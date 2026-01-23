ADVERTISEMENT

Cats rule the internet, we just browse it now and then. There is a ceaseless need for more cute cat pics just so meme makers have something to add captions to. It also helps quite a bit that cats are constantly getting themselves into predicaments that are pretty meme worthy. Don’t believe me? Keep scrolling.

To help educate the non-believers, we’ve gathered some of the best posts from the aptly named “cool cat society” page featuring our feline friends. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts and experiences in the comments down below.

#1

Black and white meme of a cat with dragon wings breathing fire, showcasing funny memes about how awesome cats are.

    #2

    Two black and white cats with fluffy fur being held by hands, showcasing funny cat moments and cute expressions.

    #3

    Orange and white cat sitting alone in a dimly lit room, highlighting funny memes to remind you how awesome cats are.

    Long before TikTok filters and high speed fiber optics existed, humans were already deeply committed to the noble pursuit of looking at funny pictures of cats. It might seem like a modern phenomenon but our ancestors were likely just as distracted by feline antics as we are today. While ancient Egyptians worshipped them as literal gods, the Victorian era gave us the first true ancestor of the cat meme.

    A photographer named Harry Pointer began taking photos of cats in the 1870s and adding funny captions to them to increase their appeal. He realized that a cat sitting in a basket was cute but a cat sitting in a basket with a caption about going to the market was comedy gold. You can see some of these early Victorian cat photos to realize that the internet did not actually invent humor because it just gave it a faster delivery system.

    #4

    Black and white cat cuddling a small kitten, showcasing funny memes to remind you how awesome cats are.

    #5

    Cat showing two expressions, one cute and angelic and the other mischievous, highlighting how awesome cats are.

    #6

    Three cats sitting in a row by empty bowls, waiting for dinner, showcasing funny memes about how awesome cats are.

    These early postcards were the viral hits of the nineteenth century and they set the stage for a global obsession that would only grow with the invention of the computer. As the world moved into the early days of the world wide web things were a bit like the Wild West. Before social media platforms dominated our lives people shared images on message boards and through email chains.

    #7

    Comparison of dog people walking in snow and cat people cozy in bed with cat, highlighting funny memes about awesome cats.

    #8

    Two cats playing with one cat mid-tackle in a humorous moment showcasing how awesome cats are.

    #9

    Cat casting a shadow resembling a 5th dimensional elder god, showcasing funny memes about how awesome cats are.

    In 2007 a fat grey British Shorthair looked at the camera with an expression of pure longing and the caption I can has cheezburger changed the course of human history. These memes used a specific kind of broken English known as lolspeak which perfectly captured the internal monologue we assume cats have. It turns out that humans love imagining that their pets are slightly illiterate and perpetually hungry. This era proved that cats were the perfect vessels for our own social anxieties and weird cravings. This was not just a passing fad but the beginning of a digital language that transcended borders and cultures.
    #10

    Funny cat meme showing a slender serval and a fluffy Pallas's cat, highlighting how awesome cats are.

    #11

    Cat with abnormally large feet standing on a wooden floor, showcasing funny memes about how awesome cats are.

    #12

    Black and white cat sitting on a broom with text asking if the cat is a witch in a funny cat meme.

    Why cats and not dogs or iguanas you might ask. Researchers have actually looked into the science of why feline content is so addictive. A famous study by Jessica Gall Myrick found that watching cat videos actually boosts viewers energy and positive emotions while decreasing negative feelings like anxiety and sadness. Essentially cat memes are a form of digital therapy that costs nothing and has zero side effects other than the occasional productivity loss at work. Evolution also plays a role through a concept called the baby schema which was explored by ethologist Konrad Lorenz.
    #13

    White cat turning on a lamp at night, illustrating funny memes that remind you how awesome cats are.

    #14

    Close-up collage of a black cat with wide eyes reflecting light, showcasing how awesome cats are in funny memes.

    #15

    Black cat sitting on wooden floor with humorous text, a funny meme showcasing how awesome cats are in daily life.

    Cats have large eyes and round faces that trigger the same nurturing instincts we have for human infants. This makes us biologically predisposed to find them irresistible. When you combine those biological triggers with the fact that cats often act like tiny chaotic roommates it is no wonder they dominate our screens.
    #16

    Funny cat meme featuring a cat with a clown wig and hand gesture, capturing how awesome cats are in humor.

    #17

    A white cat with a black spot on its head walking toward the camera in a dimly lit room, funny cat meme.

