There are few things as annoying as people who don’t actually have a clue sharing all sorts of information and facts about your specialty that are completely untrue. Normally, this is a burden academics have to bear, but it can be just as true for really any job

Someone asked “What's a misconception about your profession that you're tired of hearing?” and professionals from across the internet shared their best examples. From some folks vastly underestimating how much work something takes to just downright lies, get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and share your thoughts and examples in the comments section below. 

#1

“As If We're Wizards”: 50 Professionals Share Common Misconceptions People Have About Their Job I’m a librarian, and people think we just read books all day. In reality, we manage databases, assist with research, and conduct community programs.

Real_Knowledge_426 , Antoni Shkraba/pexels Report

#2

“As If We're Wizards”: 50 Professionals Share Common Misconceptions People Have About Their Job That graphic design is fun, cool, exciting and we'll do it for peanuts just because we enjoy it.

Sorry to break it to you but I got bills to pay and most of the time I'm trying to protect the client from making really bad decisions because they feel they could "do it themselves if they could just draw a little better".

lorum_ipsum_dolor , OVAN/pexels Report

#3

“As If We're Wizards”: 50 Professionals Share Common Misconceptions People Have About Their Job Software engineer here. No, we can't just "hack into anything" and no, we can't fix your printer. We're not tech support. We live in a world of code, not hardware.

Bitter_Bathroom_7473 , Lukas/pexels Report

#4

“As If We're Wizards”: 50 Professionals Share Common Misconceptions People Have About Their Job "Why do you need a dictionary? I thought you were a translator.".

PlatypusWrath , Karolina Grabowska/pexels Report

#5

“As If We're Wizards”: 50 Professionals Share Common Misconceptions People Have About Their Job Unemployed disabled. We want to work, but nobody will let us. Then they turn around and call us lazy parasites.

daird1 , alexandre saraiva carniato /pexels Report

toujincthlu avatar
Toujin C'Thlu
Toujin C'Thlu
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As someone on disability, this is very true. I spent years looking for a job, only to be rejected or get no response. These were entry-level retail jobs, too

#6

“As If We're Wizards”: 50 Professionals Share Common Misconceptions People Have About Their Job I'm a long time caregiver to mother who lives with dementia. For some reason, people don't consider it "work". That includes doctors. I'm on call 24/7. I can't leave for long periods of time. My own health went to s**t. Geriatric care costs are astronomical. Yet, all people hear is "You're not working." .

pookie74 , Andrea Piacquadio/pexels Report

dominik-ruess avatar
Dominik
Dominik
Community Member
45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

this is a difficult one. Depending on the country you should consider taking external support or even move your mom to a retirement home. Your own sanity and health is one of the most valuable things you have

#7

“As If We're Wizards”: 50 Professionals Share Common Misconceptions People Have About Their Job As an electrician, the misconception that it’s not a skilled profession is frustrating. It requires rigorous training and adherence to safety standards.

Square-Degree-1126 , Ksenia Chernaya/pexels Report

#8

“As If We're Wizards”: 50 Professionals Share Common Misconceptions People Have About Their Job “Teachers are brainwashing and indoctrinating our kids!”


Bruh I can barely get these adorable little b@stards to bring a damn pencil to class 🤣 I’m flattered you think I have that much power but I can assure you I do not.

ElephantUndertheRug , Max Fischer /pexels Report

#9

“As If We're Wizards”: 50 Professionals Share Common Misconceptions People Have About Their Job Vegetable farmer. We get so many applicants wanting to "connect to the soil", yet have never touched a shovel before. So many people don't seem to understand that farming is manual labor with long hours and hardship every day. And It's all just to limp by. We aren't making much money.

DeCapitator , Greta Hoffman/pexels Report

#10

“As If We're Wizards”: 50 Professionals Share Common Misconceptions People Have About Their Job I drove a taxi. We don’t meet a lot of famous people. Not all passengers are unhinged lunatics. .

Love-Thirty , cottonbro studio/pexels Report

#11

“As If We're Wizards”: 50 Professionals Share Common Misconceptions People Have About Their Job I'm an attorney.

A lot of people - maybe most people - have this bizarre idea that a court case turns on who has the better attorney.

As if we're wizards, hurling eldritch beams of light at one another until one of our minds snap and the empty husk slumps to the floor. The judge whispers a fey enchantment, his fingers curling in an unknown, arcane sign, and the victor is bathed in emerald light.

A bad attorney can absolutely sink your case, but once you reach a level of basic competence, the facts of the case are almost exclusively what drive victory or defeat.

