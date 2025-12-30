ADVERTISEMENT

You order a gift. You pay for it. You expect it to arrive safely. But you aren’t really in charge of the delivery. And when it’s the holidays, the stakes are high.

A woman from the United Kingdom said her Christmas present of over £2,000 ($2,700) was thrown at her doorstep by a courier. Her ring camera recorded the incident on video, so she thought her refund request would be straightforward.

But the rude customer service was having none of it and refused to help.

RELATED:

Before Christmas, delivery drivers are like Santa’s busy helpers

Delivery driver checking fragile packages in the back of a van related to woman’s shattered Christmas gift claim.

Image credits: freepik (not the actual image)

But this woman says hers acted more like the Grinch

Conversation between woman and delivery driver about fragile Christmas gift and delivery driver’s careless attitude.

Delivery driver caught on camera near a house with instant karma moment related to a Christmas gift incident.

Image credits: viralproblem95

Woman claims Christmas gift got shattered by delivery driver and shares footage exposing the incident and driver’s attitude.

The customer support team sided with the driver and refused to help her

Woman holding broken camera lens and body, claiming Christmas gift was shattered by delivery driver with footage shown.

Image credits: viralproblem95

Customer support and woman discuss delivery driver damaging Christmas gift parcel after footage shows mishandling during delivery.

Customer support and woman discussing shattered Christmas gift caused by delivery driver throwing parcels on the floor.

Customer support and woman dialogue about shattered Christmas gift and delivery driver footage dispute.

But after the woman uploaded a video of the incident to social media, the company suddenly changed its mind and sent in a representative

Delivery driver holding a damaged Christmas gift box outside a house, caught on security camera footage.

Image credits: viralproblem95

Conversation between a woman and a man about a Christmas gift shattered during delivery by a driver.

Woman claims Christmas gift shattered by delivery driver, showing footage and discussing damage with man disputing the claim.

Woman disputes partial refund over shattered Christmas gift, refuses to take down post blaming delivery driver footage.

It’s unclear how the situation ended, as the video now only circulates on repost pages

But people have had a lot to say about it

Comment about sending video from ring camera to resolve Christmas gift damage claim involving delivery driver, shared on social media.

Comment by user bossjohnsmusic criticizing delivery driver and customer service over a shattered Christmas gift incident.

Comment explaining the process of compensation for a woman whose Christmas gift got shattered by a delivery driver.

Commenter discussing the delivery driver causing damage, showing frustration about the broken Christmas gift shipping issue.

Comment criticizing delivery driver and company for mishandling Christmas gift, expressing frustration with broken item delivery.

Woman claims her Christmas gift got shattered by delivery driver and shares footage as proof of damage.

Comment describing delivery driver tossing a package, causing a fragile Christmas gift to shatter inside the box.

Comment discussing a woman claiming her Christmas gift was shattered by delivery driver and urging full compensation.

Comment discussing delivery driver behavior and package handling, related to woman claiming Christmas gift was shattered.

User sharing a comment advising to hire a stateside lawyer for better compensation after Christmas gift damage by delivery driver.

Social media comment discussing a woman claiming her Christmas gift was shattered due to delivery driver mishandling parcels.

Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to a woman’s claim about her Christmas gift being shattered by a delivery driver.

Comment criticizing delivery driver for mishandling fragile Christmas gift box causing it to shatter.

Woman claims Christmas gift shattered due to delivery driver, sharing footage of the incident and damaged package.

Comment on woman’s claim about shattered Christmas gift due to delivery driver, discussing footage and damage control efforts.

Woman claims Christmas gift was shattered by delivery driver, shares footage exposing poor service and damage.

Comment from woman claiming Christmas gift was shattered due to delivery driver, discussing packaging concerns.

Screenshot of social media text discussing fragile sticker and delivery driver in woman claims Christmas gift shattered case.

Comment discussing video evidence of a delivery driver allegedly causing a woman’s Christmas gift to get shattered.

Comment on social media about delivery driver causing a Christmas gift to get shattered, questioning package handling care.