    #18

    A funny cat in a car appears to be blowing into a breathalyzer, highlighting adorable cat humor memes.

    Cats work so well as memes because of their natural aloofness and dignity. When a dog does something silly it often feels like they are trying to make us happy because they are people pleasers. When a cat does something silly it looks like a regal creature who has experienced a sudden and embarrassing loss of grace. That contrast between their supposed royal nature and their actual clumsiness is the engine of internet humor. We cannot talk about cat memes without mentioning the legends like Grumpy Cat whose real name was Tardar Sauce. She became a global icon simply because she looked permanently unimpressed with everything in existence.

    #19

    Medieval-style funny cat meme showing a wizard offering a hat and a cat wearing a pointed hat saying nice.

    #20

    Black and white cat humorously drinking from a birdbath, highlighting funny memes about how awesome cats are.

    #21

    Two adult cats kissing while watching over their kittens on a blue blanket, showcasing funny cat family moments.

    Then there was Nyan Cat which was an 8 bit animation of a cat with a pastry body flying through space to a catchy tune. You can revisit the original Nyan Cat video if you want to test your mental endurance for repetitive music. These cats became massive brands and moved from the fringes of message boards to the center of mainstream culture.

    #22

    Funny cat memes showing a serious orange cat by watermelons and a grumpy white cat surrounded by watermelons.

    #23

    Funny cat meme with a smirking cat face and text reminding how awesome cats are with a humorous twist.

    #24

    Funny memes featuring cats in Renaissance-style paintings highlighting how awesome cats are.

    As the internet moved from static images to video cats adapted perfectly to every new platform. We went from the Keyboard Cat playing people off the stage to the modern era of TikTok and Instagram Reels. Now we have cats like Stepan the Ukrainian cat who stares blankly at cocktails while disco lights flash or cats that use specialized buttons to talk back to their owners. The medium changes but the message remains the same.

    #25

    Tabby cat resting on a sagging chair next to a fallen cat tree, showing funny cats reminding how awesome cats are.

    #26

    Cat being held and gently rubbed, showcasing funny memes to remind you how awesome cats are.

    #27

    Cat face meme cloud at sunset, humorously illustrating how awesome cats are in a funny and creative way.

    Cats are weird and they do not care about your rules and they are infinitely more interesting than most humans. The rise of the Woman Yelling at a Cat meme showed that cats can even be used to represent our complex emotional reactions to conflict. This specific meme template allowed people to project their own arguments onto a confused white cat sitting at a dinner table which is peak internet creativity.
    #28

    Close-up of a funny cat meme with text highlighting the humor and awesomeness of cats in snowy outdoor setting.

    #29

    Cat standing inside glass door looking at food bag outside, funny meme showing how awesome cats are.

    #30

    Orange cat sitting by Scrabble tiles spelling MEOW, funny meme highlighting how awesome cats are with one word.

    As we look toward the future of the internet it is safe to say that cats will still be at the helm of the ship. Whether it is through artificial intelligence generating hyper realistic kittens or the next viral video of a cat falling off a television our fascination shows no signs of waning. We use them to express love and sarcasm and anger and laziness because they are the universal language of the digital age. They represent our collective psyche in a way that no other animal can. As long as there are people with five minutes to kill and an internet connection there will be cats doing something ridiculous to make us smile. We are just living in their world and we are lucky they let us take pictures of them for our own entertainment.
    #31

    Cat dressed in a tuxedo sitting in a stroller surrounded by flowers, showcasing how awesome cats are in funny memes.

    #32

    Cat lying on carpet beside person with elevated ankle, showing funny cat solidarity and cuteness in a cozy home setting.

    #33

    Three cats eating scattered food on a wooden floor in a funny scene showing how awesome cats are.

    #34

    Close-up of an orange cat making a funny face with a meme about acting like a toxic ex, highlighting funny cat memes.

    #35

    Chubby orange cat looking down at a lasagna tray on a table, showcasing funny memes about how awesome cats are.

    #36

    Tabby cat standing by kitchen sink looking surprised, a funny meme showcasing how awesome cats are.

    #37

    Cute orange kitten cartoon meme with text about waking up and acting silly, highlighting funny memes about how awesome cats are.

    #38

    Sleeping cat leaning on a toy train with a cartoon of passengers reacting to the cat on a bus, funny cat memes.

    #39

    Tabby cat licking lips next to two burgers on a table, showcasing funny memes to remind you how awesome cats are.

    #40

    Funny cat memes showing an adorable kitten growing into a fluffy cat, captured in two side-by-side photos.

    #41

    Yellow cat paw prints crossing a street near bright yellow pedestrian lines, funny cat meme about painted footprints.

    #42

    Person in a blue hoodie sharing a slice of pizza with a kitten showcasing funny memes about how awesome cats are.

    #43

    Three cats gathered on a bathroom counter hunting a moth, showcasing funny memes about how awesome cats are.

    #44

    Funny cat meme showing a cat playfully swatting a brick, highlighting how awesome cats are with humor.

    #45

    Kitten playfully biting a man's dinosaur graphic shirt showcasing funny memes about how awesome cats are.

    #46

    Cute kitten enjoying a gentle head rub outdoors, highlighting funny memes to remind you how awesome cats are.

    #47

    Cat hugging a glowing lamp humorously labeled me and a compliment from five years ago funny memes showing how awesome cats are.

    #48

    Small kitten raising its paw as if surrendering in a funny meme showing how awesome cats are.

    #49

    Sleeping cat labeled serotonin machine on a bright blue background, illustrating funny memes about how awesome cats are.

    #50

    Funny cat meme showing a close-up of a gray tabby cat looking intensely, highlighting how awesome cats are.

    #51

    A fluffy cat in a garden looking disapproving, humorously highlighting how awesome cats are in funny memes.

    #52

    Blurry close-up of a cat with text indicating mischief, showcasing funny memes about how awesome cats are.

    #53

    Close-up of a cat with wide eyes sitting on a couch, featured in a funny memes collection about how awesome cats are.

    #54

    Black cat with yellow eyes next to a funny meme about 9-5 work and unemployment in a cat-themed post.

    #55

    Funny cat meme showing a cat and three dogs sitting side by side, highlighting how awesome cats are with friends.

    #56

    Orange tabby cat wearing a harness with distorted neck in a funny posture, highlighting funny memes about how awesome cats are.

    #57

    Four close-up images of a black and white cat with expressive faces, showcasing funny memes about how awesome cats are.

    #58

    Black cat with a swapped face effect on a cat figurine, creating a funny and awesome cat meme moment.

    #59

    Photoshopped bees with cat faces showing funny cat memes celebrating how awesome cats are.

    #60

    Cartoon meme showing a man admiring a cat while woman in a car says she hates cats, humor with funny cat memes.

    #61

    Gray and white fluffy cat with serious expression sitting on a table, funny meme reminding how awesome cats are.

    #62

    White cat lying on stone pavement with arrows and text, a funny meme showing how awesome cats are.

    #63

    Small orange kitten being gently squished by a hand, highlighting funny memes to remind you how awesome cats are.

    #64

    Black and white cat with a hanger around its neck sitting on carpet in a funny cat meme.

    #65

    Grumpy cat reluctantly holding a human hand, illustrating funny memes that remind you how awesome cats are.

    #66

    Close-up of a white cat with a quirky smile next to cat and thinking face emojis in a funny cat memes post.

    #67

    Cat tangled in broken window blinds sitting on a bed, funny meme highlighting how awesome cats are.

    #68

    Orange cat loaf lying perfectly on a table with sunlight highlighting its fur, showcasing funny cat memes and cat awesomeness.

    #69

    Cat peeking over edge with paw raised, showing a thumbs-up in a funny meme about how awesome cats are.

    #70

    Two adorable tabby cats sitting together indoors, showcasing the charm of funny cat memes and awesome cats.

    #71

    Two white cats cuddling on a chair by the window, featured in funny memes to remind you how awesome cats are.

    #72

    Black and white cat wide-eyed at 4:00 am with caption about demons, funny meme showing how awesome cats are.

    #73

    Screenshot of a funny cat meme showing a cat sitting on a donkey, highlighting cats' cleverness and charm.

    #74

    Cat having claws trimmed while wearing a clear protective helmet in a funny meme about cats and astronaut training.

    #75

    Screenshot of a funny meme showing a cat humorously arrested for stealing and eating from a dining table.

    #76

    Funny cat meme with a red circle and arrow pointing to a unimpressed cat, showcasing how awesome cats are in memes.

    #77

    Funny meme comparing coffins for successful and unsuccessful people with pyramids for people who love cats.

    #78

    Orange cat lying on grass next to a no cats allowed sign, showcasing funny memes about how awesome cats are.

    #79

    Blurry tabby cat with paws on a laptop keyboard, looking surprised, capturing funny cat moments for memes.

    #80

    Cat meme showing a person petting a cat’s head with text about selling the cat for computer RAM, highlighting funny cat moments.

