Collarbone tattoos are quite popular now (right next to neck tattoos). Even celebrities are jumping in on the trend. Singers Rihanna and Selena Gomez have a tiny cross on their collarbones. Hailey Bieber sports a little heart, while Justin Bieber’s collarbone tattoo is inspired by nature.

So, what makes tattoos on the collarbone so trendy? One scroll through this list will give you the answer. No matter the design, size, or color — any tattoo on this bone looks graceful. The collarbone’s delicate curve accentuates the neck and shoulders. It draws the eye along its elegant path and its subtle arch exudes poise.

It doesn’t matter if your collarbones are chiseled or have a soft contour. We have collected over 180 collarbone tattoo ideas that will make your features look more pronounced.

These include minimalist designs to intricate masterpieces that span the length of your clavicle. Picture a delicate array of flower tattoos tracing your collarbone, or perhaps a striking quote in an elegant script that defines you. It’s a great spot for self-expression that’s guaranteed to make a statement.

This spot is quite practical too. They are easy to showcase or conceal as the mood strikes. You can flash them at parties or cover up for professional gatherings.

So, if you’re ready to add another masterpiece to your body art, then check out these tattoo ideas for the collarbone. But make no mistake; getting inked in this spot can be painful. However, this edgy endeavor will be worth it. After all, what’s life without a little thrill and a lot of style?

#1

Snake Wrapped Around The Collarbone Tattoo

Harley
Harley
Beautiful tattoo 🙂

#2

Comfortable Frog On A Collarbone Tattoo

#3

Regal Luna Moth Capelet Harness Tattoo

Regal Luna Moth Capelet Harness Tattoo

Mixed Reality Portal
Mixed Reality Portal
The design, the colours and the sheer skill of the tattoo artist are beyond amazing! Would be wonderful to see continuing around the back.

#4

Two Rabbits Piece

Two Rabbits Piece

#5

Tiger Sleeping On A Collarbone Tattoo

Tiger Sleeping On A Collarbone Tattoo

#6

Dog Walking A Flowery Road With Butterflies Tattoo

Dog Walking A Flowery Road With Butterflies Tattoo

#7

"Cats Looking Over The Sea" Collarbone Tattoo

"Cats Looking Over The Sea" Collarbone Tattoo

#8

Ray Fish Under Collarbone

Ray Fish Under Collarbone

#9

Snake On A Sakura Branch Tattoo

Snake On A Sakura Branch Tattoo

#10

Flying Birds Tattoo

Flying Birds Tattoo

#11

Always Keen For Skulls

Always Keen For Skulls

#12

Matching Collarbone Daggers Tattoo

Matching Collarbone Daggers Tattoo

"Matching collarbone daggers by Mia at A-Ink Tattoo, Seattle Washington."

#13

Pretty Moon In Pretty Spot Tattoo

Pretty Moon In Pretty Spot Tattoo

#14

Bada Flow Tattoo

Bada Flow Tattoo

#15

"Fly Up" Tattoo

"Fly Up" Tattoo

#16

The Birth Time Of The Family Was Expressed In Moons Piece

The Birth Time Of The Family Was Expressed In Moons Piece

#17

Cherry Blossoms With A Cute Bird Piece

Cherry Blossoms With A Cute Bird Piece

#18

Cover Up Tattoo With Vivienne Westwood Orb

Cover Up Tattoo With Vivienne Westwood Orb

#19

Whale And A Jellyfish Tattoo

Whale And A Jellyfish Tattoo

#20

Dainty Dotted Collarbone Tattoos

Dainty Dotted Collarbone Tattoos

#21

Tiger Under The Branch Tattoo

Tiger Under The Branch Tattoo

#22

"Precious Things Are Near" Tattoo

"Precious Things Are Near" Tattoo

#23

Abstract Piece Tattoo Under Collarbone

Abstract Piece Tattoo Under Collarbone

#24

Aggrogoth Style Collarbones Tattoo

Aggrogoth Style Collarbones Tattoo

#25

Cybersigilism Collarbone Tattoo

Cybersigilism Collarbone Tattoo

#26

Eurotrash Collarbones Piece Tattoo

Eurotrash Collarbones Piece Tattoo

#27

Balance Collarbone Lettering Tattoo

Balance Collarbone Lettering Tattoo

#28

Flying Pink Birds Piece

Flying Pink Birds Piece

#29

The Perfect Flower Duo Tattoo

The Perfect Flower Duo Tattoo

#30

Nature Collarbone And Shoulder Piece

Nature Collarbone And Shoulder Piece

#31

Guardian Lion (Fu) Dog Tattoo

Guardian Lion (Fu) Dog Tattoo

#32

"Running With The Night" Piece

"Running With The Night" Piece

#33

Inspired By Night Collarbone Tattoo

Inspired By Night Collarbone Tattoo

#34

Simple Lavender On Collarbones Tattoo

Simple Lavender On Collarbones Tattoo

"Lavender on collarbones, done by kris at Divine Machine in Gig Harbor, WA."

#35

Simple Branches Under Collarbones

Simple Branches Under Collarbones

"Finally worked up the courage to get the collarbone/chest piece I've been wanting for a long time! Done by Luise at Ouroboros Tattoo in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil."

