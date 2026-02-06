Many of the following texts you’ll read go from 0 to 100 really quickly. A lot of them involved heinous acts with violent endings that you’ll only see or read about in crime thrillers.

#1 I went to a music festival with a friend. He came back from the porta potties with a drunk girl who could barely stand. He told me that she had lost her friends, and said that we should take her back to our tent and get her drunker to see what we could make happen. I told him we weren’t going to do that and found her friends in under 5 minutes.

#2 His exact words: “you know who is the best guy? Andrew Tate”. Never saw that dude again, hard pass. Was a bummer as he was my first friend in that city, seemed normal up until that.

#3 Another thread recently recalled this memory of an old "friend."



I was super tight with this dude for a couple of high school years. We were both into guitar, so we'd jam out a lot, skate, that kind of thing.



I had dogs. He was at my house often, and always interacted with them. They liked him. This will be pertinent in a moment.



Summer after sophomore year, he got his license. He also got an absolute piece of trash AMC Spirit. Naturally, the first thing he did was call me up, come get me, and drive around all day.



Taking me home, one turn from my house, we passed a dog loose on the side of the road. This very good friend, who I had laughed with, made music with, and genuinely enjoyed the company of for most of two years, deliberately swerved to try to hit the dog. He missed; or rather, the dog dodged away in time.



I didn't say anything in the moment; I was in shock. The shock broke when he pulled into the driveway, put it in park, and made some remark about missing the dog. I didn't say a word. I got out, walked around to the driver side and snatched him out of the car and went to work. This was the first time I recall in my life intending to *hurt* someone. I was gonna beat him until I got tired.



I only got about 10 or 15 seconds, though, before my mom ran out and broke it up. He got in the car and was gone, and I got the third degree...until I told her why. She then wished she'd given me another half a minute. 😁



He avoided me like the plague after that. He works for Border Patrol now, I swear to god.

#4 One of my best friends in high school, Joe, nice guy but dork/video game kid. His mom passed when he was 15ish. He wasn't close with her because his grandma pretty much raised him. He got 200k of the life insurance, no idea who thought that was a good idea. He was spending probably 10k/week on nonsense. Money dried up at first then started coming in again. One day randomly he was nowhere to be found and we found out he was picked up by the FBI for robbing 7 or 8 banks to sustain lifestyle.



Eventually he got out of jail, met a random woman who was pregnant, and decided to put himself as the dad on the birth certificate. After like 1 month post-birth, the mom vanished. Joe was raising this baby solo and it was way too much for him to handle. He was found in a creek a couple years later, they think he was walking home from work and had a few too many drinks in the woods and blacked out + drowned. Such a crazy situation.



Edit: People asked about his daughter. Joe's Grandma took custody. She's such a saint, we all always called her "grandma" too. I didn't know her name until years later. She's in her roughly mid-80s and is still taking care of Cheyenne (the daughter). I genuinely think she might be staying alive simply to care for this girl.

#5 Had a friend and roommate who called me up a couple of years after we graduated college. He offered me a job with a 6 figure salary at his new startup. I declined because I didn't want to move.





Turns out it was a front that he was using to launder money. A few years later I was sharing about this story and someone told me that it sounded like he wanted me to be the fall guy, which in hindsight made a lot of sense. .

#6 Went to school with this guy. Cool dude.



So a year or two after leaving I open the newspaper and there he is on trial for armed robbery of a casino.



Apparently he had developed a bit of a gambling problem after leaving home for university and this was his debt payment plan.

#7 I had this friend who my husband and I hung out with a lot.



He went off his meds and hurt his mom badly.



She cornered me in a parking lot one afternoon before his sentencing trial and begged me to write a character witness statement and let the judge know he was "perfectly safe" when on his medications. She wanted me to do this so the judge would go easy on him. I told her I could not do that as I knew he was prone to skipping and going off his medication, making him an unsafe person who needed a lot more help than he was getting.



Never talked to the guy again after that. He was my friend, but I'm not willing to let dangerous people like that in my life.

#8 I found out my neighbor had a "shrine" to the woman who lived there before me. Dozens of candid photos were pinned to the basement beams, including some taken through her windows. I moved out the following week.

#9 Invited my brother to a baby shower in my friend group (all late 30s early 40s). He met a young lady who was also an invite from outside the group, same age group. She was funny and fun. They hit it off and made plans to hang out. They went out for a night of drinking, went back to his place, she gave him a mickey, knocked him out, she called a friend and they robbed him and his apartment. After we all got involved he got most of his stuff back and the girl apologized and said that wasnt her any more, it was just an old habit. She wasnt allowed to come around any more.

#10 I'm a high school teacher. I had a co-worker who was a kind of mentor for my first few years when I was getting started. She was beloved by students and other teachers, had great test scores, leader across the district, all that jazz. Then, it was revealed that she'd groomed a then 16-year-old student. Got suspended from work and arrested.

