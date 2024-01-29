Put a fun twist on Valentine's Day 2024 with our wacky but endearing gift recommendations from Amazon. This article will guide you through a selection of hilarious presents, from comical candles that bring scents and smiles into any room, to lovable toilet paper that shows your affection in the most unexpected way.

#1 For The Lovebird Who's Also A Foodie, This Parody Cookbook Is Like A Love Letter With Recipes. Watch As They Fall Head Over Heels For Every 'Fowl' Play! Share icon Review: "Everyone got a big kick out of reading through this. Who thought reading a cookbook could be fun?! Haha. Awesome book honestly but the recipes were a bit fancier than I would normally cook. Gave to a friend that cooks more and LOVES it" - Samantha Y

#2 Who Needs Flowers When You Can Have A Bouquet That's Tasty And Tenacious? Give The Gift Of Savory Snacking To Your Meat-Loving Main Squeeze Share icon Review: "What a fun man gift for Valentine’s Day! We are Keto so this was perfect for him. The packaging was adorable and the meat is so tasty. Highly recommend!" - Karin

#3 Nothing Like A Candle That Smells Like Fresh-Baked Love While Sneakily Asking, "Babe, Have You Smelled Bofa...deez Nutz?" Perfect For Snuggles And Snickers! Share icon Review: "Smells absolutely amazing and the jar and label are great quality. It’s expensive for the size but for the one I’m giving this too it’s worth it for the laugh." - Kim

#4 Gift This Sudsy Surprise In The Shape Of A Ring And Provide A Cleansing Experience That’s Both Thoughtful And Thigh-Slappingly Hilarious. Why Not Add A Sparkle To Your Man’s Shower Routine? Share icon Review: "I originally bought this as a gift for a friend, but also, later, bought one for myself. It's great for a quick laugh, sure, but......actually trying to use the product is the real punchline. You have to effectively have-your-way with this product in order to use it properly. Be prepared for an awkward moment of slow realization that you look like a total perv if you use your hips to achieve the cleaning motion with this soap, instead of your hand. Also, a bit of "swelling" may occur while using this product. When that happens, you may very well have to break the soap in order to remove it from your person, as it will become locked in place. Other than that, I think it's great!" - His Royal Dudeness

#5 Forget A Slice Of Love, Give A Whole Box This Valentine’s Day With Socks That Come Delivered Hotter Than Your Favorite Pizza! Share icon Review: "The BEST present I could have found for my pizza lover love. He went bonkers, he wouldn’t leave the box! The socks are super cute but he refuses to wear them because just the way they came looks way too cool. Not only that, but I received personalized emails from the creators, which only added to the sweetness of this present. Thank you." - Ava

#6 Whether It’s Movie Night Or Just A Lazy Sunday, These Magnetic Holding Hands Socks Are Like A High-Five For Your Feet Share icon Review: "Santa got these for me and my husband, and we absolutely love them!!! Our socks love each other just as much as we do! Not only are they the cutest thing ever but they are very very comfortable and have the band around the arch, sometimes when you buy novelty socks the toe section is uncomfortable but these are great!" - megan

#7 Pen Your Petty In The Prettiest Way With A Paper Tantrum Notepad This Valentine's. It's The Gift That Says You're All About Hashing It Out — Hilariously Share icon Review: "This was a gift to my gf. I've uploaded a picture of the first one she used haha" - Introspective Panda

#8 From 'Brief' Encounters To Comedic Comfort, Laugh Your Way Into Their Heart (And Pants) With Underwear That's As Funny As Your Valentine's Puns Share icon Review: "I purchased these for my husband and they are now his favorite. He makes sure to show me when he’s wearing them." - Tanya R

#9 Transform Your Taste-Testing Date Night With A Gift That's Sure To Have You Both Smitten And Smacking Your Lips In Sweet Disbelief Share icon Review: "Hear me out! If you are looking for way to spice🌶️ up the bedroom Sugar💦™️ is a must❗️ The product elevated my taste for intimacy in the bedroom. My man and I are impressed with this product. Make sure you do NOT chew the tablets you must let them dissolve on your tounge. The tablet taste last for around a hour depending on your activities. I was highly impressed with this product and I will be purchasing it again.😈🌶️💦" - Aleece Christensen

#10 Elevate Your Valentine’s Tease Level With A Pack Of Subtle Butt Gas Neutralizers — Because Love Means Never Having To Say, 'Excuse Me' Share icon Review: "I absolutely love this product. It might have actually saved my marriage. And now I can get good nights rest." - Coll

#11 Gift Your Single Pal A Chuckle This Valentine's Day With Grow A Boyfriend. Trust Us, He Won't Steal The Blankets Or Forget Anniversaries! Share icon Review: "I'm quoting the person who received the gift: " At least 50% more entertaining than all my Tinder's previous dates. Thanks! " She also has decided to plant it so she cans watch it grows" - Chloé Mar

