“How Disgusting”: Cops Hunt Influencer Dad Who Threw His Baby Into Deep Snowdrift “For Likes”

The cops are on the hunt for a Russian influencer who seemingly tossed his little two-month-old boy into a deep pile of snow, as an attempt to gain views and likes.

Sergei Kosenko, also called ‘Mr. Thank You’ online has over 46.6 million followers on Instagram and is a self-proclaimed “actor, singer, influencer, entrepreneur.”

His name is now being scrutinized, however, following the release of “distressing” footage of him throwing a baby, dressed as a panda, high into the air before watching as he landed in the snowbank.

Image credits: sergey_kosenko

The initial video went viral shortly thereafter and made headlines all over the world, as reported by Daily Mail. The backlash Kosenko received was also overwhelming to the point where he was forced to delete the content.

And while the Instagrammer has since made claims that the child was merely a dummy and that the video was edited to make sure his son was never in danger, the Russian police see it in a different light.

Image credits: sergey_kosenko

“The accused threw the child away from himself and upward, allowing him to fall from a height,” read a statement by the Russian authorities. “The criminal intent was not completed due to the child’s fall being softened by the snow cover.”

A warrant has been issued for his arrest by the Basmanny District Court of the city of Moscow, and his 206M rubles ($2,016,760 USD) worth of assets, distributed across 43 bank accounts, have been frozen. He has additionally been ordered to be extradited to Russia to face charges.

Image credits: sergey_kosenko

Kosenko is also set to be detained for two months the moment he lands on Russian soil, as the father is currently living abroad, seen to be splitting his time between both Los Angeles and Dubai.

His lawyers have made a case against the arrest, echoing what the “influencer” said in his defense — that the video was merely edited and the entire ruse was centered around a dummy doll.

Despite their words, the cops have placed him on “a wanted list on charges of attempted intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm to a minor and failure to fulfill his duties to raise a minor,” as read in the outlet, on top of all his other charges.

Image credits: sergey_kosenko

🚨⚡️Blogger Sergey Kosenko was arrested in absentia for two months for throwing his small child into the snow and posting it on social media pic.twitter.com/hOja1vX1MB — RussiaNews 🇷🇺 (@mog_russEN) January 15, 2025

If Kosenko is ultimately declared guilty, he may face up to 10 years in prison in Russia.

Although the details surrounding the controversial video have yet to be revealed, some commentators have created their own theories.

“With tech being advanced as it is with easy and realistic editing many people will find themselves on the wrong side of the law for pranks,” wrote one user.

Image credits: sergey_kosenko

Another shared, “I’m pretty sure my parents did the same thing to my sisters & I & somewhere there are old photos to prove it. The Russian government is just looking for an excuse to confiscate his assets.”

“A whole bunch of us Canadian parents should be going to jail then,” a third penned.

Others have blamed Kosenko’s skewed actions on the presence of the Internet.

“Humans have deteriorated since social media became a thing,” one scolded. “Parents especially, desperately wanting strangers to ‘like’ and ‘validate’ their existence.”

Image credits: sergey_kosenko

While first being known as a very successful content creator, Mr. Thank You has since broadened his horizons and had plans on making it big in the music industry in the second half of 2024.

Last year, he released a single titled Love Love Love Love, which also happened to be a professional collaboration with his wife Alexandra Belyakova — also more famously known as Sasha Belair from The Voice Russia season 2.

“I think I was inspired by my son Leo’s birth,” he told Naluda Magazine in an exclusive interview. “Watching him grow every day fills me with endless love.”

He additionally invests a portion of his time on Habibi Real Estate, a business based in Dubai and primarily targeted towards a Russian audience, though “it’s in a more passive mode.”

Image credits: sergey_kosenko

Through these milestones and achievements Kosenko has seen throughout his time in the public eye, his main priority has always been to focus on his mental health and personal growth. Now that he has a platform, he’s expressed interest in helping others find that same peace.

“I want to create courses on content creation, monetizing content, and turning your passions into profitable ventures, enabling people to live the life they dream of,” he stated.

“It’s not just about inspiring through content but also providing practical tools to achieve your dreams.”

Bored Panda does not support any endorsement of causing harm to a child or any other person for clout.

The clip sparked a conversation among netizens

