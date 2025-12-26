ADVERTISEMENT

#1

The Oldest House In Hamburg, Germany In (1898). · It Was Built In 1524, And Demolished On December 8th, 1910, Despite Protests From Locals

Historic black and white photo of a classic European building with people and a cart on the street outside.

1 hour ago (edited)

This isn't exactly extremely old in Europe. Nearby where I live in Italy, some buildings still have original walls 2,000 years old.

    #2

    Three Former Directors Of The Global Smallpox Eradication Program Read The News That Smallpox Had Been Globally Eradicated, 1980

    Three men in a health service office holding a World Health magazine announcing smallpox eradication, iconic historical picture.

    1 hour ago

    But vaccines are a communist conspiracy or something....

    #3

    Family Portrait Taken 120 Years Ago, 1905

    Large historical black and white group portrait from 1905 capturing classic and iconic moments of the past.

    #4

    Downtown Rotterdam In 1940 After The Debris Had Been Cleared

    Black and white historical picture showing ruins surrounding an old church in a desolate urban landscape.

    #5

    Susan Kare, Famous Apple Artist Who Designed Many Of The Fonts, Icons, And Images For Apple, Next, Microsoft, And Ibm. (1980s)

    Young person relaxing in a vintage office surrounded by old computers, capturing a classic and iconic historical moment.

    #6

    Female Workers During A Strike At Citroen, 1930s. Photograph By Willy Ronis

    Historic black and white photo of a woman speaking passionately to a large crowd, a classic and iconic moment captured.

    #7

    Frida Kahlo Wearing A Suit In Her Family Portrait In 1927. She Was 19 Years Old

    Vintage black and white historical picture showing a group of people posing together, a classic iconic moment captured.

    37 minutes ago

    An amazing and beautiful woman and a brilliant artist!

    #8

    The Original Addam's Family Set Photographed In Colour

    Victorian room with taxidermy animals including bear, moose, and turtle, showcasing classic historical decor and antiques.

    #9

    The Gutted Interior Of The White House, May 1950

    Historical construction site with vintage trucks and workers inside a large, partially built industrial building.

    8 minutes ago

    I imagine years from now there will be a thread like this with pictures of what Trump tried to do.

    #10

    A Newly Born Lamb Snuggles Up To A Sleeping Boy, 1940

    Boy lying on ground with a newborn lamb resting its head on his shoulder in a classic historical picture.

    #11

    Hollywood Boulevard In Los Angeles, Circa 1950

    Historic nighttime street scene with classic cars and festive holiday lights, showcasing iconic historical pictures.

    #12

    Lost In The Moment At A School Dance, 1950’s

    Children dancing energetically in a classic black and white historical picture capturing joyful moments of the past.

    #13

    Nikola Tesla In His Laboratory Testing His “Magnifying Transmitter”, (1904)

    Nikola Tesla seated near his high-voltage Tesla coil emitting electrical arcs in a classic historical picture.

    #14

    Mark Twain At Tesla's Lab

    Historical picture of a man holding an early light bulb, showcasing a classic iconic moment in electrical invention history.

    #15

    A Little Girl Hands A Posy Of Lilies To A Police Officer On Duty At The Porte Saint-Denis In Paris, Circa 1920

    Black and white historical picture of an elderly man in uniform receiving a flower from a young child on the street.

    #16

    Polio Victim Gwinn Hinkle On His Porch While His Former Class At Sunshine School Sings Christmas Carols. Published In The News & Leader On December 21, 1952. Springfield, Missouri

    Black and white historical picture of children gathered around a man in a wheelchair sharing a moment outdoors.

    1 hour ago

    But vaccines are a communist conspiracy, or something.....

    #17

    A Photo Of Mount St. Helens Erupting During A Local Baseball Game On May 18, 1980

    Baseball pitcher throwing ball on field with large explosion cloud in background, historical picture iconic moment

    #18

    Grocery Shopping (1890s) Before Aisles Existed : A Lady Gives The Clerk Her Orders, And He Collects Everything

    Vintage black and white photo of an iconic historical store interior with people shopping and classic product displays.