#11 No longer a friend, but when we were still talking-he told me he had held onto some risqué selfies his wife had taken, and that he intended to use them for revenge if she ever cheated or filed for divorce. I decided to cut him out of my life not long after. .

#12 My buddy's granddad. Super chill guy, fought in Korea, got in to computers when computers were just punch cards. He used to tell us stories about his youth, give us rides around town and came to all of our soccer games. He's the guy that taught me how to drive stick shift and how to throw a punch.



A few months after his passing, I was going through picture albums... He had a literal child bride. Like, she was 13 or 14 when he was almost 30. Not my buddy's grandma, either. The marriage only lasted a year before she "went back to Korea and was never heard from again.".

#13 Met a dude over RuneScape WAY back in the day. We became really good friends. We’re friends for over 15 years. Met IRL a few times and hung out, always games together in a small group but him and I were like BEST friends.



There were a few women in the gaming group and they kinda abruptly left. I’m married with children and happily so. He was always single and had admitted to me a few times he was jealous of my life. I never understood why, he came from a wealthy family. They were working class but wealthy. HUGE home, literal mansion on a lake, 4 boats, more cars than I could count, the dude had an entire floor of the house and a wrap around balcony to himself. He got whatever he wanted when he wanted. I come from a dirt poor family and worked my way seriously outta the gutter to get what I have. Everything he had was better or nicer than what I had, all I had he didn’t was a wife and child. I never cared or seen him as lesser but he seen me with jaded eyes.



He sent some messages to my wife that were *not okay* and I confronted him. He tried to lie at first but you can’t when someone’s got the screenshots to prove it. I ended up talking to some of our former gamer friends that were women. Turns out he was being extremely creepy to them and had gotten so bad one actually had called the cops. He found out where she lived via internet stalking and drove to her state without asking or saying anything to try and “game and hang”. Another one was going thru stressful stuff and he was trying to manipulate her into moving in with him and kept telling her he’d take care of her.



Ended up parting ways, it’s been over a year now since we’ve spoke. He claims to have a girlfriend and doing good but idk, lines were crossed that were not supposed to be. It also creeps me out because aside from the other things, he’s 30 and the girl he’s with just turned 21. He says she’s also autistic and from what I’ve seen of her profile (I admit I looked) she doesn’t seem to be mentally the age of 21, but younger and thus easily manipulated. She’s extremely religious and already living with him. I can’t help but wonder what will happen if she ends up pregnant due to her and her family



Being extremely religious but him not wanting to have children but refusing to use protection to prevent that. I get the jist she’ll follow whatever she says due to being mentally handicapped and also very old school religious. Gives me the ick. We sent a message to the girl AND the person she had listed as her mom but all we got back was a message from the former friend saying not to do that again.



Really opened my eyes to how you can know someone so long and not actually know them.

#14 My (20 at the time) second roommate (19 at the time), very charismatic, he was the life of the party and all around a really funny guy, would meet new people easy and try to get them to go to his church, then he moved in with me, never paid rent and started stealing, we thought it was another friend until my buddy's brother took him to GameStop to trade in an Xbox controller and the employee said, "this is like the 5th one you brought in this week", so ya needless to say I was done with him, I paid back all my friends for their stolen stuff and let my friends brother into my apartment to steal my roommates guitar (he owed him a lot of money at that point), after all this I found out from my sister (15 at the time)that he would invite her friends and other girls her age over to our place, he got 3 girls pregnant in less than a year, all of them were under 16.

#15 I travel for work with a group of team mates. We were all pretty friendly and close after being around each other all the time. One team mate went away on a training while the rest of us were on a work trip. Then we got word that he was escorted out of the training by police and got arrested. We spent all day racking our minds about why he could have been arrested and we couldn't think of anything serious. It turns out he was hiding cameras in people's rooms at every hotel we ever stayed at, and had footage of all of us on the team in our hotel rooms doing who knows what. Apparently he got caught hiding cameras in a couple of women's rooms who were attending the training and he admitted to it right away when the police questioned him. So now he's being investigated by the FBI and is probably going to be in jail for the rest of him life if he gets charged for every person he spied on. We never expected anything, and we're all pretty weird in our own way, but he'd rarely come out with us when we went out to restaurants after work or when we went to get drinks. I guess that's because he was busy hiding cameras in our rooms.

#16 Back in uni I casually knew a Hungarian exchange student, who was probably the funniest person I've ever met. The stories he told were like something out of Borat, especially with his accent. Then I heard from his roommate that he also had a habit of sleepwalking with his pocket knife out and breaking random objects. Once he poked through the roommate's door and had no memory of it in the morning. Somehow the weirdest part was that the roommate felt no need to move out or do anything about it. He just locked his door at night.

#17 Worked with a dude. He definitely had the prison vibe, lots of crazy blue tattoos and big muscles but he was extremely chill. He loved dogs and would save tennis balls we found so he could create a pile by a local lake so they could always have a supply. Found out about 5 months working with him that he had just gotten out of a 22 year sentence.

#18 I went to school with someone a grade above me who at the time was huge into boyscouts to the point that he earned every badge you could and claimed that he was the #1 boyscout in America for the year he finished earning all of his badges. He was a bit weird but overall very nice to everyone.



His senior year when he was 18 he was caught texting/grooming a 4th grade girl. Rather than go to Jail he attended counseling and did probation but then the year after he graduated he was caught again texting/grooming a 4th grade girl but this time he tried to meetup with her when her parents weren't home which ended up in him getting arrested.



It later came out through his little brother who I was friends with that apparently he had tried to tell his dad about his feelings/attractions a couple months before the first incident because he knew they were wrong and wanted help. But his dad said no and didn't want anyone knowing even a therapist so he instead tried to beat it out of him.

#19 Coworker (we’ll call him Burt) left his enormous poops in toilets all over work (offices, locker rooms) - he said he needed his logs to stew and break up so he could flush without clogging the toilets. But Burt wouldn’t flush them - he just left the pot stewing and steaming for the next person to walk into.



He did this for years because no one caught him leaving the bathroom right after. We finally put 2+2 together when another coworker (Dan) went to help Burt move - Dan needed to pee and when he walked into the bathroom - there was the pot stewing. Dan reported back to us at work and it was game over.

#20 A girl I knew in high school debate class, who was pretty much just a girly girl I thought, went to Syria and became an ISIS battalion leader and trained other women and girls in military tactics, and is now serving 20 years in federal prison.

#21 Not a friend, a neighbor when i was 12/13



We were in the same lessons too, and he was so funny. No one at school (except me) knew the kind of violence he was going through at home. Once, his dad broke his arm because he skipped a lesson without telling him.

#22 Was hanging out with a HS buddy and he asked if I wanted to go drinking with a guy from his job at some chick's house. So I was down and so all 3 of us went over with some beer and hangout.



The chick had a friend over so it was five of us hanging out watching TV and listening to music. Just hanging out an having a good time. Now this was my first time meeting his work buddy and he seemed normal.



We keep getting drunk and his work buddy gets so drunk he passes out. So we start messing with him. Then we pull off his shoes, and a some women's panties fall out. The chick took and closer look and realized it was one of hers!





Dude was a panty thief!! She freaked out of course and kicked us all out!! Don't blame her and we never talked to dude again.

#23 "When I drink, I become a different person."



I assume that means grouchy or melancholy, but it turns out that different person was very, very stabby.

#24 My friend had a large dog (an Akita) and apparently the dogs stomach flipped. Instead of rushing him to the emergency vet because it was too late, him and his father choked the dog out to ends its suffering. This still bothers me down to my core.

#25 Local musician friend, I knew him since middle school and he was always a good friend. Everyone thought he was the coolest guy and he really was and is a ladies man.



Anyways, him and his sister have been FWB for years.



I only found out after I started dating her.

#26 Didn't really think about it at the time but every serious girlfriend was young. Like he turned 18 after his turned 14. 19 year old college freshman as a 29 year old. Anyone his age was very short lived.

#27 I had this friend who was the definition of a 'nice guy,' always helpful and sweet. One day, I was helping him move out of his apartment and a box accidentally tipped over. Among his things, I found a small silk pouch. Inside was a pair of my lace underwear I thought I’d lost months ago at a pool party... and a few other 'souvenirs' from other girls in our group. He hadn't just 'found' them; he had a dated collection. The way he just stood there, totally calm, trying to explain it away was the most chilling part. I haven't spoken to him since.

#28 Years ago, my boyfriend’s friend started dating a girl. She seemed trashy, but she was fun enough. Long story short, when there was a mystery baby found in a dumpster, her name was brought up as a suspect. Turns out, it was hers. It wasn’t bf’s friend’s though. The baby would have been conceived before they got together.

#29 I thought we got along well but then I found out they had BPD and were mirroring me.....





Then I found out they were lying about almost everything I thought knew about them. Then I found out they were also schizophrenic and preferred not to take their meds and medicated with alcohol instead. .

#30 Had a good friend who casually told me he was seeing and sleeping with a high school boy. He was 27.

#31 I worked in a supermarket and there was a guy who worked in the wines and spirits aisle. He was always really friendly and nice. At Christmas he would volunteer to be Santa for the colleagues’ kids during their party.



One day, he came in late for his shift and got pulled into the office. Turns out he was in court that day being sentenced to possessing thousands of indecent images of children. (Idk why he was able to come into work that day but our store manger found out and told him he needed to go home).

#32 My friend who believes K-pop star Jeong knows who he is and has somehow been in his life since she was born . Despite almost never leaving the house and only ever seeing her on YouTube .