#36

Greenery Mix Collarbone Tattoos

Greenery Mix Collarbone Tattoos

"Collarbone tattoos by Christina Krysiak at Lunar Leaf Tattoo in Brownstown, MI."

#37

Collarbone Snake Tattoo

Collarbone Snake Tattoo

#38

Floral Peony Collarbone Tattoo

Floral Peony Collarbone Tattoo

#39

Stars Piece Tattoo

Stars Piece Tattoo

#40

Gladiolus Collarbone Piece

Gladiolus Collarbone Piece

#41

Ornamental Moon Tattoo

Ornamental Moon Tattoo

#42

"Gentle Body Zarif, Hard Soul" Tattoo

"Gentle Body Zarif, Hard Soul" Tattoo

#43

Cowboy Shootout Tattoo

Cowboy Shootout Tattoo

#44

Dotted Leaves On Collarbone Tattoo

Dotted Leaves On Collarbone Tattoo

#45

Symmetrical Sigils Tattoo

Symmetrical Sigils Tattoo

#46

Celestial Shoulder-Collarbone Tattoo

Celestial Shoulder-Collarbone Tattoo

#47

Snakes On The Collarbones

Snakes On The Collarbones

#48

Pink Carpe Diem Collarbone Tattoo

Pink Carpe Diem Collarbone Tattoo

#49

Hoya Krimson Princess Collarbone Tattoo

Hoya Krimson Princess Collarbone Tattoo

#50

Collarbone Jewelry Tattoo

Collarbone Jewelry Tattoo

#51

"And I Am Not Afraid" Shark With A Wave Collarbone Tattoo

"And I Am Not Afraid" Shark With A Wave Collarbone Tattoo

#52

Metal Sparkles Under The Collarbone Tattoo

Metal Sparkles Under The Collarbone Tattoo

#53

Glass Heart Right Under Collarbone Tattoo

Glass Heart Right Under Collarbone Tattoo

#54

"La Vie En Rose" Under The Collarbone

"La Vie En Rose" Under The Collarbone

Auntyseptic
Auntyseptic
Looks like la vie en nose to me.

#55

Snake With Thorns Tattoo

Snake With Thorns Tattoo

#56

Little Tiger Piece Tattoo

Little Tiger Piece Tattoo

#57

Art Nouveau Flower With Ornaments Collarbone Tattoo

Art Nouveau Flower With Ornaments Collarbone Tattoo

#58

Moth With Bugs Piece

Moth With Bugs Piece

#59

Botanical Project Collarbone Tattoos

Botanical Project Collarbone Tattoos

#60

Chamelion Design Collarbone Tattoo

Chamelion Design Collarbone Tattoo

#61

Funky Guys Tattoo

Funky Guys Tattoo

#62

Dainty Dots Under Collarbones Tattoo

Dainty Dots Under Collarbones Tattoo

#63

Traditional Collar Band Tattoo

Traditional Collar Band Tattoo

#64

Playlist Collarbone Tattoo Piece

Playlist Collarbone Tattoo Piece

#65

Safetypin Collarbone Tattoo

Safetypin Collarbone Tattoo

#66

"Promise" Collarbone Tattoo

"Promise" Collarbone Tattoo

#67

Hummingbirds Collarbone Tattoo

Hummingbirds Collarbone Tattoo

#68

Pomegranate Branch Collarbone Tattoo

Pomegranate Branch Collarbone Tattoo

#69

Big Moon And Flowers Tattoo

Big Moon And Flowers Tattoo

#70

Fresh Olive Branch Tattoos

Fresh Olive Branch Tattoos

"Fresh olive branch tattoos to celebrate being able to see my collarbones after losing 120lbs. Done by Brandon at Manifest Tattoo Society - Waxahachie, TX."

#71

"People Are Our Own Waves In The Ocean" Collarbone Tattoo

"People Are Our Own Waves In The Ocean" Collarbone Tattoo

#72

Ornamental Floral Chest-Collarbone Piece

Ornamental Floral Chest-Collarbone Piece

#73

"Moon That Symbolizes Eternity" Tattoo

"Moon That Symbolizes Eternity" Tattoo

#74

"Symbol For March" Collarbone Tattoo

"Symbol For March" Collarbone Tattoo

#75

Sweet Pea Collarbone Tattoo

Sweet Pea Collarbone Tattoo

#76

Saplings On Collarbones

Saplings On Collarbones

#77

Jewel With Bubbles Collarbone Tattoo

Jewel With Bubbles Collarbone Tattoo

#78

Pink Ribbon Collarbone Tattoo

Pink Ribbon Collarbone Tattoo

#79

Phoenicians Collarbone Tattoo

Phoenicians Collarbone Tattoo

#80

Nature Collage Collarbone Tattoo

Nature Collage Collarbone Tattoo

#81

Client's Initials "Sysh"

Client's Initials "Sysh"

#82

Plumblossom Norigae Tattoo

Plumblossom Norigae Tattoo

#83

Shoulder To Shoulder Outline

Shoulder To Shoulder Outline

#84

Dainty Details Collarbone Tattoo

Dainty Details Collarbone Tattoo