78 Historical Pics From A Time Most Of Us Weren’t Born Yet
The Oldest House In Hamburg, Germany In (1898). · It Was Built In 1524, And Demolished On December 8th, 1910, Despite Protests From Locals
This isn't exactly extremely old in Europe. Nearby where I live in Italy, some buildings still have original walls 2,000 years old.
Three Former Directors Of The Global Smallpox Eradication Program Read The News That Smallpox Had Been Globally Eradicated, 1980
But vaccines are a communist conspiracy or something....
Family Portrait Taken 120 Years Ago, 1905
Downtown Rotterdam In 1940 After The Debris Had Been Cleared
Susan Kare, Famous Apple Artist Who Designed Many Of The Fonts, Icons, And Images For Apple, Next, Microsoft, And Ibm. (1980s)
Female Workers During A Strike At Citroen, 1930s. Photograph By Willy Ronis
Frida Kahlo Wearing A Suit In Her Family Portrait In 1927. She Was 19 Years Old
The Original Addam's Family Set Photographed In Colour
The Gutted Interior Of The White House, May 1950
I imagine years from now there will be a thread like this with pictures of what Trump tried to do.
A Newly Born Lamb Snuggles Up To A Sleeping Boy, 1940
Hollywood Boulevard In Los Angeles, Circa 1950
Lost In The Moment At A School Dance, 1950’s
Nikola Tesla In His Laboratory Testing His “Magnifying Transmitter”, (1904)
Mark Twain At Tesla's Lab
A Little Girl Hands A Posy Of Lilies To A Police Officer On Duty At The Porte Saint-Denis In Paris, Circa 1920
Polio Victim Gwinn Hinkle On His Porch While His Former Class At Sunshine School Sings Christmas Carols. Published In The News & Leader On December 21, 1952. Springfield, Missouri
But vaccines are a communist conspiracy, or something.....
A Photo Of Mount St. Helens Erupting During A Local Baseball Game On May 18, 1980
Grocery Shopping (1890s) Before Aisles Existed : A Lady Gives The Clerk Her Orders, And He Collects Everything
If we went bacl to this, no more shoplifting.. more jobs for clerks, faster checkout.. LMAO
This Farmhouse Once Stood In Manhattan Where 84th Street And Broadway Now Cross. (1879)
Chicago North Line Rail Accident Between Harrison Street And Wabash Avenue On, 1953. Chicago Tribune Historic Photo
Men Waiting In A Line For The Possibility Of A Job During The Great Depression
And kids complain about the job market these days....
Portrait Of Three Ladies Modelling The Latest Fashion By Jeanne Margaine-Lacroix (C. 1908)
Reminds me of that skit with key and peel trying to win the “coolest hat” competition. Jokes aside, the hats are cool and so are the dressed! Just impeccably cool. We should bring those back. Guys can go for the Landsknecht or desert Bedouin attire, Ya know, to access equally imposing headwear!
Fancy Christmas Tree 1960s
Excavation Of The Sphinx, CA 1850
Central Park During The Great Depression (New York, 1933)
And kids complain about housing these days....
West Berliners Waving To Relatives Over The Berlin Wall, Christmas Day, 1961. Photo By Leon Herschtritt
In 1991-1993, Eight People Sealed Themselves Inside A Giant Glass-And-Steel “Closed World” In The Arizona Desert To Test Whether Humans Could Live In A Self-Sustaining Habitat, Often Framed Like A Prototype For A Moon/Mars-Style Colony
Women On An Italian Street, 1951
So much better style... This group of young women is very cool.
Chicago, 1969
June, 1966: Women Use Compact Mirrors In Packed Crowd To Catch Sight Of The Queen In London, England
Times Square, 1978
Milkman Making His Deliveries After A Night Of Bombing, 1940
A Group Of City-Slicker Santas Cruising Down The Streets Of New York City In 1969
A Debris Of Dishes Found On The Wreck Of The Titanic, 1985
New York City, 1953. How Quaint!
A Salesman Has His Motorized Roller Skates Refueled. Connecticut, 1961
Pope Leo XIV In 1982
The Lincoln Memorial In Washington, Dc, Photographed In 1917
Built on a swamp. Explains all the cranky people there.
2 Girls Smile From Their Fantastic Snow Fort, Circa 1910
Bob Ross Without An Afro In The Military Circa 1960
Park Avenue, NYC. 1964
A Child's Gas Mask During WWII
Image Of Godzilla Power Washed Onto Japanese Dam
Tourists And Their Guides Clambering Up The Rock Slabs Of A Pyramid, Egypt, Circa Late 1800s
Spanish Bride In 1973
This Enormous Pile Of Holiday Packages At London’s Mount Pleasant Post Office In 1952
Karolina Olsson “Fell Asleep” As A Teenager On A Tiny Swedish Island And, 32 Years Later, Woke Up Remembering Her Life Before It As If It Were The Same Day
Bruce Lee Playing With His Son Brandon, 1966
So sad about Brandon. The Crow was one of my favourite films, too 😞
The Immortal Ten, A Group Of Militant Abolitionists In Kansas, 1859
The Noonans, A Family Of 15 Living In Lawrence, Massachusetts In The 1920s
Telephone Engineer In London, 1925
An Ambrotype Portrait Of A British War Veteran And His Wife, Circa 1855. He Is Wearing A Military General Service Medal (Mgsm) With Five Clasps, Indicating That He Fought In Five Battles During The Napoleonic Wars
The King Of Norway On A Tram During The Oil Crisis In The 70s. He Was Going Skiing Like A Normal Guy, And Wanted To Pay For A Ticket. The Conductor Didn’t Want To Take His Money
Forgive me, but it looks like the young lady next to him is texting about it. My modern brain was interpreting incorrectly.
Scandinavia's Indigenous Sami People In Norway, 1928
The New York Post Office Decided To “Go Big” To Keep Up With Holiday Demand In 1955
Disneyland Opening Day, 1955
A Woman Paying For Her Groceries With A Check, 1970s
Couple On A Subway, New York City, 1946. Photograph By Stanley Kubrick
Times Square, New York City, 1967
Elvis Presley Is Vaccinated Against Polio While Serving In The Army. Tennessee, 1958
This Italian Woman Curiously Inspecting The Kilt Of A Scottish Soldier. Colosseum, Rome In 1944
People Having A Picnic In The Middle Of A Highway During The 1973 Oil Crisis
Rush Hour, New York City, 1909
The Real Winnie The Pooh And Christopher Robin, The Boy And His Bear, Who Inspired The Fantastic Stories!
Mug Shot Of Australian Criminal Sydney Skukerman, Arrested For Having "Obtained Goods From Warehousemen By Falsely Representing That He Is In Business" (1924)
Miss Universe Of Yugoslavia, With A Mig-21f, 1968
A Woman In 1903 Having Her First Photograph Taken
In The 1940s, Men Dressed In Shorts And Cowboy Boots Served Up To Women At A Drive Through In Texas
Children Pose With Their Snow Fort/Tower Before Going To School. Winter Of 1961, Baltimore Maryland
An Lcm (Landing Craft Mechanized) Loaded With Troops Shoves Off From The Troop Transport And Heads Toward The Shore At Iwo Jima 6 March 1945
Ladies Doing Some Mountain Climbing In Salisbury Crags, Edinburgh, Circa (1908)
An Advertisement For Asbestos, 1960s
Absolutely fantastic building material. Until you try to cut it.....