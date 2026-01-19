ADVERTISEMENT

We like to think of ourselves as more civilized than the ones that came before. After all, they were riding horses and writing letters, while we are driving cars and having video calls!

But scratch the surface and not much has changed. Human nature remains the same. To experience this, immerse yourself in a great painting that’s hundreds of years old, and it will move you as deeply as the people who first saw it.

The Instagram account 'Punk History' is a good place to start. It transforms classical art into modern memes, showing that ancient saints could side-eye like pros and that the 9-to-5 grind has always been hated. Timeless attitudes.

More info: Instagram

#1

Classical art meme showing a man and woman conversing with humorous text about being unapproachable.

punk_history Report

11points
POST
    #2

    Classical art meme shows a man and woman in period clothing with humorous modern text about hobbies and life difficulty.

    punk_history Report

    10points
    POST
    #3

    Classical art meme showing women in period clothing with text about being busy avoiding people in a courtyard.

    punk_history Report

    6points
    POST
    capeglossystarling avatar
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Man, some people just won't take a hint.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #4

    Two women in classical art style, one with a red umbrella, lying in a field with memes about the year and January.

    punk_history Report

    6points
    POST
    normeo127 avatar
    Norm Gilmore
    Norm Gilmore
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    First day back at work today after a month off. This. So much this...

    1
    1point
    reply
    #5

    Woman in classical art meme stretching by a window with captions about deserving a treat after sending one email.

    punk_history Report

    6points
    POST
    #6

    Classical art meme of a woman in historical dress sitting bored, illustrating 21st century meeting frustration.

    punk_history Report

    6points
    POST
    #7

    Classical art meme showing a woman being crowned, humorously depicting 21st century feelings of accomplishment.

    punk_history Report

    6points
    POST
    #8

    Medieval woman in classical art meme texting with a sword, illustrating funny and relatable 21st century classical art memes.

    punk_history Report

    6points
    POST
    #9

    Classical art meme showing a man examining a flask with a humorous caption about women’s mysteries.

    punk_history Report

    6points
    POST
    capeglossystarling avatar
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Actually, if you'd just listen, we-- "Such odd creatures."

    0
    0points
    reply
    #10

    Classical art meme of a girl in a blue dress holding a cat with humorous text about love and tolerance.

    punk_history Report

    5points
    POST
    #11

    Two women in classical art style sitting at a table outdoors with humorous work underperformance meme text.

    punk_history Report

    5points
    POST
    #12

    Classical art meme showing a woman saving a drowning man with text about not filling out a timesheet.

    punk_history Report

    5points
    POST
    raeraebum avatar
    Chat GPT
    Chat GPT
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I really like this painting Could someone tell me the name of it?

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #13

    Classical art meme showing medieval figures in a garden with humorous captions about rumors as fan fiction.

    punk_history Report

    5points
    POST
    robynhill avatar
    Robyn Hill
    Robyn Hill
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    “It’s actually romantic …”

    0
    0points
    reply
    #14

    Classical art meme depicting ancient women demanding equal pay with humorous modern captions in a historical setting.

    punk_history Report

    5points
    POST
    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Backdated about two thousand years.

    2
    2points
    reply
    #15

    Classical art meme showing two figures debating with text about calming down and the economy, highlighting 21st century humor.

    punk_history Report

    5points
    POST
    #16

    Classical art meme showing detailed painted hands humorously making a Gen Z finger heart gesture.

    punk_history Report

    5points
    POST
    #17

    Classical art meme with two women in vintage dresses humorously discussing insecurity, highlighting relatable 21st century feelings.

    punk_history Report

    5points
    POST
    #18

    Three women in classical art style dresses with meme text about fake scenarios and fate, showcasing hilarious classical art memes.

    punk_history Report

    5points
    POST
    #19

    Classical art meme showing a couple in period clothing humorously discussing their perfect date with modern dialogue.

    punk_history Report

    5points
    POST
    #20

    Snowy classical art painting with humorous meme text about Mariah Carey, featuring a winter village scene in soft pastel colors.

    punk_history Report

    5points
    POST
    #21

    Classical art meme featuring a woman in vintage attire with text about worrying, fitting 21st century humor.

    punk_history Report

    5points
    POST
    #22

    Classical art meme of a woman lying in water with text about reacting dramatically to slight inconveniences.

    punk_history Report

    5points
    POST
    #23

    Classical art meme showing Jesus and a man with humorous text about driving, highlighting hilarious classical art memes.

    punk_history Report

    5points
    POST
    #24

    Classical art meme showing an older woman comforting a younger woman by the sea with humorous modern text overlay.

    punk_history Report

    5points
    POST
    #25

    Impressionist classical art meme showing a woman with a cat on her lap, highlighting relatable 21st century humor.

    punk_history Report

    5points
    POST
    #26

    Classical art meme showing a conversation about morning routines, highlighting hilarious 21st century relatable humor.

    punk_history Report

    5points
    POST
    #27

    Classical art meme showing a woman playing lute and another with a date joke, capturing hilarious classical art memes humor.

    punk_history Report

    4points
    POST
    #28

    Classical art meme showing two women with text about heartbreak and paying full price before a sale.

