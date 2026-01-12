ADVERTISEMENT

Once, a famous American writer questioned, “Are cats strange animals or do they so resemble us that we find them curious as we do monkeys?” This really got me thinking that felines are actually super similar to the funniest and sassiest humans that we can ever find, right?

One thing’s for sure when you have a cat around: sometimes, its theatrics can make you laugh till there are tears in your eyes. Since we wanted to bring a smile to your face, we compiled some of the most hilarious “cryptid” feline pics for you. Just scroll down to enjoy them!

More info: Reddit

#1

My Cat Is Haunted??

White cryptid cat standing on wooden floor with colorful blue and green light patterns on the wall behind it at night.

Illustrious-Flan-474 Report

    #2

    My Creature Ina

    Fluffy cryptid cat with long fur lounging on a couch, looking curious and mysterious.

    KumakoBear Report

    #3

    Whatever The This Thing Is

    Black cryptid cat with shiny fur perched awkwardly on wooden outdoor furniture with wicker chairs in background.

    Daddle1337 Report

    Today, we see a lot of cat parents talking proudly about their tiny furballs, but did you know this bond between felines and humans goes way back in history? Research shows that about 10,000 years ago in the Fertile Crescent, people started storing grain, which attracted lots of mice. Those mice then drew in wildcats, who figured hanging around humans was a pretty good deal.

    The felines that were chill with people stuck around, and that’s how the whole taming and domestication thing got started. By about 3,700 years ago, they were commonly living near humans, and in ancient Egypt, they became a big deal. Around 2,900 years ago, they were even worshipped as the goddess Bastet.

    Egyptians bred cats near temples, sacrificed and mummified them, and buried them with people so they could hang out together in the afterlife. Well, there's a bond that truly transcends everything!
    #4

    Fisha

    Sleek cryptid cat with glowing eyes climbing between window curtains inside a home at night.

    alexeyzel Report

    #5

    He's So Busy Watching Out The Window He Doesn't Realize His Reflection Has Revealed His True Cryptid Identity

    Orange tabby cat staring at its reflection in a dark window, creating an eerie cryptid cats effect with glowing eyes.

    abuelasmusings Report

    #6

    Cerebus Cat

    Three-headed black cryptid cat sitting indoors on a gray carpet near wooden flooring and furniture.

    WanderlingInker Report

    Studies show that when Egypt became part of the Roman Empire (around 31 BC), cats joined Roman life and eventually spread all over Europe by about the 4th century. They also hopped on ships that sailed to the Americas, supposedly with folks like Christopher Columbus, Jamestown settlers, and passengers on the Mayflower.

    In fact, cats stayed useful as rodent hunters through the ages, even working with the U.S. Postal Service in the late 1800s and early 1900s. At that time, people weren’t just using them for pest control; they were keeping them as beloved companions. The first cat show happened at Madison Square Garden in 1895, and by the end of World War I, they were everyday pets in lots of American homes.
    #7

    Mad Bruna

    Blurry cryptid cat with glowing eyes standing on wooden floor in a hallway with shoes and a mirror in the background.

    Available-Length2129 Report

    #8

    The Dangler

    Black cryptid cat with glowing eyes perched on a wooden railing above a couch in a dimly lit room.

    zarch123 Report

    #9

    I Think My Cat Is Actually A Muppet

    Gray cryptid cat with an unusual expression sitting on a chair next to a wooden table indoors.

    whatislifebro69 Report

    Despite so many cats living with their hoomans, sometimes it's really questionable whether they can truly be domesticated. They weren’t domesticated like dogs were; rather, they kind of did things their own way. Real, full-on domestication mostly applies to pedigree cats, which actually make up only a tiny slice of their total population.

    That said, lots of felines live totally indoors now thanks to things like kitty litter, commercial cat food, and spaying and neutering. Even though their place in our homes has changed a lot, they themselves haven’t. Biologically, they’re basically the same little creatures they were thousands of years ago.

