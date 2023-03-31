Oh, space! How wondrous thou are and how incomprehensible to us, mere earthworms! We bet that thinking about space also comes in Shakespeare-style in your head because how else would one think about the most poetic and the scariest thing there ever was? However, humans being humans, we are all attracted to the unknown. So much so that some choose to immortalize our attraction in a forever kind of form. Yup, we’re talking about space tattoos here, and if you’ve come to look at some unique tattoos, you’re definitely in the right place!

So, space tattoo ideas, what are they about? Well, there are your usual planetary constellations, the Sun, the Moon, and all kinds of stars, with the Milky Way taking the prize for probably being the most depicted heavenly formation there is. Then, there are a whole slew of more subtle space-themed tattoos, and those work awesomely well if you’re into the whole abstract kind of vibe. Or maybe you’re just looking for something pretty, which is also a very legit reason for getting an outer space tattoo (or a tattoo that’s completely from outer space cool). And lastly, if you’re more into simple space tattoos as opposed to bona fide intricate artworks running down your arm, there are plenty of those, too, in this nifty thrifty list.

Right-o, without any further ado, let’s skip right to our collection of awesome space tattoos. Once you’ve scrolled through all of them, be sure to give your vote to the designs you liked the most, and share this article with your friends! They might be tempted to get a space-themed tattoo, too!

#1

Lost In The Space - By Francesco Rossetti In London

OiOiSaveloyy Report

#2

Space Skelly By Jason At Brookside Tattoo Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tristles Report

#3

My New Favourite, Cat In Space By Alya At No Regrets Studios, Exeter

Comfortable_Remote_2 Report

#4

UFO/Space Tattoo By David Mushaney At Rebel Muse Tattoo In Lewisville, TX

sm0531 Report

#5

Space Tattoo

hood.seven Report

#6

Space Explorer

ink.tonight_doartink Report

#7

Psychedelic

enchantedlyamused Report

#8

Space Snail

brittnaami Report

#9

Space Tattoo

emafociani Report

#10

Part One Of My Space Sleeve Finished. (Done By Eric Andrade At White Oak Tattoo In Westchester PA)

mynamesnotned Report

#11

I Got To Tattoo This Cool Solar System Piece Today!

melissa_goodart Report

#12

Space Ram

vonntattoos Report

#13

Astronaut With Butterflies Tattoo

jiro_painter Report

#14

Astronaut Tattoo

bartektattoo Report

#15

Astronaut Tattoo

dovmeliyim Report

#16

Space Cats Tattoo

madeleinedoll Report

#17

Cute Astronaut Pig Tattoo

emily.tattoos Report

#18

Astronaut Tattoo

hollyjaneink Report

#19

Celestial Creation Of Adam

flow_tattoo_toronto Report

#20

Tiny Planets Tattoo

tempuradesign Report

#21

Saturn Tattoo

zommi.tt Report

#22

Space Skull By Antonella Bubble At Thomas Street Ink In Manchester (UK)

Krakenon2394 Report

#23

My Space Tattoo! Done By Abi Cornell At Inkfish Tattoo Studio Maidstone, England!

Chris160393 Report

#24

Finished My Space Sleeve Today. Done By Johnny Andres At North Main Tattoo In Plymouth, MI

HONEST_ABE_APPROVES Report

#25

My Hitchhiking Alien Buddy Done By Tayla Black At Cult Art Space In Adelaide, South Australia

Sunflowerseeds__ Report

#26

Space Snake Done By Cho At Temperance Tattoo In San Francisco

rgby4life Report

#27

Space Tattoo

sametyaman.ink Report

#28

Astronaut Tattoo

patricetattoo Report

#29

Space Tattoo

yankeetattooink Report

#30

Space Tattoo

frog.tattoo48 Report

#31

Space Tattoo

brent_megens Report

#32

“See You In The Space…”

reno_tattooer Report

#33

Space Tattoo

kashatattooer Report

#34

Astronaut Tattoo

malou_arts Report

#35

Space Lava Lamp Tattoo

sinn_tattoos Report

#36

An Adorable Chonky Space Dino

kaylatheinknurse Report

#37

Stardust

positronictattoo Report

#38

Super Fun Space Llama

courtelisetattoo Report

#39

Create Your Planet

__aciddreams__ Report

#40

Take Me With You!