#12 Protect His Precious Cargo From Sweat And Stick — Happy Nuts Comfort Cream Is The Valentine's Gag Gift That's Practical, But Will Still Have Him Cracking Up (In Comfort) Share icon Review: "After all the many jokes we've made about the name, this product of happy nuts is also really good. I put it in my husband's stocking for Christmas and he really likes it! It's his new favorite personal hygiene item. He says it feels really great, soft, and the consistency is good, not too thick and not too thin. (Ohhh the jokes just write themselves 😂) I foresee this being something we buy on the regular. We live in the South and it's hot and humid and dealing with sweaty and chaftng private areas is a real battle. I'm glad he likes my gift, I just hope he tires of asking me to feel his .... Because the Happy Nuts makes them feel "really nice and soft like pillows!" Sigh...." - Cairo

#13 Wrap Your Significant Other In A Fin-Tastic Shark Blanket This Valentine's Day. Because Being Eaten By Love Has Never Been Cozier, Or Funnier! Share icon Review: "I ordered the XL. I sized up after reading the reviews and I'm glad I did. It is warm, but roomy. It's not snug, like pajamas. The mouth hangs open, so I can easily move my arms, or remove the head if needed. The first night I had it, I slept it in. Perfect! I woke up, on my side, with my legs curled under me and my feet out of the flippers. It was like sleeping in a sleeping bag. The blanket is heavy enough to make me feel warm, but not so heavy that I get uncomfortably hot. I also don't feel claustrophobic in it. I'm 5'4", and built thick. I recommend sizing up if you want it roomy." - Kanoe Namahoe

#14 Let The Games Begin With The Most Heart-Throbbing Competition Of The Year. Challenge Your Partner To A Romantic Game For Couples; It's Fun, Flirty, And The Prize Is Always Love Share icon Review: "I got this so my boyfriend and I could get to know each other more. We planned one night to sit down go through some of the "Talk" cards - which is mostly conversation starters and questions designed to see how well you know each other. We played by asking each other some of the questions to see how accurate we are. Then moved onto the "Flirt" questions that were more questions but with a little more spice! Then the "Dare" questions are definitely made for when you guys are feeling pretty close. Definitely made for a night in. Even without planning for a specific night, we occasionally will play the game for a few minutes. I definitely recommend this as it was exactly what I ordered. The cards are well made and are cute in the holder" - LWhite

#15 Ignite Some Playful Passion With A Cologne That Claims To Be A Magnet In A Mist. It's The Cheeky Valentine That Smells Like Irresistible Fun Share icon Review: "They claim this to be a “pheromone” cologne. We all know true pheromones attract the opposite sex. I’ve tried a couple of these “colognes” over the years. All with a stale, musky smell, none attracting women. It may be that I attracted them with chemicals. 😎 But in all seriousness, this is an amazing and, according to her, a very sexual, young, and delicious smelling cologne. I’ve used it now a couple of times. Smells great. It does what it says (or implies) it does. This is a quality product for any guy living an upscale, fast-paced life that likes to know that “they” like the way he smells. Highly recommend." - NGM

#16 When They Say, "Do Everything Together," They Mean It. Keep Your Valentine's Day Interesting With Toilet Tag, Because True Love Knows No Bounds — Not Even Bathroom Doors Share icon Review: "My husband and I had a great time playing this game! We have been together 11 yrs and it was a great way to get to know each other even better and have some fun and laughs in the process!" - Christopher Brickner

#17 Snack And Seduce This Valentine's Day By Gifting A Candy Bra; It's The Deliciously Delectable Garment That's Just As Much Fun To Wear As It Is To Eat Share icon Review: "I wore this over a bikini top as a halloween costume (sugar baby)! It lasted all day and all night and is so sturdy that i would wear it again too! So unless you are trying to bite it or rip it, then it won’t fall apart! Literally so cute too" - Brooklynne Gilman

#18 Whether It's Spaghetti Or Salad, Remind Your Valentine With Every Bite That You're Utterly 'Forking' Smitten With Them — Puns Intended Share icon Review: "I’ll be placing this fork at the dinner table this valentines. It’s study, big, and the writing is clear to read. Will be hand washing because I don’t know if it’s dishwasher safe but I’m very happy with it." - Lizbelle V. Agostini

#19 Step Up Your Gifting Game With Custom Photo Socks! Nothing Screams "I'm Attached" Like Plastering Your Face On Bae's Ankles For That Unexpected Peek-A-Boo Moment Share icon Review: "I ordered these as a gag gift for my husband. I am very satisfied with the quality, I ordered a few more pair for my sons. I'm sure there will be request for more, so I will be back for more." - Maria A Gomez

