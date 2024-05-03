Someone asked “What's a misconception about your profession that you're tired of hearing?” and professionals from across the internet shared their best examples. From some folks vastly underestimating how much work something takes to just downright lies, get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and share your thoughts and examples in the comments section below.

There are few things as annoying as people who don’t actually have a clue sharing all sorts of information and facts about your specialty that are completely untrue. Normally, this is a burden academics have to bear, but it can be just as true for really any job .

#1 I’m a librarian, and people think we just read books all day. In reality, we manage databases, assist with research, and conduct community programs.

#2 That graphic design is fun, cool, exciting and we'll do it for peanuts just because we enjoy it.



Sorry to break it to you but I got bills to pay and most of the time I'm trying to protect the client from making really bad decisions because they feel they could "do it themselves if they could just draw a little better".

#3 Software engineer here. No, we can't just "hack into anything" and no, we can't fix your printer. We're not tech support. We live in a world of code, not hardware.

#4 "Why do you need a dictionary? I thought you were a translator.".

#5 Unemployed disabled. We want to work, but nobody will let us. Then they turn around and call us lazy parasites.

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 I'm a long time caregiver to mother who lives with dementia. For some reason, people don't consider it "work". That includes doctors. I'm on call 24/7. I can't leave for long periods of time. My own health went to s**t. Geriatric care costs are astronomical. Yet, all people hear is "You're not working." .

#7 As an electrician, the misconception that it’s not a skilled profession is frustrating. It requires rigorous training and adherence to safety standards.

#8 “Teachers are brainwashing and indoctrinating our kids!”





Bruh I can barely get these adorable little b@stards to bring a damn pencil to class 🤣 I’m flattered you think I have that much power but I can assure you I do not.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Vegetable farmer. We get so many applicants wanting to "connect to the soil", yet have never touched a shovel before. So many people don't seem to understand that farming is manual labor with long hours and hardship every day. And It's all just to limp by. We aren't making much money.

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 I drove a taxi. We don’t meet a lot of famous people. Not all passengers are unhinged lunatics. .

#11 I'm an attorney.



A lot of people - maybe most people - have this bizarre idea that a court case turns on who has the better attorney.



As if we're wizards, hurling eldritch beams of light at one another until one of our minds snap and the empty husk slumps to the floor. The judge whispers a fey enchantment, his fingers curling in an unknown, arcane sign, and the victor is bathed in emerald light.



A bad attorney can absolutely sink your case, but once you reach a level of basic competence, the facts of the case are almost exclusively what drive victory or defeat.



I can make clever arguments all day, but if you beat the s**t out of an orphan to steal his Pokemon cards, my twisted magicks will not avail you.

#12 Accounting. No, you don't have to be good at math. No, I will not do your taxes.

#13 Construction. No, I’m not looking to build your deck for a cheeseburger and a six pack of beer.

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 I’m a support worker for adults with complex learning and physical disabilities have been for 7 years now - no u don’t just “wipe bums for a living”.



I keep them alive and happy, giving them a quality of life filled with as much independence and choice as they can have. I treat them with dignity and respect while yes at times supporting them with personal care because guess what? They can’t do it! So someone has to, it’s such a tiny part of my job and the least bit interesting.



Hardly anyone hears about the love and patience, acceptance and humility the people I support teach me and give me every day.

#15 Call center customer service agent (telecom). For the last 12 years I've had to hold the hand of thousands of customers through the phone. It's not an easy job. I have to remember the specs of all the new cellular devices, all the codes for our ancient DOS base AS400 system and above all that, I have to deal with people who have issues breathing and speaking at the same time. It's exhausting, at the end of the day my body is awake and ready but my mind is mush, oh and I do it in 2 languages.

ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Janitor/custodian. Any service job, really.



No, not everybody who works those jobs is dumb with no prospects/ambitions. Things happen in life, be it health issues, personal/family issues. I never understood how someone seeing another person working a job like that can look down on them and treat them like dirt.



A separate pet peeve is "i dont feel like putting this item back where it belongs" or "ill just make this mess and not clean it up" because it's "somebody else's job" or "im just letting them *earn* their paycheck!". No, you're an a*****e.



To end this on a positive note though, as someone who's had a lot of these types of jobs, being polite, saying "thank you" and being respectful to any service/retail/restaurant worker(or, anyone really) are simple things that don't take much effort and can brighten up someone's day.

#17 Fire Sprinkler Designer here: Fire Sprinkler water IS NOT clean and clear like the movies depict...That water more than likely has been in those pipes for decades and is filled with corrosion and cutting oil. As soon as a sprinkler goes off, you are getting doused with black tar water...

#18 As a veterinarian, I’m most certainly *not* in this for the money…

I also don’t magically know what is wrong with your dog/cat just by waving my magic stethoscope.

ADVERTISEMENT

#19 I'm a handyman. None of those things that happen in those human mating ritual documentaries that you watch on the internet have ever happened to me.

#20 Tech support. We didn't start out angry..





1. Turn it off, then turn it on again. No, we're not lazy that really does solve a majority of problems. And no, shutting off your monitor is not shutting down your computer.



2. When we ask you if it's plugged in, follow the cord all the way from your computer to the wall.



3. If the computer gives you a message with an error code, WRITE IT DOWN OR TAKE A SCREENSHOT.



4. Describe the problem, but only what is necessary. I don't care why you were emailing your aunt. I do care about the message that popped up when you clicked Send.



5. If I come to look at your computer, get out of the way. No, I cannot fix anything if you are sitting in your chair in front of your computer.



6. Printer problem? Take it out back and shoot it. I would rather work on anything else before printer problems.

#21 Writer,



Their eyes are green because that’s the color I thought of when I built the character. It’s not that deep most of the time.



