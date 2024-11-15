ADVERTISEMENT

Arch Enemy Arts presents "Coveted Connections", a solo exhibition by Lara Dann. This collection of ten enigmatic paintings, immersed in soft hues, explores themes of life, death, and transformation. Lara Dann works in thin washes of acrylic paint to transcend traditional portraiture, layering floral filigrees that shadow her figures, blend them into atmospheres of color and dissolve the boundary between inner and outer worlds.

"'Coveted Connections' is about longing for a connection that I cannot or have not had… Artistic and personal growth and transformation have been top of mind for me this year, and putting my feelings into the figures of this work solidifies them for me. There is a spectrum of expressions on topics ranging from serenity, beauty, pain, life, death, and narcissism, all manifesting into something tangible for me… I am always learning through self-discovery and experimentation with my materials, but perhaps the thing I am learning most right now is how to lean further into my own vision and my own internal mythology." — Lara Dann

More info: archenemyarts.com | laradann.com | Instagram | x.com | Facebook