    1 minute ago

    If we went bacl to this, no more shoplifting.. more jobs for clerks, faster checkout.. LMAO

    #19

    This Farmhouse Once Stood In Manhattan Where 84th Street And Broadway Now Cross. (1879)

    Black and white historical picture of an old farmhouse on a rocky hill with large trees and a dirt road nearby.

    #20

    Chicago North Line Rail Accident Between Harrison Street And Wabash Avenue On, 1953. Chicago Tribune Historic Photo

    Historic black and white photo of vintage trains on curved tracks with workers nearby, a classic iconic historical picture.

    #21

    Men Waiting In A Line For The Possibility Of A Job During The Great Depression

    Long queue of men in coats and hats waiting outside during the Great Depression, a classic historical picture.

    1 hour ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    And kids complain about the job market these days....

    #22

    Portrait Of Three Ladies Modelling The Latest Fashion By Jeanne Margaine-Lacroix (C. 1908)

    Three women in elegant vintage dresses and large feathered hats posing inside a classic historical setting.

    1 hour ago

    Reminds me of that skit with key and peel trying to win the “coolest hat” competition. Jokes aside, the hats are cool and so are the dressed! Just impeccably cool. We should bring those back. Guys can go for the Landsknecht or desert Bedouin attire, Ya know, to access equally imposing headwear!

    #23

    Fancy Christmas Tree 1960s

    Vintage couple posing beside a uniquely decorated pink Christmas tree in a classic historical picture from the 1960s.

    #24

    Excavation Of The Sphinx, CA 1850

    Historic sepia photo of the Great Sphinx of Giza with people gathered around the ancient monument ruins.

    #25

    Central Park During The Great Depression (New York, 1933)

    

    1 hour ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    And kids complain about housing these days....

    #26

    West Berliners Waving To Relatives Over The Berlin Wall, Christmas Day, 1961. Photo By Leon Herschtritt

    Two people standing on a snowy classic car waving goodbye in a historic black and white iconic photograph.

    #27

    In 1991-1993, Eight People Sealed Themselves Inside A Giant Glass-And-Steel “Closed World” In The Arizona Desert To Test Whether Humans Could Live In A Self-Sustaining Habitat, Often Framed Like A Prototype For A Moon/Mars-Style Colony

    Group of people in red suits standing on a modern structure under a night sky in a classic historical picture setting

    #28

    Women On An Italian Street, 1951

    Group of women sitting and standing on a city street, vintage car in background, classic and iconic historical picture.

    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So much better style... This group of young women is very cool.

    #29

    Chicago, 1969

    Classic and iconic historical picture of vintage cars and towering skyscrapers in a cityscape on a clear day.

    #30

    June, 1966: Women Use Compact Mirrors In Packed Crowd To Catch Sight Of The Queen In London, England

    Crowd of people holding up historic tintype photographs, capturing a classic and iconic moment in history.

    #31

    Times Square, 1978

    Snow-covered New York City street with people crossing and a sign announcing 16 inches of snowfall, classic historical picture.

    #32

    Milkman Making His Deliveries After A Night Of Bombing, 1940

    Man carrying milk bottles walking through rubble in a classic historical picture from one of the most iconic scenes ever taken.

    #33

    A Group Of City-Slicker Santas Cruising Down The Streets Of New York City In 1969

    Women dressed in red and white Santa outfits sitting on a classic car during a historical parade with a large crowd in the background

    #34

    A Debris Of Dishes Found On The Wreck Of The Titanic, 1985

    Underwater scene showing classic historical porcelain plates scattered on the ocean floor in an iconic historical picture.

    #35

    New York City, 1953. How Quaint!

    Historic classic buildings with vintage cars parked on street, capturing an iconic and beautiful historical scene.

    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The cars are also very nice-looking!

    #36

    A Salesman Has His Motorized Roller Skates Refueled. Connecticut, 1961

    Man wearing roller skates and a fuel tank on his back getting gasoline from a gas station in a historical picture

    #37

    Pope Leo XIV In 1982

    Young man wearing sunglasses and a hat, dressed as a classic priest in a historical black and white photo.

    #38

    The Lincoln Memorial In Washington, Dc, Photographed In 1917

    Vintage black and white historical picture showing a distant view of the Lincoln Memorial surrounded by fields and trees.

