When last did you hand-write a letter to someone, and take the time to post it? For many of us, that's a thing of the past. We have email, mobile phones, social media and other instant ways to communicate.

But there's something super nostalgic about receiving a written letter or Christmas card... Walking to the mailbox, opening it up and being pleasantly surprised to see an envelope with your name and address scrawled across the front.

Despite the world embracing the digital era, it's nice to know that you can still see mailboxes scattered around neighborhoods during your daily walks. What's even better is when they aren't your average box-shaped style. Mailboxes come in all shapes and sizes, standing proud like full-time front desk employees, ready to greet the next visitor.

Bored Panda has put together a list of the most creative and cool mailboxes people have spotted around town. From lobsters to Lego, and even a lifeguard chair, many serve as the perfect inspiration to bring old-school letter-writing back into fashion. Let us know your favorites by upvoting them. We also explore the history of the postal service and you'll find that info between the images.