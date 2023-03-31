Oh, space! How wondrous thou are and how incomprehensible to us, mere earthworms! We bet that thinking about space also comes in Shakespeare-style in your head because how else would one think about the most poetic and the scariest thing there ever was? However, humans being humans, we are all attracted to the unknown. So much so that some choose to immortalize our attraction in a forever kind of form. Yup, we’re talking about space tattoos here, and if you’ve come to look at some unique tattoos, you’re definitely in the right place!

So, space tattoo ideas, what are they about? Well, there are your usual planetary constellations, the Sun, the Moon, and all kinds of stars, with the Milky Way taking the prize for probably being the most depicted heavenly formation there is. Then, there are a whole slew of more subtle space-themed tattoos, and those work awesomely well if you’re into the whole abstract kind of vibe. Or maybe you’re just looking for something pretty, which is also a very legit reason for getting an outer space tattoo (or a tattoo that’s completely from outer space cool). And lastly, if you’re more into simple space tattoos as opposed to bona fide intricate artworks running down your arm, there are plenty of those, too, in this nifty thrifty list.

Right-o, without any further ado, let’s skip right to our collection of awesome space tattoos. Once you’ve scrolled through all of them, be sure to give your vote to the designs you liked the most, and share this article with your friends! They might be tempted to get a space-themed tattoo, too!