I can make clever arguments all day, but if you beat the s**t out of an orphan to steal his Pokemon cards, my twisted magicks will not avail you.

The_Law_of_Pizza , August de Richelieu /pexels Report

#12

“As If We're Wizards”: 50 Professionals Share Common Misconceptions People Have About Their Job Accounting. No, you don't have to be good at math. No, I will not do your taxes.

Snoochey , Pixabay/pexels Report

m-e-j-collins avatar
Michael
Michael
Community Member
23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If I want you to be my accountant, then I really want you to be good at maths!!

#13

“As If We're Wizards”: 50 Professionals Share Common Misconceptions People Have About Their Job Construction. No, I’m not looking to build your deck for a cheeseburger and a six pack of beer.

LiquidSoCrates , Rodolfo Quirós/pexels Report

#14

“As If We're Wizards”: 50 Professionals Share Common Misconceptions People Have About Their Job I’m a support worker for adults with complex learning and physical disabilities have been for 7 years now - no u don’t just “wipe bums for a living”.

I keep them alive and happy, giving them a quality of life filled with as much independence and choice as they can have. I treat them with dignity and respect while yes at times supporting them with personal care because guess what? They can’t do it! So someone has to, it’s such a tiny part of my job and the least bit interesting.

Hardly anyone hears about the love and patience, acceptance and humility the people I support teach me and give me every day.

PotentialPower4313 , Jsme MILA/pexels Report

#15

“As If We're Wizards”: 50 Professionals Share Common Misconceptions People Have About Their Job Call center customer service agent (telecom). For the last 12 years I've had to hold the hand of thousands of customers through the phone. It's not an easy job. I have to remember the specs of all the new cellular devices, all the codes for our ancient DOS base AS400 system and above all that, I have to deal with people who have issues breathing and speaking at the same time. It's exhausting, at the end of the day my body is awake and ready but my mind is mush, oh and I do it in 2 languages.

DukeOfGreenfield , MART PRODUCTION/pexels Report

#16

“As If We're Wizards”: 50 Professionals Share Common Misconceptions People Have About Their Job Janitor/custodian. Any service job, really.

No, not everybody who works those jobs is dumb with no prospects/ambitions. Things happen in life, be it health issues, personal/family issues. I never understood how someone seeing another person working a job like that can look down on them and treat them like dirt.

A separate pet peeve is "i dont feel like putting this item back where it belongs" or "ill just make this mess and not clean it up" because it's "somebody else's job" or "im just letting them *earn* their paycheck!". No, you're an a*****e.

To end this on a positive note though, as someone who's had a lot of these types of jobs, being polite, saying "thank you" and being respectful to any service/retail/restaurant worker(or, anyone really) are simple things that don't take much effort and can brighten up someone's day.

offspringphreak , Pixabay /pexels Report

dotdot1955 avatar
Dorothy Reiser
Dorothy Reiser
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I was taught when becoming a teacher that the custodian is your best friend. Respect and recognition of this very important person makes your work way easier.

#17

“As If We're Wizards”: 50 Professionals Share Common Misconceptions People Have About Their Job Fire Sprinkler Designer here: Fire Sprinkler water IS NOT clean and clear like the movies depict...That water more than likely has been in those pipes for decades and is filled with corrosion and cutting oil. As soon as a sprinkler goes off, you are getting doused with black tar water...

drainbamage826 , Brandon Leon/flickr Report

#18

“As If We're Wizards”: 50 Professionals Share Common Misconceptions People Have About Their Job As a veterinarian, I’m most certainly *not* in this for the money…
I also don’t magically know what is wrong with your dog/cat just by waving my magic stethoscope.

rockerbabe88 , Tima Miroshnichenko/pexels Report

f-drossaert avatar
Francois
Francois
Community Member
56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Doctors have it easy compared to vets. A sick dog might just snap at you, while a human can explain the symptoms and exactly where it hurts.

#19

“As If We're Wizards”: 50 Professionals Share Common Misconceptions People Have About Their Job I'm a handyman. None of those things that happen in those human mating ritual documentaries that you watch on the internet have ever happened to me.

arkofjoy , Thijs van der Weide/pexels Report

#20

“As If We're Wizards”: 50 Professionals Share Common Misconceptions People Have About Their Job Tech support. We didn't start out angry..


1. Turn it off, then turn it on again. No, we're not lazy that really does solve a majority of problems. And no, shutting off your monitor is not shutting down your computer.

