The stars, planets, and the darkness between them all — space tattoos try to capture them in the best possible way. These types of tattoos can either stand on their own or have some details or other types of tattoos, like animals and nature. A space tattoo might be one of the most flexible works of art out there. Thus, you can’t go wrong with a tattoo of the cosmos. You can choose between space tattoo ideas that are either stand-alone or mixed.

With stand-alone space-themed tattoos, the focus is on the things in the cosmos. Star systems, moons orbiting the planets, and the comets that fly across the darkness — the boundaries are limitless (like the universe itself) with these types of tattoos. On the other hand, you might want to have more grounded small space tattoos. Some designs and ideas try to incorporate things we enjoy on Earth. People, dogs, cats, and sea creatures floating around the cosmos. This combination is a perfect way of capturing the beauty of Earth and beyond it. Overall, when it comes to these types of tattoos, you can’t go wrong in any way.

The cosmos might be limitless, but luckily the internet is much smaller. Thus, if you are looking for space tattoo designs to gawk at, we’ve got you covered. The list below has some of the most beautiful and eye-catching tattoos for you to get that much-needed creativity. Upvote the designs that you liked the most. If you have a tattoo of the cosmos of your own, share your own experience in the comments below. On the other hand, if you didn’t find your favorite tattoo here, check out part 2 when you can.