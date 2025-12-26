#1 The Oldest House In Hamburg, Germany In (1898). · It Was Built In 1524, And Demolished On December 8th, 1910, Despite Protests From Locals

RELATED:

#2 Three Former Directors Of The Global Smallpox Eradication Program Read The News That Smallpox Had Been Globally Eradicated, 1980

#3 Family Portrait Taken 120 Years Ago, 1905

#4 Downtown Rotterdam In 1940 After The Debris Had Been Cleared

#5 Susan Kare, Famous Apple Artist Who Designed Many Of The Fonts, Icons, And Images For Apple, Next, Microsoft, And Ibm. (1980s)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Female Workers During A Strike At Citroen, 1930s. Photograph By Willy Ronis

#7 Frida Kahlo Wearing A Suit In Her Family Portrait In 1927. She Was 19 Years Old

#8 The Original Addam's Family Set Photographed In Colour

#9 The Gutted Interior Of The White House, May 1950

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 A Newly Born Lamb Snuggles Up To A Sleeping Boy, 1940

#11 Hollywood Boulevard In Los Angeles, Circa 1950

#12 Lost In The Moment At A School Dance, 1950’s

#13 Nikola Tesla In His Laboratory Testing His “Magnifying Transmitter”, (1904)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 Mark Twain At Tesla's Lab

#15 A Little Girl Hands A Posy Of Lilies To A Police Officer On Duty At The Porte Saint-Denis In Paris, Circa 1920

#16 Polio Victim Gwinn Hinkle On His Porch While His Former Class At Sunshine School Sings Christmas Carols. Published In The News & Leader On December 21, 1952. Springfield, Missouri

#17 A Photo Of Mount St. Helens Erupting During A Local Baseball Game On May 18, 1980

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 Grocery Shopping (1890s) Before Aisles Existed : A Lady Gives The Clerk Her Orders, And He Collects Everything

#19 This Farmhouse Once Stood In Manhattan Where 84th Street And Broadway Now Cross. (1879)

#20 Chicago North Line Rail Accident Between Harrison Street And Wabash Avenue On, 1953. Chicago Tribune Historic Photo

#21 Men Waiting In A Line For The Possibility Of A Job During The Great Depression

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Portrait Of Three Ladies Modelling The Latest Fashion By Jeanne Margaine-Lacroix (C. 1908)

#23 Fancy Christmas Tree 1960s

#24 Excavation Of The Sphinx, CA 1850

#25 Central Park During The Great Depression (New York, 1933)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 West Berliners Waving To Relatives Over The Berlin Wall, Christmas Day, 1961. Photo By Leon Herschtritt

#27 In 1991-1993, Eight People Sealed Themselves Inside A Giant Glass-And-Steel “Closed World” In The Arizona Desert To Test Whether Humans Could Live In A Self-Sustaining Habitat, Often Framed Like A Prototype For A Moon/Mars-Style Colony

#28 Women On An Italian Street, 1951

#29 Chicago, 1969

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 June, 1966: Women Use Compact Mirrors In Packed Crowd To Catch Sight Of The Queen In London, England

#31 Times Square, 1978

#32 Milkman Making His Deliveries After A Night Of Bombing, 1940

#33 A Group Of City-Slicker Santas Cruising Down The Streets Of New York City In 1969

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 A Debris Of Dishes Found On The Wreck Of The Titanic, 1985

#35 New York City, 1953. How Quaint!

#36 A Salesman Has His Motorized Roller Skates Refueled. Connecticut, 1961

#37 Pope Leo XIV In 1982

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 The Lincoln Memorial In Washington, Dc, Photographed In 1917

#39 2 Girls Smile From Their Fantastic Snow Fort, Circa 1910

#40 Bob Ross Without An Afro In The Military Circa 1960

#41 Park Avenue, NYC. 1964

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 A Child's Gas Mask During WWII

#43 Image Of Godzilla Power Washed Onto Japanese Dam

#44 Tourists And Their Guides Clambering Up The Rock Slabs Of A Pyramid, Egypt, Circa Late 1800s

#45 Spanish Bride In 1973

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 This Enormous Pile Of Holiday Packages At London’s Mount Pleasant Post Office In 1952

#47 Karolina Olsson “Fell Asleep” As A Teenager On A Tiny Swedish Island And, 32 Years Later, Woke Up Remembering Her Life Before It As If It Were The Same Day

#48 Bruce Lee Playing With His Son Brandon, 1966

#49 The Immortal Ten, A Group Of Militant Abolitionists In Kansas, 1859

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 The Noonans, A Family Of 15 Living In Lawrence, Massachusetts In The 1920s

#51 Telephone Engineer In London, 1925

#52 An Ambrotype Portrait Of A British War Veteran And His Wife, Circa 1855. He Is Wearing A Military General Service Medal (Mgsm) With Five Clasps, Indicating That He Fought In Five Battles During The Napoleonic Wars

#53 The King Of Norway On A Tram During The Oil Crisis In The 70s. He Was Going Skiing Like A Normal Guy, And Wanted To Pay For A Ticket. The Conductor Didn’t Want To Take His Money

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#54 Scandinavia's Indigenous Sami People In Norway, 1928

#55 The New York Post Office Decided To “Go Big” To Keep Up With Holiday Demand In 1955

#56 Disneyland Opening Day, 1955

#57 A Woman Paying For Her Groceries With A Check, 1970s

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#58 Couple On A Subway, New York City, 1946. Photograph By Stanley Kubrick

#59 Times Square, New York City, 1967

#60 Elvis Presley Is Vaccinated Against Polio While Serving In The Army. Tennessee, 1958

#61 This Italian Woman Curiously Inspecting The Kilt Of A Scottish Soldier. Colosseum, Rome In 1944

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#62 People Having A Picnic In The Middle Of A Highway During The 1973 Oil Crisis

#63 Rush Hour, New York City, 1909

#64 The Real Winnie The Pooh And Christopher Robin, The Boy And His Bear, Who Inspired The Fantastic Stories!

#65 Mug Shot Of Australian Criminal Sydney Skukerman, Arrested For Having "Obtained Goods From Warehousemen By Falsely Representing That He Is In Business" (1924)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#66 Miss Universe Of Yugoslavia, With A Mig-21f, 1968

#67 A Woman In 1903 Having Her First Photograph Taken

#68 In The 1940s, Men Dressed In Shorts And Cowboy Boots Served Up To Women At A Drive Through In Texas

#69 Children Pose With Their Snow Fort/Tower Before Going To School. Winter Of 1961, Baltimore Maryland

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#70 An Lcm (Landing Craft Mechanized) Loaded With Troops Shoves Off From The Troop Transport And Heads Toward The Shore At Iwo Jima 6 March 1945

#71 Ladies Doing Some Mountain Climbing In Salisbury Crags, Edinburgh, Circa (1908)

#72 An Advertisement For Asbestos, 1960s

#73 A North Vietnamese Army Officer Laughs At The Peace Symbol Necklace Of A Captured American Soldier, North Vietnam, 1973

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#74 LED Zeppelin Concert At Oakland Coliseum, 1977

#75 Two Youngsters Casually Photographed In Cypress Hills, Brooklyn. (NYC, 1976)

#76 Jefferson Davis Is Inaugurated As President Of The Confederate States Of America, 1861

#77 Stepping Out In New Shoes, CA. 1940s

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT