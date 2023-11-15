As you might've noticed, the "Chez Cuckoo" universe has a bunch of unique and charismatic characters. When asked about the origins of this diverse cast, Lien explained that he wanted a lot of characters because he was afraid of running out of ideas. "And I wanted to make them as different as possible to play them off each other and see what kind of humor came out of it. All the central characters are a bit based on various sides of myself, I think. But they are also inspired by various people I've known over the years, and a lot of pure imagination," he added.

Out of all the characters, we were curious if Lien has a favorite. He said, "I find it most fun to draw Greta, who is also a character I really love. Over the past year, I've had a long story about her and her fiancée Emma, and a wedding that went down the drain. In connection with that, there are a lot of readers, especially on Instagram, who are almost hostile towards her and say they hate her. For me, it's the opposite. Greta is a very vulnerable character with low self-esteem and self-control, trying to cope with life as best she can using bad language and bad temper as a shield. How can you not love her? But otherwise, I love all my characters in different ways."