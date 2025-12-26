Family Stalks Guy They Disowned 15 Years Ago: “I Carry All The Shame, Guilt And Embarrassment For It”

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of us dream that our families would look like the ones shown in those cute and warm holiday TV ads — you know the ones with everyone laughing around the dinner table, looking picture perfect. But in reality, families are a bit more complicated than that.

Some conflicts are even big enough to make people walk away for good.

This is what happened to one Reddit user, whose whole family disowned him for 15 years over minor mistakes they said brought “shame” to the household.

But now they want to be back in his life as if nothing happened.

From hiring a private investigator to stalking him when he refused to reconcile, his family went to extreme lengths to get him to talk to them. The situation eventually led to a confrontation when he decided to finally face them.

Boundaries are tested when family members refuse to face reality

Man in dark clothing looking distressed inside a room with bars, reflecting family stalks and disownment issues.

Image credits: Ron Lach / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Man shares how he finally confronted his family after they disowned him 15 years ago

Text image describing a man disowned by family 15 years ago who now faces stalking and carries guilt and embarrassment.

Text excerpt about driver’s license suspension nationwide due to stolen ID impacting family and personal responsibility.

Text about freelance work and job troubles reflecting family stalks guy disowned guilt and embarrassment themes.

Text excerpt about paying tickets, jail time, and family stalking a guy they disowned, reflecting shame, guilt, and embarrassment.

Man sitting on bed with head in hand, feeling shame guilt and embarrassment after family disowned him years ago.

Image credits: MART PRODUCTION / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Text excerpt about a man disowned by his family, expressing feelings of loss and disownment.

Text about a man disowned by family changing his name, phone, and email to escape shame and guilt after years of stalking.

Text on a white background about social media lockdown, finishing college, career success, and personal happiness.

An unexpected knock reopened old wounds

Middle-aged couple standing close together, conveying emotions related to family and disownment themes.

Image credits: Ivan S / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Text describing a man confronting his family who stalked him after being disowned 15 years ago, expressing shame and guilt.

Text excerpt showing a family’s effort to stalk a disowned guy after 15 years, highlighting guilt and embarrassment.

Text showing a message about family disownment and the emotional impact of shame, guilt, and embarrassment after 15 years.

Text excerpt about family conflict, shame, guilt, and someone asserting independence after being disowned years ago.

Text excerpt discussing family disownment and living a quiet life with few friends after disconnecting from relatives.

Text describing a person sharing how their family stalks them after being disowned 15 years ago, expressing feelings of shame and guilt.

Two young men smiling and fist bumping outdoors, illustrating themes of family and overcoming shame and guilt.

Image credits: William Fortunato / Pexels (not the actual photo)

He became their judge, and their jury

Screenshot of text describing a man dealing with family stalking and emotional turmoil from past rejection.

Text from a personal story about family stalking and the narrator’s feelings of shame, guilt, and embarrassment.

Text from a personal story about family stalking and guilt, describing a confrontation at a park near the narrator’s apartment.

Middle-aged woman sitting on bed expressing frustration and sadness about family issues and emotional struggles.

Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Text excerpt about family disowning a man 15 years ago over shame and guilt related to family name.

Text excerpt about family reconnecting and addressing past issues with a disowned guy seeking to fix things and improve life.

Text excerpt about a man cutting off his family who disowned him, feeling shame guilt and embarrassment.

Text excerpt discussing family conflict and shame after disownment and jail time, highlighting guilt and embarrassment.

He drew the final boundaries

Young man hugging a pillow, looking sad and troubled, depicting emotions of shame guilt and family disownment.

Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Text excerpt about a man stating he is independent after being disowned by family who stalked him years ago.

Man shares experience of family stalking him after being disowned 15 years ago, expressing shame and seeking legal help.

Image credits: brinz89

Young man sitting in a wooden chair indoors, gesturing with his hand, reflecting on family disownment and shame.

Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Setting the record straight about his story

In another update on Reddit, the user talked more about his situation and answered some of the questions asked on the original post.

He addressed speculation that his family was after his money or success, saying that financial motive seems unlikely since his family could afford a private investigator and didn’t look like they were in financial trouble.

He also didn’t hold back in addressing those who doubted his story or questioned his experience.

“To the small few of you saying this is fake, fan fiction and what not. Go for it. Apparently all of you live in perfect worlds with perfect families and you most likely say the same thing to every post you read… I just need to get this out.”

