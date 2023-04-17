Space: the final frontier. You don’t really need to know where this phrase comes from or need to be a fan of any TV show set in space, but you can still admire the beauty and mystery of outer space. And you know what they say: if you like something, express it. Enter space tattoos! 

Since the universe is infinite and includes so many things, your choices for space-themed tattoos are basically limitless. You can opt for simple space tattoos or go abstract, ask the tattoo master to give you a small, single-line spaceship or ink the beauty of an entire galaxy. Besides the real space that is out there, you also have an extensive universe of fiction that could be the source for your outer space tattoos.   

If you are still not quite sure what kind of a space tattoo you would like to get for yourself, below you will find a whole collection of space tattoo ideas. Hopefully, they will inspire you for something out of this world (pun intended) and you will get tons of compliments on your cosmic tattoo.

#1

Abstract Space At Calavera Studios In Long Beach CA, Artist Adrianfrancotattoo

#2

Astronaut Tattoo

#3

3D Space Statue By Raphael At Cowboys Tattoo In Texas

#4

Space Tree Tattoo

#5

Space Tattoo

#6

Shoot For The Moon Even If You Miss You'll Land Among The Stars

#7

Space Kitten Tattoo

#8

Astronaut Tattoo

#9

Space Tattoos

#10

Space Invaders Done By Tony At Inkaholik Tattoos In Miami, Florida

#11

Space Cat-Det By Anna Wall At Fist Full Of Metal Tattoo, Seattle, WA

#12

Astronaut Tattoo

#13

Metatron’s Cube And The Planets

#14

Lost In The Space

#15

Couple Space Tattoosg

#16

Astronaut Tattoo

#17

Space Tattoo

#18

Blackwork Style Scifi And Space. By Patrick Thomas (Me). Done At Tattoo Lounge, Los Angeles, CA

#19

Made Some Progress On My Space Sleeve The Other Day. By Olivia At The Collective Tattoo And Piercing In VA Beach, VA

#20

My Space Dude By Salvatore Ffiti, Northern Liberties Tattoo In Philadelphia, PA

#21

My Space Tattoo. By Elijah Forster At Absolute Ink In Murfreesboro, TN

#22

My Space Cat Done By G.no At Tattoo People In Toronto, ON

#23

Space Tattoo

#24

A Space Whale

#25

Astronaut & Space Tattoo

#26

Space Tattoo

#27

Astronaut Tattoo

#28

Space Head

#29

Blast Off

#30

Space Tattoo

#31

Space Whale Tattoo

#32

Vintage Hand Mirror With A Lil Space Action

#33

Floating Astronaut Tattoo

#34

Planet Lady

#35

Reality Is Wrong. Dreams Are For Real

#36

Coming Soon To Your Space

#37

Aliens Tattoo

#38

Space Tattoo

#39

Only The Coolest Planets

#40

Space Cat Tattoo

#41

Space Angel

#42

Space Sleeve (Unfinished) Done By The Talented Peter Nelson Of Lord Nelson Tattoos In Chester, England

#43

Space Sleeve - Rom Azosky

#44

Space Platypus. Done By Ignacio At Almanegra Estudio In Santiago, Chile

#45

Juxtaposed Space Themed Forearm Pieces Done By Pierre Gwod In Ottawa, Canada

#46

Space Tattoo By Airynn, Wicked Good Ink, Portland Maine

#47

Retro Space - By Ron Mor At Hand Of Glory In Brooklyn, NY

#48

Deep Space, By Sanja Tomasevic At Pickled Brain Tattoo, Belgrade (Serbia)

#49

Space Tattoo

#50

Space Tattoo

#51

Sparkly Heart Planet

#52

Super Fun Space Frame

#53

To Infinity And Beyond

#54

Space Tattoo

#55

Astronaut Tattoo

#56

Space Whale Tattooo

#57

Space Cat Tattoo

#58

Space Tattoo

#59

Sun Tattoo

#60

Space Tattoo

#61

Space Tattoo

#62

Always A Blast To Work On Some Cute Little Planets!

#63

Spaceship Tattoo

#64

From My Flash. Inspired By The Love, Death & Robots Episode "The Very Pulse Of The Machine"

#65

Space Whale Tattoo

#66

Space Lady

#67

Space Fox By Will Pacheco At Bläck, Stockholm

#68

Bumble Bee In Space

#69

My First Tattoo - Watercolor Space Cat From Chris Hedlund At Art Realm Tattoo (Austin, TX)

#70

My Artic Space Fox! Done By Lacy At Inkfluence In Lubbock, Texas

#71

The Start To My Landscape, Space Themed Sleeve! Amazing Work By Fabz At The Black Mark, Northcote, Vic, Australia

#72

Finished Full Space Sleeve By Jason Desaro And Angela Bailey Of Studio Xiii In Cocoa, FL

#73

Give Me Space! Some Tedious Lines Done By Nick Baxter At Art Realm In Austin

#74

Space Themed Sleeve By Lucy Hu At My Tattoo In Los Angeles, CA

#75

Space Jellyfish! By Vinny Romanelli At Red Rocket Tattoo In NYC

#76

As Requested From My Scottish/Maori Post, Back Of The Leg Chonky Space Whale. Luke, Calypso Tattoo, Wellington NZ

#77

I Got To Tattoo This Cool Solar System Piece Today!

#78

Astronaut Tattoo

#79

Mini UFO

#80

Space Tattoo

#81

Take Me To Your Leader

#82

Dark Blue Crescent

#83

Astronaut Kid

#84

Space Tattoo

#85

Cosmic Cloud Potion

#86

Space Cat Tattoo

#87

A Little Space Chicken

