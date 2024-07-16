ADVERTISEMENT

Get ready to laugh out loud! The Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2024 have just announced their winners, and the results are absolutely hilarious. This annual competition celebrates the funniest and most heartwarming moments captured by pet owners worldwide. From mischievous dogs to playful cats, the photos showcase the unique personalities and antics of our beloved friends.

This year's overall winner is Sarah Haskell, with her funny photo titled "Not just for cats!" The picture features Hector, a dog with a big personality, doing his best cat impression by attempting to squeeze through a tiny cat flap. Sarah's photo, along with many other brilliant entries, proves once again that our pets are not just companions but also a constant source of joy and laughter. Get ready to enjoy the funniest pet photos of the year!

More info: comedypetphoto.com | Instagram | x.com | Facebook