2. When we ask you if it's plugged in, follow the cord all the way from your computer to the wall.

3. If the computer gives you a message with an error code, WRITE IT DOWN OR TAKE A SCREENSHOT.

4. Describe the problem, but only what is necessary. I don't care why you were emailing your aunt. I do care about the message that popped up when you clicked Send.

5. If I come to look at your computer, get out of the way. No, I cannot fix anything if you are sitting in your chair in front of your computer.

6. Printer problem? Take it out back and shoot it. I would rather work on anything else before printer problems.

CrabFarts , Christina Morillo/pexels Report

#21

“As If We're Wizards”: 50 Professionals Share Common Misconceptions People Have About Their Job Writer,

Their eyes are green because that’s the color I thought of when I built the character. It’s not that deep most of the time.

Also, no, I don’t want to read the first draft of the book you started when you were 12 that’s “such a great idea!”

Believe me, none of us write well at 12 and no I won’t read it for free.

littlegremlinsparky , Vlada Karpovich/pexels Report

#22

“As If We're Wizards”: 50 Professionals Share Common Misconceptions People Have About Their Job Hair stylist, if "anyone" could cut hair why did you all have terrible haircuts during Covid? You have to take into account the head shape, hair texture, cowlicks, deviation in hair color.
It's not easy and it's really hard on your body.

Disastrous_Grab_3322 , cottonbro studio/pexels Report

dotdot1955 avatar
Dorothy Reiser
Dorothy Reiser
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It takes a lot of trial and error to find a hairdresser who could work with my weird cowlick and strange hair texture being multi-racial.

#23

“As If We're Wizards”: 50 Professionals Share Common Misconceptions People Have About Their Job Lawyer here. Just because you fail to understand a nuance doesn’t mean it’s a “loophole”.

TravelJefe , Sora Shimazaki /pexels Report

#24

People think being a chef is glamorous thanks to cooking shows, but the reality is long hours in a high-stress environment.

AbbreviationsSad8923 Report

#25

Musician: "you're lucky to be born with talent". I worked my whole life practicing every single day, invested so much money in great teachers and great gear to be able to do what I do for a living.

delorca Report

#26

Working in a call center, people think it’s just talking on the phone. It requires strong communication skills and emotional resilience.

Sea_Satisfaction3473 Report

#27

Massage therapist - 'how much for a happy ending hurr hurr '. It gets old guys, seriously.

justmeinthenight Report

#28

“As If We're Wizards”: 50 Professionals Share Common Misconceptions People Have About Their Job Men working in kindergarten are p***philes. Good luck getting a male role model for your spawn before 5th grade. At least in Germany.

maerchenfuchs , Anna Shvets/pexels Report

dominik-ruess avatar
Dominik
Dominik
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

true, but it depends. Berlin, for example, is a good place for kindergartens with some male carers and often equal parenting

#29

“As If We're Wizards”: 50 Professionals Share Common Misconceptions People Have About Their Job I'm an electrician no I can't fix your toaster.

tomtelouise , Kelly /pexels Report

#30

“As If We're Wizards”: 50 Professionals Share Common Misconceptions People Have About Their Job I work as a therapist. Lately I have been seeing a lot of posts suggesting we're all psychopaths in it for the money. I find it sad. I don't do this for the paltry relative income. I actually do give a s**t about everyone I see. I cannot solve all your problems, but I am zealous to help us try

"Massive amounts" of income. Ha! I can tell you how much i have made from personal income off clients in the past five years: 0. I am a government employee.

ADeeperShadeOfRed , Alex Green/pexels Report

#31

“As If We're Wizards”: 50 Professionals Share Common Misconceptions People Have About Their Job That IT can fix anything. Usually we can, but most of the time it won't justify the cost or my time. As for smaller things or printers, yes we can, we just happen to be able to google things. I don't have a manual about everything in my head, i have google in my pocket and on your screen :D.

spacemarine3 , Anete Lusina /pexels Report

#32

“As If We're Wizards”: 50 Professionals Share Common Misconceptions People Have About Their Job Yes, the plane can fly itself for the most part. The "flying" part is the easy part and we offload some of it to automation so we can focus on other tasks.

It's like showing cruise control in a car to someone who has never driven a car or seen a road before, and them saying "oh Id be a great driver, it does everything itself!".

arbys_stripper , Rhys Abel /pexels Report

#33

As a software developer, I'm tired of hearing that we're all just nerdy guys who code in dark rooms all day. It's actually highly collaborative.

Motor-Progress9741 Report

#34

Kind of a niche thing, but mortgage servicing.

