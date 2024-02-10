ADVERTISEMENT

Some say that the way to a person’s heart is through their stomach, and, considering how much of romance is food-related, this must be true. Be it a dinner date, buying your partner chocolates on a special occasion (or no occasion at all), or snacking on popcorn together curled up comfortably in front of the TV—there always seems to be munchies involved.

That’s why with Valentine's Day fast approaching, we’ve decided to share some snack inspo for the day filled with love, and, of course, food. Scroll down to find examples of treats, ranging from sweet to savory, from complex to simple (it’s the thought that counts, right?) and see if there’s anything you might want to spoil your significant other—or yourself—with this Valentine’s Day.

Seeking to learn more about how important showing love and appreciation is, Bored Panda got in touch with the author and relationship expert, Professor and former Chair in the Department of Psychology at Monmouth University, Dr. Gary W. Lewandowski Jr., who was kind enough to answer a couple of our questions. You will find his thoughts in the text below.