Space: the final frontier. You don’t really need to know where this phrase comes from or need to be a fan of any TV show set in space, but you can still admire the beauty and mystery of outer space. And you know what they say: if you like something, express it. Enter space tattoos!

Since the universe is infinite and includes so many things, your choices for space-themed tattoos are basically limitless. You can opt for simple space tattoos or go abstract, ask the tattoo master to give you a small, single-line spaceship or ink the beauty of an entire galaxy. Besides the real space that is out there, you also have an extensive universe of fiction that could be the source for your outer space tattoos.

If you are still not quite sure what kind of a space tattoo you would like to get for yourself, below you will find a whole collection of space tattoo ideas. Hopefully, they will inspire you for something out of this world (pun intended) and you will get tons of compliments on your cosmic tattoo.