The bank doesn’t want to foreclose if you start missing payments, because then it’s just another house they have to pay to maintain and ultimately sell for likely a loss. It’s much more viable for the bank and the homeowner to work together to see if you qualify for some form of loss mitigation to either modify your existing loan, or vacate in a mutually agreeable way. And in addition, there are a lot of stringent and consistent regulations and laws governing the process from when you miss your first payment up until the end of the default episode, whatever that ending may be.

chickentimesfive Report

#35

That people in healthcare don't care about you. Untrue. The vast majority of us do care and are trying to help you. My specialty is elder care and I help get people in home care, home health, hospice services or help them find the right facility for them. It is not all about the money for most of us. Relax and let us help you.

No_Pineapple_9233 Report

#36

Stay at home dad - that because I’m not the breadwinner I must be emasculated and/or not masculine.

Skinnee11 Report

dominik-ruess avatar
Dominik
Dominik
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

be both - work from home and take you share in family organization ;-)

#37

I’m a locksmith, and people often think it’s just about cutting keys. It involves complex problem solving and security expertise.

Puzzleheaded-Pain686 Report

#38

That bookkeeping is mind numbingly dull...wait a minute...

daveb19611961 Report

#39

As a journalist, I hate hearing that we all just chase sensational stories. Many of us are committed to ethical, in-depth reporting.

Aggressive_Mine_4859 Report

#40

Vet Tech here.

- We do not play with puppies and kittens all day
- We are not in it for the money. We are actually severally underpaid and under appreciated.
- We do not get kick backs for recommencing certain foods or products.
- We do not hate animals. We love them so much. It’s heart wrenching when people say “oh I just love animals to much to do what you do.”
- Your pet isn’t themselves at the vet. I know your pet is sweet and whatever at home. But they can be very anxious and have fear aggression with us, we prescribe d***s because your pet has a right to an anxiety free visit.
- No we don’t have X-ray hands. Do the diagnostics.

useless-potato1960 Report

#41

“As If We're Wizards”: 50 Professionals Share Common Misconceptions People Have About Their Job I work in digital marketing and too many people do not understand the difference between marketers and web developers. I do not know how to code. I cannot troubleshoot your website from a technical standpoint. I cannot build you a website from scratch unless I use a service like Wordpress or Wix, which you could probably do yourself. My job is to market your services to bring in customers and work on your SEO and/or manage your social media. I can create content for your website and upload it, but if your website is erroring out and is totally broken? That’s not my job and I can’t help you. Too many companies throw websites together and don’t employ a web developer and get shocked when eventually their website just doesn’t function

Also, not every marketer is a graphic designer. I’m relatively good at graphic design but graphic design is often a job in itself. It’s in the same vain that people who are graphic designers aren’t always good at marketing. It’s one thing to design and generate the content, and another thing to promote it well and bring in customers using it.

wellyboot97 , Vinícius Vieira ft/pexels Report

#42

“As If We're Wizards”: 50 Professionals Share Common Misconceptions People Have About Their Job Offshore oil dudes are not gay for the pay or gay while Offshore.

If they're gay, they're gay.

pngtwat , Anoop VS/pexels Report

#43

Doctors are in bed with “big pharma” and get kickbacks for literally anything.

MissBelly Report

dotdot1955 avatar
Dorothy Reiser
Dorothy Reiser
Community Member
30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not anymore. We used to get free pens but it's all illegal now.

#44

I’m a graphic designer, and no, I can’t just whip up a complex project in an hour. Good design takes time and thought.

No_Drama1011 Report

#45

I work in retail, and the misconception that it’s easy or a ‘fallback’ job is frustrating. It requires serious multitasking and customer service skills.

Equivalent_Strain_70 Report

#46

I’m a barista, and no, it’s not just pushing a button on a coffee machine. There’s a lot of skill in making great coffee.

Outside-Presence8018 Report

#47

I write or edit manuals and educational booklets. So nothing really. It's both specific enough and vague enough that people just go "Oh, okay!" and move on.

agelwood Report

#48

I work in logistics, and the idea that it’s just about driving trucks around is so wrong. It’s about critical problem solving and global coordination.

Double-Requirement17 Report

#49

I’m a tax attorney, and contrary to popular belief, my job isn’t just about helping the rich get richer. It’s about navigating complex laws to provide proper advice.

Chance-Cupcake-9729 Report

#50

Working in SEO, people often think it’s just about cramming keywords into webpages. It’s actually about improving user experience and valuable content.

Express-Principle-90 Report

