When last did you hand-write a letter to someone, and take the time to post it? For many of us, that's a thing of the past. We have email, mobile phones, social media and other instant ways to communicate.

But there's something super nostalgic about receiving a written letter or Christmas card... Walking to the mailbox, opening it up and being pleasantly surprised to see an envelope with your name and address scrawled across the front.

Despite the world embracing the digital era, it's nice to know that you can still see mailboxes scattered around neighborhoods during your daily walks. What's even better is when they aren't your average box-shaped style. Mailboxes come in all shapes and sizes, standing proud like full-time front desk employees, ready to greet the next visitor.

Bored Panda has put together a list of the most creative and cool mailboxes people have spotted around town. From lobsters to Lego, and even a lifeguard chair, many serve as the perfect inspiration to bring old-school letter-writing back into fashion. Let us know your favorites by upvoting them. We also explore the history of the postal service and you'll find that info between the images.

#1

My New Mailbox. I Expect To Find More Coins In The Mail Now, Hopefully No Munchers

Creative mailbox designed like a green pipe with yellow question mark blocks inspired by video games in a suburban neighborhood.

senator_bus Report

If you were to imagine the very first letters ever written, what would they look like? If you pictured pieces of paper scrawled with curly handwriting, you'd be wrong. The world's first "letters" came in the shape of clay tokens. They were bobs of baked clay with dots or lines incised in them. Used in Mesopotamia some 9,500 years ago, these tokens during trade.

"A courier might bring tokens to a seller for so many bushels of grain, or so many jars of olive oil, and the seller would send the tokens with the goods back to the buyer. Think of it as a Bronze Age bill of lading," explains the ThoughtCo. site.

This would mark the start of writing, and the very early days of what would later become the postal system.
    #2

    That’s Just Adorable

    White USPS mail truck parked on a suburban street next to a creative mailbox shaped like a mini postal vehicle.

    zeldadmx Report

    #3

    Jazz Hands For The Weekend

    Creative and colorful mailbox designed as a green and white spotted lizard, standing outdoors among plants.

    floridamailbox Report

    State-sponsored, designated couriers started emerging in Egypt around 2400 BCE. This is believed to be the first documented use of an official postal system, and at the time, it was only available to pharaohs.

    "The main mode of transportation was through the Nile River," reports Egyptian Streets. "The letters were placed in a box escorted by guards." The pharaohs would use this method to communicate with each other and send updates on political developments in their territories.
    #4

    My Neighbor's Mailbox Matches His House

    Creative mailbox designed as a miniature house matching the real home behind it on a sunny day with green lawn.

    Partisode Report

    #5

    Lobster Mailbox

    Creative mailbox designed as a red lobster with claws and eyes, surrounded by greenery in a residential driveway setting.

    allenyeee Report

    #6

    Bender Mailbox

    Robot holding a creative and cool mailbox designed like a Pabst Blue Ribbon beer box outdoors on grass.

    Entartika Report

    Around 305 B.C., the postal service got a little makeover in the form of a new method of transportation: horses. Believe it or not, this marked the earliest documentation of what is now known as “express mail” and “regular mail.”

    "The express mail services were exclusive to state officials and rulers while the latter was used by the wider public and was delivered by a postman on a donkey or mule," reveals Egyptian Streets.
    #7

    Cool Looking Mailbox

    Creative and cool mailbox designed as a robot sculpture standing in a garden by a house walkway.

    looogggan Report

    #8

    Lifeguard Chair Mailboxes Are Really Getting Out There

    Creative and cool mailbox designed to look like a turquoise lifeguard chair with a white mailbox on top.

    dunavantdecor Report

    #9

    The Mailbox At My Workplace Is A Defunct Robot

    Yellow industrial robotic arm holding a black mailbox, showcasing one of the most creative and cool mailboxes spotted.

    ob103ninja Report

    According to ThoughtCo., the first envelopes were made of cloth, animal skins or vegetable parts. Paper envelopes were later developed in China, and were known as chih poh.

    Many years later, in 1653, a Frenchman called Jean-Jacques Renouard de Villayer brought us the world's first mailbox in Paris. He sold pre-paid envelopes and set up mailboxes around the city. He's deliver any letters placed in them, provided they were in bought envelopes.

    Unfortunately, De Valayer's business did not last long. It reportedly came to an abrupt end after someone put live mice in the mailboxes, completely freaking out his customers.
    #10

    A LEGO Mailbox

    Colorful creative mailbox built entirely from toy building blocks with a small rooster figure on top in a garden setting

    NightStrykr Report

    #11

    Pretty Awesome Mailbox Across From Our Airbnb

    Creative and cool mailbox designed like a spaceship mounted on a black post in a suburban neighborhood.

    mcdngr Report

    #12

    I Designed A Retro Looking Mailbox Post To Match Our Mid Century Modern Mailbox

    Creative and cool mailbox with a modern design stands on a wooden post near a suburban house and green landscaping.

    Dixie__Flatline Report

    William Dockwra is credited with setting up the Penny Post in 1680. "Striking features of the scheme were that letters were prepaid and stamped to indicate place of posting and the time they had been sent out for delivery," reports Britannica. "Deliveries were made almost hourly."

    Again, it didn't last... Dockwra ended up being prosecuted for infringing the state monopoly. The Penny Post was shut down in November 1682, and reopened by the government a short while later.
    #13

    This Snoopy Mailbox

    Creative and cool mailbox designed like Snoopy's doghouse with mailbox number 414 and outgoing mail flag displayed outdoors.

    NimbusTO Report

    #14

    This Large Snake Is Climbing Up The Post To Swallow Someone's Mailbox. It Is Actually Really Scary. Best Mailbox I've Ever Seen

    Snake mailbox wrapped around post with green mailbox and red flag in a natural outdoor setting creative mailbox design

    BeckyLee Report

    #15

    This "Thinking" Mailbox

    Creative and cool mailbox mounted on metal pipes next to a mesh chair along a rural roadside under clear sky.

    WowWhatABeaut Report

    Then, in 1759, a similar thing happened in Paris. Claude-Humbert Piarron de Chamousset came up with a local postal service but the government wasn't happy. His business was absorbed by the state postal system, but the Frenchman was paid compensation.
    #16

    This Cool Custom Mailbox

    Creative and cool mailbox designed as a metal figure carrying a traditional mailbox on a suburban sidewalk.

    Jomajorsh Report

    #17

    House In The Middle Of Corn Fields

    Yellow mailbox designed as a corn stalk with green leaves, showcasing a creative and cool mailbox in a rural setting.

    CraigslistKing Report

    #18

    I Love How Floridians Are So Into Their Nature! I Love The Birds Here Too, They're So Big

    Creative white bird-shaped mailbox with unique design in a tropical setting, showcasing cool mailboxes spotted in the wild.

    floridamailbox Report

    #19

    Yep, There Is A Mailbox In That Lighthouse

    Lighthouse-shaped creative and cool mailbox placed on a rocky yard in a residential neighborhood.

    alliebarr Report

    #20

    My Artistic Niece Loves “My Neighbor Totoro”. Behold The Catbus Mailbox That She Made

    Creative cat-shaped mailbox painted brown and tan with yellow eyes and whimsical details in a natural outdoor setting.

    My_Neighbor_Totoro Report

    #21

    Sit. Stay. Get The Mail. Good Boy

    Creative and cool mailbox designed as a dog with a red bow, standing in a landscaped garden near palm trees.

    floridamailbox Report

    #22

    Someone In My Neighborhood Has Manatee Mailboxes That They Dress Up For Holidays

    Creative and cool mailbox designed as a gray manatee figure with Easter decorations on a rural roadside.

    giddybiddy Report

    #23

    This Chiropractor's Mailbox Is A Vertabral Column

    Creative and cool mailbox designed as a spine structure with an American flag, located near a chiropractic care center.

    loucatelli Report

    #24

    My Neighbor's E.T. Mailbox

    Creative and cool mailbox designed as a metal alien figure on a bike with a white mailbox attached in a residential yard.

    TinyTrafficCones Report

    #25

    A Mailbox I Made. I’m Very Proud

    Creative and cool mailbox designed as a metal tree sculpture with leaves in a workshop setting.

    sludgefudge Report

    #26

    This Mailbox I Found Near My Grandparents' House, The Guy Is An Appliance Repairman

    Brick mailbox featuring a microwave oven creatively repurposed as a unique and cool mailbox in a residential area.

    bastiwp97 Report

    #27

    Mailbox Snowman My Wife Made While I Was At Work

    Snowman mailbox with a red scarf and stick arms in a snowy residential area, showcasing creative mailboxes in the wild.

    majlem Report

    #28

    Scrap Metal Mailbox Art

    Rusty metal robot sculpture holding a mailbox, representing one of the most creative and cool mailboxes spotted in the wild.

    ifyouseekay01_10 Report

    #29

    Our New Cardigan Welsh Corgi Mailbox, And The Model Who Posed For It

    Creative and cool mailbox shaped like a dog next to a real corgi inside a cozy living room setting.

    flaflashr Report

    #30

    Big Rig

    Creative mailbox shaped like a truck with sewing and alterations sign, showcasing one of the coolest mailboxes in the wild.

    CraigslistKing Report

    #31

    This One Is A Stinger

    Creative and cool mailbox designed as a large scorpion sculpture on a rural roadside in a sunny neighborhood.

    alliebarr Report

    #32

    The Frog

    Creative and cool mailbox shaped like a whimsical frog with flowers and a dragonfly on a yellow wall background.

    riccardozavatta Report

    #33

    The Mailbox For This Construction Office Is A Crane

    Creative and cool mailbox designed like a construction crane, featuring a white mailbox with red flag on a sidewalk.

    deadthorium Report

    #34

    I Love This Churches Mailbox

    Mailbox designed to look like a miniature church with stone exterior and cross on top, a creative and cool mailbox.

    danthoms Report

    #35

    This Mailbox. Like This Year Round, Not Just For Halloween

    Creative mailbox designed as a motorcycle with a skeleton rider, showcasing one of the coolest mailbox ideas spotted in the wild.

    Skankhunter36 Report

    #36

    Mailbox Monday

    Creative and cool mailbox designed like a cactus with house number 2665, standing in a desert yard near a driveway.

    alliebarr Report

    #37

    Mail Person's Eye Candy

    Unique creative mailbox designed from vintage car parts, standing outdoors amidst greenery, showcasing cool mailbox ideas.

    The Colorado Cowgirl Report

    #38

    Cock-A-Doodle Doo, I Have Mail For You

    Colorful creative mailbox designed as a rooster, surrounded by greenery and set in a sunny outdoor residential area.

    floridamailbox Report

    #39

    A Shark Shaped Mailbox In A Neighborhood Near Me

    Creative shark-shaped mailbox with an open mouth design, showcasing one of the coolest mailboxes spotted in the wild.

    krcroot Report

    #40

    This Fish Shaped Mailbox In My Neighborhood

    Creative and cool mailbox shaped like a fish made from metal with a red flag in a residential yard.

    Crimson342 Report

    #41

    Extreme Mailbox Design

    Concrete block mailbox with house number 1817, an example of creative and cool mailboxes spotted in the wild.

    echo6golf Report

    #42

    This Mailbox In My Neighborhood

    Whimsical fish-shaped mailbox with a blue mail compartment, creatively designed and spotted in a residential area.

    st0rmbr1ng3r Report

    #43

    My Buddie's Girlfriend Painted Their Mailbox In Tribute To The Late Great Eddie Van Halen

    Woman painting a creative and cool mailbox with red, white, and black abstract design outdoors with her dog nearby.

    catheterhero Report

    #44

    Television Camera Mailbox

    Creative mailbox designed from a vintage video camera spotted in the wild along a rural roadside.

    DrZerpexanPhD Report

    #45

    Rustic Home With Dormer Windows

    Creative and cool mailbox shaped like a rustic house with a red flag on a rural roadside in a green neighborhood.

    CraigslistKing Report

    #46

    The Mailboxes Of St. Augustine

    Dolphin-shaped creative mailbox holding a gold mail slot with house number on a roadside near a grassy lawn.

    meghanmcc007 Report

    #47

    Beep Beep Jeep

    Creative and cool mailbox designed like a white Jeep, mounted on a white post with house numbers in a desert landscape.

    alliebarr Report

    #48

    Custom Made By My Father: East Texas Mailbox

    Creative and cool mailbox designed like a black tower with red ladder and railing, set in a rural outdoor area.

    TheGDubsMan Report

    #49

    Apartment Intercom And Letterbox In Venice, Italy

    Creative and cool mailbox designed with a face-like structure mounted on an old textured wall outdoors.

    Luxuriant_1 Report

    #50

    I’ve Made This Letterbox. It Stands 1.5 Meters Tall. What Do You Think

    Creative and cool mailbox designed like a classic blue police public call box standing outdoors on grass.

    Tattypie1 Report

    #51

    Loon Mailbox. Curb Appeal Begins At The Mailbox

    Creative and cool mailbox shaped like a loon bird mounted by a roadside in a green, wooded area.

    afnobagaicha Report

    #52

    Save The Sea Turtle Mailboxes

    Giant turtle mailbox holding a U.S. mail box, a creative and cool mailbox spotted in the wild outdoors near a residence.

    floridamailbox Report

    #53

    I Waved At The Mailbox And It Waved Back

    Creative and cool mailbox shaped like a blue ocean wave with house number 275 in a sunny neighborhood setting

    jevt1987 Report

    #54

    This Mailbox Gets My Stamp Of Approval

    Creative and cool mailbox designed as a pink flamingo standing in a residential driveway on a sunny day.

    atomictravel Report

    #55

    This Handmade Tree Mailbox

    Creative mailbox designed as a tree with metal branches and leaves holding a green mailbox in a suburban setting.

    Industrious Designs Report

    #56

    My New Airplane Mailbox

    Creative mailbox designed like a vintage airplane with red and white colors spotted outdoors in a residential area.