mustache_tattoo Report

#41

Falling Astronaut Tattoo

lauracaciulan Report

#42

Book With Space Done By Aubry Claire At Empryrean Tattoo In Marietta GA

sydgc Report

#43

Cats In Space By James Mullin at Lotus Tattoo/Hemet, CA

sailorkairos Report

#44

Got This Super Clean Space Shuttle Tattoo From Gillian Goodwill At Seven Horses Tattoo Epping NH

OrbitingCloud Report

#45

My Space Woman Done By Mike D At Old Rose Tattoo In Temecula, CA

SKETTY_BONES Report

#46

Space Circle By Bart Leonard At Artistic Skin Designs At Fountain Square In Indianapolis

jehanprouvaire Report

#47

My New Space Manatee By Lucky Malony, Anatomy Tattoo, Portland OR

two-catz Report

#48

Floating In Space By Adrian Cier At Mori Occultum, Munich, Germany

Vortex765 Report

#49

Bootleg Space Program - Ryan Cooper Thompson - Fountain City Tattoo - Kansas City, MO

ccmega Report

#50

First Session Of Space Themed Sleeve. Voyager 1 By Darin Ennis At Tattoo Charlie's, Louisville KY

kissmybass77 Report

#51

Part Two Of My Space Themed Sleeve, Thanks To Ian Reynold And Castro Tattoo In San Francisco, CA!

thexkfedist Report

#52

Shuttle, Moon And Galaxy Done By Tina Myers At Space Mermaid In Melbourne, FL

biglex321 Report

#53

Space Face - Done By Chris Champion At Noble Street Tattoos In Spring, TX

hamsterninja Report

#54

Lady Of The Universe

flora.ttt Report

#55

“We’ll Meet Again Somewhere Across The Universe”

painterlyfiend Report

#56

Sun And Moon Tattoo

tattooby_mark Report

#57

Multiple Fine Line Pieces

natts_tatts Report

#58

Be Free And Never Lose That Sense Of Adventure!

tookay_tattoos Report

#59

Chrome Space Gal

groovy__hippie Report

#60

My Way

peritozu_bahar Report

#61

Moon Tattoo

tattooist_toma Report

#62

Space Tattoo

georgiana113 Report

#63

Red Moon And Cloud Tattoo

tattooist_danha Report

#64

Galaxy Moon Soul Portal

tylerreneetattoos Report

#65

A Galactic Potion

thrivestudios Report

#66

Made The Stars Colourful For This Meditating Samurai

mozzarellena_tattoos Report

#67

Space Coffin/Flowers Done By Shane Olds At Rise Above In Orlando FL

shaneolds_tattoo Report

#68

My Space Girl By Zac Morris At Skinzophrenic(UK)

Kiplay_Kek Report

#69

Space Bottle Tattoo. Done At Houston's Comicpalooza This Year By Robert Madrigal Of Speakeasy Tattoo From Spokane, WA

sailorgrumpycat Report

#70

Stoked On My Second Tattoo, Space Shuttle And Boosters. Done By Jackie At The Edge Ink, Solana Beach, California

kingredphotography Report

#71

Space Turtle By Littleandy At The Church Tattoo, Redditch

Eleventieth Report

#72

My Paper Airplane In Space. By Ryan Willard In Denver, CO

abumbleandabee Report

#73

Beginning Of My Space Sleeve, With An Easter Egg Tattoo On My Hand. Artist - Aj Luise, San Antonio TX, Studio - Aerros Ink

clammy_platypus Report

#74

Outer Space Sleeve By Adam Sky, Morningstar Tattoo Parlor, Belmont, Bay Area, California

imgur.com Report

#75

“Just Need Some Space” By Floyd Evans At 58 Body Art In Okinawa, Japan

ImTheJP Report

#76

Space Tattoo

eitanart Report

#77

Here's A Little Compilation Of Tatts With The Nice Duality Of The Sun And The Moon!!

aszura.inkart Report

#78

Off Earth

bongkee_ Report

#79

Space Tattoo

l.a__tattoo Report

#80

Space Swallow

larastark.tattoos Report

#81

Space Portal Tattoo

ludus.acus Report

#82

Space Mushies

caitlinstairstattoo Report

#83

Spacey Potion Bottle

natalieallentattoo Report

#84

Rocket Tattoo

zomg.tattoo Report

#85

Saturn Tattoo

sadjackalope Report

#86

Combining Hints Of Colour With My Usual Black And Grey Style Is Definitely Becoming A Favourite

jasonkeehntattoo Report

#87

Planet Garter

