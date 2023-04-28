The stars, planets, and the darkness between them all — space tattoos try to capture them in the best possible way. These types of tattoos can either stand on their own or have some details or other types of tattoos, like animals and nature. A space tattoo might be one of the most flexible works of art out there. Thus, you can’t go wrong with a tattoo of the cosmos. You can choose between space tattoo ideas that are either stand-alone or mixed.

With stand-alone space-themed tattoos, the focus is on the things in the cosmos. Star systems, moons orbiting the planets, and the comets that fly across the darkness — the boundaries are limitless (like the universe itself) with these types of tattoos. On the other hand, you might want to have more grounded small space tattoos. Some designs and ideas try to incorporate things we enjoy on Earth. People, dogs, cats, and sea creatures floating around the cosmos. This combination is a perfect way of capturing the beauty of Earth and beyond it. Overall, when it comes to these types of tattoos, you can’t go wrong in any way.

The cosmos might be limitless, but luckily the internet is much smaller. Thus, if you are looking for space tattoo designs to gawk at, we’ve got you covered. The list below has some of the most beautiful and eye-catching tattoos for you to get that much-needed creativity. Upvote the designs that you liked the most. If you have a tattoo of the cosmos of your own, share your own experience in the comments below. On the other hand, if you didn’t find your favorite tattoo here, check out part 2 when you can.

#1

Astronaut Tattoo

Astronaut Tattoo

_johnmonteiro Report

#2

The Beginning Of An Uncertain Future

The Beginning Of An Uncertain Future

ro_tattoo

ro_tattoo Report

#3

Space By Zu, Newtattoo Studios, Beijing

Space By Zu, Newtattoo Studios, Beijing

MrHublot_

MrHublot_ Report

#4

Astronaut On The Thigh! Fun One!

Astronaut On The Thigh! Fun One!

trey_mann_tattooer Report

#5

Astronaut Tattoo

Astronaut Tattoo

edenbodyartstudios Report

#6

Astronaut Tattoo

Astronaut Tattoo

umtatuador Report

#7

Space Tattoos

Space Tattoos

tattoowithme Report

#8

Magic Shop

Magic Shop

muffin_tattoo Report

#9

Window Into Space

Window Into Space

xiso_ink Report

#10

Astronaut Tattoo

Astronaut Tattoo

soucy_keven Report

#11

Space Tattoo

Space Tattoo

enni.tattoo Report

#12

Moon And Butterflies Tattoo

Moon And Butterflies Tattoo

sergio.kovani Report

#13

Space Tattoo

Space Tattoo

nicktattooer Report

#14

Moon Tattoo

Moon Tattoo

creaturesink Report

#15

Killer Whale And Astronaut

Killer Whale And Astronaut

jent_tattoo

jent_tattoo Report

#16

Space Tattoos

Space Tattoos

inkoutsidethefox Report

#17

Space, Man. Done By Oscar Zornosa At Rose Gold Tattoo, Smyrna, GA

Space, Man. Done By Oscar Zornosa At Rose Gold Tattoo, Smyrna, GA

GoldieWilson2H67820

GoldieWilson2H67820 Report

#18

My Cute Little Space Landscape - By Cynthia At Alchemy Hawthorn, Vic Aus

My Cute Little Space Landscape - By Cynthia At Alchemy Hawthorn, Vic Aus

AirshipPirate

AirshipPirate Report

#19

Astronaut Flying In Space With Planets As Balloons

Astronaut Flying In Space With Planets As Balloons

artbus.tattoo

artbus.tattoo Report

#20

Space Whale Tattooo

Space Whale Tattooo

vic.ink_ Report

#21

Outer Space

Outer Space

littlebeartattoo.sj Report

#22

Cat Chilling In A Space Moon!

Cat Chilling In A Space Moon!

raerobinsontattoo Report

#23

Galaxy Tattoo

Galaxy Tattoo

dziwne.tattoo Report

#24

Earth Calling, Pilot To Co-Pilot, All I See Is Pixels

Earth Calling, Pilot To Co-Pilot, All I See Is Pixels

dm.tatts

dm.tatts Report

#25

Space Pool For Dogs

Space Pool For Dogs

bongkee_ Report

#26

Space Husky By Selina C Tattoo1825, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Space Husky By Selina C Tattoo1825, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Mineralvand

Mineralvand Report

#27

Fox Gazing Into The Window Of Space Time By Saul Vargas At Ink Monkey In Venice, California

Fox Gazing Into The Window Of Space Time By Saul Vargas At Ink Monkey In Venice, California

thatcatpusheen

thatcatpusheen Report

#28

Got My New Space Octopus! It’s From Delan At The Ink Underground In Salem Or!

