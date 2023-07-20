110 Stunning Collarbone Tattoos For Men And Women
Collarbone tattoos are quite popular now (right next to neck tattoos). Even celebrities are jumping in on the trend. Singers Rihanna and Selena Gomez have a tiny cross on their collarbones. Hailey Bieber sports a little heart, while Justin Bieber’s collarbone tattoo is inspired by nature.
So, what makes tattoos on the collarbone so trendy? One scroll through this list will give you the answer. No matter the design, size, or color — any tattoo on this bone looks graceful. The collarbone’s delicate curve accentuates the neck and shoulders. It draws the eye along its elegant path and its subtle arch exudes poise.
It doesn’t matter if your collarbones are chiseled or have a soft contour. We have collected over 180 collarbone tattoo ideas that will make your features look more pronounced.
These include minimalist designs to intricate masterpieces that span the length of your clavicle. Picture a delicate array of flower tattoos tracing your collarbone, or perhaps a striking quote in an elegant script that defines you. It’s a great spot for self-expression that’s guaranteed to make a statement.
This spot is quite practical too. They are easy to showcase or conceal as the mood strikes. You can flash them at parties or cover up for professional gatherings.
So, if you’re ready to add another masterpiece to your body art, then check out these tattoo ideas for the collarbone. But make no mistake; getting inked in this spot can be painful. However, this edgy endeavor will be worth it. After all, what’s life without a little thrill and a lot of style?
Snake Wrapped Around The Collarbone Tattoo
Comfortable Frog On A Collarbone Tattoo
Regal Luna Moth Capelet Harness Tattoo
The design, the colours and the sheer skill of the tattoo artist are beyond amazing! Would be wonderful to see continuing around the back.
Two Rabbits Piece
Tiger Sleeping On A Collarbone Tattoo
"Cats Looking Over The Sea" Collarbone Tattoo
Ray Fish Under Collarbone
Flying Birds Tattoo
Always Keen For Skulls
Matching Collarbone Daggers Tattoo
"Matching collarbone daggers by Mia at A-Ink Tattoo, Seattle Washington."
Pretty Moon In Pretty Spot Tattoo
Bada Flow Tattoo
"Fly Up" Tattoo
The Birth Time Of The Family Was Expressed In Moons Piece
Cherry Blossoms With A Cute Bird Piece
Cover Up Tattoo With Vivienne Westwood Orb
Whale And A Jellyfish Tattoo
Dainty Dotted Collarbone Tattoos
Tiger Under The Branch Tattoo
"Precious Things Are Near" Tattoo
Abstract Piece Tattoo Under Collarbone
Aggrogoth Style Collarbones Tattoo
Cybersigilism Collarbone Tattoo
Eurotrash Collarbones Piece Tattoo
Balance Collarbone Lettering Tattoo
Flying Pink Birds Piece
The Perfect Flower Duo Tattoo
Nature Collarbone And Shoulder Piece
Guardian Lion (Fu) Dog Tattoo
"Running With The Night" Piece
Inspired By Night Collarbone Tattoo
Simple Lavender On Collarbones Tattoo
"Lavender on collarbones, done by kris at Divine Machine in Gig Harbor, WA."
Simple Branches Under Collarbones
"Finally worked up the courage to get the collarbone/chest piece I've been wanting for a long time! Done by Luise at Ouroboros Tattoo in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil."
Greenery Mix Collarbone Tattoos
"Collarbone tattoos by Christina Krysiak at Lunar Leaf Tattoo in Brownstown, MI."
Collarbone Snake Tattoo
Floral Peony Collarbone Tattoo
Stars Piece Tattoo
Gladiolus Collarbone Piece
Ornamental Moon Tattoo
"Gentle Body Zarif, Hard Soul" Tattoo
Cowboy Shootout Tattoo
Dotted Leaves On Collarbone Tattoo
Symmetrical Sigils Tattoo
Celestial Shoulder-Collarbone Tattoo
Snakes On The Collarbones
Pink Carpe Diem Collarbone Tattoo
Hoya Krimson Princess Collarbone Tattoo
Collarbone Jewelry Tattoo
"And I Am Not Afraid" Shark With A Wave Collarbone Tattoo
Metal Sparkles Under The Collarbone Tattoo
Glass Heart Right Under Collarbone Tattoo
"La Vie En Rose" Under The Collarbone
Snake With Thorns Tattoo
Little Tiger Piece Tattoo
Art Nouveau Flower With Ornaments Collarbone Tattoo
Moth With Bugs Piece
Botanical Project Collarbone Tattoos
Chamelion Design Collarbone Tattoo
Funky Guys Tattoo
Dainty Dots Under Collarbones Tattoo
Traditional Collar Band Tattoo
Playlist Collarbone Tattoo Piece
Safetypin Collarbone Tattoo
"Promise" Collarbone Tattoo
Hummingbirds Collarbone Tattoo
Pomegranate Branch Collarbone Tattoo
Big Moon And Flowers Tattoo
Fresh Olive Branch Tattoos
"Fresh olive branch tattoos to celebrate being able to see my collarbones after losing 120lbs. Done by Brandon at Manifest Tattoo Society - Waxahachie, TX."