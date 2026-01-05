Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
“A Man Doing That Would Be Fired”: A Woman’s Actions Spark A Double-Standard Debate
A woman laughing joyfully at a party, sparking a double-standard debate about actions that would get a man fired.
Relationships, Work

“A Man Doing That Would Be Fired”: A Woman’s Actions Spark A Double-Standard Debate

louise.p
Louise Pieterse BoredPanda staff
5

22

5

The office Christmas party is a carefully laid trap. The company provides a free bar, encourages everyone to “let loose,” and then waits for the inevitable HR incident to occur. It’s a corporate-sponsored social experiment where the subjects are plied with alcohol and then judged for their results.

There’s always one person who takes the bait a little too enthusiastically, becoming the star of the next day’s gossip. But what happens when you’re the only sober witness to their wild night? For one worker, a clear-eyed memory of a colleague’s antics has turned them into a reluctant key witness in a corporate witch hunt.

More info: Mumsnet

    The office Christmas party is a corporate-sponsored social experiment that often ends in HR paperwork

    Image credits: Ellwed Mag / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Group of people holding sparklers outdoors at night during a celebration highlighting double-standard debate actions.

    Image credits: Ellwed Mag / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    At a boozy company party, one colleague enjoyed the open bar a little too much and ended up groping a man and flashing a boss

    Woman's actions at a Christmas party spark debate over workplace double standards and potential consequences for a man doing the same.

    Woman's actions at a Christmas party spark debate over workplace double standards and potential consequences for a man doing the same.

    Workplace gathering with mixed-age staff drinking and enjoying, highlighting actions sparking double-standard debate.

    Workplace gathering with mixed-age staff drinking and enjoying, highlighting actions sparking double-standard debate.

    Text excerpt describing a woman's actions sparking a double-standard debate about workplace behavior and consequences.

    A woman’s actions in the workplace spark a heated debate on double standards and potential firing consequences.

    A woman’s actions in the workplace spark a heated debate on double standards and potential firing consequences.

    Group of people wearing Santa hats celebrating with drinks, highlighting a woman’s actions sparking a double-standard debate.

    Group of people wearing Santa hats celebrating with drinks, highlighting a woman’s actions sparking a double-standard debate.

    Image credits: gstockstudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    A sober narrator was the sole clear-eyed witness to the most shocking moments of the night

    Text on a white background reading a colleague intervened and friends put a woman to bed, sparking a debate on double standards.

    Text on a white background reading a colleague intervened and friends put a woman to bed, sparking a debate on double standards.

    Text excerpt about a woman’s actions sparking a double-standard debate at work discussed by employee in training.

    Text excerpt about a woman’s actions sparking a double-standard debate at work discussed by employee in training.

    Text excerpt showing a debate about a woman’s actions sparking a double-standard discussion at work.

    Text excerpt showing a debate about a woman’s actions sparking a double-standard discussion at work.

    Woman laughing and holding a drink, illustrating actions sparking a double-standard debate about gender behavior.

    Woman laughing and holding a drink, illustrating actions sparking a double-standard debate about gender behavior.

    Image credits: Roberta Sant'Anna / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Management requested that the narrator give an official statement about what they saw transpire

    Text conversation about a woman’s actions sparking debate on workplace double standards and consequences for a man.

    Text conversation about a woman’s actions sparking debate on workplace double standards and consequences for a man.

    Text on a white background stating a woman's actions spark a double-standard debate, saying a man doing that would be fired.

    Text on a white background stating a woman's actions spark a double-standard debate, saying a man doing that would be fired.

    Text excerpt discussing workplace behavior and double-standard debate sparked by a woman’s actions and potential firing consequences.

    Text excerpt discussing workplace behavior and double-standard debate sparked by a woman’s actions and potential firing consequences.

    Text update about a woman’s actions sparking a double-standard debate involving workplace behavior and firing risks.

    Text update about a woman’s actions sparking a double-standard debate involving workplace behavior and firing risks.

    Image credits: Pukkajones

    The narrator felt conflicted and argued that the company was being hypocritical, considering they encouraged drinking

    The company Christmas party was a perfectly engineered recipe for disaster: a hotel, 200 employees, a free bar, and drinking that was “very much encouraged.” It was the kind of corporate event where legends are made and careers are unmade, a boozy battlefield of bad decisions and next-day regrets. This year’s legend was a “lovely, usually quiet” colleague named Jenny.

