to invite you into the charming world of The Dancing Cat that we shared below!

More info: Instagram | jamieshelman.com | Facebook | x.com