However, many people in the comments praised the Reddit user for standing his ground and setting clear boundaries, even threatening to have his parents arrested if they kept trespassing. Some said that you don’t have to forgive family members to move on.

“You’re welcome to forget them,” one user wrote.

A lot of people also felt that cutting ties with such a toxic family is sometimes the only option.

Man and woman seated on a couch in a tense family conversation, reflecting shame guilt and embarrassment.

Image credits: Kindel Media / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Maintaining strong family connections can be challenging

Family conflict isn’t as rare as we would like to think. A 2025 YouGov poll found that 38% of American adults say they are estranged from at least one close family member — including a sibling, parent, child, grandparent or grandchild.

Most adults say they cut off from their parents because of toxic behavior or feeling like they just didn’t get any support. On the other side, parents usually blame their children’s bad choices or attitude — and a lot of the time, they don’t even really know why the family broke apart.

Research says estrangements are often due to poor communication, differences in fundamental values, or repetitive conflicts.

But unlike the usual stages of grief, estranged family members might never be able to fully reach the acceptance stage. This might be because part of them still hopes or wishes the relationship can be fixed — the person is still alive, after all.

Research by Stand Alone, a UK charity that supports people who are estranged from their families, says more than 80% of people who cut off ties with their families feel some positive outcomes as well, such as freedom and independence.

For a lot of people, it is a way to put some distance between themselves and years of abuse or constant family drama.

“Some of the clinical literature would say, actually, estrangement is maybe the best way to deal with these types of relationships,” Megan Gilligan, a gerontologist at Iowa State University, told BBC in an interview.

They said if the relationships are causing this much anguish, “maybe this is the healthiest way for parents and adult children to deal with that.”

Support poured in from the community

Text conversation about dealing with family stalking, restraining orders, and responses to disowned relatives after 15 years.

Reddit conversation about family stalking a guy they disowned 15 years ago sharing guilt and embarrassment feelings.

Reddit comment discussing family disowning and stalking a guy, expressing shame, guilt, and embarrassment.

Screenshot of an online discussion about family stalking and disownment, featuring comments on financial and retirement concerns.

Reddit conversation about family stalking a guy they disowned 15 years ago, sharing feelings of shame, guilt, and embarrassment.

Reddit thread showing a discussion about family disowning and harassment from law enforcement officials.

Reddit comments discussing family disownment, stalking, and legal actions in a personal recovery and support context.

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about family stalking a guy they disowned and feelings of shame, guilt, and embarrassment.

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about family stalking and the emotional impact of being disowned years ago.

Discussion about family disowning a man after arrest and jail time, sharing experiences of shame, guilt, and embarrassment.

Reddit conversation discussing family disownment, personal struggles, and feelings of shame, guilt, and embarrassment.

Telling his side without holding back

Screenshot of an online forum discussion about family stalking and unresolved shame guilt and embarrassment.

Screenshot of an online comment advising security measures against family stalking and privacy invasion concerns.

Comment expressing guilt and shame while discussing family issues related to being disowned and personal struggles.

Comment expressing sympathy for a man disowned by his family 15 years ago and encouraging pride despite shame guilt embarrassment.

Comment text on social media expressing relief and support for someone disowned by family and free from toxicity.

Comment from user discussing family stalking a disowned guy and the shame guilt and embarrassment involved.

Comment explaining family disownment and the emotional impact of shame, guilt, and embarrassment over traffic tickets.

Comment about family stalking a disowned man, expressing sympathy, advice on restraining orders and legal protection of savings.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing family disownment and carrying shame guilt and embarrassment for it.

Comment expressing support for a man disowned by family and facing shame guilt and embarrassment from past.

Comment discussing family stalking and disownment, highlighting shame, guilt, and embarrassment experienced by the guy.

Comment about family stalking a guy disowned 15 years ago, expressing pain and advice to stay strong and avoid them.

Comment discussing family disowning a guy over a mistake, expressing sympathy and mentioning guilt and embarrassment.

User comment on online forum expressing support for mental health and family disownment issues.

Screenshot of a comment advising to send a cease-and-desist letter and use a door cam against stalking family members.

Man shares experience of being disowned and stalked by family after 15 years, expressing shame guilt and embarrassment.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing family guilt and public perception in the context of disowned family members.