    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Built on a swamp. Explains all the cranky people there.

    #39

    2 Girls Smile From Their Fantastic Snow Fort, Circa 1910

    Two girls smiling by a snow house in a classic black and white historical picture from the most beautiful collection.

    #40

    Bob Ross Without An Afro In The Military Circa 1960

    Black and white classic historical picture of a young man with styled hair wearing a coat, iconic historical photo.

    #41

    Park Avenue, NYC. 1964

    Historic city street at dusk with classic buildings and lit windows, showcasing an iconic urban scene from the past.

    #42

    A Child's Gas Mask During WWII

    Surreal gas mask shaped like a cartoon mouse head, blending historical and iconic design elements.

    #43

    Image Of Godzilla Power Washed Onto Japanese Dam

    Mural of Godzilla attacking a city painted on a large dam surrounded by forest in a classic historical picture.

    #44

    Tourists And Their Guides Clambering Up The Rock Slabs Of A Pyramid, Egypt, Circa Late 1800s

    People climbing and sitting on ancient stone blocks of a classic historical structure in a black and white photo.

    #45

    Spanish Bride In 1973

    Portrait of a classic bride in an elegant vintage wedding dress and detailed headpiece, a beautiful historical picture.

    #46

    This Enormous Pile Of Holiday Packages At London’s Mount Pleasant Post Office In 1952

    Group of women sorting large piles of wrapped packages in a classic and iconic historical black and white photograph.

    #47

    Karolina Olsson “Fell Asleep” As A Teenager On A Tiny Swedish Island And, 32 Years Later, Woke Up Remembering Her Life Before It As If It Were The Same Day

    Collage of classic and iconic historical pictures featuring a seated woman, rural house, and person lying in bed.

    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That is what I call a power nap!

    #48

    Bruce Lee Playing With His Son Brandon, 1966

    Black and white historical picture of a man helping a toddler take first steps indoors, classic family moment captured.

    58 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So sad about Brandon. The Crow was one of my favourite films, too 😞

    #49

    The Immortal Ten, A Group Of Militant Abolitionists In Kansas, 1859

    Group of men in classic 19th century western attire posing for a historical picture outdoors, showcasing iconic vintage style.

    #50

    The Noonans, A Family Of 15 Living In Lawrence, Massachusetts In The 1920s

    Black and white historical picture of a large family standing in a line outside classic homes on a street.

    #51

    Telephone Engineer In London, 1925

    Man performing high-wire act above city streets in a classic black and white historical picture.

    #52

    An Ambrotype Portrait Of A British War Veteran And His Wife, Circa 1855. He Is Wearing A Military General Service Medal (Mgsm) With Five Clasps, Indicating That He Fought In Five Battles During The Napoleonic Wars

    Vintage portrait of an elderly man and woman dressed in 19th century attire, classic historical picture capturing iconic style.

    #53

    The King Of Norway On A Tram During The Oil Crisis In The 70s. He Was Going Skiing Like A Normal Guy, And Wanted To Pay For A Ticket. The Conductor Didn’t Want To Take His Money

    Black and white historical picture showing passengers and a conductor interacting inside a vintage bus or tram.

    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Forgive me, but it looks like the young lady next to him is texting about it. My modern brain was interpreting incorrectly.

    #54

    Scandinavia's Indigenous Sami People In Norway, 1928

    Historical picture of four Fjeldlapper people in traditional clothing sitting on grass with mountains in background.

    54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Almost everyone has displaced someone

    #55

    The New York Post Office Decided To “Go Big” To Keep Up With Holiday Demand In 1955

    People in coats lining up at a vintage U.S. mail drop box in a historical black and white city street scene.

    #56

    Disneyland Opening Day, 1955

    Classic and iconic historical photo of a crowded parade on Main Street USA with vintage cars and a marching band.

    #57

    A Woman Paying For Her Groceries With A Check, 1970s

    Two women smiling at a grocery checkout with a cart full of classic, iconic, and historical food products from the past.

    #58

    Couple On A Subway, New York City, 1946. Photograph By Stanley Kubrick

    Black and white historical picture of a couple embracing on a bench, showcasing classic and iconic moments.