    punk_history Report

    4points
    POST
    #29

    Classical art meme of a woman watering a dying plant with humorous text about overwatering or underwatering.

    punk_history Report

    4points
    POST
    #30

    Classical art meme featuring two women, one reading a book titled Dating for Dummies, humorously about dating advice.

    punk_history Report

    4points
    POST
    #31

    Classical art meme of an exhausted woman resting on a chair, depicting relatable 21st century fatigue and holiday stress.

    punk_history Report

    4points
    POST
    #32

    Classical art meme showing a woman lying on a bed looking tired with a humorous modern-day caption.

    punk_history Report

    4points
    POST
    #33

    Classical art meme featuring a girl holding a black cat with humorous modern text overlays.

    punk_history Report

    4points
    POST
    #34

    Classical art meme showing hopeful woman with hands clasped, humorously capturing relatable 21st century feelings.

    punk_history Report

    4points
    POST
    #35

    Woman in a blue and white striped dress sitting on a couch talking to a cat, a classical art meme with humor.

    punk_history Report

    4points
    POST
    #36

    Two women in early 20th century attire in a domestic room, illustrating hilarious classical art memes about modern truths.

    punk_history Report

    4points
    POST
    #37

    Classical art meme showing a wrapped figure in an ornate bed with text about staying in at 8pm, reflecting 21st century humor.

    punk_history Report

    4points
    POST
    hannmfischer avatar
    HanSolo
    HanSolo
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah I would already be tucked in

    0
    0points
    reply
    #38

    Classic painting of two women humorously captioned as Aunt Betty and her roommate Susan in classical art memes.

    punk_history Report

    4points
    POST
    #39

    Classical art meme showing a man annoyed while holding a woman's hand, humorously reflecting 21st century feelings.

    punk_history Report

    4points
    POST
    #40

    Classical art meme showing people in a lush indoor garden with caption about having no time or crayons.

    punk_history Report

    4points
    POST
    #41

    Surreal classical art meme showing an insect with an elephant trunk and text about waiting for a towel in 21st century humor.

    punk_history Report

    4points
    POST
    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Those legs don’t look broken to me. Get your own d****d towel.

    2
    2points
    reply
    #42

    Classical art meme showing 18th-century figures with humorous modern captions about friendship and appearance.

    punk_history Report

    3points
    POST
    #43

    Classical art meme showing a woman in bed with a humorous caption about waking up and attraction, capturing 21st century humor.

    punk_history Report

    3points
    POST
    #44

    Two women and a man in classical attire on steps by a gondola, with humorous classical art memes about viruses.

    punk_history Report

    3points
    POST
    #45

    Classical art meme of a medieval king holding a goblet, humorously captioned about Spotify Wrapped age perception.

    punk_history Report

    3points
    POST
    #46

    Classical art meme showing a man and woman with humorous captions about soft launching a sick day tomorrow.

    punk_history Report

    3points
    POST
    #47

    Classical art meme showing a Victorian woman asking how another takes coffee, highlighting hilarious classical art memes.

    punk_history Report

    3points
    POST
    #48

    Woman in classical art meme reclining on a red couch with humorous text about feeling tired at 9am.

    punk_history Report

    3points
    POST
    #49

    Classical art meme showing two women in a vintage room with humorous introvert school conversation captions

    punk_history Report

    3points
    POST
    #50

    Classical art painting of three women with a witty meme caption about unrealized potential and shadows.

    punk_history Report

    3points
    POST
    #51

    Two women in classical art meme with text about becoming indispensable at work, highlighting hilarious classical art memes.

    punk_history Report

    3points
    POST
    #52

    Classical art meme showing two women in historical clothing sharing a humorous 21st century conversation.

    punk_history Report

    3points
    POST
    #53

    Classical art meme showing a woman asking for help while a man rows a boat in a calm lake scene.

    punk_history Report

    3points
    POST
    #54

    Classical art meme showing a woman reading by candlelight with a procrastination caption in a 21st century context.

    punk_history Report

    3points
    POST
    #55

    Classical art meme showing a pregnant woman and sterile man with humorous Christmas miracle text.

    punk_history Report

    3points
    POST
    #56

    Classical art meme showing three women in orange robes, one fanning a seated figure with a caption about a texting mistake.

    punk_history Report

    3points
    POST
    #57

    Medieval classical art meme showing a crowned woman with a sword through her neck, captioned about feminine urge.

    punk_history Report

    3points
    POST
    #58

    Classical art meme showing a Roman soldier gently asking a tired woman on a couch to go home.

    punk_history Report

    3points
    POST
    #59

    Woman in classical art style meme sitting by window with humorous text about ovulating, showcasing hilarious classical art memes.

    punk_history Report

    3points
    POST
    #60

    Two women in a classical art meme exchange humorous dialogue about generosity and opinions, showcasing classical art memes.

    punk_history Report

    3points
    POST
    #61

    Classical art meme showing a 17th-century couple with modern text about being single and supply chain issues.

    punk_history Report

    2points
    POST
    #62

    Classical art meme showing two women in Victorian attire with humorous 21st century caption about Lindsay Lohan's face.

