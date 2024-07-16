These 15 Pet Photos Were Captured At The Best Moment And They Won The 2024 Comedy Pet Photo AwardsInterview
Get ready to laugh out loud! The Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2024 have just announced their winners, and the results are absolutely hilarious. This annual competition celebrates the funniest and most heartwarming moments captured by pet owners worldwide. From mischievous dogs to playful cats, the photos showcase the unique personalities and antics of our beloved friends.
This year's overall winner is Sarah Haskell, with her funny photo titled "Not just for cats!" The picture features Hector, a dog with a big personality, doing his best cat impression by attempting to squeeze through a tiny cat flap. Sarah's photo, along with many other brilliant entries, proves once again that our pets are not just companions but also a constant source of joy and laughter. Get ready to enjoy the funniest pet photos of the year!
More info: comedypetphoto.com | Instagram | x.com | Facebook
People's Choice Award Winner: "Tarzan" By Kazutoshi Ono
"It's like being in the jungle."
The annual photo competition, now celebrating its fifth year, invites pet and animal enthusiasts to share amusing photos and videos of their comical furry companions for a shot at the esteemed title of Comedy Pet Photographer of the Year. Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam founded the Awards to emphasize the positive and essential impact pets have on our lives and to promote awareness about animal welfare.
Overall Winner And Dog Category Winner: "Not Just For Cats" By Sarah Haskell
"Hector saw the cat do it... so thought he would give it a try... and this is about as far as he got before reversing out the way he came. But the cat made it look so easy."
Cat Category Winner: "Cat In A Trap Like Super Mario" By Kenichi Morinaga
"Cat in a trap it looks like video game Super Mario world."
As the winner of the top prize, Sarah Haskell receives £500, a camera bag from ThinkTank, and a beautiful custom trophy. She said: "I am utterly thrilled, such great news, that I will have to share with Hector before the announcement (so if word gets out, blame him!)
These Comedy Pet Photo Awards have been a good-natured, friendly competition with comical animal characters that you feel you can somehow relate to, that make you smile, and that you want to know more about. Delighted that Hector and I have been part of it, and tremendously proud to be a winner. (Those who know me well will also know that my exact response on being told this fabulous news was more concise and totally unprintable!)."
Highly Commended Winner: "Kitty In The Kitchen" By Atsuyuki Ohshima
"He stayed at there as if one of a kitchen implements!"
Highly Commended Winner: "Nosey Neighbours" By Emma Beardsmore
"These are my 2 cats during Covid Lockdown. They are spying on the neighbors who are breaking the rules!! 'Let's act like Meerkats; they'll never know it's us."
"Hector is a much-loved member of my extended family and has been my (unwitting, unknowing) Muse for a few years now. He has a kennel club name that sounds more like a what-3-words location; he is much better suited to Hector, and it is much easier to say! He will be 14 (human) years in July, so all his visitors make a great fuss over him - Hector has no idea why, quite clearly, but just loves the attention."
Highly Commended Winner: "You Didn't Hear This From Me" By Kenichi Morinaga
"These cats are having a secret talk about where do we fish on the Island."
Highly Commended Winner: "Grumpy Dog" By Luiza Ribeiro
"Meet Nick Barry, a 5-year-old Yorkie with a special talent for hilarious expressions. This may not be his most flattering photo, but that frown is undeniably captivating - a true portrait of a dog who doesn't need smiles to win our hearts."
Haskell revealed that she has been carrying a camera in some form since her school days, but only recently discovered that she particularly enjoys pet photography, especially capturing images of dogs. "The interaction with these expressive, clever, often comical characters, when I am doing 'pawtrait' shoots, can only make me (and others, hopefully) smile!"
Highly Commended Winner: "Everybody Was Kung Fu Fighting" By Sylvia Michel
"I made this picture in Toggenburg. I threw a few snowballs and my dog jumped after them with great enthusiasm. That's how this picture came about."
Highly Commended Winner: "Peek-A-Boo" By Sylvia Michel
"I took this great picture in deep snow in Grindelwald. My dog Raasta, spontaneously hid so that only his ears were sticking out of the snow."
In addition to the category winners, eight photographs received Highly Commended honors from photographers Sylvia Michel (with two entries recognized), Julie Smith, Atsuyuki Ohshima, Vera Faupel, Luiza Ribeiro, Emma Beardsmore, and competition regular and past winner Kenichi Morinaga.
The judging panel featured TV presenter, writer, conservationist, and animal lover Kate Humble; professional photographer and nature enthusiast Gerrard Gethings and his son Jarvis Gethings; TV vet and animal welfare advocate Emma Milne; and professional pet photographer and former competition winner, Elke Vogelsang. For balance, Barry the Border Terrier also joined the panel.
All Other Creatures Category Winner: "The New Rose" By Jonathan Casey
"Edgar loves to eat flowers, and her favorites are dandelions for spring, snapdragons for summer, and here she can be seen gobbling as whole Gertrude Jekyll rose last September. We grow them for her and as she is elderly we handfeed her, sometimes snapping her in between bites as you can see."
Junior Category Winner: "Tired Donkey" By Charlotte Kitchen
"After sprinting around with Noah and completing some training, Benji was exhausted almost wanting an afternoon nap!"
Michelle Wood, who helps manage the Awards, said: “We’ve had a fantastic competition this year, with so many really good entries from across the globe. And a record number of Junior entries which makes us very happy."
In a complex world, our pets remain a constant source of support, joy, and often great humor. Wood said that we would celebrate them daily if we could. Sharing these brilliant winners and laughing at their antics is the heart of this competition!
Highly Commended Winner: "Dancing Queen" By Vera Faupel
"What can I say? This dog loves to jump! Pepper the pointer."
Pets Who Look Like Their Owners Category Winner: "The Proud Pup And His Best Friend" By Darya Zelentsova
"Ludo von Lickenface, the sweetest 16-year-old rescue pup, strikes a pose alongside his beloved guardian, David - Snap!"
Highly Commended Winner: "I Believe I Can Fly!" By Julie Smith
"The Flying Poodle."
All Other Creatures Category Winner: "I Think I Saw A Mouse!" By Debby Thomas
"This beautiful and athletic gelding loves to try to fly off the ground! This is one of the series of leaps he performs."