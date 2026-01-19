ADVERTISEMENT

We like to think of ourselves as more civilized than the ones that came before. After all, they were riding horses and writing letters, while we are driving cars and having video calls!

But scratch the surface and not much has changed. Human nature remains the same. To experience this, immerse yourself in a great painting that’s hundreds of years old, and it will move you as deeply as the people who first saw it.

The Instagram account 'Punk History' is a good place to start. It transforms classical art into modern memes, showing that ancient saints could side-eye like pros and that the 9-to-5 grind has always been hated. Timeless attitudes.

More info: Instagram