    Jenny, however, got a bit more “merry” than most. Her night escalated from enthusiastic dancing to inappropriately touching a male colleague. After being escorted to her room, she made a daring escape and returned for a grand finale: flashing her chest at a senior male colleague. Our narrator, the sole sober witness in a sea of drunken revelry, happened to be in the side bar for this final, spectacular act.

    As the hangovers set in, management launched an investigation, and they set their sights on the one person who remembers everything clearly. The narrator is being asked to come in and give an official statement about what they saw. But they are deeply conflicted. They feel the company set Jenny up with free booze and now wants to punish her for the predictable results.

    The narrator is now caught in a classic ethical dilemma. They are being pressured to provide the testimony that could get a “lovely” colleague fired for a drunken mistake at a party designed to encourage exactly that kind of behavior. They’re now asking the internet if they’d be the jerk for simply denying they saw anything and staying out of it.

    A woman in a white shirt discussing workplace actions sparking double-standard debate with colleagues in a meeting room.

    A woman in a white shirt discussing workplace actions sparking double-standard debate with colleagues in a meeting room.

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The narrator’s feeling that the company is hypocritical is backed up by a common, predictable reality. According to a survey from Slater and Gordon, a staggering one in four employees admit to regretting their behavior at a company Christmas party, often fueled by the free-flowing alcohol provided by the employer.

    However, the narrator’s internal debate over being a “snitch” is where HR experts would draw a very clear line. According to HR specialist Amy Drader, there is a huge difference between tattling on a minor issue and reporting serious misconduct. Jenny’s actions fall squarely into the category of sexual harassment, which is illegal and creates a hostile work environment.

    The best path forward, according to expert advice, is to separate the personal from the professional. The narrator’s role isn’t to be a judge or to decide Jenny’s fate, but simply to be a factual witness. Amy Drader advises that when reporting a coworker, you should stick to the objective facts of what you saw, without adding emotion or opinion.

    By calmly and factually stating what happened, the narrator fulfills their professional obligation without having to feel like a malicious “snitch,” leaving the final decision in the hands of management, where it belongs. In the comments, the OP later revealed that this is exactly what they did, much to netizens’ relief.

    Would you have snitched? Tell us which way your moral compass guides you in the comments!

    The story sparked a fierce online debate about loyalty, responsibility, and the “snitch” dilemma, with an almost 50/50 split on the poll

    Screenshot of an online debate highlighting a double-standard about a woman’s actions versus a man’s in the workplace.

    Screenshot of an online debate highlighting a double-standard about a woman’s actions versus a man’s in the workplace.

    Comment discussing a woman’s inappropriate behavior at a work event sparking a double-standard debate.

    Comment discussing a woman’s inappropriate behavior at a work event sparking a double-standard debate.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a woman’s inappropriate actions and sparking a double-standard debate at work.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a woman’s inappropriate actions and sparking a double-standard debate at work.

    Text discussing a woman's actions sparking a double-standard debate and a call for clear witness statements.

    Text discussing a woman's actions sparking a double-standard debate and a call for clear witness statements.

    Comment discussing a woman's actions sparking debate on double standards and consequences compared to a man’s behavior.

    Comment discussing a woman's actions sparking debate on double standards and consequences compared to a man’s behavior.

    Text comment discussing gender roles and bias, highlighting a woman's actions sparking a double-standard debate.

    Text comment discussing gender roles and bias, highlighting a woman's actions sparking a double-standard debate.

    Commenter ClaredeBear discussing opinions on a woman’s actions and the related double-standard debate in a text post.

    Commenter ClaredeBear discussing opinions on a woman’s actions and the related double-standard debate in a text post.

    Comment highlighting a woman's actions sparking a double-standard debate about gender and workplace behavior.

    Comment highlighting a woman's actions sparking a double-standard debate about gender and workplace behavior.

    Comment discussing inappropriate behaviour by a woman sparking a double-standard debate in the workplace.

    Comment discussing inappropriate behaviour by a woman sparking a double-standard debate in the workplace.

    User comment about a woman’s actions sparking a double-standard debate on consequences compared to a man doing that.

    User comment about a woman’s actions sparking a double-standard debate on consequences compared to a man doing that.

    22

    5

    22

    5

    Louise Pieterse

    Louise Pieterse

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Louise Pieterse

    Louise Pieterse

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