    Joe Gallotto Report

    #57

    Spotted This Guy On The Way Back From The Beach This Morning

    Blue metal sculpture holding a yellow mailbox with a smiling face design, showcasing creative mailboxes in the wild.

    floridamailbox Report

    #58

    This Mailbox Is A Large Claw Hammer

    Creative and cool mailbox shaped like a large brown hammer mounted on a wooden post by a suburban street.

    vulture1957 Report

    #59

    A Pelican Homemade Letterbox

    Creative and cool mailbox shaped like a colorful bird with an orange beak and the number 158 in a garden setting.

    Grahame Cookie Report

    #60

    Hollywood Themed Post Box, Featuring A Movie Director, Or Perhaps A Film Cameraman

    Sculpture of a man opening a creative and cool mailbox designed like a vintage camera on a roadside lawn.

    veritas vita Report

    #61

    Jet-Themed Mailbox

    Mailbox shaped like a vintage fighter jet with shark teeth design, mounted on a pole with an address sign below.

    NW_history_buff Report

    #62

    This Elaborate Homemade Mailbox Is A Miniature Crane With The Mailbox Itself Suspended From The Cable Hanging Off The Latticed Boom

    Creative and cool mailbox designed like a miniature construction crane with a suspended mail slot in a residential driveway.

    Marine Biologist Report

    #63

    This Johnny 5 Mailbox

    Creative and cool mailbox designed as a robot holding a black mailbox with number 1700 in a green field.

    knuckleheadtj Report

    #64

    Found A Cool Mailbox Cluster In Norway

    Group of creatively painted mailboxes under a red wooden shelter depicting playful children in a scenic outdoor setting

    abmba Report

    #65

    Yes, It Roars When You Open It

    Creative mailbox shaped like a dinosaur with orange spikes, located on a roadside, showcasing cool mailbox design ideas.

    ShieldsZ Report

    #66

    Whoa Doggy

    Mailbox designed as a white horse with red flag and reflectors, a creative and cool mailbox spotted outdoors on a green lawn.

    CzarcasmRules Report

    #67

    Congratulations! You Have Made It To Oregon

    Creative and cool mailbox designed like a covered wagon with wooden wheels mounted on a white post outdoors.

    floridamailbox Report

    #68

    Mailbox

    Creative and cool mailbox designed like a vintage green truck mounted on a wooden post in a suburban yard.

    alliebarr Report

    #69

    DIY Mailbox Post

    Modern mailbox mounted on a unique wooden stand with house number 705 in a residential neighborhood lawn.

    tylergarner Report

    #70

    I Have To Admit That This Is The Most Unusual Mailbox I Have Seen In Palm Springs

    Creative mailbox design featuring a dragon statue base supporting a numbered mailbox on a residential lawn.

    Somehow, I think a gecko might be more appropriate; but hey, we are talking Palm Springs, a place where creativity glows.

    palmspringsinsiderguide Report

    #71

    I Hear There Is Football On Today? Gooo Sports

    Mailbox designed as a blue football helmet, a creative and cool mailbox spotted in the wild on a sunny day.

    floridamailbox Report

    #72

    Check Out The Amazing Mailbox At This House

    Creative and cool mailbox designed like a Star Wars AT-AT Walker, standing on a concrete base near a grassy roadside.

    jcircle20 Report

    #73

    When A Welder And Fitter Get Creative With A Mailbox

    Person in welding gear giving thumbs up next to a creative and cool mailbox decorated with stickers in an outdoor setting.

    Fif4ever Report

    #74

    This Mailbox Is Built From The Front End Of An Old Harley Davidson Motorcycle. The Mailbox Acts As The Headlight

    Creative mailbox designed like a vintage Harley Davidson motorcycle mounted beside a rural road.

    theHostas Report

    #75

    This Themed Homemade Mailbox Is A Large Paint Brush

    Creative mailbox shaped like a large paintbrush with Benjamin Moore branding standing on grassy roadside.

    Peter and Gloria Report

    #76

    Guitar Mailbox

    White guitar-shaped mailbox with number 256 on a post near a sloped driveway and greenery around.

    Phronimos Report

    #77

    Eyeball Mailbox

    Creative and cool mailbox shaped like a bloody eyeball held by a hand in a suburban neighborhood setting.

    CommanderLoco Report

    #78

    The Mailbox At My Local Community Hospital Has R2-D2 Decals

    Creative mailbox designed to look like a Star Wars droid, showcasing one of the most cool mailboxes spotted in the wild.

    Planthropist Report

    #79

    This Helpful Mailbox Matches The Road Sign

    Creative mailbox designed to resemble a road sign with yellow and black chevrons, blending into the roadside environment.

    awkwardyoganinja Report

    #80

    Fire Breathing Dragon. Middle Tennessee

    Creative mailbox made from license plates shaped like a dragon wearing a top hat and holding a black mailbox with red flowers.

    TheRealWingZero Report

    #81

    I Know Why He Is Smiling

    Green alligator-shaped mailbox with a red flag and colorful eyes on a white post by a suburban driveway.

    floridamailbox Report