    #59

    Times Square, New York City, 1967

    Vintage aerial view of a busy city street with classic buildings and historic signage in an iconic urban scene.

    #60

    Elvis Presley Is Vaccinated Against Polio While Serving In The Army. Tennessee, 1958

    Black and white historical picture of young men in a military clinic receiving vaccinations, iconic classic moment captured.

    51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I thought polio vaccines were oral?

    #61

    This Italian Woman Curiously Inspecting The Kilt Of A Scottish Soldier. Colosseum, Rome In 1944

    Two soldiers wearing kilts and a woman examining one kilt amid ancient ruins in a classic historical picture.

    50 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And what is underneath, signora?

    #62

    People Having A Picnic In The Middle Of A Highway During The 1973 Oil Crisis

    Group of people gathered on a highway during a protest, captured in a classic and iconic historical black and white photo.

    #63

    Rush Hour, New York City, 1909

    Historic bustling city street scene with horse-drawn carts and early trams in a classic historical picture.

    #64

    The Real Winnie The Pooh And Christopher Robin, The Boy And His Bear, Who Inspired The Fantastic Stories!

    Black and white historical picture of a young child in vintage clothing holding a teddy bear, a classic iconic photo.

    #65

    Mug Shot Of Australian Criminal Sydney Skukerman, Arrested For Having "Obtained Goods From Warehousemen By Falsely Representing That He Is In Business" (1924)

    Black and white historical picture of a young man in vintage attire and a hat, classic iconic historical photo.

    #66

    Miss Universe Of Yugoslavia, With A Mig-21f, 1968

    Young female pilot in flight suit stands confidently next to a military jet in a classic historical picture.

    #67

    A Woman In 1903 Having Her First Photograph Taken

    Black and white historical picture of a woman with intense eyes wearing vintage Victorian-style clothing.

    #68

    In The 1940s, Men Dressed In Shorts And Cowboy Boots Served Up To Women At A Drive Through In Texas

    Two men in shorts and cowboy boots serving soda at a drive-in diner in a classic historical picture.

    #69

    Children Pose With Their Snow Fort/Tower Before Going To School. Winter Of 1961, Baltimore Maryland

    Four children dressed in winter clothes standing outside a large snow igloo in a snowy historical scene.

    #70

    An Lcm (Landing Craft Mechanized) Loaded With Troops Shoves Off From The Troop Transport And Heads Toward The Shore At Iwo Jima 6 March 1945

    Black and white historical picture of a boat filled with soldiers navigating the ocean, classic iconic historical photo.

    #71

    Ladies Doing Some Mountain Climbing In Salisbury Crags, Edinburgh, Circa (1908)

    Two women in historical clothing climbing a steep rock face in a classic black and white vintage photograph.

    #72

    An Advertisement For Asbestos, 1960s

    Vintage asbestos advertisement showing a person holding a mineral with text promoting protection for farm buildings.

    54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Absolutely fantastic building material. Until you try to cut it.....

    #73

    A North Vietnamese Army Officer Laughs At The Peace Symbol Necklace Of A Captured American Soldier, North Vietnam, 1973

    A classic and iconic historical picture showing a smiling officer interacting with a young man in uniform.

    #74

    LED Zeppelin Concert At Oakland Coliseum, 1977

    Vintage black and white photo of a crowded baseball stadium, one of the most iconic historical pictures ever taken.

    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Saw em in 79. Absolutely fantastic 😎

    #75

    Two Youngsters Casually Photographed In Cypress Hills, Brooklyn. (NYC, 1976)

    Two young people leaning against a brick wall, smoking, captured in a classic historical black and white photo.

    #76

    Jefferson Davis Is Inaugurated As President Of The Confederate States Of America, 1861

    Historic sepia photo of a large crowd gathered at a classic building with columns and a clock tower, iconic historical picture.

    #77

    Stepping Out In New Shoes, CA. 1940s

    Young woman in vintage clothing standing beside a classic car in a historical black and white picture.

    #78

    Mod In Swinging London, 1967

    Young woman in 1960s mod style wearing Union Jack dress and handbag, captured in a classic, iconic historical picture.

