Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“How Disgusting”: Cops Hunt Influencer Dad Who Threw His Baby Into Deep Snowdrift “For Likes”
Crime, News

“How Disgusting”: Cops Hunt Influencer Dad Who Threw His Baby Into Deep Snowdrift “For Likes”

Open list comments 8
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

22

Open list comments

8

ADVERTISEMENT

The cops are on the hunt for a Russian influencer who seemingly tossed his little two-month-old boy into a deep pile of snow, as an attempt to gain views and likes.

Sergei Kosenko, also called ‘Mr. Thank You’ online has over 46.6 million followers on Instagram and is a self-proclaimed “actor, singer, influencer, entrepreneur.” 

Highlights
  • Russian influencer Sergei Kosenko is facing arrest for throwing his baby into snow for likes.
  • Footage shows Kosenko tossing a 2 month old into the snow, but the influencer claims it was merely a dummy.
  • Kosenko's assets in Russia, that are worth more than $2M, are now frozen.

His name is now being scrutinized, however, following the release of “distressing” footage of him throwing a baby, dressed as a panda, high into the air before watching as he landed in the snowbank.

RELATED:

    A Russian influencer is now the main target of authorities following a distressing viral video

    Man in a pink suit with sunglasses leaning on a director's chair that reads "Mr. Thank You," outdoors under a blue sky.

    Image credits: sergey_kosenko

    The initial video went viral shortly thereafter and made headlines all over the world, as reported by Daily Mail. The backlash Kosenko received was also overwhelming to the point where he was forced to delete the content.

    And while the Instagrammer has since made claims that the child was merely a dummy and that the video was edited to make sure his son was never in danger, the Russian police see it in a different light.

    Family posing happily, dad in a mint shirt, mom holding baby in a purple outfit and white hat, showcasing influencer life.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: sergey_kosenko

    “The accused threw the child away from himself and upward, allowing him to fall from a height,” read a statement by the Russian authorities. “The criminal intent was not completed due to the child’s fall being softened by the snow cover.” 

    A warrant has been issued for his arrest by the Basmanny District Court of the city of Moscow, and his 206M rubles ($2,016,760 USD) worth of assets, distributed across 43 bank accounts, have been frozen. He has additionally been ordered to be extradited to Russia to face charges.

    Footage shows him throwing a two-month-old baby into deep snow, but Kosenko claims it was nothing but a dummy

    Influencer dad holding baby in panda suit amid snowy landscape, with snow-covered trees and cabin in the background.

    Image credits: sergey_kosenko

    Kosenko is also set to be detained for two months the moment he lands on Russian soil, as the father is currently living abroad, seen to be splitting his time between both Los Angeles and Dubai

    His lawyers have made a case against the arrest, echoing what the “influencer” said in his defense — that the video was merely edited and the entire ruse was centered around a dummy doll.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Despite their words, the cops have placed him on “a wanted list on charges of attempted intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm to a minor and failure to fulfill his duties to raise a minor,” as read in the outlet, on top of all his other charges.

    Baby in a panda outfit sitting in a deep snowdrift with snowy trees in the background.

    Image credits: sergey_kosenko

    If Kosenko is ultimately declared guilty, he may face up to 10 years in prison in Russia.

    Although the details surrounding the controversial video have yet to be revealed, some commentators have created their own theories.

    “With tech being advanced as it is with easy and realistic editing many people will find themselves on the wrong side of the law for pranks,” wrote one user.

    Some users agreed with the YouTuber’s defense

    Influencer dad on a beach with their child on shoulders, dressed in colorful attire.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: sergey_kosenko

    Another shared, “I’m pretty sure my parents did the same thing to my sisters & I & somewhere there are old photos to prove it. The Russian government is just looking for an excuse to confiscate his assets.” 

    “A whole bunch of us Canadian parents should be going to jail then,” a third penned. 

    Others have blamed Kosenko’s skewed actions on the presence of the Internet. 

    “Humans have deteriorated since social media became a thing,” one scolded. “Parents especially, desperately wanting strangers to ‘like’ and ‘validate’ their existence.”

    Influencer dad with baby, both in sunglasses, sitting at a table with diapers and baby supplies.

    Image credits: sergey_kosenko

    While first being known as a very successful content creator, Mr. Thank You has since broadened his horizons and had plans on making it big in the music industry in the second half of 2024.

    Last year, he released a single titled Love Love Love Love, which also happened to be a professional collaboration with his wife Alexandra Belyakova — also more famously known as Sasha Belair from The Voice Russia season 2.

    “I think I was inspired by my son Leo’s birth,” he told Naluda Magazine in an exclusive interview. “Watching him grow every day fills me with endless love.” 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    He additionally invests a portion of his time on Habibi Real Estate, a business based in Dubai and primarily targeted towards a Russian audience, though “it’s in a more passive mode.”

    Man in blue pajamas holding items, standing in front of a blue sports car with "Mr. Thank You" on it.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: sergey_kosenko

    Through these milestones and achievements Kosenko has seen throughout his time in the public eye, his main priority has always been to focus on his mental health and personal growth. Now that he has a platform, he’s expressed interest in helping others find that same peace.

    “I want to create courses on content creation, monetizing content, and turning your passions into profitable ventures, enabling people to live the life they dream of,” he stated. 

    “It’s not just about inspiring through content but also providing practical tools to achieve your dreams.”

    Bored Panda does not support any endorsement of causing harm to a child or any other person for clout.

    The clip sparked a conversation among netizens

    Comment expressing concern for a baby related to a viral influencer incident.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment claims a doll was used by influencer dad in snowdrift incident.

    Comment discussing influencer dad's action with a critical tone.

    Comment expressing concern for a child's safety in a snow incident with influencer dad.

    Comment stating, "It is not a doll, it’s a real week old baby!!" by Jennifer Cathcart in an online conversation.

    Comment on a parenting quote by Nasro Ouahib, with reactions, on throwing a baby into snow.

    Comment saying 'Thank gosh it was a prank' related to influencer dad incident.

    Social media comment questioning likes received on influencer dad's snowdrift video.

    Comment by "Michaela Smith" stating, "That’s looks AI to me," with a blue thumbs-up icon.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on influencer culture and the pursuit of likes.

    Comment on social media calling influencer dad a "douche bag" for stunt involving baby.

    Influencer dad criticized in a comment for risky snowdrift stunt with baby.

    Comment expressing disgust with angry emoji on influencer dad incident.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    22

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    8
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    22

    Open list comments

    8

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kkrq2vk4tm avatar
    kkrq2vk4tm
    kkrq2vk4tm
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Even if it was a doll there will be those idiots out there that will copy him with a real child

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's the really scary thing. There's ALWAYS some idiot who wants to emulate and surpass nearly anything they see on the web. And that stack of $$ is movie money, also fake money for clicks. If he really had that kind of cash, he wouldn't dress like a colorblind mental patient.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When we were kids, we did something like this (with a big difference) with our little sister who was about two. The film started out with us handing her back and forth between us and ended with tossing her between the garage roof and the driveway and back again. Of course, before it got dangerous, we switched her for a same-sized doll wearing her clothing. Then it was all long shots where the doll's face was far enough away to pass. We got our best film review from our grandmother, who began shrieking in genuine terror when we ran it for her. Although she loved to play pranks on other people, she was not amused by being the victim of one. So we were on her bad side for a while. (Six, maybe eight minutes or so.)

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    POST
    kkrq2vk4tm avatar
    kkrq2vk4tm
    kkrq2vk4tm
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Even if it was a doll there will be those idiots out there that will copy him with a real child

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's the really scary thing. There's ALWAYS some idiot who wants to emulate and surpass nearly anything they see on the web. And that stack of $$ is movie money, also fake money for clicks. If he really had that kind of cash, he wouldn't dress like a colorblind mental patient.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When we were kids, we did something like this (with a big difference) with our little sister who was about two. The film started out with us handing her back and forth between us and ended with tossing her between the garage roof and the driveway and back again. Of course, before it got dangerous, we switched her for a same-sized doll wearing her clothing. Then it was all long shots where the doll's face was far enough away to pass. We got our best film review from our grandmother, who began shrieking in genuine terror when we ran it for her. Although she loved to play pranks on other people, she was not amused by being the victim of one. So we were on her bad side for a while. (Six, maybe eight minutes or so.)

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda