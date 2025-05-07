ADVERTISEMENT

“The customer is always right” is a sentence that is objectively untrue, except in the mind of the most annoying folks out there. Unfortunately, if you happen to have a customer facing job or even just a business, you will be hearing from them, often in the worst way possible.

We’ve gathered some of the weirdest, entitled and unhinged reviews posted by people across the internet. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts in the comments below.

#1

Annoying Receipt

Annoying Receipt

egguchom Report

    #2

    Poor Tattoo Shop

    Screenshot of a one-star ridiculous customer review among absurd reviews left by entitled customers online.

    egguchom Report

    norbertkahlig avatar
    Space Invader
    Space Invader
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    With stellar grammar like this, it might be better for them never to have anything of their own choosing inscribed permanently on their skin...

    #3

    Imagine Complaining About This…

    Customer leaves absurd review about takeout delay, restaurant owner explains medical emergency causing the issue in a funny response.

    ultravioletduck Report

    #4

    A Takeout-Only Restaurant (Not A Public Restroom)

    Customer review showing entitled behavior with absurd complaint about no bathroom access, illustrating ridiculous reviews by customers.

    ScaryLoss3239 Report

    #5

    Bye

    Entitled customer leaves absurd review criticizing business with sign banning COVID-19, racism, bigotry, transphobia, and homophobia.

    egguchom Report

    #6

    Wow The Entitlement

    Entitled customer leaves absurd review complaining about no greeting at closed store late at night.

    egguchom Report

    lumberjack44 avatar
    JL
    JL
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "I understand the store is closed ".....I'm not so sure that you do.

    #7

    I Think People Are That Stupid

    Three-star customer review from September 2021 showing an entitled customer's absurd complaint about a bed sale and moving help.

    egguchom Report

    flipflopsodapop avatar
    megabeth
    megabeth
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The idea would never have occurred to me. Bc it's obnoxious, entitled and literally makes no sense.They are a store not a moving company? Should I dig up the makers of my antique furniture and demand them relocate as well?

    #8

    Don't Be A Creep

    Absurd customer review rant about a bartender handling flirting poorly, showcasing entitled customer behavior in food service.

    egguchom Report

    #9

    Tattoo Shop Review

    One-star entitled customer review about tattoo shop refusal over Blue Lives Matter flag support

    egguchom Report

    norbertkahlig avatar
    Space Invader
    Space Invader
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I misread "do the tattoos over the phone" and wondered "how?"

    #10

    Parent Needs To Reenroll In School I Guess

    One-star customer review about 5G panels misunderstanding solar array, illustrating entitled customer absurd reviews.

    egguchom Report

    #11

    Give Me 1 Cent For Free

    Alt text: Ridiculously absurd review from an entitled customer complaining about correct change at a restaurant with owner’s sarcastic reply.

    egguchom Report

    kallencbt avatar
    Kallen Kneeland
    Kallen Kneeland
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Loving how business owners & managers are starting to clap back at these idiots!

    #12

    Can't Make An Americano With No Water

    Screenshot of an entitled customer’s absurd review complaining about a coffee order at a Pico Rivera location.

    net-force Report

    crazycatlisa avatar
    Damned_Cat
    Damned_Cat
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No water at all? They just wanted a cup of coffee grounds?

    #13

    They're Closed At Closing Time?!

    Review screenshot showing an entitled customer complaining about staff refusing bathroom access despite customers inside.

    reddit.com Report

    #14

    Been Waiting To Find A Sub Like This Just To Post This

    One-star absurd customer review about a prepaid book pick-up refused minutes after closing time.

    itsa_genericusername Report

    emjay_1 avatar
    EmJay
    EmJay
    Community Member
    Premium     28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What level of dumbness does it take to confuse customer service with time?

    #15

    A Place I Used To Work…

    Customer leaving an entitled absurd review on a phone screen with low food and atmosphere ratings.

    QueerTrashRat Report

    flipflopsodapop avatar
    megabeth
    megabeth
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What are the odds that they serve awesome food that is made by Muslims?

    #16

    Never Been

    Customer leaves one-star review for carwash without visiting, representing absurd entitled customer reviews online.

    egguchom Report

    #17

    It's A Memorial Dude

    One-star absurd customer review of 9/11 Memorial & Museum showing entitled customer disappointment.

    egguchom Report

    #18

    Stuff Isn't Free? The Horror!

    Screenshot of an absurd customer review complaining about paying for a quick bike service in entitled customer reviews.

    Panda-Equivalent Report

    #19

    Why Oh Why

    Customer reviews showing entitled complaints about product ingredients and usage with absurd comments on food safety.

    egguchom Report

    #20

    You Get What You Ordered

    Entitled customer leaves absurd review about prawns in their dish, restaurant responds sarcastically to ridiculous complaint.

    egguchom Report

    #21

    This Is A Positive Review

    Customer leaving a one-star review to avoid yellow color, an example of entitled customers posting absurd reviews.

    xoxodaddysgirlxoxo Report

    #22

    Too Much Water

    Screenshot of an entitled customer review giving one star for a visit to Golden Gate Bridge with absurd complaints.

    mischiefkel Report

    #23

    The Was A Fire

    Customer review with 4.8 rating and 20 reviews showing a complaint about poor treatment during wildfire evacuation.

    thegingermullet Report

    flipflopsodapop avatar
    megabeth
    megabeth
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    THEY are devastated? There are deadly wildfires, start a conga line!

    #24

    Imaginary 1 Star

    Customer at a European restaurant cutting pizza themselves, illustrating entitled customers leaving absurd reviews.

    egguchom Report

    #25

    Teens Flaunting Mobility????

    Screenshot of an entitled customer review complaining about lake size, water quality, and teenagers at a state park.

    egguchom Report

    #26

    Bystander Review

    Customer review and owner response showcasing entitled customers leaving absurd reviews about a boat tour experience.

    egguchom Report

    #27

    No Sh*t Phil

    Entitled customers leaving absurd and ridiculous reviews arguing over recipe substitutions and ratings online.

    CleverUsername488 Report

    #28

    15 Minute Wait For Food Is Too Long

    Two-star absurd customer review about slow service and small portions, with a calm business owner reply visible.

    poptropica5ever Report

    #29

    Proof Of Bs

    One-star entitled customer review about wrong plate, owner responds with video proof in absurd customer review example

    egguchom Report

    #30

    Good Grief Exactly

    Customer review showing entitled customers leaving absurd complaints about a restaurant's kid-friendliness and service experience.

    egguchom Report

