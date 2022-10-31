From seeing frightening imaginary friends to telling adults when they’re going to die, we’ve gathered the spookiest stories down below for all of you pandas to read, as well as an interview we were lucky enough to receive from clinical psychologist Dr. Amy Marschall , Psy.D. Be sure to upvote the responses that make you hesitant to ever have kids, and if you are a parent, feel free to share any scary things you’ve ever heard your kids say in the comments. Then if you’re looking for another Bored Panda article that will convince you how terrifying children can be, you can read some disturbing imaginary friend stories right here .

As adorable as children can be, they also have the capacity to be extremely frightening. There’s a reason why so many horror movies are centered around little ones turning demonic, ghost children haunting homes and kids experiencing paranormal activity before their parents do... So to bring attention to the terrifying nature of kids, one curious Reddit user asked parents to share the most unsettling things their children have said before , and they did not disappoint.

Children are amazing. They are so smart, creative, curious and brave, and we should never underestimate them. When our kids speak to us, they deserve our full attention. Just like adults, what they say is important to them, and they don’t want to be brushed aside. Once they say something extremely creepy, however, I think adults get a free pass to say, “Nope. You’re on your own kid!”

#1 My sons were about 2 and 4 when their pet goldfish died. I attempted to use the situation as an opportunity to discuss death and mortality. After I finished my explanation, my four year looked up at me with his big, blue eyes and asked, "Mommy, someday, will you die?" My heart filled with love and a little sadness, knowing this was one of those pivotal moments when the first bit of childhood innocence was lost,and I told him yes, someday, mommy will die.



"Good," he said with a totally deadpan expression, and walked out of the room.



Later when we were about to flush the fish, he asked if we could eat him instead. I said no, we don't eat pets because we love them, and he said, "When you die, I'm going to eat you."

Children can be confusing. One moment they can be saying the cutest and sweetest things you've ever heard, then like a flip has been switched, they can begin telling spooky stories that sound like they've been talking to a ghost. So to gain some insight on this topic, we reached out to clinical psychologist Dr. Amy Marschall, Psy.D, to hear why kids often say things that adults consider so creepy. "Kids are still learning to communicate, so they sometimes say things in ways that aren't typical for adults," Dr. Marschall told Bored Panda. "They might phrase something in an unusual way because they aren't sure how to articulate their experience, or they might lack the impulse control or 'filter' to choose not to say certain things or share a thought." "Kids are also highly imaginative and might have ideas that seem odd or creepy to adults, when it's just an idea in their head," Dr. Marschall explained. "Very young children are still learning the difference between reality and imagination as well, so they might share an 'experience' that was actually a dream or something they saw in a video."

#2 My daughter was 4 years old. One morning I heard her door open and shut. That usually meant that she would be coming to our room to lay down with us. She never came in, but shortly after I heard her voice. Hoping she would go back to sleep I let her be for a bit. Then I heard the door open and shut again. This time I decided to go into her room and see why she kept getting out of bed.



I walked in and she had her eyes closed.



"Sweetie?"



"Yes, daddy."



"Why did you get out of bed?"



"I didn't, I was trying to sleep but he wouldn't leave me alone. He kept talking to me and asking me questions."



"He? Who is he?"



"The little boy that was in my room."



"Umm, sweetie that was just a dream. There is no boy in your room."



"I know that. He just left."



"Ok, well what was the little boy doing?"



"He was hanging from the fan and asking me a bunch of questions."



"How was he hanging from the fan? With his arms?"



"No, with a rope."





Scariest f*****g moment of my life. I asked her about it about a year later and she said she doesn't remember.



#3 My 3 year old daughter stood next to her new born brother and looked at him for a while then turned and looked at me and said, "Daddy it's a monster... we should bury it."

We also asked Dr. Marschall if parents should be concerned if their children begin saying things they find frightening or creepy. "If you're concerned about things your child is talking about, there is no minimum threshold to ask for help," she told Bored Panda. "You can always ask their pediatrician for a referral to a therapist or use a directory to find someone in your area who specializes in child mental health. Especially if the things your child is saying suggest a drastic, sudden change in behavior, it can always be worth offering more support."

#4 I was putting my daughter to bed one night when she was around two. She said, "Mommy, who's that?" "Who's what?" I asked.

