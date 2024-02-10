80 Times People Made Awesome Snacks For Valentine’s Day And Shared Pics So You Can Recreate Them (New Pics)
Some say that the way to a person’s heart is through their stomach, and, considering how much of romance is food-related, this must be true. Be it a dinner date, buying your partner chocolates on a special occasion (or no occasion at all), or snacking on popcorn together curled up comfortably in front of the TV—there always seems to be munchies involved.
That’s why with Valentine's Day fast approaching, we’ve decided to share some snack inspo for the day filled with love, and, of course, food. Scroll down to find examples of treats, ranging from sweet to savory, from complex to simple (it’s the thought that counts, right?) and see if there’s anything you might want to spoil your significant other—or yourself—with this Valentine’s Day.
Seeking to learn more about how important showing love and appreciation is, Bored Panda got in touch with the author and relationship expert, Professor and former Chair in the Department of Psychology at Monmouth University, Dr. Gary W. Lewandowski Jr., who was kind enough to answer a couple of our questions. You will find his thoughts in the text below.
This post may include affiliate links.
This Was My First Attempt At My Mom's Italian Peach Cookies I Made For Valentine's Day. Very Happy The Way They Turned Out
A Little Valentine's Day Cake I Made
I'm Currently Thinking Of New Valentine's Day Designs, But I Don't Think I'll Ever Be Able To Top These
One doesn’t need to be a scientist to determine that acts of kindness can positively affect people’s relationships. Though there is research to back that up, as studies show that receiving compliments and appreciation, as well as gifts or any acts of kindness, makes people feel loved. That’s why while making cookies or dipping some fruit in chocolate might not seem like much, in a romantic relationship, small gestures can make a big difference.
“It’s important to continually do things to support the relationship and help it to thrive. We often think of grand gestures, but the everyday little things we do to show our partner we care for them are immensely important. Of those, it’s the gestures our partner may not even notice—the invisible support—that are especially helpful,” Dr. Gary W. Lewandowski Jr. told Bored Panda in a recent interview.
Valentine’s Day Set
Still working on getting consistencies right and dealing with catering, but I’m really happy with the progress I’ve made as a hobby decorator this past year.
It's February! Time To Start Thinking About The Perfect Valentine's Gifts For The Deserving Nerds In Your Life
According to professor of philosophy at University of Haifa, Aaron Ben-Zeév Ph.D., in a genuine long-term loving relationship, it’s the small gestures that tend to weigh more than grand actions, which tend to express a momentary mood rather than profound love. In a piece for Psychology Today, he suggested that, “Love is not one big gesture; it is rather a combination of a million little things expressed in pleasant and kind daily actions.”
Surveys found that more than half of Americans appreciate an unexpected act of kindness, be it a small yet thoughtful gift, a treat, or a spontaneous trip to the beach.
According to Prof. Ben-Zeév, “Profound love, like a happy life, combines the enduring continuum of the little things with the bigger, more meaningful things. The latter spices up romantic relationships and life, but it is not the main course.”
Galactic Valentine's Cookies
Valentine's Cookies For Chicken Lovers
My Valentine's Day Gift To My Boyfriend
Acts of kindness can make both the person on the receiving end and the person spreading said kindness feel good. Being kind to others is believed to boost the production of feel-good hormones, such as serotonin and dopamine, and linked to reducing blood pressure and the stress hormone, cortisol; it also helps people foster their sense of belonging and relationships with those around them.
Happy Valentine's Day To Everyone. I Made A Bear Couple For My Little Lover
It Looks So Delicious
Valentine's Day Macaron Design
The kind—and delicious—gestures on this list are clear expressions of appreciation, showing that the people who made them must really care for the recipient, be it a significant other, a friend, or a beloved family member. That’s because there is no more valuable gift than time, and making a cookie version of Darth Vader likely requires quite a bit of it.
I Ran Out Of Time During The Holidays To Make A Gingerbread House, So I Decided To Make A Valentine/Spring Sugar Cookie House
Happy Valentine’s Day
Rose-Shaped Ravioli. Once Thought Making Homemade Pasta Was A Complex Task, But Jokes On Me – It’s Easier Than Baking Cookies
Another great example of how significant seemingly small gestures are in people’s relationships is the so-called “orange peel theory”. Based on the process of peeling an orange, the theory is more focused on the underlying messages that are shared when a person asks their partner to peel the fruit for them rather than the sticky—even if fragrant—peels left in their palms; the partner’s response in such a situation can be quite telling.
Cupid Hit The Mark With This Adorable And Delicious Valentine's Snack Board
We Both Had The Same Idea
I had to work the night shift on our first Valentine's Day as a couple. I ordered a heart pizza to do something special. Ten minutes later, there was a knock at the door, and apparently, my boyfriend had the same idea.
I Made Some Snail-Themed Valentine's Day Cookies
If a person is willing to make Valentine's-themed macarons or sweat over decorating galactic Valentine’s cookies, they’re arguably more than likely to peel an orange for their partners, too. (In the word’s of Bobby Caldwell, What you won't do, do for love.)
One of the likely reasons for that—in addition to the love they feel for their partners, of course—is the fact that nurturing a loving bond tends to positively affect them, too. According to Prof. Lewandowski, “Our romantic relationships impact our happiness, life satisfaction, work productivity, as well as our mental and physical health.”
The expert shared that three of the key ingredients of a strong relationship, in his opinion, are mutual respect, the ability to grow together, and being each other’s best friend. As for where the snacks stand in such a relationship, the expert believes that food has the power to bring people together and cooking for our partner is a great way to show our love.
Who Says You Can't Play With Your Food? One Of My Valentine's Options This Year
Homemade Chocolate Cupcakes With Flower Swiss Buttercream
Valentine's Day = Bring On The Cookie Puns
It seems that quite a few people are planning to commemorate the love-filled day, be it by making cookies, having a romantic dinner at home, or going out to celebrate their love. Statista revealed that this year, roughly half of coupled up Americans are expected to celebrate Valentine’s Day (and spend around 26 billion U.S. dollars on it).
Tea Brownies. It's Delicious, Cute, And Recommended For Valentine's Day
Valentine's Day Cookie Sets I Made This Year
You Brie-Long With Me
If you’re seeking more inspiration on how to surprise your loved one, check out these Valentine’s Day ideas for a perfect celebration or continue to browse these hilarious gifts your partner will love or ideas for something more thoughtful.
Show Yourself Some Love This Valentine’s Day. Making Dumplings Is A Fun Activity To Do With Friends, Family And Partners. It’s Also A Wonderful Thing To Do By Yourself
Heart-Shaped Macaron
"The Last Of Us"-Themed Pie With Strawberry Filling And Short Crust Pie Pastry
Heart-Shaped Roasted Garlic And Rosemary Potatoes With Chipotle Aioli
Valentine's Day Caramel Apples
Valentine's Day Breakfast
I Made Some Miniature Pies For My Sister's Valentine's Day Bake Sale
The Cake I Made Today For Valentine's Day For My Dear Wife
When The Husband Doesn't Like Valentine's Day, But You Still Want To Make Something Cute
Yes, my punctuation is flawed, I just wanted to make a funny cake. I know I could've fixed it but oh, well.