    Even though they get labeled as distant or grumpy, they can actually be total lovebugs with their humans, and science backs them up! Studies show that having a cat can help lower stress and anxiety, and it can even help bring your blood pressure down. Not bad for a little fluffball, right? 
    #10

    The Scariest Cryptid I've Ever Seen

    Gray cryptid cat with sharp fangs peeking out of a wooden planter box outdoors, showing an unusual expression.

    Sad_Cantaloupe_8162 Report

    #11

    Sometimes He Just Stands At The End Of The Hallway… Menacingly

    Cat sitting silently on a rug in a dimly lit room, evoking mysterious cryptid cats vibe.

    DistanceSuch3174 Report

    #12

    What Is This Creature On My Chest?

    Close-up of a cryptid cat with a white and orange face, showing its nose and curious eyes indoors.

    Shitposies Report

    When they pull off some crazy things, as you see in these pictures, it might be confusing at times. However, experts claim that cats are naturally curious little explorers, so they love using their paws to poke, bat, and shove things around. When something moves or rolls away, they think "it's prey," and the chase is on. It’s all part of their built-in hunting instincts and helps keep their minds and bodies busy.

    Those sudden bursts of wild running, or the famous "zoomies," are totally normal and just your cat burning off extra energy. To help keep things calm and your stuff intact, try regular playtime with toys that act like prey, such as feather wands or laser pointers. A good play session means a happy, tired cat and fewer surprise sprints around the house. 
    #13

    Too Fast To Photograph. Strange Cryptid That Has Haunted Me For 4+ Years

    Blurry image of a cryptid cat running fast across a carpeted room with furniture in the background.

    TheRealGongoozler Report

    #14

    Im So Happy This Sub Exists. This Is My Brothers Cat

    Black cryptid cat with glowing eyes sitting on a wooden table in a dimly lit room with patterned wallpaper.

    Salt_Grab_7393 Report

    #15

    Night Stalker

    Night vision image of a cryptid cat with glowing eyes captured on a home security camera indoors.

    little_kid_lover_123 Report

    Well, that sums it up: cats are naturally funny that way, it seems! Anyway, that's it from our end, dear readers. Did these images of "cryptid" felines leave you in tears of laughter as well? We would love to hear your thoughts. Also, all the cat parents, feel free to share some funny stories about your furballs with us. Just type away in the comments below!
    #16

    Checked My Cat Cam And Saw This Creature…

    Night vision image of a cryptid cat with glowing eyes caught on camera, sparking curiosity about its mysterious behavior.

    phinvest69 Report

    #17

    Not Taxidermy, Just Snoozing

    Black cryptid cat lying on patterned fabric, showing teeth in a relaxed yet mysterious pose.

    MalamuteRunner Report

    #18

    This Is Why Some People Are Scared Of Black Cats, But To Me She’s Just My Newest Baby

    Blurry image of a black cryptid cat with glowing yellow eyes sitting near a corner on a carpeted floor.

    LowerEngineering9999 Report

    #19

    Those Are Some Pretty Cryptic Faces

    Tortoiseshell cryptid cat with white paws sitting on a concrete floor near boxes and tools in a cluttered space.

    craftinghornet Report

    #20

    Caught This Gremlin Creature Mid Transformation

    Tabby cryptid cat showing sharp teeth with a mysterious expression while sitting on a wooden surface in soft light.

    BasicReflection4452 Report

    #21

    Two Headed Monster(?)

    Two cryptid cats closely intertwined on a tiled floor, creating a mysterious and unusual visual effect.

    ActivityZestyclose75 Report

    #22

    The Creature

    Blurry cryptid cat with glowing eyes sitting on a bed near a wall and a wooden door in a dimly lit room.

    ToriDawnsinger Report

    #23

    Laszlo

    Blurry black cryptid cat with glowing red eyes sitting on a tiled floor in a dimly lit area.

    notrightbones Report

    #24

    Saw This Beauty Today And Had To Share

    Close-up of a white cryptid cat with a curious expression showing its teeth indoors by a chair.