    punk_history Report

    2points
    POST
    hannmfischer avatar
    HanSolo
    HanSolo
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I miss seeing the old Lindsay Lohan before plastic surgery tbh

    0
    0points
    reply
    #63

    Classical art meme of a woman leaning on a fireplace with a dog, expressing sadness about not getting a Christmas gift.

    punk_history Report

    2points
    POST
    #64

    Two women in classical art style holding hands with captions about a date, featured in classical art memes.

    punk_history Report

    2points
    POST
    #65

    Classical art meme showing a woman and man by a fountain with humorous 21st century dialogue.

    punk_history Report

    2points
    POST
    #66

    Two women in classical art style whispering and holding hands, humorous classical art memes about modern dating experiences.

    punk_history Report

    2points
    POST
    #67

    Classical art meme showing two women in elegant dresses gossiping with humorous text about feedback and gossip.

    punk_history Report

    2points
    POST
    #68

    Classical art meme with a man complimenting a woman who says she stopped feeling responsible for her parents' happiness.

    punk_history Report

    2points
    POST
    #69

    Two women in classical art meme, one asking about career goals, the other replying about a generous severance package.

    punk_history Report

    2points
    POST
    #70

    Classical art meme featuring three figures in a room with humorous text about choosing the Bear, highlighting classical art memes.

    punk_history Report

    2points
    POST
    #71

    Classical art meme showing a distressed scene with people and a baby, highlighting hilarious classical art humor.

    punk_history Report

    2points
    POST
    #72

    Classical art meme showing a woman in black dress with humorous text about always being home alone.

    punk_history Report

    2points
    POST
    #73

    Classical art meme of a woman in period outfit saying she hates her outfit, reflecting hilarious classical art memes.

    punk_history Report

    2points
    POST
    #74

    A classical art painting of a woman with a floral hat, humorously captioned with a modern email sign-off meme.

    punk_history Report

    2points
    POST
    #75

    Classical art meme showing three Victorian women, one child playing, with a quote on emotions about crying and memories.

    punk_history Report

    2points
    POST
    #76

    Classical art meme showing a woman pouring drink with caption about happy hour, fitting 21st century humor.

    punk_history Report

    2points
    POST
    #77

    Portrait of a woman in classical art style with a humorous meme caption about being annoyed if something is found immediately.

    punk_history Report

    2points
    POST
    #78

    Classical art meme showing a thoughtful man and woman with humorous 21st century text overlay about thinking and self-care.

    punk_history Report

    2points
    POST
    #79

    Classical art meme featuring a woman with a neutral expression and the caption Per my last email.

    punk_history Report

    2points
    POST
    #80

    Classical art meme of a woman stirring a bowl with text about facing fresh hell, capturing hilarious 21st century accuracy.

    punk_history Report

    2points
    POST
    #81

    Classical art meme of a woman in a white dress sitting outside asking where her soulmate is in a 21st century context.

    punk_history Report

    2points
    POST
    #82

    Woman in a classical art painting resting on a couch with a dog nearby, humorously captioned about NYE plans meme.

    punk_history Report

    1point
    POST
    #83

    Blindfolded woman in classical art meme with humorous modern text about family and responsibilities.

    punk_history Report

    1point
    POST
    #84

    Classical art meme shows a woman in a yellow dress sitting silently judging with a demure and mindful expression.

    punk_history Report

    1point
    POST
    #85

    Classical art meme showing a vintage couple in elegant clothing with humorous 21st century dialogue labels.

    punk_history Report

    1point
    POST
    #86

    Young girl in classical art meme standing in spotlight with caption about losing religion, reflecting 21st century humor in art memes.

    punk_history Report

    1point
    POST
    #87

    Classical art meme featuring a woman on a white horse with a torch, captioned about sobbing in a humorous style.

    punk_history Report

    1point
    POST
    marsom1103 avatar
    SCP 4666
    SCP 4666
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We ride at dawn, beeches!

    0
    0points
    reply
    #88

    Classical art meme featuring a woman in a red dress saying she is the fun, highlighting hilarious classical art memes.

    punk_history Report

    1point
    POST
    #89

    Woman in a pink dress reclining on a floral sofa holding a book, classical art meme reflecting modern-day feelings.

    punk_history Report

    1point
    POST
    #90

    Classical art meme showing a medieval scene with humorous text about wanting space or attention in the 21st century.

    punk_history Report

    1point
    POST
    #91

    Classical art meme with Victorian people discussing feelings, highlighting relatable 21st century themes and emotions.

    punk_history Report

    1point
    POST
    #92

    Classical art meme showing a woman declining a man’s attention with humor on a beach in vintage attire.

    punk_history Report

    1point
    POST
    #93

    Classical art meme of a couple at the beach with umbrellas, capturing quality time in a 21st century context.

    punk_history Report

    1point
    POST
    #94

    Man in classical art style red outfit with meme text about coat, showcasing hilarious classical art memes with accurate 21st century humor.

    punk_history Report

    1point
    POST
    #95

    Classical art meme featuring a woman with red hair and side eye, captioned about earned side eye humor.

    punk_history Report

    1point
    POST

