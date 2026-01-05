“A Man Doing That Would Be Fired”: A Woman’s Actions Spark A Double-Standard Debate
The office Christmas party is a carefully laid trap. The company provides a free bar, encourages everyone to “let loose,” and then waits for the inevitable HR incident to occur. It’s a corporate-sponsored social experiment where the subjects are plied with alcohol and then judged for their results.
There’s always one person who takes the bait a little too enthusiastically, becoming the star of the next day’s gossip. But what happens when you’re the only sober witness to their wild night? For one worker, a clear-eyed memory of a colleague’s antics has turned them into a reluctant key witness in a corporate witch hunt.
The company Christmas party was a perfectly engineered recipe for disaster: a hotel, 200 employees, a free bar, and drinking that was “very much encouraged.” It was the kind of corporate event where legends are made and careers are unmade, a boozy battlefield of bad decisions and next-day regrets. This year’s legend was a “lovely, usually quiet” colleague named Jenny.
Jenny, however, got a bit more “merry” than most. Her night escalated from enthusiastic dancing to inappropriately touching a male colleague. After being escorted to her room, she made a daring escape and returned for a grand finale: flashing her chest at a senior male colleague. Our narrator, the sole sober witness in a sea of drunken revelry, happened to be in the side bar for this final, spectacular act.
As the hangovers set in, management launched an investigation, and they set their sights on the one person who remembers everything clearly. The narrator is being asked to come in and give an official statement about what they saw. But they are deeply conflicted. They feel the company set Jenny up with free booze and now wants to punish her for the predictable results.
The narrator is now caught in a classic ethical dilemma. They are being pressured to provide the testimony that could get a “lovely” colleague fired for a drunken mistake at a party designed to encourage exactly that kind of behavior. They’re now asking the internet if they’d be the jerk for simply denying they saw anything and staying out of it.
The narrator’s feeling that the company is hypocritical is backed up by a common, predictable reality. According to a survey from Slater and Gordon, a staggering one in four employees admit to regretting their behavior at a company Christmas party, often fueled by the free-flowing alcohol provided by the employer.
However, the narrator’s internal debate over being a “snitch” is where HR experts would draw a very clear line. According to HR specialist Amy Drader, there is a huge difference between tattling on a minor issue and reporting serious misconduct. Jenny’s actions fall squarely into the category of sexual harassment, which is illegal and creates a hostile work environment.
The best path forward, according to expert advice, is to separate the personal from the professional. The narrator’s role isn’t to be a judge or to decide Jenny’s fate, but simply to be a factual witness. Amy Drader advises that when reporting a coworker, you should stick to the objective facts of what you saw, without adding emotion or opinion.
By calmly and factually stating what happened, the narrator fulfills their professional obligation without having to feel like a malicious “snitch,” leaving the final decision in the hands of management, where it belongs. In the comments, the OP later revealed that this is exactly what they did, much to netizens’ relief.
If no witnesses come forward, it's his word against hers, and he could have problems if people think he was making up accusations. The sensible thing is for OP to say what they saw, but for HR and the company to accept that it was due to encouraging the drinking and issue a verbal warning against future conduct, assuming the flasher apologised and promised not to do it again. I wouldn't rate it as a dismissible first offence.
OP may actually be helping her colleague by testifying. By telling specifically what happened, she guards against the situation being exaggerated. OP is in effect saying, "Yes, that happened, but only that."
