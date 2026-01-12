Today, we see a lot of cat parents talking proudly about their tiny furballs, but did you know this bond between felines and humans goes way back in history? Research shows that about 10,000 years ago in the Fertile Crescent, people started storing grain, which attracted lots of mice. Those mice then drew in wildcats, who figured hanging around humans was a pretty good deal.

The felines that were chill with people stuck around, and that’s how the whole taming and domestication thing got started. By about 3,700 years ago, they were commonly living near humans, and in ancient Egypt, they became a big deal. Around 2,900 years ago, they were even worshipped as the goddess Bastet.

Egyptians bred cats near temples, sacrificed and mummified them, and buried them with people so they could hang out together in the afterlife. Well, there's a bond that truly transcends everything!