    Sad_Cantaloupe_8162 Report

    #25

    My Flonker Charlie Have Gone Full Cryptid

    Black cryptid cat silhouette with glowing eyes peeking over a dark surface near a bright lamp indoors.

    chonkyflonk Report

    #26

    He's Just A Little Guy

    Black and white cryptid cat with glowing green and yellow eyes sitting on a carpet near a fan and framed photos.

    quiet_chaos_fox Report

    #27

    He's Always Watching

    Cat with glowing eyes visible behind a window screen and blinds, evoking mysterious cryptid cats imagery.

    Doimz3Nini Report

    #28

    She Watches

    Cat peering over a high ledge indoors, creating a mysterious cryptid cats vibe with unusual perspective and lighting.

    Available-Length2129 Report

    #29

    Found In A Yard 3 Years Ago, Definitely Raised By Goblins Until That Point

    Black cryptid cat standing on hind legs with front paws stretched up against a white wall near a glass door.

    2nula Report

    #30

    It Comes At Night

    Blurry cryptid cat caught on home security camera at night, standing on carpet in living room with furniture and boxes.

    PicklesBC Report

    #31

    Why She Look Like That

    Black cryptid cat lying on its back with paws raised, showing bright yellow eyes and small fangs on a soft surface.

    Kitchen_Barracuda234 Report

    #32

    Certainly Some Kinda Cryptid

    Black cryptid cat standing on tiled floor with its fur raised and mouth open in a defensive posture.

    WanderlingInker Report

    #33

    Monster In My Room

    Silhouetted cryptid cat yawning next to a glowing pink lava lamp in a dimly lit room with purple light.

    Illustrious-Flan-474 Report

    #34

    A Creature Lurks Within The Grass

    Black and white cryptid cat sitting in grass with mouth open, showing unusual expression in outdoor natural setting.

    GrizmoGP Report

    #35

    Cryptid Teapot Spotted On The Security Camera

    Black cryptid cat arching its back on a kitchen counter near glassware and household items in dim lighting.

    EMI326 Report

    #36

    The Unknown, Living Inside The Walls

    Dimly lit narrow space between wooden walls with glowing eyes of a mysterious cryptid cat peering from the darkness.

    Someoneman Report

    #37

    Expurrt Prowler

    Gray cryptid cat standing on hind legs on top of a TV in a living room with a ceiling fan above.

    Last_Pay_8447 Report

    #38

    Long Gremlin

    Black cryptid cat hiding behind a green cactus-shaped scratching post in a cozy indoor setting.

    XaviDoesThings Report

    #39

    Cryptid Void Stretched Neck

    Black cryptid cat with long fur lounging on a gray pet bed in front of a stone fireplace indoors.

    auburncub Report

    #40

    You Spot This Creature At The Mouth Of A Deep Dark Cave

    White cryptid cat in an unusual pose on a carpeted floor, appearing to be mid-motion with a curious expression.

    smorgues Report

    #41

    Skinwalker That Vaguely Resembles A Cat

    Close-up of a cryptid cat with glowing blue eyes and dark fur, creating an eerie and mysterious appearance.

    Echo_of_space Report

    #42

    My Cryptid Kitten

    Black cryptid cat with glowing yellow eyes biting and gripping a person's hand on a floral blanket indoors.

    setareh3 Report

    #43

    My Two Cryptids Are Definitely Not Of This World

    Two cryptid cats facing each other on a wooden floor in a dimly lit room, one with glowing eyes.

    CyberPolack Report

    #44

    He's Ready For Spoopy Season

    Black cryptid cat with glowing eyes and open mouth showing teeth, appearing fierce and mysterious indoors.

    dumbinpink Report

    #45

    Cryptid Shrimp Variety

    Black cat with glowing eyes in a dark room, creating a mysterious cryptid cat appearance.

