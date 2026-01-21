ADVERTISEMENT

Millions of people work in the food service industry, which means that millions of people might be seeking an outlet for the trauma, chaos and exhaustion that tends to come with it. But between the long hours, satisfactory pay, who has the time or money for therapy?

Enter Restaurant Warriors: a virtual support group for servers, bartenders, chefs, hosts, cleaners, managers and the rest of the crew. It's a safe space to vent, laugh, cry, or do all at once. The Facebook page has more than 200,000 members, serving up deliciously relatable memes, screenshots and posts that deal with anything from cooked customers to manic bosses and terrible tips.

Bored Panda has sifted through the ingredients of the page to find the freshest, funniest and finest posts for you to feast your eyes on. Whether you're a former, current or future restaurant worker, or just someone who likes food, consider yourself served.

#1

Tweet about restaurant workers needing to work doubles during busy brunch on the first nice day, relatable restaurant worker meme.

AND there are 5 specials that day with NO substitutions!

Around 15.7 million people work in the restaurant and food service industry. And that's just in the United States. It's the nation’s second largest private sector employer, providing jobs to 10% of the total U.S. workforce.

Most of these workers are toiling away at eating and drinking places, while an estimated 3.2 million fill food service positions in other sectors like healthcare, accommodations, education, food-and-beverage stores, and arts, entertainment and recreation.
    #2

    Walk-in coolers in a restaurant kitchen described as scream therapy for chefs, relatable to restaurant workers.

    Also for servers. It does work.

    #3

    Text meme saying I may have a foul mouth but my customer service voice went to Yale relatable for restaurant workers.

    The restaurant industry is known for having notoriously high staff turnover rates. One study from a few years back found that restaurant employees who started a job between August 2021-August 2022, lasted just 110 days (a little over three months) before they moved on.

    As you might have guessed, money (or the lack thereof) plays a big role in whether a restaurant worker chooses to stay or to go. According to a survey conducted by 7 Shifts, wages are the main factor behind why restaurant employees quit their jobs. 34.6% of participants cited low pay as a reason for leaving a job or a reason for why they are planning to.

    Nearly half of almost 4,000 restaurant employees polled said they earn between $11 and $15 per hour. 73% of them receive tips on top of their pay.

    #4

    Man intensely showing another person where something is, relatable to restaurant workers in posts and memes.

    #5

    Whiteboard with a humorous dialogue between restaurant workers and a manager about needing and covering work hours.

    You know my coworkers!

    #6

    Tweet from a restaurant worker sharing a relatable story about carrying desserts and cappuccinos to a customer's table.

    I love when I spend 20 minutes making desserts and they say "Oh you know, just make them to go."

    #7

    Man reading a card with text meme about tips, relatable to restaurant workers and serving in the hospitality industry.

    #8

    Cartoon showing a man at heaven's gate with an angel, a meme restaurant workers might relate to humorously.

    #9

    Text meme about retirement age at 50, relating to restaurant workers who might relate to long work hours and fatigue.

    #10

    Cat with dark circles around eyes illustrating the glow restaurant workers might relate to from hard work.

    #11

    Restaurant receipt with a large tip and a handwritten note about tipping in cash, relatable to restaurant workers and memes.

    #12

    Man in plaid shirt looking tired and holding beer, illustrating restaurant workers relatable meme about exhausting shifts.

    #13

    Meme about restaurant workers emphasizing kindness to waiters with a table of used plates and a half-full glass.

    #14

    Two jars of mayonnaise labeled heavy duty and extra heavy duty displayed with a humorous restaurant workers meme.

    #15

    Tweet about stereotypes of muscle hunks vs line cooks, relatable content for restaurant workers and memes audience.

    #16

    Skeleton lying on a couch exhausted, illustrating relatable humor for restaurant workers in posts and memes.

    #17

    Empty Pizza Hut parking lot meme about restaurant workers enjoying quiet shifts with jukebox and arcade games.

    #18

    Cartoon character on a bus with caption about being down staff and feeling danger, relatable to restaurant workers memes.

    #19

    Woman clutching her chest on the ground, illustrating restaurant workers relating to order mistakes and kitchen delays meme.

    #20

    Meme about restaurant workers relating to being invited out for one drink but ending in bad decision making all night.

    #21

    Close-up of someone whispering in another's ear next to an image of goosebumps, relating to restaurant workers memes.

    #22

    Restaurant worker in a blue apron holding a plastic cup of water, reflecting the realities restaurant workers relate to.

    #23

    Man in suit pointing with text about facemasks hiding alcohol breath, relating to restaurant workers' modern problems.

    #24

    Wooden sign humorously stating a small town has no town drunk because everyone takes turns, relatable to restaurant workers.

    #25

    Person looking in mirror holding a glass of wine, relatable meme about restaurant workers and drinking habits.