"Those people talking to me. In my closet. Who is that?"



I just about s**t myself.

#5 My kid was in the bathtub one night with the bathroom door open and I was puttering around in the next room. She called out and said "hey mommy, who was that blue guy who just walked down the hall?" She said he was tall and thin and featureless like "the shape of those men on the bathroom door like at a restaurant". Creeped me out!

We also asked Dr. Marschall if kids tend to share these creepy things on purpose to try to freak adults out. "It is possible!" she says. "I hate the term 'attention-seeking', but again, when you don't know how to communicate, you might try to get needs met in different ways. A child who feels like they want their parent's full attention or want to connect with them in that moment might say or do something that they know will get their focus. They aren't trying to be manipulative or deceptive, but they don't understand how to say, 'I'd like to connect with you right now'." If you'd like to gain more insight from Dr. Amy Marschall, be sure to visit her website, Resiliency Mental Health, right here.

#6 My ex and I took our kids over to my dad's house and we were up stairs in one of the empty rooms playing. The closet door opened a little bit on its own and my three year old jumped up, ran over to it and said "it's grandma". My mother died before he was even conceived.

#7 While Playing classroom with my three year old brother he made an off handed comment about being in my mothers belly twice. I was amused and said oh really. He proceeded to tell me in amazing detail being inside our mother. He told me about it being warm and that he liked it but he always felt sick. One day he got so sick that "they" came and told him he had to leave. He didnt want to so they promised him he would get to came back again and back to our mom. So he left and they let him come back again and this time he didnt feel sick. I lost my mind and started screaming for my mother. He told her the same story then after she stopped crying we were not allowed to talk about it. I was ten and I was old enough to remember that she had a miscarriage almost 1 year before my brother was born.. Side note im not religious but my brother always kinda makes me wonder.

If you have kids of your own, the stories on this list might come as no surprise to you. Your little ones might be freaking you out on the regular! But if you don't have children, we hope this list does not deter you from having any. (I won't blame you if it does though...)

#8 When I was in Kindergarden I had best friend named Rider. We were friends all through School. He died in a horrific car accident at the end of the year. My mother asked me why I haven't gone in my room for a couple of days. I said "Because Rider is playing with my toys." This was a month after he died.

#9 "So I shouldn't throw him in the fire?"



3 year old daughter holding her baby brother for the first time.

#10 My two year old said there is a fairy in his room. He points to the corner with the aircon. He says it most nights. One day I was showing him some old family photos. I show him one of my mother and he points to it and says 'fairy fairy bedroom'. The photo was of my mum as a girl. She died 4 years ago.



#11 "Daddy, I'm going to kick you in the eyeballs and drink your blood", my daughter aged 3. I'm thinking of building myself a panic room.

#12 My daughter (she's only 3) had a cat (Lexi) and it died a few months ago. One morning I noticed a small scratch on her hand and I asked her where it came from, she said in the most deadly serious face that I have ever seen a three year old pull; "I saw Lexi last night and he scratched me in the dark and then he flew away." I was so creeped out I couldn't sleep that night in case a killer cat came and cut me up while I was sleeping.

#13 My daughter said to me that there is a woman who watches her watch movies in her room and sleeps on the ceiling above her bed when she sleeps. she also says it does not like me and wants to eat my heart. my kid watches Elmo and f**king dinosaur train. where in the hell did she get this from?

#14 My dad watched his mother die of a ruptured gal bladder when he was twelve and still remembers vividly. My sister, one day, randomly gets up almost an hour after she's gone to bed and goes up to him. The conversation went like this:

Sister: Daddy, your mommy died in a red sweater, jeans, sneakers and with her hair in a ponytail, right? And her hair was blonde?

Dad: *Drops book he's reading and stares, wide-eyed, and then says* Yes...

Sister: What color were her eyes?

Dad: Blue... why?

Sister: Oh, she doesn't have them anymore, just empty sockets. I was curious.

And she goes right back to bed.

#15 my 6 year old daughter came downstairs from her bedroom and said "Dad, i think Kacey is dead", that's my 3 year old daughter. Of course i ran up to make sure Kacey was ok, at which time my oldest daughter raided the cookie jar.

#16 I was the kid, my mom told me this story once I was older.

My great grandfather died, and because I was so young no one told me.