Also, no, I don’t want to read the first draft of the book you started when you were 12 that’s “such a great idea!”



Believe me, none of us write well at 12 and no I won’t read it for free.

#22 Hair stylist, if "anyone" could cut hair why did you all have terrible haircuts during Covid? You have to take into account the head shape, hair texture, cowlicks, deviation in hair color.

It's not easy and it's really hard on your body.

#23 Lawyer here. Just because you fail to understand a nuance doesn’t mean it’s a “loophole”.

#24 People think being a chef is glamorous thanks to cooking shows, but the reality is long hours in a high-stress environment.

#25 Musician: "you're lucky to be born with talent". I worked my whole life practicing every single day, invested so much money in great teachers and great gear to be able to do what I do for a living.

#26 Working in a call center, people think it’s just talking on the phone. It requires strong communication skills and emotional resilience.

#27 Massage therapist - 'how much for a happy ending hurr hurr '. It gets old guys, seriously.

#28 Men working in kindergarten are p***philes. Good luck getting a male role model for your spawn before 5th grade. At least in Germany.

#29 I'm an electrician no I can't fix your toaster.

#30 I work as a therapist. Lately I have been seeing a lot of posts suggesting we're all psychopaths in it for the money. I find it sad. I don't do this for the paltry relative income. I actually do give a s**t about everyone I see. I cannot solve all your problems, but I am zealous to help us try



"Massive amounts" of income. Ha! I can tell you how much i have made from personal income off clients in the past five years: 0. I am a government employee.

#31 That IT can fix anything. Usually we can, but most of the time it won't justify the cost or my time. As for smaller things or printers, yes we can, we just happen to be able to google things. I don't have a manual about everything in my head, i have google in my pocket and on your screen :D.

#32 Yes, the plane can fly itself for the most part. The "flying" part is the easy part and we offload some of it to automation so we can focus on other tasks.



It's like showing cruise control in a car to someone who has never driven a car or seen a road before, and them saying "oh Id be a great driver, it does everything itself!".

#33 As a software developer, I'm tired of hearing that we're all just nerdy guys who code in dark rooms all day. It's actually highly collaborative.

#34 Kind of a niche thing, but mortgage servicing.



The bank doesn’t want to foreclose if you start missing payments, because then it’s just another house they have to pay to maintain and ultimately sell for likely a loss. It’s much more viable for the bank and the homeowner to work together to see if you qualify for some form of loss mitigation to either modify your existing loan, or vacate in a mutually agreeable way. And in addition, there are a lot of stringent and consistent regulations and laws governing the process from when you miss your first payment up until the end of the default episode, whatever that ending may be.

#35 That people in healthcare don't care about you. Untrue. The vast majority of us do care and are trying to help you. My specialty is elder care and I help get people in home care, home health, hospice services or help them find the right facility for them. It is not all about the money for most of us. Relax and let us help you.

#36 Stay at home dad - that because I’m not the breadwinner I must be emasculated and/or not masculine.

#37 I’m a locksmith, and people often think it’s just about cutting keys. It involves complex problem solving and security expertise.

#38 That bookkeeping is mind numbingly dull...wait a minute...

#39 As a journalist, I hate hearing that we all just chase sensational stories. Many of us are committed to ethical, in-depth reporting.

#40 Vet Tech here.



- We do not play with puppies and kittens all day

- We are not in it for the money. We are actually severally underpaid and under appreciated.

- We do not get kick backs for recommencing certain foods or products.

- We do not hate animals. We love them so much. It’s heart wrenching when people say “oh I just love animals to much to do what you do.”

- Your pet isn’t themselves at the vet. I know your pet is sweet and whatever at home. But they can be very anxious and have fear aggression with us, we prescribe d***s because your pet has a right to an anxiety free visit.

- No we don’t have X-ray hands. Do the diagnostics.

#41 I work in digital marketing and too many people do not understand the difference between marketers and web developers. I do not know how to code. I cannot troubleshoot your website from a technical standpoint. I cannot build you a website from scratch unless I use a service like Wordpress or Wix, which you could probably do yourself. My job is to market your services to bring in customers and work on your SEO and/or manage your social media. I can create content for your website and upload it, but if your website is erroring out and is totally broken? That’s not my job and I can’t help you. Too many companies throw websites together and don’t employ a web developer and get shocked when eventually their website just doesn’t function



Also, not every marketer is a graphic designer. I’m relatively good at graphic design but graphic design is often a job in itself. It’s in the same vain that people who are graphic designers aren’t always good at marketing. It’s one thing to design and generate the content, and another thing to promote it well and bring in customers using it.

#42 Offshore oil dudes are not gay for the pay or gay while Offshore.



If they're gay, they're gay.

#43 Doctors are in bed with “big pharma” and get kickbacks for literally anything.

#44 I’m a graphic designer, and no, I can’t just whip up a complex project in an hour. Good design takes time and thought.

#45 I work in retail, and the misconception that it’s easy or a ‘fallback’ job is frustrating. It requires serious multitasking and customer service skills.

#46 I’m a barista, and no, it’s not just pushing a button on a coffee machine. There’s a lot of skill in making great coffee.

#47 I write or edit manuals and educational booklets. So nothing really. It's both specific enough and vague enough that people just go "Oh, okay!" and move on.

#48 I work in logistics, and the idea that it’s just about driving trucks around is so wrong. It’s about critical problem solving and global coordination.

#49 I’m a tax attorney, and contrary to popular belief, my job isn’t just about helping the rich get richer. It’s about navigating complex laws to provide proper advice.