    #26

    Man in white shirt and loosened tie holding several empty glasses, relatable restaurant workers meme about gin and tonic drink.

    #27

    Hand holding a restaurant receipt with a $200 tip, relatable meme for restaurant workers about the bare minimum effort.

    #28

    Screenshot of a social media post about a $90 restaurant check with a low tip, highlighting restaurant workers' relatable experiences.

    #29

    Man wearing glasses with skeptical expression, caption about restaurant workers relating to difficult customer requests.

    #30

    Surprised dog meme illustrating night shift restaurant workers entering a full dining room during busy hours.

    #31

    Meme showing a tense exchange and fight scene relatable to restaurant workers and their workday frustrations.

    #32

    Woman with gun walking at sunset with caption referencing restaurant workers and manager issues meme.

    #33

    Cheese puff stuck in door latch humor, relatable meme for restaurant workers about weekend struggles with alcohol.

    #34

    Text meme showing a conversation about being late, reflecting humor restaurant workers might relate to.

    #35

    Two girls with tubas, one labeled bartender knowing the drink order, the other server confused, relatable restaurant worker meme.

    #36

    Man in orange jacket and glasses making a confident face, depicting restaurant workers memes cooks relate to.

    #37

    Meme showing a restaurant worker's reaction to kids running and falling, relatable to restaurant workers and memes.

    #38

    Stressed restaurant worker sitting in a car, holding head on steering wheel, facing a long challenging workday.

    #39

    Restaurant worker looking at order screen in kitchen with humorous meme about not knowing tasks.

    #40

    Storage area in a restaurant walk-in cooler with a humorous sign about keeping it organized for restaurant workers.

    #41

    Cat with a skeptical expression in an office setting, relatable to restaurant workers and coworker conflicts meme.

    #42

    Two restaurant workers in uniform smiling in a busy restaurant illustrating relatable restaurant worker memes.

    #43

    Handwritten tip amount on a restaurant receipt showing an exaggerated tip, relatable to restaurant workers and memes.

    #44

    Close-up of biscuits being covered with creamy sausage gravy, a relatable moment for restaurant workers and food service memes.

    #45

    Meme about restaurant workers relating to customers sharing long stories while giving the total bill of $13.33.

    #46

    Meme showing restaurant workers FoH and kitchen reacting differently to the question am I fat in a humorous way.

    #47

    People who eat steak rare looking judgmental at those who prefer well done steak restaurant workers memes.

    #48

    Man in suit reacting with disbelief while another man bends over, illustrating a relatable moment for restaurant workers about steak orders.

    #49

    Meme about a tricky gift card prank with a chess player caption, relatable to restaurant workers humor and experiences.

    #50

    Receipt showing a bill of 146.88 with a handwritten tip of 10 and total 150, relatable to restaurant workers memes.

    #51

    Vintage man in suit with hand raised saying calm down I'm a server, not a therapist, relatable meme for restaurant workers.

    #52

    Stressed person holding head, relatable meme about restaurant workers managing large birthday party groups.

    #53

    Tips and change frustration meme relatable to restaurant workers surrounded by coins in the background

    #54

    Vintage black and white image of waiters in a line holding trays, related to restaurant workers memes and posts.

    #55

    Woman crying in restaurant uniform contrasted with happy choir, depicting feelings restaurant workers might relate to.

    #56

    Close-up of a stressed man yelling, capturing the frustration many restaurant workers relate to in memes and posts.

    #57

    Meme showing a man answering what he does for a living with a humorous restaurant workers relatable post.

    #58

    Sign in a restaurant stating parties of 10 or more get one check with 18% gratuity relevant to restaurant workers.

    #59

    Meme showing a gorilla swinging another, humorously depicting restaurant workers’ frustration with coleslaw.

    #60

    Man labeled servers watching burger labeled dying food, illustrating relatable struggles of restaurant workers with food quality.

    #61

    Customer complaint about pizza order with owner’s sarcastic response, showing relatable humor for restaurant workers and staff.

    #62

    Two men shaking hands outdoors with caption about bartenders making deals, relatable to restaurant workers and memes.

    #63

    Meme contrasting relaxing life with hectic restaurant work showing multiple order tickets in kitchen.

    #64

    Man tipping waiter with a photo of himself and his cat, a humorous moment related to restaurant workers and memes.

    #65

    Man in blue shirt and tie making confused face with meme text about restaurant workers and coworkers.

    #66

    Woman standing with eyes closed as steam hits her face, relatable meme for restaurant workers about dishwasher steam.

    #67

    Meme on restaurant workers relating to pressure at work with a humorous quote and a smiling woman from a TV show.

    #68

    Man wearing a roll of toilet paper as earrings, humorous meme for restaurant workers who get offended easily.

    #69

    Hand holding small snack bits with text about reward snacks after doing dishes, relatable to restaurant workers and memes.

