Chez Cuckoo is a funny comic featuring a variety of characters getting into all sorts of situations. For better or for worse, the interaction between their charismatic personalities results in disasters and screw-ups that we all can collectively laugh at.



The Norwegian artist behind it, Torbjørn Lien, previously shared that he "wanted to make the characters as different as possible to play them off each other and see what kind of humor came out of it. All the central characters are a bit based on various sides of myself, I think. But they are also inspired by various people I've known over the years, and a lot of pure imagination."



So, let's hop into the post, and if you would like to learn more about individual characters, take a look at the short descriptions by Torbjørn.