#20 Blind Taste Tests Just Got A Whole Lot More Kissable! Challenge Your S.O. To A Lip-Balm Guessing Game And Have Yourselves A Merry Little (Flavorful) Make-Out Session Share icon Review: "Amazing! I was worried that the moisturizing wouldn’t be that good because of the juvenile like flavors but it is very good at moisturizing and the flavors are amazing! I’ve used some but not all already. The cotton candy and strawberry smell so good and apply well! I feel like the strawberry has a little bit of tint but it’s so little that I can’t tell if there is a tint or if I’m going crazy haha. They are just so cute and exactly like what I hoped they’d be like! Highly recommend this product for all ages. It does it’s job and has fun flavors! The packaging is just so cute as well! EDIT: I’ve been using them for a while now and they are still amazing. It’s so hard not to lick it off since they smell so good. I force myself to keep it on so they can moisturize my lips since that’s why I bought them. So good and still a very satisfied customer." - Amazon Customer

#21 Next Cuddle Session, Make Sure To Include The Third Wheel That's Always Appealing – The Weird Banana Stuffed Animal Share icon Review: "This guy made such a great gift that I bought one for our house. He enjoys hanging around the house on vents, the fridge, hiding in the pantry, and finding new spots to chill in. He also likes hanging out camouflaged with our bananas. He usually lives on my office shelf though. Great quality and fun gift." - B. M. B.

#22 No Dinner Reservations? No Problem! Unbox An Evening Of Loopy Games For Couples, Because The Best Connections Happen When You're Laughing And Tangled Up Together Share icon Review: "I was looking for a game to really amp up forplay and intimacy with my partner- this game did not disappoint! In the first night we tried new positions and learned things about one another after 4 years in our relationship. Its pricier but worth the money if you want to strengthen your bed game and relationship. Only thing I didn't like were questions about past flings/people. We don't care about that! But those are easily removable from the deck. Featured cards are from the fondles deck" - Amazon Customer

#23 Strut Into V-Day With Some Fuzz-Friendly Fashion. This Shirt's The Ultimate Shout-Out That Yes, The Beard Is Fabulous, And No, It's Definitely Not Available Share icon Review: "Came quickly. Perfect sizing (size large). Great color, product and so funny. He loves it!" - Amazon Customer

#24 Cupid's Got Nothing On This Toilet Paper – It's The Kind Of Gift That Says 'I Love The... Out Of You,' Quite Literally! Here's To Love That Can Handle Any Crap! Share icon Review: "tiny but cute got this for my husband since he spends quite some time on the tiolet LOL. for the price and size of it I would say it wasn't worth it but as someone mentioned before a lot definitely goes into this from the artist perspective would buy again for Father's Day or Valentines Day next year! :)" - Dominguez

#25 Forget Roses, This Year We’re Rolling With The Burritos Tortilla Throw Blanket For V-Day Snuggles So Good, Your So Will Be Burrito-Bly In Love Share icon Review: "I really love this burrito blanket! Its extremely soft and very nice to just cuddle with. I got the second size and the one extra dollar seems really worth it to me! As you can tell by the photo yes you can use this as your main blanket if you. Its VERY soft and comforting. And its just a perfect size to have on the go! I would 10/10 gift this to a friend as its a great price (around $20) and its an amazing thing to laugh and joke about! Now a few things is that my feet do tend to stick out but this depends on how I lay inside of it. also there is a tag but of course you can always take that off. But these aren't major factors for me at least because I use it when I sit down and it don't bother me! Out of everything I would highly recommend this burrito blanket! And you get a burrito bag lol." - Neel jahan

#26 Let's Face It, Nothing Says Love Like A Laugh And This Funny Valentine's Day Card Is The Perfect Way To Say 'I'm Only In This For The ... And Giggles'... And The Cuddles, Probably Share icon Review: "MOCO PAPER's Funny Valentine's Day Card for Him/Her is an absolute riot! This card, featuring a grey dog with a straightforward "I LOVE YOU" message, had us both laughing and appreciating its unique humor. The design is simple yet brilliantly funny, making it a perfect choice for anyone who appreciates a good laugh on Valentine's Day. The witty touch adds a delightful twist to the traditional romantic card, making it stand out from the usual sentimental options." - Sarah

#27 Seal The Deal This Valentine's Day With A Hilarious Custom Face Shaped Photo Pillow—it’s Like Saying, “I Love Your Face So Much, I Turned It Into A Squishy!” Now That's Real Pillow Talk Share icon Review: "This is the coolest thing ever!! When my bff told me I couldn't top the mug I gave her with my pic on it last year, I was up for the challenge!😂" - Amazon Customer