    #70

    Meme showing a sad clown with a red nose and text about restaurant workers relating to challenging customer interactions.

    #71

    Hands slicing onions on a cutting board with a humorous caption relatable to restaurant workers and kitchen life.

    #72

    Restaurant display with seafood plates, wine bottles, and a sign about no strollers, high chairs, or booster chairs.

    #73

    Grocery store cheese aisle with signs and humorous text relatable to restaurant workers' daily struggles.

    #74

    Group of men representing typical workplace crew roles restaurant workers might relate to, showing different work attitudes and participation levels.

    #75

    Tweet about challenges faced by restaurant workers in the service industry, relatable to many restaurant workers memes.

    #76

    Person hiding behind a wall with Uber Eats delivery bag and text about restaurant workers relating to orders waiting patiently.

    #77

    Man in a suit making a confused face with meme text about training new guy, relatable to restaurant workers.

    #78

    Man with long hair smiling contentedly in a restaurant setting, relatable moment for restaurant workers after food service ends.

    #79

    Animated character from a restaurant worker meme reflecting on potential customers, relatable to restaurant workers and their experiences.

    #80

    Meme showing a humorous struggle relatable to restaurant workers about getting the bartender’s attention when not attractive.

    #81

    Group of people humorously posing to represent restaurant workers' brain cells assembling to pronounce Worcestershire sauce.

    #82

    Baby Yoda wrapped in a blanket with a humorous quote relatable to restaurant workers about feeling useless today.

    #83

    Cartoon Skeletor characters representing restaurant workers dealing with burnout and new hires in a relatable meme.

    #84

    Menu close-up with a circled typo in the starter section, showing a humorous restaurant workers meme related to menu errors.

    #85

    Frying pan designed like a sword handle, humor relatable to restaurant workers in kitchen and cooking tasks.

    #86

    Raw steaks with humorous caption relating good steaks and restaurant workers, highlighting memorable memes for restaurant workers.

    #87

    Patrick Star dressed in streetwear standing confidently in front of a car, illustrating restaurant workers' relatable memes.

    #88

    Waitress smiling and talking to customers while taking orders, relatable moment for restaurant workers and staff.

    #89

    Crowded beach scene representing the challenge restaurant workers face trying to find their manager to go home.

    #90

    Man in coat and scarf holding up two fingers with meme text about restaurant workers relating to customer interactions.

    #91

    Meme showing restaurant worker remembering a missed ranch request, highlighting relatable moments for restaurant workers.

    #92

    Restaurant workers relatable meme showing host and customers discussing unpredictable wait times humor in a dining setting.

    #93

    Raccoon near tipped-over trash can illustrating frustration relatable to restaurant workers losing a credit card slip meme.

    #94

    Restaurant workers relate to quick customer orders and the feeling of caring in busy restaurant memes and posts.

    #95

    Couple asking restaurant worker how the menu works, a humorous scene restaurant workers might relate to.

    #96

    Restaurant workers meme showing exhausted man giving thumbs up during busy dinner rush relatable to restaurant workers.

    #97

    Stressed restaurant worker juggling multiple tasks with frustrated expression, relatable to restaurant workers memes and posts.

    #98

    Cartoon of a man in a top hat with a cane saying a relatable quote for restaurant workers and memes.

    #99

    Man in military uniform yelling with text about handling a bigger section, relatable to restaurant workers memes.

    #100

    Meme featuring a man in a suit with text humor about restaurant workers and the challenges servers face.

    #101

    Hospital scene with a patient waking from coma, humorously referencing restaurant workers and rolling silverware struggles.

    #102

    Man hiking points to view with caption about restaurant workers needing to sit at one specific table in a restaurant.

    #103

    Pie chart humor about restaurant workers’ quick restroom breaks showing most get triple sat while few have perfect sections.

    #104

    Keanu Reeves meme showing manager and worker with text about repeating messages, relatable to restaurant workers.

    #105

    Handwritten note with a dinosaur drawing humorously serving as a two weeks notice, relatable to restaurant workers memes.

    #106

    Restaurant workers meme showing kitchen staff and a large Coca-Cola box related to restaurant work struggles.

    #107

    Scene from a movie with a man comforting a crying boy, relatable to restaurant workers and silverware rolling struggles.

    #108

    Confused restaurant worker trying to remember customer order, relatable meme for restaurant workers and service industry staff.

    #109

    Mural on a brick wall with a leadership quote relatable to restaurant workers and their experiences.

    #110

    Stacked dirty dishes and cups in a busy kitchen, illustrating relatable moments for restaurant workers and servers.

    #111

    Meme text about yelling at service workers, relatable to restaurant workers and their everyday experiences.

    #112

    Man smiling in a suit with a caption about chefs and waiters, relatable restaurant workers meme about success.