My mom took me to his grave a few weeks after it happened, and let me play amongst the gravestones while she lay flowers.

As we were leaving, I stopped and asked "why is great grandpa sitting in the tree?" I then pointed to what appeared to my mom as an empty tree, and waved.

The tree was planted so the branches hung right above where he was buried.

TL; DR: Pointed out my great grandfather to my mother without knowing he had died.

#17 When I was three I went missing for a few hours while my dad was hanging Christmas lights outside (we had a bunch of woods and trails behind our house). Fast forward a few hours I come out of the woods and walk down the road to my house telling my parents a man told me to go home. When I described him to my mom she broke down crying because it was an exact description of her father. He died almost 10 years before I was born.

#18 My son when he was about 2... he had a weird fear of being abandoned, which there never was an incident of him getting lost or any type thing. He asked my wife if we have ever forgotten him anywhere, which she replied no. He responds "oh that's right, it happened when you were small and I was big"

#19 I have a good one: When my oldest brother was 3 or 4, he fell into my cousins' pool. The pool didn't have a ladder and was several inches to reach to get out, no way for a 3 year-old that has ever swam in his life to escape. Well, while all the adults were talking they hear him screaming and splashing, and then silence. When they ran to get him, he was standing right next to the pool and he was soaking wet. When they asked him what happened, he said, "I fell in the pool and couldn't get out, then a shiny man pulled me out."



That one will always give me shivers.

#20 My son told me he had a twin while growing in my stomach. He proceeded to tell me the reason why he didn't have a brother was because he got hungry and decided to eat him. That is why he is such a big boy! My son is five.

#21 When I was about 4 my mother walked into my room in the middle of the night and found me passing a ball against the wall. She asked what I was doing, I replied with "I'm playing with James and Sarah." Turns out those were the names of my dead siblings.

#22 When I was a waitress, I watched a little girl (4ish) stab her plastic fork into her sandwich repeatedly, saying "die die die die die die". When I asked her what she was doing (her mom was in the bathroom for a minute), she replied with a straight face, "I like to kill things, but mom says I shouldn't. So I picked the ham because it can't scream."

#23 "I'm watching you make my sandwich so that when you die I will know how to do it."

#24 My 3 year old was laying on my chest a few weeks ago and she said "I can hear your heart, Mommy. It was much louder when I was inside there with the poops that didn't come out yet".

#25 I don't have kids but apparently this happened when I was about four.



I shared a room with my older sister and we had huge closets in our bedroom that were about 6 foot tall. My mother would wake up in the middle of the night to hear me crying and she'd come in to investigate what was wrong. She then would find me sitting on top of the 6' closest, cross-legged and rocking back and forth while crying about; "The big scary man put me up here".

Since my mother was tired from it being the middle of the night and being heavily pregnant she didn't really think about HOW I got up on the closet, but would put me back into bed and comfort me until I fell asleep again.

But then my grandmother came to stay with us a few nights and she told my mother that she woke up in the middle of the night because it got suddenly cold and her bedroom door handle was turning. The door opened but no one was there and then the bathroom door opposite her door opened on its own. She stared out the door for a few minutes not moving because she was in shock and frightened, but then heard me start crying.

My mother walked by her room to get to me and of course I was crying about the man putting me up there. My grandmother told my mum what she experienced and my sister slept with my Gran and I slept with mum for the next couple of weeks after that. It stopped once my brother was born, and to this day I have no idea what really happened.

#26 I used to have night terrors when I was around 2. Vivid nightmares that involved walking and talking in my sleep. Consequently, I often spent the night in my parents bed. One time my mom woke up and saw that I was missing. She found me standing in the living room. She tried to pick me up but I backed away and screamed, "Wash the blood off your hands!"



Said it creeped her the f**k out.

#27 In the 80's I babysat a kid who was 11 (I was 17). He was pissed because I wouldn't let him go play with his friends due to the fact he was already grounded. He went down to the basement grabbed a bunch circular saw blades and started throwing them at me like Frisbees. He cut me up pretty bad. I lost it however. I duck taped him to a chair. Called his dad. Told him what transpired and said he has 3 minutes to get home before I left. His dad was there in 2. I was shaking like crazy. The child was still screaming he was going to kill me when his dad came in the door. I never babysat for him again and told him the child needs to be in an institution before he hurts someone.

#28 When I was a toddler, my maternal grandparents lived a few blocks away in an older 2-story house with an unfinished basement and a walkable storage attic.



I was scared sh**less of the basement and typically wouldn't go down without an adult. The furnace and the central vac were down there and the noises they made scared me. The attic on the other hand was my playground. All the old toys and abandoned family stuff was up there.



My whole family; parents, grandparents, aunts and uncle, all talk about the multiple times that I would ask to go upstairs to play with grandpa George, or come down saying I had been playing with him.



Thing is, there's no-one in my family that I've known named George...

#29 I'm the child in this story, but let me tell you about when I was four.



I'm named after my maternal grandmother who died about two years before I was born, and it's worth mentioning that I was the first grandchild born after her death. I was always very curious about her as a young child... one day my mom laid down for a nap and when she woke up, i was standing at her bedside and looking down on her. Apparently I said "Do you remember when *I* was the mommy, and *you* were the baby?"



*cue twilight zone theme music*

#30 Getting my two and a half year old daughter out of the bath one night, my wife and I were briefing her on how important it was she kept her privates clean. She casually replied "Oh, nobody 'scroofs' me there. They tried one night. They kicked the door in and tried but I fought back. I died and now I'm here." She said this like it was nothing. My wife and I were catatonic.

#31 My cousin's kid when he was around 4 or 5 came into the bathroom as I was straightening my hair. He closed the door, looked at me and said: "I don't want to kill you."



Creepy. He's 13 now and whenever I tell him the story he just laughs his a*s off.

#32 My daughter had some imaginary friends for a couple years named Dodo, Ghana & The Evil. They just sort of appeared out of nowhere when she was about 2.5 years old. It started with Dodo and Ghana, then a few months later (she was about 3 at this point) she came up to me and told me with a creepily expressionless face: "The Evil is coming over today" and just walked away.



Turns out, The Evil was actually a pretty nice imaginary friend, she just had an unfortunate name.

#33 When my nephew was 3 or 4, he would stare at the window in my parents' kitchen. One day, my mom asked him what he was looking at, and he said, "When I lived here before, my name was Alphonse, and I was bigger than you." My mom was slightly creeped out and eventually told my stepdad. My stepdad just kind of blinked and said, "Hmm. That was my grandfather's name, but we don't talk about him."



I never liked that house anyway...

#34 Not my child but a friend's child came over to me and a few people while camping one year. He stood silently looking at one person in particular and after a few moments interrupted the conversation by saying, "you're going to be the first to die." Tripped us right out.



#35 When I was little my mother took me to a petting zoo. They let me milk the cow and everything!



Apparently upon getting home, I yanked my pants and underwear off and asked my mother to milk me.



TL;DR Penises are essentially udders.

#36 My little cousin told my grandma that when my grandma dies she wants her burried in her back yard so she can dig her up and play with her whenever she wants. because that's not weird at all!

#37 I used to ask really morbid questions to my parents. one day my mom was taking me to school and i asked, "mom, say that we hit that person, and his head was hanging by a string. Would he be dead?"

#38 Our boy when he was 3 kept talking to himself. Started out small but lasted a few weeks. One day i finally joked who are you talking to? He said "kyle" my wife asked who is kyle? And he said "my friend" the story got back to our landlord who lived near us...turns out Kyle was a 35 yo man who hung himself in the townhouse next to us about 5 years ago. We moved about a Month later.

#39 This is a hugely popular thread so it'll get buried but here goes. My wife died just about a month after my sons fourth birthday unexpectedly. A couple of weeks later he really had said much about it so as I'm putting him to bed one night I ask him if he misses mommy.



He looks me dead in the eye and says "no". Obviously this startles me, and I'm lost for words. Once I finally find rational thought again I proceed to ask him why he said no? He says "mommy is ok. She's happy". Now I'm freaking out. Why is my son saying this? His mom just died?! I the. Ask him what he means by it?



Heres where it gets really freaky to me. He answers me with this "mommy said she is happy", "she said I shouldn't be sad". My late wife had some "issues" and the autopsy hadn't come back yet. We at this time had no idea what she died from - I just found her one morning face down one morning in my living room. Ok back to the story. So when my son tells me this i start to freak the f**k out. Did she goodbye to him??? Was it suicide??



I then proceed to ask him if mommy told him this. He goes "yes". Ok. Now my heart sinks, I get pissed at her, I feel even more horrible for him, and a million other emoticons at once. I ask him "when did mommy tell you this?". He says "at night". "when i sleep she comes and visits me. We talk and she told me not to be sad. She said she's happy where she's at and she watches me when im awake and she will protect me".



Onions and shock.. Right then. I've had 2 years to process this now and it amazes me that a four year old has such amazingly healthy coping skills.



Tl/dr: mom of a four yr old dies tells dad that mom visits him when he sleeps and tells son not to be sad.

#40 I don't have kids.

But my mom used to tell my how I would talk to shadows. I called them "Mirror People." I would speak to my shadow and even myself in the mirror. My mom told me that she once asked me to brush my teeth, I told "I can't. The mirror people don't like it when I go into the bathroom. They say they want my face. They can't have my face." And I laughed.

I guess I grew out of it when I got a bit older but I still find it eerie.

#41 "My brain is telling me to do things I don't want to do."



He's 4.



Edit : A little context. Like many kids, he has an imaginary friend, he has just correctly identified the imaginary friend as "my brain." So when he says "my brain is telling me to do things I don't want to do," he means "my imaginary friend wants to play a game that I don't want to." Now if only the game wasn't "burn them! burn them all!"

#42 My noticeably pregnant sister and I were having a conversation at the dining room table. My 4 year old son was also present and asked my sister if there was a baby in her belly. She affirmed. He, completely straight faced, slid from his chair and headed for the kitchen saying "We need to get it out. I'll go get the knife. " I don't even know...

#43 "Go back to sleep, there isn't anything under your bed".



"He's behind you now".



Still haven't gotten over that one and shiver at the memory.

#44 I was tucking in my two year old. He said "Good bye dad." I said, "No, we say good night." He said "I know. But this time it's good bye."



Had to check on him a few times to make sure he was still there.

#45 Once I was taking a nap on the couch. I was waking up, and just as I'm opening my eyes, I see my 2yo son walking toward me with a serious look on his face. He leans in close and whispers, "It Happened." He then leaves without another word.



FOR THE LOVE OF ALL THAT IS HOLY, WHAT HAPPENED??

#46 Not me, but my father.



When my father was a kid in the 60's, he would go into the living room in the middle of the night, turn the TV on to static, climb on his rocking horse and slowly rock back and forth in the dark room only lit by the TV static and slowly say "I hate mommy. I hate mommy. I hate mommy." over and over again. My grandmother says it was the creepiest thing she's ever seen. Well, that and the UFO.

#47 I had a music teacher, who took his 4 year-old daughter to an old theatre in Alaska. She started crying immediately when she walked in, so he took her outside- and she stopped crying. He took her back in, she started crying again, so he took her outside again. He asked why she was crying, and she said: **"That's where the people with no eyes watch you."**

#48 Backwards, as I remember saying this to my dad when I was little.



When I was probably around 6 or 7, I had no idea what sex was or how making babies worked. I just thought that if you loved someone, you'd eventually end up being pregnant and having a baby. So one day, I randomly said to my dad "one day I might end up having a baby with you". Which probably creeped him out no end.

#49 Not a parent but I've worked at a daycare centre. I was watching a little girl playing with one of the dolls. She was dressing it, putting it to bed, etc. At one point she put the baby on the toy stove. I asked her what she was doing, "I'm burning the baby," she replied.

#50 My mom told me this story about a year ago. She took me hiking a lot as a kid, and we usually went to interesting historical areas. We were at a place called "writing on stone" and we were walking along a stone wall with carvings on it, and we were next to flat prairie. Apparently I told my mom over and over about this Native man that was standing in the field. She asked me where he was, and when I went to show her, I was pointing at nothing. She said it scared the c**p out of her!

#51 My daughter (2 y.o. when this happened) once woke me up in the middle of the night to tell me she was afraid because of the thing under her bed that tickles her.



Later, she told me she was worried about the glove that hangs down from her ceiling and tells jokes.



#52 My five year old son asked me last week "what do you see through the black circles in my eyes when you're controlling me when I'm at school?"

#53 "I'm never moving out" is the scariest sentence my 14 year old has uttered.

#54 I don't have any kids but I was visiting a friend who had a child. That kid was crazy, she was 5 years old and as soon as her mother left the room I got 4 death threats. " I'm going to cut your throat and throw you in the pool" " I will stab you if you fall asleep" " I will push you down the stairs so you land on your head" etc etc. It was really scary.

#55 I'm not a parent, but my mom told me that when I was really young, I used to sit by the rocking chair and mumble things. She eventually became curious and asked what I was saying. I told her I was talking to "the old lady".



Also, about 10 years later, I stayed at my aunt's house. In the morning, I heard my 3 year old cousin stirring, so I decided to be a thoughtful niece and went to get her out of bed so my aunt could sleep in longer. When I walked into her room, she stood up in her crib and said "Your friend came and woke me up last night." I was staying in a room by myself the night before.





#56 My son was 3 when I was tucking him into bed one night and he said, "Mommy what's that big thing?" I replied, "What thing, baby?" THEN HE SAID "That big thing right behind you"

I knew there was nothing right behind me but a wall, I just did the scumbag mom thing and backed out of the room and shut the door. He wasn't scared of 'that big thing' but I sure as hell was... creepy kids!

#57 Not my kid, but my little sister. When we were younger (elementary school aged) we shared a room. She would often say things in her sleep, but it was usually incomprehensible and nothing interesting.



One night I wake up because I hear a strange noise. I turn over in my bed and in the dimly lit room I see that she is sitting stick straight on her bed and staring at me. I was already a little bit creeped out but I thought something was wrong, so I got out of bed and walked up to her. The second I sat down on her bed, she cocked her head a bit and while staring at me very intensely started singing the creepiest song I've ever heard in a possessed little girl voice.



Needless to say, I spent the rest of the night sleeping in the living room.





#58 When I was pregnant with my first, a five year old came up to me and said, "All babies are born alone." He mom and I share freaked out glances and then she awkwardly tried to fix the situation by talking about twins.



My oldest (6, 5 at the time) once got mad at my youngest (3, 2 at the time) for sitting in the doorway to their room. Instead of asking him to move or calling for me, my eldest grabbed the little one by his head and shook him as hard as he could. I freaked out, scooped up the toddler and yelled: "What's the matter with you?! You can't shake babies! Do you know that could kill him?" Without flinching, my oldest looked me in the eyes and said, "Yes, that's what I was trying to do." I lost my mind and called up his therapist, wondering if I needed to or could commit him. It was really scary. To clarify, he had a tendency to react physically, but before that I never thought he was actually trying to hurt anyone.

#59 I was driving my daughter, aged 2, to nursery one morning and as usual she was chatting away to herself in the back seat. She said "(little boy in her nursery) X hit me. Im going to hit him. I'm going to hit him in the face. The doctor will have to fix X's face". I just went silent at the little psycho :S

#60 My mother sometimes tells me stories of her experiences babysitting. I'll always remember this specific one, when she was a teenager and had to look after two brothers. One of them happened to have a broken arm, the youngest. So after their parents leave, the oldest pulls a chair up to my mom and tells her, "My brother didn't fall down the stairs. I pushed him."

#61 During a tantrum, my two year old niece told her mom, "I'm not yours and I'm not daddy's. I'm the scary man's." (They don't speak English at home, so that's an inexact translation. She essentially said she was the devil's child).

#62 when i was 3 i had an imaginary friend named facey. whenever i drew her, she never had a face. when my mom asked why she didn't have any facial features (eyes, mouth, ect.) i said "she isn't living anymore so she isn't allowed to have a face"

#63 On one of his first trips to the beach my 2 year old nephew said "I'm gonna run so deep in the ocean I will never come back" of course we we're like "wait, what?". And he replied "yup, if you go deep in the ocean you never come back, I'm gonna do that"



#64 My eldest had what we believe was an imaginary friend he called Xavier, however, he insists to this day (he's 9 now) that he was a the ghost of a little boy who haunted our old house. It's very creepy!

#65 When my daughter was 4 I was putting her to bed one night and she said, "My toys watch me while I'm sleeping."

Freaked me out.





Also recently we moved into a new, older home which is rumored to be haunted and while we were unpacking her room she started giggling and asked, "Hey who is rubbing my back?!"

Neither I nor my boyfriend were close enough to her to be touching her.

This house is creepy.

#66 When my cousin was around 12 or so (she's almost 30), we were sitting around the table eating dinner and she very quietly left the table to rummage through her room followed by her brother's room across the hallway. After about 15 minutes she comes back empty handed, cleans her area and proceeds to sit in front of the tv. Her mother and brother asked what she was looking for, she replied, "A man just asked for a blanket because he's cold. I couldn't find a extra one to give to him". We entertained it and asked what he looked like, she gave a random description of a older man with a scruffy beard, brown shirt and dirty jeans.

At that age we just chalked it up as imagination and left her alone. About a hour later the doorbell rings and my aunt answers it. She returns a few seconds later clearly shaken up and says, "There's a homeless man asking for a spare blanket. He's the man she was talking about". We all go to the door with my aunt to give him the blanket to see the scruffy homeless man in a dirty brown shirt and jeans. He politely takes the blanket, thanks her and leaves. My cousin states that was the man she was trying to help earlier.



S**t freaked me out for years.



TL;DR : Cousin tries to help a cold ghost but fails only to have it appear as a person to get a blanket.



#67 my 4 year old niece is constantly talking to her unseen companion named "bunny horse."

#68 Not *my* kid, but a kid my friend and I met at a party about 8 years ago. It's more of a story than just one thing she said.



So, my friend and I were in 8th grade, and we were with her mother for some kind of party, and there was this little girl who couldn't have been any older than 5. She was the only other kid there, so my friend's mom made us go play with her.



This was the creepiest girl I've ever met. She asked us if we wanted to play a game, and we said sure. The game was called "kill you" and it worked by her jumping on us and trying to strangle us. We told her we didn't want to play that game anymore so she came up with a new game.



"You be the mommy, and you be the daddy. Then I'll kill the mommy, and I'll kill the daddy."



She played that game the same way as "kill you", by jumping on us and trying to strangle us. After we got her off us, she walked away into the kitchen and started looking for stuff. We asked her what she was looking for, and she replied with "a knife to kill you with". Her mom saw her in the kitchen and asked if she needed something, she said she was thirsty or hungry or something.



Anyway, this kid was creepy. I think the only reason we didn't run away screaming was because she was less than 1/3 our size and it was just too odd to really think it was real.



We still talk about that creepy kid sometimes.

#69 My son (4 at the time) turned to me and said, "Who was the old woman with the red eyes and long fingernails that was talking to me in the sunroom?"



I had no answer for him.

#70 This one is about me. When I was little. I told my dad there were people on the roof. He didn't think anything of it...until he heard, "the sound of 100 feet running across the roof. He went out side to shine a flashlight(the old roof was flat, you could see the top if you were far enough back) and he saw nothing. He asked me if I saw anything, I said, "The grey man daddy. He was at all the windows." It still freaks me out to think about it even though I don't even remember it.

#71 Not that anyone will ever see this, but supposedly when I was a child, I would stand up in my crib, point out the window, and say, "They're coming! They're coming!"

I would also refer to my child-speak/gibberish as 'their language.'

#72 When I was 4, my mom and I were driving my aunt home 2 hours south of where we lived. We were in a hilly area and it was around 8 or 9 at night during the winter (which means here in Ohio, it's pretty much pitch black outside). I looked out the window, pointed up to a hill and said "Mommy! Mommy! I used to live up there a long, long time ago."



We stayed at my aunt's house that night and on the way back the next morning, I said the same thing around the same hill. My mom decided to look up there and see where I said I used to live.



On the top of the hill, there's a little cemetary.



I never believed her until 2 years ago on my way home from my aunt's house, I looked up on that hill and I saw it. I nearly sh*t my pants.



#73 When I was a nanny, this 6 year old boy had this "christmas elf" doll that sat on his shelf and looked terrifying.



The kid would tell me everyday how it came to life at night and danced around his room and told him secrets.



One time i made the mistake of asking what kind of secrets and the kid freaked out and shouted at me, "I CAN'T TELL YOU! HE TOLD ME NOT TO TELL ANYONE!" then he stood on his bed and shouted at the doll, "MOVE! MOVE!!!!!!! I'VE SEEN HIM MOVE! MOVE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"



#74 Not me, but my sister was babysitting our cousins and the youngest one, who was probably 5 or 6 at the time, says that he is afraid of the "Grandma people" that live in the basement. I would be scared to death of Grandma people.