Got My New Space Octopus! It's From Delan At The Ink Underground In Salem Or!

loop_zero

loop_zero Report

#29

Inspired By My Love Of Space. Waz From Equilattera Studio In Miami, FL

Inspired By My Love Of Space. Waz From Equilattera Studio In Miami, FL

beerfortommy

beerfortommy Report

#30

My Space Shuttle! Done By Gorge Molina At Blue Panda Tattoo In El Paso, TX

My Space Shuttle! Done By Gorge Molina At Blue Panda Tattoo In El Paso, TX

Non-Quester

Non-Quester Report

#31

Space Drummer By Alex Rodway At Chronic Ink In Toronto, Canada

Space Drummer By Alex Rodway At Chronic Ink In Toronto, Canada

idiotonic

idiotonic Report

#32

Space Cat! By Stephen Monnet - Electric Panther Tattoo, Cabot Ar

Space Cat! By Stephen Monnet - Electric Panther Tattoo, Cabot Ar

that_swint_guy

that_swint_guy Report

#33

My Astronaut In Space Tattoo, Done By Sean Peters At Eclectic Tattoo In Lansing, Michigan

My Astronaut In Space Tattoo, Done By Sean Peters At Eclectic Tattoo In Lansing, Michigan

PM_ME_YOUR_WHISKERS

PM_ME_YOUR_WHISKERS Report

#34

Astronaut And Butterfly Tattoo

Astronaut And Butterfly Tattoo

shirbarka

shirbarka Report

#35

Astronaut Tattoo

Astronaut Tattoo

inthebottleink Report

#36

Space Dino

Space Dino

karisstattoo Report

#37

Satellite Tattoo

Satellite Tattoo

john_lyon_tattoos Report

#38

Space Tattoo

Space Tattoo

viktormonkis Report

#39

Astronaut In Zero Gravity

Astronaut In Zero Gravity

haeo_tattoo Report

#40

Space Tattoo

Space Tattoo

balifinnest Report

#41

Space Loves Us

Space Loves Us

stirb_nicht Report

#42

Saturn Tattoo

Saturn Tattoo

sadjackalope Report

#43

Solar System Alignment On The Spine

Solar System Alignment On The Spine

clara.tattoos

clara.tattoos Report

#44

Such A Lush Addition To An Older Tattoo

Such A Lush Addition To An Older Tattoo

mais_tatts

mais_tatts Report

#45

Nothing Like A Dinosaur Chasing Space Strawberries

Nothing Like A Dinosaur Chasing Space Strawberries

felixmadethis

felixmadethis Report

#46

Space Tattoo

Space Tattoo

choya_tattoo Report

#47

Loved Doing This First A Client’s First Tattoo Of Her Cat On A Moon!

Loved Doing This First A Client's First Tattoo Of Her Cat On A Moon!

tattoosbylecky

tattoosbylecky Report

#48

Space Cat Tattoo

Space Cat Tattoo

soft.heart.tattoos Report

#49

Galaxy Bathtub

Galaxy Bathtub

tattooist_sigak Report

#50

Astronaut Tattoo

Astronaut Tattoo

hami_shin Report

#51

Space Snail

Space Snail

sophieadamson_tattoo Report

#52

Galaxy Tattoo

Galaxy Tattoo

opal.tattoo Report

#53

Space Acrobat Gal

Space Acrobat Gal

sixteen42studios Report

#54

Lucid Dream

Lucid Dream

housebabytattoo Report

#55

Space Duck Tattoo

Space Duck Tattoo

sophieadamson_tattoo Report

#56

Today Is A Little Bit About Space

Today Is A Little Bit About Space

tattoozelenska

tattoozelenska Report

#57

Space Girl Done By Jamison Stagaard At Fortified Tattoo In Lompoc, CA

Space Girl Done By Jamison Stagaard At Fortified Tattoo In Lompoc, CA

Set_Zag

Set_Zag Report

#58

My Space Scene, Newtonian Physics Tattoo - By Jeff Ensminger At Resurrection Tattoo - Austin, TX

