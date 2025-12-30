Grouchy Grandpa Expects Teen Granddaughter To Heat Up Leftovers At 1AM, Gets Kicked Out By Daughter

ADVERTISEMENT

Traditions are an important part of almost every culture because they serve as a bridge to the past and also help bring back the simplicity that existed before. The only problem is that they might also come with outdated opinions that can be harmful.

This is what one woman realized when she found out that her “traditional” dad had woken up her teenage daughter past midnight just so she could heat up his food. Despite inconveniencing everyone, the man refused to apologize, so his daughter made him face the consequences.

More info: Reddit

Entitled people often tend to consider only their own feelings and expect others to be at their beck and call

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The poster explained that she had let her dad stay at her house for a couple of months, and that even though it was tough, her kids enjoyed his company

Text on screen describing a grandpa waking up granddaughter by loud banging in hallway around 1 AM, sounding urgent.

Image credits: pressfoto / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The problem is that one evening, the woman woke up to her dad banging on her 17-year-old daughter’s door at 1 a.m., as he wanted his food to be heated up

Text on a white background reads: This morning I expected him say sorry to my daughter, but he said he doesn't need to apologize to children.

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The woman knew that her dad was a very traditional man, but she expected him to apologize to her daughter, which he refused to do

Text conversation showing concern about letting someone leave for an unknown place, mentioning mom's anger and reluctance.

Image credits: OkOkCherry

The woman told her father that he’d have to leave, which angered him, and he ended up going over to a friend’s place

The poster probably didn’t expect to have her dad stay with her for the holidays, but since his apartment had been found to have lead in it, he moved in with her and her family. Even though her kids seemed to enjoy his company, the woman found it tough and stressful because of her father’s grouchiness.

According to mental health experts, it can be hard to deal with a mean family member in close quarters, but it’s important to first protect your peace. The best way to do this is to keep your calm, even if they are trying to provoke you, and to set boundaries early on and be firm with them.

The woman must have known how to deal with her dad’s entitled behavior, but she was shocked when he woke up her teenage daughter at 1 a.m. just to heat up his food. She and her sisters knew that he was a very traditional man, but she didn’t expect him to trouble her daughter in order to get his tasks done.

This kind of expectation about women serving men is actually part of many cultures, and researchers state that simple situations like this can further contribute to discrimination. It unfortunately puts women in a position where they have to be at the beck and call of men, even if they don’t want to be.

Image credits: lifestock / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster knew that she didn’t want her dad to order her daughter around, which is why she decided to finally stand up to him. She was especially shocked when he refused to apologize for his actions, so she told him that he could no longer stay at her house and, instead, needed to move in with one of his other daughters.

Unfortunately, the older man didn’t take the confrontation well and ended up leaving for a friend’s house without informing the poster exactly where he had gone. His other daughters also refused to take him in and were annoyed with the OP for standing up to him.

Even though the poster was later worried she may have gone too far by setting boundaries with her father, experts state that in such situations, it’s important to set consequences and stick to them. This is the only way entitled parents might see the folly of their own behavior and start respecting your boundaries.

It definitely must have been tough for the poster to stand up to her dad, especially since he had probably behaved that way her entire life. It also must have hurt her to have her mom and siblings not take her side. Hopefully, she stays strong in her decision and can take pride in the fact that she protected her daughter.

What do you think about this situation, and have you ever come across a traditional or entitled person like this? Do share your experience in the comments below.

Folks sided with the poster and felt that she was completely right to kick her dad out because of his behavior

Comment conversation about traditional roles, sexism, and perspectives on grandpa waking up granddaughter to make food.

Comment discussing a man's ability to make food and criticizing his attitude toward his daughter and chores.

Comment on Reddit by user Monday0987 discussing family dynamics and consequences of actions.

Text message conversation featuring grandpa telling granddaughter to wake up and make food, highlighting family interaction and care.

