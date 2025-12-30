Woman Claims Her Christmas Gift Got Shattered Because Of Delivery Driver, Shows Footage
You order a gift. You pay for it. You expect it to arrive safely. But you aren’t really in charge of the delivery. And when it’s the holidays, the stakes are high.
A woman from the United Kingdom said her Christmas present of over £2,000 ($2,700) was thrown at her doorstep by a courier. Her ring camera recorded the incident on video, so she thought her refund request would be straightforward.
But the rude customer service was having none of it and refused to help.
Before Christmas, delivery drivers are like Santa’s busy helpers
Image credits: freepik (not the actual image)
But this woman says hers acted more like the Grinch
Image credits: viralproblem95
The customer support team sided with the driver and refused to help her
Image credits: viralproblem95
But after the woman uploaded a video of the incident to social media, the company suddenly changed its mind and sent in a representative
Image credits: viralproblem95
It’s unclear how the situation ended, as the video now only circulates on repost pages
@viralproblem95 Delivery driver ruined my expensive present!!! #storytime#viral#foryoupage❤️❤️#100k♬ original sound – Viral Problem95
But people have had a lot to say about it
I've been having problems with one particular driver, from one company. My medical supplies are not supposed to be left anywhere, yet they put it in my bin or just left on the pavement. They don't even bother to ring the doorbell. In my experience about 75% of the drivers are great and follow delivery instructions, the rest have been dreadful.
I have security cameras out front. I have seen some delivery drivers open the door to their van and fling around stuff inside (including in one case a guy who tossed what looked like a flatscreen TV to the back of the van). There was also one who walked to the grass, whipped out his you-know-what and engaged in some organic weed control. To my immense satisfaction, he noticed the camera *after*. 😂 Some people just have no respect - but then this isn't necessarily a parcel man problem. At work I have noticed a growing number of people who simply do *not* care about others. I can't help but wonder if there's some sort of weird mentality going around that tells people that it's okay to be an arséhole.Load More Replies...
Some things come to mind here. Firstly, up until a parcel is in the hands of the client, it's the vendor's problem (read up on the distance selling rules). Whether or not there is a fragile sticker, and whether or not it was packed properly, and whether or not there was insurance - NOT the client's problem. She requested company to provide a service, they accepted payment thus a contract was formed, the reception of a broken product was a breach of this contract. Plus, by talking about fragile stickers and such, aren't they admitting their own liability? What is she supposed to do, rush out and stick a fragile sticker onto the thing? If I was in her position, I would have grabbed my phone and recorded me opening the parcel and examining what is in it. Then there would be definitive proof that it arrived broken. Either way, I think small claims court is the next step.
I've been having problems with one particular driver, from one company. My medical supplies are not supposed to be left anywhere, yet they put it in my bin or just left on the pavement. They don't even bother to ring the doorbell. In my experience about 75% of the drivers are great and follow delivery instructions, the rest have been dreadful.
I have security cameras out front. I have seen some delivery drivers open the door to their van and fling around stuff inside (including in one case a guy who tossed what looked like a flatscreen TV to the back of the van). There was also one who walked to the grass, whipped out his you-know-what and engaged in some organic weed control. To my immense satisfaction, he noticed the camera *after*. 😂 Some people just have no respect - but then this isn't necessarily a parcel man problem. At work I have noticed a growing number of people who simply do *not* care about others. I can't help but wonder if there's some sort of weird mentality going around that tells people that it's okay to be an arséhole.Load More Replies...
Some things come to mind here. Firstly, up until a parcel is in the hands of the client, it's the vendor's problem (read up on the distance selling rules). Whether or not there is a fragile sticker, and whether or not it was packed properly, and whether or not there was insurance - NOT the client's problem. She requested company to provide a service, they accepted payment thus a contract was formed, the reception of a broken product was a breach of this contract. Plus, by talking about fragile stickers and such, aren't they admitting their own liability? What is she supposed to do, rush out and stick a fragile sticker onto the thing? If I was in her position, I would have grabbed my phone and recorded me opening the parcel and examining what is in it. Then there would be definitive proof that it arrived broken. Either way, I think small claims court is the next step.
29
3