    Cindytyne_NZ Report

    #46

    Truffle, A Special Kitten, Update

    Fluffy cryptid cat with wide eyes and open mouth showing sharp teeth, sitting on a dark textured surface.

    Diehoe1234 Report

    #47

    Hisstopher Sits (Ish)

    Black cryptid cat with wide eyes perched on a multi-level beige cat tree indoors.

    wegajane Report

    #48

    How Did She Do That

    Black cryptid cat with rolled-back eyes and tongue sticking out, sitting on carpet near wooden furniture.

    Minecrafter-is-happy Report

    #49

    A Very Normal Car

    Blurry close-up of a black cryptid cat with mouth open wide, showing sharp teeth in a mysterious expression.

    Inside_Wheel2295 Report

    #50

    Finally

    White cryptid cat sitting on a ledge indoors with a mysterious expression, blending into the pale wall background.

    so_called_trash Report

    #51

    Wut

    Black cryptid cat with glowing yellow eyes peeking from behind a couch in a dimly lit room.

    CreepyConsequence_ Report

    #52

    I Almost Called A Priest

    Gray cryptid cat with a blurred spiral head effect sitting on a carpeted floor in a cluttered room.

    Graciem3720 Report

    #53

    Ready To Devour The Cosmos It Seems Like

    Yawning cryptid cat with distinct markings resting on a couch, evoking curiosity about cryptid cats behavior and expressions.

    BumbBirb Report

    #54

    Woke Up From A Nap To Her Standing Over Me

    Siamese cat sitting on a wooden table with mouth open, surrounded by indoor plants and home decor.

    killykatt Report

    #55

    Anyone Seen One Of These Before?

    Dark cryptid cat with mouth open wide, resting on patterned fabric with a blurred background in soft light.

    LoveEyelid Report

    #56

    Family Members Strange Cat

    Black cryptid cat with large eyes standing on tiled floor near a red container and white door indoors.

    GoblinGecko Report

    #57

    Mid Head-Shake Identified The Beast Within

    Blurred close-up of a cryptid cat with wide eyes on a carpeted floor, creating a mysterious and unusual appearance.

    7GrumpyCat7 Report

    #58

    I Need Help Identifying This One

    Person holding a soaked cryptid cat above a kitchen sink filled with foamy water during a bath session indoors.

    CreepyConsequence_ Report

    #59

    Was Told To Show Yall My Freaky Girl

    Siamese cat with arched back standing on a bed, showcasing an unusual pose fitting cryptid cats theme.

    HistoryPractical3862 Report

    #60

    Squingy The Skin Cryptid

    Close-up of a cryptid cat with large eyes and unusual facial features, creating a mysterious and eerie appearance.

    JYoForReal Report

    #61

    Tall Boy

    Hairless cat with unusually long legs standing on a couch, resembling a cryptid cat in a surreal home setting.

    reddit.com Report

    #62

    My Skinfant Cryptid

    Hairless cryptid cat sitting on carpeted floor, holding wooden furniture column, indoors in cozy living room.

    browntrever Report

    #63

    First Sighting Of The Unknown Creature

    Cryptid cat with unusual appearance in dimly lit indoor setting, creating a mysterious and eerie atmosphere.

    -REXIA- Report

    #64

    But Here’s The Sniffer

    A dark cryptid cat with large eyes and unique facial features lying on a patterned light-colored surface.

    Ok-Appeal-4630 Report

    #65

    Blurry Picture Of A Cat

    Sphynx cat with distorted face sitting in a red striped bed, showcasing an unusual cryptid cats appearance.

    GermanGurrl Report

    #66

    Scary Big Monster 😔

    Fluffy cryptid cat on a bed with dark markings, captioned it was the devil, suggesting mysterious behavior.

    Jumpy-Cheetah-1102 Report

    #67

    My Sisters Messed Up Thing

    Hairless cryptid cat with large eyes sitting on a carpeted floor near a beige wall indoors.

    iammentallyspiraling Report

