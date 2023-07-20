Collarbone tattoos are quite popular now (right next to neck tattoos). Even celebrities are jumping in on the trend. Singers Rihanna and Selena Gomez have a tiny cross on their collarbones. Hailey Bieber sports a little heart, while Justin Bieber’s collarbone tattoo is inspired by nature.

So, what makes tattoos on the collarbone so trendy? One scroll through this list will give you the answer. No matter the design, size, or color — any tattoo on this bone looks graceful. The collarbone’s delicate curve accentuates the neck and shoulders. It draws the eye along its elegant path and its subtle arch exudes poise.

It doesn’t matter if your collarbones are chiseled or have a soft contour. We have collected over 180 collarbone tattoo ideas that will make your features look more pronounced.

These include minimalist designs to intricate masterpieces that span the length of your clavicle. Picture a delicate array of flower tattoos tracing your collarbone, or perhaps a striking quote in an elegant script that defines you. It’s a great spot for self-expression that’s guaranteed to make a statement.

This spot is quite practical too. They are easy to showcase or conceal as the mood strikes. You can flash them at parties or cover up for professional gatherings.

So, if you’re ready to add another masterpiece to your body art, then check out these tattoo ideas for the collarbone. But make no mistake; getting inked in this spot can be painful. However, this edgy endeavor will be worth it. After all, what’s life without a little thrill and a lot of style?