#75 5 year old: "Mommy, when you die I want to put you in a glass jar so I can keep you and see you forever"



To which the 6 year old responds: "That's stupid. Where are you gonna find a jar that big?"

#76 My co-worker's four year old daughter always thought that the rattling of the water pipes in the kitchen cupboards were "white wolves" and the sound always scared her.



One day she was sitting at the kitchen table and she said, "Mom. The white wolves aren't bad... they're our friends!"



Her mom encouraged the idea by saying, "Yes! The white wolves are protecting us. They are our friends."



Then her daughter added in, "They're our friends, but not the man who crawls on the floor and stands by my bed".

#77 "Before I was born here, I had a sister, right? Her and my other Mom are so old now. They were ok when the car was on fire, but I sure wasn't!"



He was maybe 5 or 6 years old? It was totally out of the blue..

#78 I've got a few stories from my own childhood actually.



I remember one time my mom told me when I was about 2~3 I told her that I was once a firefighter and died fighting a house fire.



There was another time when I was 2 years old, at my grandmother's house, when I inexplicably walked up to the glass coffee table and smashed my head straight through it. I didn't cry or say anything, just did it. I still don't know why or even remember doing it.

#79 My cousin is autistic & I watched him so much when he was little that he called me 'Mom' for a few years...anyway, one day he's talking in his odd babble, & I'm talking back to him like "Oh yeah? Is that so? Well okay then, whatever you say..." when he says in a complete sentence "Go away, I'm talking to myself." he was only about 4 & hadn't ever spoken a full sentence before & didn't do it again for another probably 2 or 3 years.

#80 Not my child but my nephew, he kept talking about this " Niño" living in the basement.

#81 "You can't be happy, Dad. You don't know the joy of the Lord." My then 12 year old daughter when she learned I am an atheist last year.

#82 Not my son, but my little brother. He was probably five at the time. I saw him crawling around on all fours and I said, "Luke what are you doing?"

He looked me in the eye and with a completely straight face he whispered "Sometimes I do creepy things."

Then he crawled away. I didn't feel very safe in my house for the next few weeks.

#83 I don't remember the exact details, but my 2 year old son would talk about "that old man with red eyes" in his room....creepy

#84 Not my child, but my nephew had the scariest conversation with his mum which went like this:

Nephew: "Mummy, when will I be reborn?"

His mum: "What, out of mummy's tummy?"

Nephew: "No. Out of the darkness"

#85 My 5 year old daughter, just 3 weeks ago, said she wants to die. That was a tough one.

#86 Kids are terrifying. My parents and I used to live with my grandmother when I was around 2-3, and I always used to say I saw a man in a green coat walking around the house. I think I said I talked to him, but I can't remember at all. My nana still brings it up pretty frequently.

#87 6 yr Old Daughter: "Whatcha doin, Dad?"



Me: "I'm gonna take a shower."



Daughter: "Okay, have fun! Don't forget, I'm watching you with my secret cameras!" <skips away>



Me: "...."

#88 Not my kid, but my mom told me this when I turned 27:



When I was 7, I told her I knew how to cure aids.



"Oh? How," she asked.



"Kill your girlfriend or boyfriend before you have sex."



They took me to a shrink after that.

#89 My favorite story is from my niece, not my kids. She was around 5, and it was Thanksgiving. Before we ate we were playing around and she bit me. I yelped "ouch", then scolded her. After dinner I go in to the living room and she's there, alone. She walks up, grabs my arm and says "this time, try not to scream so loud" and sinks her teeth in to my flesh.

#90 My 3 year old niece refuses to go into my barn because she sees "dead bones hanging."

#91 I was in my room on the computer at about 11, which is late for my sister to be awake even now. I was thinking about bed, but then my sister knocks on the door. She was maybe 10 at the time, so not so young that she doesn't know when she's dreaming. She wanted to sleep in my room because she was sad and scared. I asked her why, and she said, "I watched your sons burn up in the fire. Their screams are keeping me up."

WHAT IS THIS, NOW?

#92 My toddler went through a phase where she would just constantly say 'hi' to things. "Hi hi hi hi hi hi"



One day, it came out sounding more like "Die die die die die"



So I say to her "What's that you're saying?"



And she turns to face me and just whispers "Diiiieeeeeee......."