My Space Scene, Newtonian Physics Tattoo - By Jeff Ensminger At Resurrection Tattoo - Austin, TX

llthomps

llthomps Report

#59

Space Cat By Chotattooer At Temperance Tattoo In San Francisco

Space Cat By Chotattooer At Temperance Tattoo In San Francisco

amazing_rando

amazing_rando Report

#60

Space Boy By Jer At Elevated Ink, Toronto

Space Boy By Jer At Elevated Ink, Toronto

MorboKat

MorboKat Report

#61

My Space Kraken Done By Dan At Rocksteadytattoo In Worthing UK

My Space Kraken Done By Dan At Rocksteadytattoo In Worthing UK

Kyle12inch

Kyle12inch Report

#62

I Love Space And Otters So Asked My Artist To Combine The Two And I Love The Result So Much! (Done At Atg Tattoos In Southampton, UK By Eva)

I Love Space And Otters So Asked My Artist To Combine The Two And I Love The Result So Much! (Done At Atg Tattoos In Southampton, UK By Eva)

elcycim

elcycim Report

#63

Space Walk, Part Of A Incoming Full Sleeve, Done By Trevor Kope At Momentum Tattoo, Tampa FL

Space Walk, Part Of A Incoming Full Sleeve, Done By Trevor Kope At Momentum Tattoo, Tampa FL

juangar97

juangar97 Report

#64

Astronaut Tattoo

Astronaut Tattoo

eyesee.ltd Report

#65

Astronaut Tattoo

Astronaut Tattoo

patricetattoo Report

#66

Astro Frog

Astro Frog

nautilus_uk Report

#67

Serotonin And Dopamine

Serotonin And Dopamine

rootedexistencetattoo Report

#68

Venus + Aquarius

Venus + Aquarius

rolypolyc Report

#69

Stars And Shapes And Colours

Stars And Shapes And Colours

mcccrayon

mcccrayon Report

#70

Planet Tattoo

Planet Tattoo

joyinkpineda Report

#71

Astronaut Tattoo

Astronaut Tattoo

inkception_tattoo Report

#72

Mini Moon Tattoo

Mini Moon Tattoo

handitrip Report

#73

Space Tattoo

Space Tattoo

kimcizmis Report

#74

Cute Space Tattoo

Cute Space Tattoo

inkvisiontoronto Report

#75

Galaxy Globe Tattoo

Galaxy Globe Tattoo

sophieadamson_tattoo Report

#76

Rainbow Space Cat

Rainbow Space Cat

lauryn.ink Report

#77

Space Tattoo

Space Tattoo

mattforktattoo Report

#78

Space Lady

Space Lady

niko.shot.tattooer Report

#79

Whooshin’ Into Space

Whooshin’ Into Space

julianeelyislame Report

#80

Moon Tattoo

Moon Tattoo

tattooist_giho_ Report

#81

Stars Finger Tattoos

Stars Finger Tattoos

bbibbiclub.kr Report

#82

Space Heart Tattoo

Space Heart Tattoo

dalssy.tt Report

#83

Some Color Moon Phases!

Some Color Moon Phases!

fodor.ink

fodor.ink Report

#84

Space Dog Chasing Space Cat Work Done By Pain Sadler Of Hardkore Ink Salem, Ohio

Space Dog Chasing Space Cat Work Done By Pain Sadler Of Hardkore Ink Salem, Ohio

Mancabbage

Mancabbage Report

#85

Space Orca By Silvia At Lucky Black Rabbit, Laverton, Vic Australia

Space Orca By Silvia At Lucky Black Rabbit, Laverton, Vic Australia

just_ditti

just_ditti Report

#86

Finally Got My Space Bowie Arm Piece Done. By Laura At Timeless Tattoo, Glasgow

Finally Got My Space Bowie Arm Piece Done. By Laura At Timeless Tattoo, Glasgow

ProfessorBlunt

ProfessorBlunt Report

#87

Space Velociraptor Done By Jamison Eckert At Seppeku Tattoo In Bloomingdale, New Jersey

Space Velociraptor Done By Jamison Eckert At Seppeku Tattoo In Bloomingdale, New Jersey