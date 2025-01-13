ADVERTISEMENT

On Instagram, the artist Jamie Shelman described her work as “Art for the moderately crazy cat lover,” and it is truly something every cat person will enjoy.

The Dancing Cat art portrays daily life—whether it’s lounging in bed or celebrating major holidays—all through the lens of cats. Jamie’s style of drawing perfectly captures cat mannerisms and adds a cozy charm that leaves a warm and comforting feeling inside.

As for Jamie, she grew up in Tucson, AZ, and has a degree in painting from the Rhode Island School of Design. The artist shared that she spent time living in NYC and Martha’s Vineyard and currently resides in Baltimore, MD. She also studied art in Italy and Australia. Jamie added about herself: "I love cats and good design. I also love long-distance running and gardening. "

We are incredibly happy to invite you into the charming world of The Dancing Cat that we shared below!

More info: Instagram | jamieshelman.com | Facebook | x.com

#1

Cozy illustration of a cat with a gold medal, perfect art for cat lovers by Jamie Shelman.

thedancingcatart Report

Bored Panda reached out to Jamie, who shared what initially drew her to the world of artistry.

“I’ve always loved drawing since an early age. Color, shape, and form have always fascinated me as I have cats! From a young age, I would try to pick up neighborhood cats and bring them home. 

My first trip to the Met and seeing Joan Mitchell’s art and all the other abstract artists really spoke to me and I decided to transfer my major to art and switch to art school. Before that I had no idea you could choose art as a profession, I had considered English or Philosophy. There are books from my childhood with cats scribbled in them and I was obsessed with Dr. Seuss and many other children’s books of the time.”
    #2

    Cozy illustration of a cat reading a book titled "Meow" in bed, perfect for cat lovers.

    thedancingcatart Report

    #3

    Adorable cat lounging on a rug surrounded by colorful springs, cozy art for cat lovers.

    thedancingcatart Report

    We were wondering how Jamie herself would describe the essence or theme behind her illustrations. Here is what she wrote: “I describe my art as fat cats and good design. I love painting energy, before I painted cats I painted large abstract paintings, it’s great having a subject now and I just find cats to be the perfect form of self-expression, I love their shape and silly nature. They are the most perfect form ever created and I’m obsessed with drawing them!”
    #4

    Cozy illustration of two cats gazing at vibrant fireworks in the night sky, perfect art for cat lovers.

    thedancingcatart Report

    #5

    Cute cat illustration with two cats peeking through a rainy window, surrounded by colorful flowers.

    thedancingcatart Report

    Each creative has their unique creative process, therefore, we asked Jamie to share hers.

    “I used to draw everything by hand, pen & ink, and I often still do, but now I usually use a stylus and Photoshop to create my illustrations. I love the ease of color selection and brushes and quickly being able to edit and change something. My ideas usually come from my life, especially from my garden lately or from whatever I’m doing at the time. I try to find inspiration from the everyday and capture a universal experience we all feel with our cats or life in general,” wrote the artist.

    #6

    Cozy illustration of a playful black and white cat by Jamie Shelman, with "Love You and Food" text above.

    thedancingcatart Report

    #7

    Cozy illustration by Jamie Shelman featuring a black cat holding a rose with humorous poetry in the background.

    thedancingcatart Report

    As for the audience’s takeaway, Jamie commented: “I hope my audience can connect with the energy captured in my art. Whether they recognize their cat or just the beauty or humor of the sentiment illustrated, I’ve done my job.”
    #8

    Cat illustration by Jamie Shelman featuring two cats riding a red scooter with a scarf and helmet.

    thedancingcatart Report

    #9

    Cozy illustration by Jamie Shelman of a black and white cat with a "#1 Boss" mug and a laptop.

    thedancingcatart Report

    Lastly, the artist added: “I know it sounds cliche, but have fun, in life and in art. We so often get bogged down in the day-to-day hustle and expectations of where we should be that we miss the moment and the beauty right in front of us! Life doesn’t have to be purrfect for you to enjoy it. I am happiest puttering around the house staring at my cat, digging in my garden, and making silly little illustrations of my life, sometimes it’s the littlest things that bring us the greatest joy! And I’m reminded of that every time I look at and draw my cat.”

    #10

    Cat illustration with sunglasses gazing at an eclipse, perfect art for cat lovers.

    thedancingcatart Report

    #11

    Cozy illustration by Jamie Shelman of a striped cat sleeping with text "Wake me up when it's spring." Perfect for cat lovers.

    thedancingcatart Report

    #12

    Cozy illustration for cat lovers: two playful cats building a snowcat in a snowy scene.

    thedancingcatart Report

    #13

    Illustration of two cozy cats celebrating New Year with confetti, perfect art for cat lovers.

    thedancingcatart Report

    #14

    Cozy illustration of a cat in a pink robe, surrounded by plants and cozy decor, ideal art for cat lovers.

    thedancingcatart Report

    #15

    Two cats enjoying takeout in a cozy illustration for cat lovers by Jamie Shelman.

    thedancingcatart Report

    #16

    Cozy illustration of a cat under vibrant autumn trees with pumpkins, perfect for cat lovers.

    thedancingcatart Report

    #17

    Cozy illustration for cat lovers shows a woman and cat with medals, humorously synchronized in the bathroom.

    thedancingcatart Report

    #18

    Cat illustration by Jamie Shelman, featuring a beret-wearing cat holding the French flag and torch.

    thedancingcatart Report

    #19

    Illustration of a black and white cat surrounded by colorful hearts, perfect art for cat lovers.

    thedancingcatart Report

    #20

    Cat illustration with bunny ears holding a basket of Easter eggs in a field.

    thedancingcatart Report

    #21

    Cats toasting with wine glasses in a cozy illustration by artist Jamie Shelman, perfect for cat lovers.

    thedancingcatart Report

    #22

    Cozy cat illustration in a snowy landscape by Jamie Shelman, featuring playful felines and birds among trees.

    thedancingcatart Report

    #23

    Cozy cat illustration by Jamie Shelman, featuring two festive cats near a decorated Christmas tree and fireplace.

    thedancingcatart Report

    #24

    Cozy cat illustration by Jamie Shelman, featuring a black and white cat sitting on an orange chair by a moonlit window.

    thedancingcatart Report

    #25

    Cozy illustration by Jamie Shelman of a person in bed with two cats.

    thedancingcatart Report

    #26

    Cozy illustration of a black cat lounging on grass with falling autumn leaves by Jamie Shelman.

    thedancingcatart Report

    #27

    Three cats wearing medals, one holding a French flag, in a cozy illustration for cat lovers by Jamie Shelman.

    thedancingcatart Report

    #28

    Cat in a red jersey racing on a striped track, illustrated by Jamie Shelman. Perfect for cat art enthusiasts.

    thedancingcatart Report

    #29

    Cozy illustration of a black-and-white cat lounging among colorful flowers, perfect art for cat lovers.

    thedancingcatart Report

    #30

    Cozy cat illustration by Jamie Shelman with three cats on a porch and "Congrats on your new home" text.

    thedancingcatart Report

    #31

    Cozy cat illustration by Jamie Shelman featuring a black and white cat with lanterns and colorful fish decorations.

    thedancingcatart Report

    #32

    Cozy illustration for cat lovers: two cats snuggled under blooming flowers, by Jamie Shelman.

    thedancingcatart Report

    #33

    Illustration of a black and white cat wearing a cowboy hat and red bandana, perfect art for cat lovers.

    thedancingcatart Report

    #34

    Cat illustration by Jamie Shelman featuring a cat inside a taco with a hot sauce bottle nearby.

    thedancingcatart Report

    #35

    Four cats in hula skirts dance under palm trees. Cozy art for cat lovers by Jamie Shelman.

    thedancingcatart Report

    #36

    Cozy illustration of a wide-eyed black and white cat holding a steaming coffee cup, for cat lovers.

    thedancingcatart Report

    #37

    Cozy illustration of a cat sleeping on a striped blanket, with potted plants on a windowsill in the background.

    thedancingcatart Report

    #38

    Cozy illustration of cats among vibrant tulips in a garden setting. Perfect art for cat lovers.

    thedancingcatart Report

    #39

    Illustration by Jamie Shelman of a black cat sleeping on a cozy window sill, surrounded by potted plants.

    thedancingcatart Report

    #40

    Cowboy cats illustration by Jamie Shelman, featuring seven cats in colorful outfits with a desert backdrop. Perfect for cat lovers.

    thedancingcatart Report

    #41

    Illustration of a black and white cat wearing heart-shaped glasses on a pink background, perfect for cat lovers.

    thedancingcatart Report

    #42

    Illustration of a fluffy cat in a red jersey, featuring cozy art for cat lovers by Jamie Shelman.

    thedancingcatart Report

    #43

    Cozy illustration of two cats curled up on a patterned rug with a potted plant nearby, perfect for cat lovers.

    thedancingcatart Report

    #44

    Cozy illustration of a content cat surrounded by indoor plants, basking under a lamp. Perfect art for cat lovers.

    thedancingcatart Report

    #45

    Cozy illustration of two cats in front of a festive fireplace, perfect art for cat lovers by Jamie Shelman.

    thedancingcatart Report

    #46

    Cozy black and white cat illustration by Jamie Shelman, basking in sunlight near a potted plant. Art for cat lovers.

    thedancingcatart Report

    #47

    Cozy illustration of a black and white cat with pumpkins, perfect art for cat lovers.

    thedancingcatart Report

    #48

    Illustration of a cat watering flowers, perfect art for cat lovers.

    thedancingcatart Report

    #49

    Cozy illustration of a sleeping orange cat covered in daisies, perfect for cat lovers.

    thedancingcatart Report

    #50

    Illustration of a black and white cat lounging on a yellow float, with a fishing line in a patterned, blue wavy water.

    thedancingcatart Report

    #51

    A cozy black and white cat lounges on a blue cushion by the window, surrounded by seashells and ocean views.

    thedancingcatart Report

    #52

    Cats in sailor outfits enjoying a boat ride with a lighthouse in the background.

    thedancingcatart Report

    #53

    Illustration of a black cat with pink ears and yellow eyes, perfect art for cat lovers by Jamie Shelman.

    thedancingcatart Report

    #54

    Illustration of a black and white cat peeking from a pink background, perfect art for cat lovers.

    thedancingcatart Report

